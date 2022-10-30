Rockets 42, Suns 49: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Houston Rockets (1-5) play against the Phoenix Suns (1-1) at Footprint Center
Game Time: 9:00 PM EDT on Sunday October 30, 2022
Houston Rockets 42, Phoenix Suns 49 (Q2 04:19)
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Tari Eason picks up his third foul on Chris Paul’s rip through with the Suns in the bonus. Welcome to the league! – 9:56 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker with the screen that freed up Bridges to receive the inbounds pass at the rim he missed.
Booker reacted like he wanted that one to drop after setting that screen. #Suns up 45-39 with 5:15 left in the half. – 9:54 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Rockets lead the league in offensive rebounds per game and are 5th in second-chance points. They’ve already got 6 O-boards and 15 second-chance points midway through the 2Q – 9:52 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker transition two.
#Rockets answer with 3 from former ASU star Josh Christopher.
Booker answers. #Suns up five. – 9:52 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Stephen Silas emphasized pregame how hard his team plays and we’re seeing that in this first half. The Rockets have 12 second chance points of their 36 total. – 9:48 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Rockets are keeping it close thanks to 6-of-12 shooting from 3-point range and 5 offensive rebounds. Suns defense hasn’t quite locked in yet, despite 9 Houston turnovers – 9:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Rockets within two as Mathews has hit two 3s coming off bench.
Timeout #Suns with 7:24 left in first half. – 9:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns have 8 turnovers that’s led to 11 points for #Rockets.
Houston has 8 turnovers that’s lead to 10 points for Phoenix.
Suns average 13.6 turnovers, Rockets 16. – 9:46 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Garuba with consecutive offensive boards (almost had one on the previous possession) and Mathews hits a 3 through a foul for a four-point play. Suns starters return, up three. Garuba follows that with a steal. – 9:44 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Shamet finishing over the top.
Starting to get a little physical right now. Payne took one to the chops.
#Suns up 36-29 as Landale with the putback. #Rockets – 9:42 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Sham-WOW!
Draining the 3 through the contact 👌 pic.twitter.com/HjlFxReBkt – 9:42 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
One down in Phoenix!
Rockets: 24
Suns: 29
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/hFYqDdzn6r – 9:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
A little friendly conversation between Shamet and Porter Jr.
Rockets got some young bucks not backing down. Down three to #Suns early in 2nd quarter. – 9:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Just noticed Damion Lee was a huddle with Payne, and Shamet came over near the end of it.
So Craig was looking to join in, but Lee relayed the message to him and Landale.
This may seem small, but Lee has already established himself as a communicator on this team. #Suns up three – 9:39 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Kevin Porter Jr and Garrison Mathews are the only Rockets rotation players with more than three seasons of NBA experience tonight. They are in their fourth seasons – 9:37 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Happy homecoming: Former ASU guard Josh Christopher, coming off a DNP-CD, checking in to start Q2. – 9:35 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Suns 29, Rockets 24 after 1. Booker with 11; Green and Eason with 7 apiece. Suns execution taking advantage of the rooks and sort of rooks. – 9:34 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 29, HOU 24
Booker: 11 Pts, 5-10 FG
Cam Johnson: 5 Pts, 2-3 FG
Payne: 4 Pts, 2 Ast
Green: 7 Pts, 3-6 FG – 9:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Got Lee, Payne, Shamet, Craig and Landale.
Payne turned ball over on no look to Craig, who was open on the baseline.
Williams was clapping after that. #Suns up 29-24 at end of 1st.
Thoughts on 2nd unit? – 9:33 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
the rook on BOTH ends!
@Tari Eason 👏 pic.twitter.com/YGXrtUfAag – 9:32 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Tari Eason with a put-back, and a steal and fast break, and it’s a tie game. Nearly had another steal, too.
As expected, Smith back in at center with all reserves, Martin, Nix, Mathews and Eason. – 9:28 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
crazy to watch this rockets defense after what we saw from Dallas, Golden State and New Orleans here. There are levels to the game, as they say. – 9:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker through the lane for the dunk after turnover.
#Suns up 21-17 as Booker has 11. 3:24 left in 1st quarter. #Rockets – 9:24 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Kevin Porter Jr. favoring his leg big-time. Took a knee to the thigh against the Jazz. Bothering him again. Nix has been waiting to check in for several possessions. – 9:24 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
The Rockets play some of the worst floor spacing lineups in the entire league when they don’t have to. – 9:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker with nine in the 1st quarter.
He scored 16 total Friday vs. New Orleans.
#Suns up 19-15 as #Rockets shooting 40% from the field. #Suns – 9:23 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Suns setting screens to get Tate off Booker, and then having him go to work. That might not be only because it’s his birthday. – 9:22 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Scoot knocks it 𝙙𝙤𝙬𝙣 👌
@Toyota | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/tMVTjv0BhW – 9:22 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jalen Green baseline drive and jam.
Booker answer.
#Suns up 17-12. – 9:21 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Change in the Rockets rotation (besides Gordon sitting out.) K.J. Martin in at the first time out for Jabari Smith Jr. Likely to play with Smith as the backup center when he returns. – 9:20 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
the ease at which the Suns are getting good looks already will make staying fully engaged the biggest battle tonight. Clean offense five minutes in. – 9:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets pick up options on Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Usman Garuba, Josh Christopher ift.tt/SDoLO08 – 9:18 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Didn’t look like Jalen Green was pumped about that last Jabari Smith three-point attempt – 9:18 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul pointed at Booker to go baseline and that drew Tate away just enough to him to find Bridges for corner 3.
Tate’s been on Booker early, but had two men in the corner he had to consider guarding.
Booker option 1. So he went with him, but that left Bridges open. #Suns 15-10 – 9:18 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Bismack Biyombo picks up his 2nd foul at the 6:28 mark in the first quarter. Not sure about that one – 9:17 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
The Suns are so good at 22-second possessions. Rockets can defend them well and they still work it to a good shot. – 9:15 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
There’s the birthday boy. Devin Booker started 0-for-3 before drilling the pull-up 3. Suns up 10-4 – 9:15 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Defense ➡️ Offense
Now THAT’S how you start a game! pic.twitter.com/uzIHUuEFr5 – 9:14 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Chris Paul with a foul on the opening tip. Five more and that will be significant, maybe. – 9:11 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
You don’t see that often. Bismack Biyombo got called for a foul on the opening tipoff lol – 9:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bismack Biyombo played once against #Rockets last season:
2 points, one rebound in three minutes of action in 129-112 win in Houston.
Last time Chris Paul played against Houston, he fractured his right thumb and missed 15 games last season. #Suns – 9:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker turns 26 years old today.
Will he score under, over or right at that number? #Suns #Rockets . pic.twitter.com/um4cJtxFQX – 9:03 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns update: Bismack Biyombo gets start for injured Deandre Ayton vs. Rockets azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:55 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
ready for hoops in the desert 🏜️ pic.twitter.com/rmF41uhzdx – 8:44 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Starting 🖐️ in Phoenix
@ReliantEnergy | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/SLquWH0mHX – 8:36 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Bismack Biyombo is getting the nod in the starting lineup tonight in place of Deandre Ayton.
Jock Landale gets to stay in the second unit that has had lots of success to start the year. – 8:31 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Tate, Smith, Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Suns starters: Bridges, Johnson, Biyombo, Booker, Paul. – 8:31 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Suns will start Bismack Biyombo in Deandre Ayton’s place tonight – 8:30 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
That’s three straight road losses to open the season for the Warriors. Blown out in Phoenix, overtime L in Charlotte, beat by 14 tonight in Detroit. They gave up 128 to Pistons. Veterans had second night of b2b energy and younger core didn’t pick them up. Record: 3-4. – 8:28 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker celebrating his 26th birthday today pic.twitter.com/7JdlpmyBnW – 8:21 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Our Sunday best.
@PlayAtGila | #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/WvMumx6Acl – 8:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“They play hard.” Stephen Silas on youthful #Rockets . pic.twitter.com/GyT6UyZRN3 – 8:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I saw early Biz.” #Rockets coach Stephen Silas on Bismack Biyombo, who he coached in Charlotte as an assistant. #Suns pic.twitter.com/1HVo237JZB – 7:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Best coach in the #NBA.”
#Rockets coach Stephen Silas on Monty Williams. #Suns – 7:46 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jabari Smith Jr. good to go for Rockets vs. Suns. Was questionable with a sprained ankle. – 7:34 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Rockets coach Stephen Silas says Jabari Smith Jr. (right ankle sprain) will play in tonight’s game against the Suns. Eric Gordon (right groin injury maintenance) was already ruled out. – 7:32 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
2023-24 rookie scale team options picked up today:
HOU – Josh Christopher, Usman Garuba, Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun
PHI – Tyrese Maxey, Jaden Springer – 7:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We’ll see.”
Monty Williams on whether Bismack Biyombo or Jock Landale will get start for Deandre Ayton (left ankle sprain) vs. #Rockets.
Biyombo started 2nd half Friday vs. #Pelicans as Ayton sprained ankle landing on Jonas Valanciunas’ foot on jumper in 1st quarter. #Suns – 7:21 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
With Deandre Ayton out, Monty Williams was coy about who’d be starting at center tonight.
“We’ll see.” – 7:17 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets make the planned move houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… with their options on last season’s rookies, pick up third year options with Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Usman Garuba and Josh Christopher. – 7:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Candid Monty Williams ‘can’t even fathom’ Bill Russell being first African-American NBA head coach #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 6:58 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
OFFICIAL – The Houston Rockets today announced they have exercised the third-year options for Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Usman Garuba and Josh Christopher. pic.twitter.com/B5Om9aFPev – 6:53 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets announce they exercised the third year options on Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Usman Garuba and Josh Christopher – 6:53 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets announce they have exercised the third-year options for Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Usman Garuba and Josh Christopher. – 6:51 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
The Houston #Rockets announced they have exercised the third-year options for Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Usman Garuba and Josh Christopher. – 6:50 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
John Wall says he would love to play tomorrow vs Rockets
But he cites the back to back as to why he probably will have to wait for the #RevengeGame – 6:22 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
John Wall says he wants to play tomorrow against his former team Houston but will probably be held out since it’s a back to back. Wall told his teammates to go out and play with joy and have fun. He feels like the Clippers are feeling pressure. – 6:21 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
John Wall says he doesn’t think he will play tomorrow against Houston because it’s a back-to-back. – 6:20 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Which team will record the first block?
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 5:45 PM
Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy
It is not time for Clipper fans to panic, but it is getting close. Bad loss to New Orleans today is concerning. No Leonard for LAC, but no Ingram and other for Pels. Clips Need a win over Houston tomorrow night. – 5:17 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Pelicans defeat Clippers 112-91 in a game that was tied at halftime.
LA is 2-4, just like last year. But this is the earliest four-game losing streak for the Clippers since they started 2010-11 0-4.
CJ McCollum had 22/5/3.
Rockets are back here for Halloween tomorrow. – 5:13 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans on the road so far:
Beat Bkn by 22
Beat Cha by 12
Beat LAC by 21
Lost Phx by 13 (but no Zion, Ingram, Herb) – 5:11 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Sunday night hoops 🙌
⏰ 8:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/byD7uRYFGu – 5:00 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Texans Tremon Smith (@_Tre_Smith_ ) forces the fumble on the Woods punt return, Texans Dare Ogunbowale recovers & Houston takes over at the 41yd line. – 4:32 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Rally The Valley with a new tank top and don’t forget to checkout with @PayPal!
👕: https://t.co/oYNZOZm2go pic.twitter.com/m7AGv7idf8 – 4:13 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Talking Astros Game 2, previewing Game 3 and looking at the #Rockets taking on the Suns tonight. Come on in!
Live link:
https://t.co/W6XDg1iEmP pic.twitter.com/F3ZuyKSESD – 3:50 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Updated the @SportsBizClass list of rookie-scale options ahead of the Oct 31 deadline. Waiting for the Warriors, Rockets and Sixers sportsbusinessclassroom.com/listing-the-ro… – 3:24 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Deandre Ayton to miss at least one week with left ankle sprain nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/30/dea… – 3:16 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Clippers using Kausion for player intros is awesome. Didn’t catch it during Suns game – 3:09 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2002, Hall of Famer Yao Ming made his NBA debut with the @Houston Rockets.
Excluding active players, Yao is one of only 14 qualified players in NBA history with career shooting percentages of at least 50% on FG and 80% on FT. He’s the only center in that group. pic.twitter.com/TydYPTomSn – 3:01 PM
📅 On this day in 2002, Hall of Famer Yao Ming made his NBA debut with the @Houston Rockets.
