Rockets pick up 2023-24 option on Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Usman Garuba and Josh Christopher

Some of the schemes were not executed. Some asked Rockets players to do things they don’t do well (and won’t often be asked to try). But mostly, Morant had one of those nights that MVP-caliber marvels drop leaving opposing defenses helpless and coaches sleepless. “You can’t deny him,” Rockets guard Jalen Green, who had 33 points and made 4 of his 5 3-pointers, said of trying to defend Morant when he is sinking 3s. “Ja is already a problem as it is. When he’s making that jumper, all you can do is pray . “That’s what took the game to another level for Memphis.” -via Houston Chronicle / October 22, 2022