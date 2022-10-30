Timberwolves 47, Spurs 64: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (4-2) play against the San Antonio Spurs (2-2) at AT&T Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Sunday October 30, 2022
Minnesota Timberwolves 47, San Antonio Spurs 64 (Q3 10:07)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves down 10 at halftime to the Spurs
– Ant didn’t score (0 for 7 from the field)
– Wolves had 3 separate techs
– Wolves shot 7% from 3 (1/14)
– Spurs missing 4 rotation players
– KAT has 19 1st half points, largely all in iso. But KAT was a team-worst -11. Flow is missing. – 8:18 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Catch your breath, right back after the break!
📺 @BallySportsSA, @NBATV
📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350 pic.twitter.com/4hYMQuzXrb – 8:16 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Spurs by 10
SA takes 2Q 31-24. 2nd quarter in a row holding opp below 25 points
McDermott 11 pts
KAT 19 pts
SA winning the 3PT line by 18 points pic.twitter.com/CUcWJ7EfmX – 8:12 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Doug was born to get buckets 🎯
First in double figures tonight and leading us with 11 PTS! pic.twitter.com/2Ux9V4IETD – 8:10 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
5-0 for the Spurs after the Wolves got within 5. SA by 10 again
Doug with 9 points off the bench, all from three
Keldon up to 8 points after the dunk
Spurs continue to win 3PT line big 21-3 – 8:09 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have led by double digits in 71% of their games this season.
SA enters 4-0 when leading by 10 – 8:01 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
A lot of good defensive possessions for Romeo Langford tonight
– contesting ANT shots
– blocked Gobert
– getting his hands on the ball from dribbler
– just took a charge – 7:56 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
sharing is caring 🤝
(and that reverse finish from @Keita Bates-Diop 🤌) pic.twitter.com/iY1QWYzQnE – 7:54 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Blake Wesley heads straight to the locker room after getting fouled on previous offensive possession
SA entered tonight with just 10 players available – 7:52 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Spurs by 3
McDermott 6 pts
SA winning 3PT line 9-3
KAT 15 pts pic.twitter.com/p4kO3pW4uk – 7:36 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail 26-23.
Towns leads all with 15 points, his highest point total in any quarter this season. – 7:35 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
ZACH ON BOTH ENDS 😤
@Zach Collins | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/LYpyVNhoY0 – 7:30 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Zach Collins gave some of his best minutes as a Spur in Friday’s win over Chicago.
He’s doing it again early against Minny today. A totally different player than he was late last season, for obvious reasons. – 7:26 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Never makes sense to me when teams choose to not double KAT.
But the Spurs are doing that again tonight — as they did when KAT dropped 60 on them last year — and KAT has 13 points in the first 8 minutes. – 7:26 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs weathered the early 6-0 run by KAT to begin the game and only trail by 3.
SA 3-0 from 3PT line – 7:20 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
My favorite part of this game so far is watching Jakob Poeltl battle to keep Gobert off the offensive glass.
Hey, it’s early. – 7:18 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
JAK🚫B on one end, K3LDON on the other!
📺 @BallySportsSA, @NBATV
📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350 pic.twitter.com/NHwqOGY7MP – 7:16 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Wolves: Russell, Edwards, McDaniels, Towns, Gobert
Spurs: Jones, Langford, Johnson, KBD, Poeltl – 7:07 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Jordan McLaughlin (Right Heel Soreness) is OUT at San Antonio. pic.twitter.com/9HUeft9zEz – 6:27 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Sunday hoops at home 🏠
#ULTRADrip | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/evylBYtOtc – 5:56 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Still no timeline for Vassell (sore left knee) to return, but Pop said, “I think he will be back pretty quickly.”
The Spurs end their four-game homestand against Toronto on Wednesday and the L.A. Clippers on Friday. – 5:44 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Guard Romeo Langford and forward Keita Bates-Diop will start tonight vs. Minnesota in place of Devin Vassell (knee) and Jeremy Sochan (illness).
Josh Richardson had started the past three games in place of Vassell, but he’s sidelined with a back injury. – 5:41 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder PR:
The Oklahoma City Thunder has recalled forward Ousmane Dieng from the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League. – 5:15 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
last time KAT played in San Antonio, this happened:
60 POINTS.
17 REBOUNDS.
3 ASSISTS.
61% FROM THE FIELD.
63% FROM THREE. pic.twitter.com/X1VAM3mk4v – 3:38 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Earlier today the Spurs announced Josh Richardson is out with low back tightness and now Jeremy Sochan is out with flu-like symptoms.
Barlow and Bassey are also out and with G-League team – 2:41 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Game 7/82
🆚 @Minnesota Timberwolves
⏰ 6pm CT
📍 @attcenter
📺 @BallySportsSA
📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350 pic.twitter.com/WCweEMsSeE – 1:37 PM
