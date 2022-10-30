Warriors will rest Klay Thompson against Detroit

Mike Curtis: Klay Thompson (injury management), Donte DiVincenzo (left hamstring) and Andre Iguodala (left hip) are out tonight against the #Pistons.
Source: Twitter @MikeACurtis2
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Klay Thompson will rest tonight against the Pistons. Jordan Poole is questionable with a right ankle sprain.
Stephen Curry and Draymond Green will both play. – 1:36 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors injury report is out.
Klay Thompson will rest tonight in Detroit. Jordan Poole is questionable. – 1:33 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Jordan Poole is listed as questionable (right ankle sprain) and Klay Thompson out (injury management) for tonight’s game in Detroit.
Looks like Draymond Green and Steph Curry are a go. They said last night they anticipated to play vs. Pistons after logging season-high minutes. – 1:32 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson is resting tonight in Detroit. Jordan Poole is questionable after rolling his ankle last night. Steph Curry and Draymond Green will play. – 1:31 PM
Jack Winter @ArmstrongWinter
Kerr on Dubs’ overtime struggles in loss to Hornets.
“We had some really poor defensive possessions, not communicating on switches, gave up a couple layups.”
Film below.
Steph inexplicably takes roller, freeing McDaniels. Then Klay gets lost in PNR, missing last switch on PJ. pic.twitter.com/p5ij7wwXwm – 1:14 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Klay Thompson (injury management), Donte DiVencenzo (left hamstring) and Andre Iguodala (left hip) are out tonight against the #Pistons. – 12:49 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Warriors will be without Klay Thompson, DiVincenzo and Iggy tonight against the Pistons. – 12:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
First 5 record: 4-1
Best win: 112-95 at #Clippers.
1st loss: 113-111 (OT) at #Blazers.
Best performance: Devin Booker’s 34-piece vs. #Warriors.
Not good: Ayton’s left ankle sprain. Re-evaluated in week.
Quote: “I was just mad.” Klay Thompson. #Suns https://t.co/u77ObI6F3y pic.twitter.com/0kC9yb64em – 10:06 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson is making only 35% of his shots early this season. Steve Kerr: “He’s just got to get his legs underneath him. He only had one exhibition game.” pic.twitter.com/Giskyhg6gk – 10:02 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Kerr re-iterates that he is not concerned about Klay Thompson’s slow start to the season.
“He only had one exhibition game … He just has to stay with it and he’s going to be fine … He just needs to get his legs underneath him.” – 10:00 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Minute totals tonight: Wiggins 41, Curry 39, Poole 37 (limped off late), Draymond 35, Klay 32. All season-highs. Warriors have an early tip in Detroit tomorrow night. Steve Kerr said he will discuss rest plan with performance staff, but it appears likely. – 9:56 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors lose in overtime in Charlotte. They’re 3-3. Didn’t bring it in first half, gave up a four-point lead in final 54 seconds of regulation. Curry/Klay a combined 4/20 from 3. Draymond Green looks great. Kuminga/Wiseman only 8 combined minutes. Poole late ankle tweak. – 9:40 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Right now Draymond Green, Steph Curry, and Klay Thompson have the worst +/- on the Warriors with -12, -11 & -9 respectively. #dubnation – 8:33 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Both Klay and Steph hit their first threes of the game in the 3Q and help trim the Hornets’ lead from 15 to 7. Warriors have yet to have a lead in the game. – 8:32 PM
More on this storyline
Kylen Mills: Steph Curry wasn’t done taking shots after tonight’s game. Here are his thoughts on Charles Barkley saying that Klay Thompson isn’t the same player, which upset Klay. “It’s interesting because certain guys kind of forget what their careers looked like on the backend.” #dubnation pic.twitter.com/tjgd21VZ3L -via Twitter @KylenMills / October 28, 2022
Kendra Andrews: Thompson closes his press conference by saying it hurt hearing Charles Barkley say he isn’t the same player he was pre-injuries “I tore my ACL & Achilles in consecutive years & I still helped my team win a championship. I put so much freaking effort in to get back to this point -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / October 28, 2022
Jason Dumas: Klay Thompson said it “hurt his heart” to hear Charles Barkley say he’s not the same player anymore after injuries. pic.twitter.com/0j4uQBJRjK -via Twitter @JDumasReports / October 28, 2022
