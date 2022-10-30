Tyronn Lue on Clippers: We are not a very good basketball team right now

Ohm Youngmisuk: Ty Lue says Clippers have to make more shots, play with more physicality and pace and play harder. After losing fourth straight, Lue said: “We are not a very good basketball team right now and we got to change that.”
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
“No reason to hang our head. We just got to be better.”
– Tyronn Lue – 5:39 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue: “No reason to hang our heads, we’ve just got to be better all-around.” – 5:39 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ty Lue repeatedly talking about pace not being good enough… really, nothing being good enough right now.
Says he’s not sure why PG has started slow, but not concerned about him turning it around.
Adds that he has to be better. But also says team has to play harder. – 5:37 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says Clippers have to make more shots, play with more physicality and pace and play harder. After losing fourth straight, Lue said: “We are not a very good basketball team right now and we got to change that.” – 5:34 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue on the 2-4 Clippers: “We’re not a very good basketball team right now.” – 5:34 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue’s takeaway from today’s offense, or lack of it: Not enough pace, guys moving slow and making it harder to score.
His recipe for a turnaround:
“Make some shots, that’s one way, two play with more pace and physicality, and three, player harder.” – 5:33 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Clips wave the white flag with a little over 4 minutes left. Ty Lue has pulled all of his starters – 5:04 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
With back-to-back tomorrow night at home, Ty Lue pulls the starters with more than 4 minutes left. Pels going to get a quality road win. – 5:04 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue calls a timeout only 49 seconds into the fourth quarter, down 14. – 4:43 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Zubac in for Jackson, but not after a possession that ended in a bad missed 3 from Jackson. Lue was not pleased with that at all – 4:37 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Pelicans are on 10-0 run, lead 62-54, and it’s an early Tyronn Lue timeout.
The start of this game was a long time ago. Clippers back to playing like soulless strangers and it’s going to be another uphill battle from here.
Expect to see some better efforts to drive/touch paint – 4:21 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers took a 36-25 lead after Powell went off. But then Pelicans scored on 4 of 6 possessions. Tyronn Lue was already waiting to get George and Morris back in the game, so their minutes are going to look a little low by halftime.
LA up 41-35, 4:56 left in 1st half. – 3:50 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue on the state of the team:”Getting healthy is going to take some time, a couple of months to get up to speed offensively and with what we want to do with minutes restrictions and being in and out of games.” – 2:12 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Ty Lue says Kawhi Leonard is feeling “better” but is out both Sunday (Pelicans) and Monday (Rockets). Says it will be day-to-day with him going forward. – 1:43 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue says Kawhi’s status will be likely a game to game determination, and adds Leonard won’t play tomorrow on the second day of a back to back. – 1:35 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue on Kawhi Leonard’s health. Kawhi is also out for tomorrow’s game vs Rockets pic.twitter.com/csjEw7pRVr – 1:34 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue said Kawhi Leonard is out tomorrow and that he continues to rehab to get the stiffness out of his knee but that he’s feeling better which is a “great sign.” He called Leonard’s status a day to day thing. – 1:33 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kawhi Leonard also will be out today vs the Pelicans. Clippers coach Ty Lue said last season’s issues with injuries were different because they knew Kawhi and Paul George would be out for significant chunks of time. This season has been more day-to-day. – 1:32 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue says “no” when asked whether Kawhi Leonard took part in practice yesterday. – 1:29 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said Kawhi Leonard did not practice on Saturday. – 1:29 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
The @latimessports has this in: Coach Tyronn Lue on Clippers: ‘Sky is not falling’ latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 9:24 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Via @Brad Turner’s practice report: Tyronn Lue on Clippers: ‘Sky is not falling’ latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 9:20 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk: Ty Lue: “To be 27th in the league in scoring, that’s terrible with all the talent we have.” -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / October 30, 2022
Ohm Youngmisuk: Ty Lue echoes what Nic Batum said last week that it will take likely “two months” before the Clippers get up to speed with Kawhi Leonard in and out while he makes his way back and John Wall on minutes restriction. -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / October 30, 2022
Law Murray: Tyronn Lue will bring Norman Powell off bench today. -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / October 30, 2022
