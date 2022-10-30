Rockets pick up 2023-24 option on Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Usman Garuba and Josh Christopher

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
2023-24 rookie scale team options picked up today:
HOU – Josh Christopher, Usman Garuba, Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun
PHI – Tyrese Maxey, Jaden Springer – 7:30 PM
2023-24 rookie scale team options picked up today:
HOU – Josh Christopher, Usman Garuba, Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun
PHI – Tyrese Maxey, Jaden Springer – 7:30 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets make the planned move houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… with their options on last season’s rookies, pick up third year options with Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Usman Garuba and Josh Christopher. – 7:00 PM
Rockets make the planned move houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… with their options on last season’s rookies, pick up third year options with Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Usman Garuba and Josh Christopher. – 7:00 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets announce they exercised the third year options on Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Usman Garuba and Josh Christopher – 6:53 PM
Rockets announce they exercised the third year options on Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Usman Garuba and Josh Christopher – 6:53 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets announce they have exercised the third-year options for Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Usman Garuba and Josh Christopher. – 6:51 PM
#Rockets announce they have exercised the third-year options for Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Usman Garuba and Josh Christopher. – 6:51 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
The Houston #Rockets announced they have exercised the third-year options for Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Usman Garuba and Josh Christopher. – 6:50 PM
The Houston #Rockets announced they have exercised the third-year options for Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Usman Garuba and Josh Christopher. – 6:50 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
There aren’t many, but here are some small silver linings for the #Rockets:
– Jabari Smith is 10-23 3P (43.5%) in his last four games.
– Alperen Sengun’s rebound rate is up — he’s averaging 10.3 boards (4.5 offensive) in just 24.5 min.
– Daishen Nix was 3-4 3P last night. – 10:59 AM
There aren’t many, but here are some small silver linings for the #Rockets:
– Jabari Smith is 10-23 3P (43.5%) in his last four games.
– Alperen Sengun’s rebound rate is up — he’s averaging 10.3 boards (4.5 offensive) in just 24.5 min.
– Daishen Nix was 3-4 3P last night. – 10:59 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Down 13 points in the final minute, Silas challenges a foul called on Sengun. Would cut the lead to 11 if he wins the challenge. – 12:20 AM
Down 13 points in the final minute, Silas challenges a foul called on Sengun. Would cut the lead to 11 if he wins the challenge. – 12:20 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Strong finish from Sengun. He has 14 points, 11 rebounds (roughly his averages in his three other games this season) and has tied his career high with three blocked shots. – 12:18 AM
Strong finish from Sengun. He has 14 points, 11 rebounds (roughly his averages in his three other games this season) and has tied his career high with three blocked shots. – 12:18 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets back within nine with seven minutes left. Not sure they have enough stops in them to steal this or get it close to a late chance. Come out of the time out with Porter, Green, Smith, Sengun and Mathews. – 12:01 AM
Rockets back within nine with seven minutes left. Not sure they have enough stops in them to steal this or get it close to a late chance. Come out of the time out with Porter, Green, Smith, Sengun and Mathews. – 12:01 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets go to Sengun as soon as Nurkic sits, gets his first bucket inside of the night. – 11:26 PM
Rockets go to Sengun as soon as Nurkic sits, gets his first bucket inside of the night. – 11:26 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Well, that was different. Sengun blocks Nurkic’s first shot to start the second half, Smith posts up, Green scores on a break. It’s a seven-point game. Blazers led by as much as 18. – 11:19 PM
Well, that was different. Sengun blocks Nurkic’s first shot to start the second half, Smith posts up, Green scores on a break. It’s a seven-point game. Blazers led by as much as 18. – 11:19 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Jalen Green just tried to throw down a poster dunk and missed almost as badly as the NFT dunk at the dunk contest. – 10:30 PM
Jalen Green just tried to throw down a poster dunk and missed almost as badly as the NFT dunk at the dunk contest. – 10:30 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Tate in for Sengun at the first time out, scores on a put-back. Rockets will want Sengun getting time with the second unit, and not against Nurkic. – 10:22 PM
Tate in for Sengun at the first time out, scores on a put-back. Rockets will want Sengun getting time with the second unit, and not against Nurkic. – 10:22 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Gordon, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Trail Blazers: Hart, Grant, Nurkic, Sharpe, Simons. – 9:32 PM
Rockets starters: Gordon, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Trail Blazers: Hart, Grant, Nurkic, Sharpe, Simons. – 9:32 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – After ‘really bad’ illness, Alperen Sengun rejoins Rockets in Portland ift.tt/ZSI1sOv – 6:18 PM
New #Rockets at #TXSN – After ‘really bad’ illness, Alperen Sengun rejoins Rockets in Portland ift.tt/ZSI1sOv – 6:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
After ‘really bad’ illness, Alperen Sengun rejoins Rockets in Portland houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 4:14 PM
After ‘really bad’ illness, Alperen Sengun rejoins Rockets in Portland houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 4:14 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Lillard, Payton II, Watford and Sarr are all out for tonight’s game vs. Houston. As for the Rockets, Kevin Porter Jr. and Alperen Sengun are probable, Bruno Fernando, TyTy Washington and Darius Days are out. – 11:59 AM
Lillard, Payton II, Watford and Sarr are all out for tonight’s game vs. Houston. As for the Rockets, Kevin Porter Jr. and Alperen Sengun are probable, Bruno Fernando, TyTy Washington and Darius Days are out. – 11:59 AM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
#Rockets Injury/Status Report
Alperen Sengun (PROBABLE – Illness)
Kevin Porter Jr. (PROBABLE – Right Quad Contusion)
Bruno Fernando (OUT – Left Knee Soreness)
TyTy Washington (OUT – Left Knee Sprain)
Darius Days (G League – Two Way) – 8:42 AM
#Rockets Injury/Status Report
Alperen Sengun (PROBABLE – Illness)
Kevin Porter Jr. (PROBABLE – Right Quad Contusion)
Bruno Fernando (OUT – Left Knee Soreness)
TyTy Washington (OUT – Left Knee Sprain)
Darius Days (G League – Two Way) – 8:42 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Alperen Sengun scheduled to rejoin Rockets ift.tt/xoi7Aep – 7:18 PM
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Alperen Sengun scheduled to rejoin Rockets ift.tt/xoi7Aep – 7:18 PM
More on this storyline
David Hardisty: Stephen Silas on Usman Garuba: “I was happy with what (Usman) did and he’s earning minutes by the day.” -via Twitter @clutchfans / October 25, 2022
Adam Spolane: Silas said he started Usman Garuba at the five on Saturday because of Giannis. “In this game it was a little less daunting at the four and five.” -via Twitter @AdamSpolane / October 25, 2022
“It was great,” Rockets coach Stephen Silas said. “His screening and rolling, short-rolling, and passing — those are the three things I thought he was good at, but I didn’t know he was as good as he was during the EuroBasket. “The energy that he has, those were things that we knew. The switchability that he has, those were things that we knew. But as far as his offensive game, he really showed us a knack for short-rolling and making plays for others that I didn’t know that he had.” -via Houston Chronicle / September 28, 2022
John Wall: I felt like I deserved to play, like I deserved to start. (But) if you drafted a guy No. 1, or No. 2, and he’s a point guard, like I totally get it. I’m not mad about that. So that was kind of tough for me to be in that situation, because I want to play. And then the whole time, I was like, ‘Man, we’ve got to find a way to get out of here.’ I know it’s gonna be harder because I had two years left (on his contract worth a combined $91 million). -via The Athletic / October 25, 2022
Adam Spolane: Jalen Green on Jabari Smith Jr: “He’s super talented, has the gifts to be a two-way player, he’s so long and can guard any position, and at the same time he can shoot the ball.” -via Twitter @AdamSpolane / October 25, 2022
Some of the schemes were not executed. Some asked Rockets players to do things they don’t do well (and won’t often be asked to try). But mostly, Morant had one of those nights that MVP-caliber marvels drop leaving opposing defenses helpless and coaches sleepless. “You can’t deny him,” Rockets guard Jalen Green, who had 33 points and made 4 of his 5 3-pointers, said of trying to defend Morant when he is sinking 3s. “Ja is already a problem as it is. When he’s making that jumper, all you can do is pray. “That’s what took the game to another level for Memphis.” -via Houston Chronicle / October 22, 2022
Houston: Alperen Sengun (illness) has been upgraded to probable for Friday’s game against Portland. -via HoopsHype / October 27, 2022
Jonathan Feigen: Alperen Sengun out tomorrow in Utah. Won’t fly with the team but plans to join the team in the trip. -via Twitter @Jonathan_Feigen / October 25, 2022
Adam Spolane: Alperen Sengun is out tonight per Stephen Silas -via Twitter @AdamSpolane / October 24, 2022
Nick DePaula: OFFICIAL: @Josh Christopher x @Jordan Rockets guard Josh Christopher has signed a shoe deal with Jordan Brand. 📄✍️ -via Twitter @NickDePaula / October 26, 2022
Adam Spolane: I asked Josh Christopher what I’ll notice is better about his game when camp starts: “I think I’ll look slower. I think I’ll look more confident, less timid. I think it will look like I have a year under my belt.” -via Twitter @AdamSpolane / August 11, 2022
Adam Spolane: Josh Christopher is at Minute Maid Park to throw out the first pitch before today’s game -via Twitter @AdamSpolane / August 11, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.