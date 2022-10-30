Warriors 41, Pistons 37: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Golden State Warriors (3-3) play against the Detroit Pistons (5-5) at Little Caesars Arena
Game Time: 6:00 PM EDT on Sunday October 30, 2022
Golden State Warriors 41, Detroit Pistons 37 (Q2 07:35)
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Livers gets a wide-open 3 made possible by Duren’s offensive rebound and good ball movement. Pistons trail 41-37 with 7:35 left in the second quarter. – 6:50 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Pistons, Bogdanovic agree to two-tear, $39.1 million extension nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/30/rep… – 6:49 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Always curious to see how young backcourts fare defensively against Steph/Klay (or in today’s case, Poole). Defending guards who move off the ball frequently is tough – 6:46 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
🏀 mode activated
🏀 mode activated
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors went 12-for-12 from the free throw line in the first quarter
The Warriors went 12-for-12 from the free throw line in the first quarter
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors spread the wealth in the first quarter
Poole: 10 points
Curry & Wiggins: 7 points each
Jerome: 6 points
Warriors spread the wealth in the first quarter
Poole: 10 points
Curry & Wiggins: 7 points each
Jerome: 6 points
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
📊 Q1 📊
🔹@Bojan Bogdanovic: 11 PTS / 2-2 3PM
🔹@Isaiah Stewart: 6 PTS / 4 REB
📊 Q1 📊
🔹@Bojan Bogdanovic: 11 PTS / 2-2 3PM
🔹@Isaiah Stewart: 6 PTS / 4 REB
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
After 1 in DET: Warriors 37, Pistons 29
Snaps 5-game streak of GSW opponents scoring at least 30 in first quarter. Last time: 10/18 vs. Lakers
After 1 in DET: Warriors 37, Pistons 29
Snaps 5-game streak of GSW opponents scoring at least 30 in first quarter. Last time: 10/18 vs. Lakers
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors up 37-29 after the first quarter
Warriors up 37-29 after the first quarter
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Warriors 37, Pistons 29
Bogdanovic: 11 points (2-2 overall, 2-2 from 3, 5-5 at the line)
Stewart: 6 points, 4 rebounds
End of 1: Warriors 37, Pistons 29
Bogdanovic: 11 points (2-2 overall, 2-2 from 3, 5-5 at the line)
Stewart: 6 points, 4 rebounds
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons end the quarter with some really sloppy turnovers. Warriors lead, 37-29, after the first break.
Bogdanovic: 11 points
Pistons end the quarter with some really sloppy turnovers. Warriors lead, 37-29, after the first break.
Bogdanovic: 11 points
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the 1st quarter: #Warriors 37, #Pistons 29.
Bogdanovic: 11 pts, 1 reb, 1 ast
Stewart: 6 pts, 4 rebs
End of the 1st quarter: #Warriors 37, #Pistons 29.
Bogdanovic: 11 pts, 1 reb, 1 ast
Stewart: 6 pts, 4 rebs
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The Warriors want a goaltend after Duren blocked Jerome’s shot, but no basket. – 6:33 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Cunningham just picked up his second foul, so Ivey will return to the game. – 6:31 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cade woke up last Wednesday and decided he’d never miss a midrange shot again – 6:30 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Hamidou Diallo is the first sub for Detroit, in for Bey. Hayes and Duren are in too. – 6:29 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
6-0 run for the #Pistons and they trail 19-17 with 4:55 left in the first quarter. – 6:26 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jordan’s on fire to start. Looks like this will be a nice bounce-back offensive performance for Wiggins, too. – 6:26 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Isaiah Stewart just hit a jump hook over Wiseman and did the too-small gesture. There’s a friendly competition there. Both were top two players in their class. – 6:25 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Warriors 16, Pistons 11 with 6:55 on the clock. Poole is already rolling with 7 points on 3-4 shooting – 6:20 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Warriors lead Pistons early, 16-11. Been entertaining so far. Jordan Poole has 7 points, and Saddiq Bey has 4. – 6:20 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
At the first timeout, the #Warriors have a 16-11 lead over the #Pistons with 6:55 left in the first quarter. – 6:19 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Cade hits a stepback middy and Jalen Rose gets up out of his courtside seat to give him a round of applause. – 6:15 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons guards/wings have to defend better. All 9 of Warriors’ points have come from someone getting beat off the dribble or a cut – 6:15 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Hometown buckets from Dray
Hometown buckets from Dray
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Fun note from @Golden State Warriors PR: the last time the Warriors used the Steph-Poole-Wiggs-Dray-Loon starting line-up was 12/14/21 at New York, the night Steph became the NBA’s all-time leader in 3-pointers made. – 6:07 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo is sitting courtside for tonight’s #Pistons–#Warriors game. – 6:06 PM
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo is sitting courtside for tonight’s #Pistons–#Warriors game. – 6:06 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Noted Warrior superfan E-Fo-0 (E40) is here in Detroit, too. – 6:03 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Lock in.
Lock in.
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Klay Thompson is out tonight. Jordan Poole will start in his place – 5:37 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Starters for tonight’s game:
#Warriors
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney
Jordan Poole
Stephen Curry
#Pistons
Saddiq Bey
Bojan Bogdanovic
Isaiah Stewart
Cade Cunningham
Starters for tonight’s game:
#Warriors
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney
Jordan Poole
Stephen Curry
#Pistons
Saddiq Bey
Bojan Bogdanovic
Isaiah Stewart
Cade Cunningham
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After initially being listed as questionable due to an ankle injury, Jordan Poole is available on Sunday against the Pistons. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/30/war… – 5:31 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Saginaw native Draymond Green gets some pregame work in ahead of tonight’s game against the #Pistons pic.twitter.com/iY2Go5OBq8 – 5:29 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Will we see Patrick Baldwin Jr. make his Warriors regular-season debut today? – 5:28 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Detroit Pistons F Bojan Bogdanovic agreeing on a two-year, $39.1 million contract extension: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:16 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jordan Poole is now questionable with a right ankle sprain – 5:12 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Seth Curry is questionable for tomorrows matchup against the Pacers – 5:12 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets list Seth Curry as questionable for tomorrow’s game against Chicago. Looks like a management thing. – 5:05 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth. pic.twitter.com/3pB4ip4KUN – 5:01 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets Status Report for tomorrow night’s game vs. Indiana:
Curry (left ankle – injury management) – QUESTIONABLE
Nets Status Report for tomorrow night’s game vs. Indiana:
Curry (left ankle – injury management) – QUESTIONABLE
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Seth Curry (left ankle – injury management) – who made his season debut last night – is questionable for tomorrow vs. the #Pacers. TJ Warren (left foot – injury recovery) is out for the #Nets. – 5:00 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets say Seth Curry (left ankle management) is questionable for Monday’s game against the Pacers. Curry made his season debut in Saturday’s loss to the Pacers. – 4:58 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Oh, can confirm that the Pistons and Bojan Bogdanovic have agreed to a two-year extension. @Adrian Wojnarowski was first. – 4:57 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Bojan Bogdanovic stays with the Pistons #NBA
Bojan Bogdanovic stays with the Pistons #NBA
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Detroit Pistons are averaging 109.7 points per game (24th in the NBA) and allowing 122.8 points per game (last in the NBA)
Predictions for today’s Warriors-Pistons game? – 4:54 PM
The Detroit Pistons are averaging 109.7 points per game (24th in the NBA) and allowing 122.8 points per game (last in the NBA)
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Klay Thompson will get a rest day on the second leg of a road back-to-back on Sunday against the Pistons. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/30/kla… – 4:50 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr texted James Wiseman last night saying “another game tomorrow” after he played only 5 minutes and didn’t come back in after 3 fouls in the first quarter – 4:43 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jordan Poole is available to play tonight, per @Golden State Warriors PR. – 4:42 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Klay Thompson (injury management) is out today but Jordan Poole (R ankle) is a game-time decision vs Pistons today, Warriors coach Steve Kerr. If JP can go, he starts in place of Klay. – 4:42 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Jordan Poole is warming up pregame in Detroit testing his ankle. Status still undetermined. If he can go, he will start in Klay Thompson’s place. Steve Kerr said Warriors plan to rest Thompson on one side of back-to-backs early this season. – 4:41 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Bojan Bogdanovic has agreed on a two-year, $39.1 million extension with the Detroit Pistons, @wassbasketball tells ESPN. – 4:40 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Kerr says that the plan is for Klay Thompson to rest on one end of back-to-backs early in the year as he regains his full conditioning. But it won’t be for the entire season like last year. – 4:40 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
“If Jordan can go, Jordan will start,” Kerr said. Poole is listed on the injury report as questionable. – 4:40 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Jordan Poole is on the court right now testing his ankle. If he’s good to go, he’ll start in place of Klay Thompson, who’s resting tonight. – 4:40 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr doesn’t expect Klay Thompson to sit back-to-backs the entire season, but likely will early on – 4:40 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Jordan Poole’s status for tonight’s game is still up in the air, Steve Kerr says. Poole is going through warm ups now, and a decision will be made after that. – 4:39 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr said Klay resting during back to backs won’t be an “all season” thing. – 4:39 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr says Jordan Poole is out on the court right now testing out his injured ankle. His status is still uncertain for tonight. – 4:39 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey on playing Ivey and Cade together: Said they’re still sorting out the rotation to take advantage of their usage and time on the ball, strengths. Even mentioned the same with Saddiq and Bogey. – 4:22 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Casey says Marvin Bagley is “on pace” with his rehab. Says he and Alec Burks will stay back during the team’s road trip to Milwaukee this week. – 4:17 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Asked Dwane Casey about Bagley’s rehab: “He’s on pace. He’d doing a lot of one-on-one work.” Casey said he and Burks will stay back when the team travels to Milwaukee to continue to progress toward returning. – 4:17 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Dwane Casey said Marvin Bagley III is on pace to return soon, been getting one-on-one work done – 4:16 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Cade + Bojan = 🔥
Cade + Bojan = 🔥
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Through 6 games, Draymond Green is averaging 10 points and shooting 61.4% from the field
The last time he averaged 10 or more points in a season was 2017-18. Will he do it this season? – 3:53 PM
Through 6 games, Draymond Green is averaging 10 points and shooting 61.4% from the field
Austin Burton @Amaar_206
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Warriors at Pistons
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Warriors at Pistons
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Updated the @SportsBizClass list of rookie-scale options ahead of the Oct 31 deadline. Waiting for the Warriors, Rockets and Sixers sportsbusinessclassroom.com/listing-the-ro… – 3:24 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
#Pistons fans🗣 In honor of the #ReturnOfTheTeal, we’re giving away a Teal Era Inspired Watch 👀 Here are the rules:
✅ Must be following @Detroit Pistons
✅ Quote RT this with #TealTakeover
✅ Like this tweet
#Pistons fans🗣 In honor of the #ReturnOfTheTeal, we’re giving away a Teal Era Inspired Watch 👀 Here are the rules:
✅ Must be following @Detroit Pistons
✅ Quote RT this with #TealTakeover
✅ Like this tweet
Sam Yip @samyip__
For @Jorge Sierra, talked to @Jalen Duren about the start of his career, the new COD and rookie hazing. hoopshype.com/lists/jalen-du… – 2:48 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Il Derthona mette la quinta, cade anche Venezia sportando.basketball/lba-5a-giornat… – 2:34 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1981, Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas scored 31 points and dished out 11 assists in his NBA debut with the @Detroit Pistons.
📅 On this day in 1981, Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas scored 31 points and dished out 11 assists in his NBA debut with the @Detroit Pistons.
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Klay Thompson will rest tonight against the Pistons. Jordan Poole is questionable with a right ankle sprain.
Stephen Curry and Draymond Green will both play. – 1:36 PM
Klay Thompson will rest tonight against the Pistons. Jordan Poole is questionable with a right ankle sprain.
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors injury report is out.
Klay Thompson will rest tonight in Detroit. Jordan Poole is questionable. – 1:33 PM
Warriors injury report is out.
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Jordan Poole is listed as questionable (right ankle sprain) and Klay Thompson out (injury management) for tonight’s game in Detroit.
Looks like Draymond Green and Steph Curry are a go. They said last night they anticipated to play vs. Pistons after logging season-high minutes. – 1:32 PM
Jordan Poole is listed as questionable (right ankle sprain) and Klay Thompson out (injury management) for tonight’s game in Detroit.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson is resting tonight in Detroit. Jordan Poole is questionable after rolling his ankle last night. Steph Curry and Draymond Green will play. – 1:31 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
There’s no place like home 🤝 @UWMlending pic.twitter.com/XnUXUxBjVp – 1:30 PM
Jack Winter @ArmstrongWinter
Kerr on Dubs’ overtime struggles in loss to Hornets.
“We had some really poor defensive possessions, not communicating on switches, gave up a couple layups.”
Film below.
Kerr on Dubs’ overtime struggles in loss to Hornets.
“We had some really poor defensive possessions, not communicating on switches, gave up a couple layups.”
Film below.
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Back in action tonight‼️
🆚 @Golden State Warriors
⏰ 6PM ET
📺 @BallySportsDET
📻 @971theticketxyt pic.twitter.com/M8l7RikXn8 – 12:57 PM
Back in action tonight‼️
🆚 @Golden State Warriors
⏰ 6PM ET
📺 @BallySportsDET
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Klay Thompson (injury management), Donte DiVencenzo (left hamstring) and Andre Iguodala (left hip) are out tonight against the #Pistons. – 12:49 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Warriors will be without Klay Thompson, DiVincenzo and Iggy tonight against the Pistons. – 12:48 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Sunday hoops
🏀 GSW at DET
🕠 3:00 pm PT
📺 @NBCSAuthentic
📻 @957thegame
📲 https://t.co/ZkjPJjiF76
📝 https://t.co/GThyp4LG8b
Sunday hoops
🏀 GSW at DET
🕠 3:00 pm PT
📺 @NBCSAuthentic
📻 @957thegame
📲 https://t.co/ZkjPJjiF76
📝 https://t.co/GThyp4LG8b
