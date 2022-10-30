Wizards 25, Celtics 48: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (3-2) play against the Boston Celtics (2-2) at TD Garden
Game Time: 6:00 PM EDT on Sunday October 30, 2022
Washington Wizards 25, Boston Celtics 48 (Q2 06:27)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics might be able to push this to 30 with the starters back in before half. – 6:51 PM
#Celtics might be able to push this to 30 with the starters back in before half. – 6:51 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Celtics entered this game ranked 28th in defensive rating… which is a good reminder early season stats can be misleading. – 6:45 PM
The Celtics entered this game ranked 28th in defensive rating… which is a good reminder early season stats can be misleading. – 6:45 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
I like how the Celtics are using Tatum as the screener this season. That’s something they can lean into a bit more – 6:44 PM
I like how the Celtics are using Tatum as the screener this season. That’s something they can lean into a bit more – 6:44 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Wizards entering tonight: 49.1 FG% (leading NBA)
Wizards so far tonight: 25.8 FG% (they won’t for long) – 6:44 PM
Wizards entering tonight: 49.1 FG% (leading NBA)
Wizards so far tonight: 25.8 FG% (they won’t for long) – 6:44 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal really had to joke after the Pacers loss that the Wizards would lose by 50 to the Celtics if they play the same kind of defense …
Celtics up 40-17 early in the second quarter – 6:40 PM
Bradley Beal really had to joke after the Pacers loss that the Wizards would lose by 50 to the Celtics if they play the same kind of defense …
Celtics up 40-17 early in the second quarter – 6:40 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
after q1.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/DTGfZp49tQ – 6:39 PM
after q1.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/DTGfZp49tQ – 6:39 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Washington will hit some more shots the rest of the way, but that quarter was the best the Celtics defense has looked thus far this season.
Good switches, solid on the glass, active hands to force turnovers. – 6:38 PM
Washington will hit some more shots the rest of the way, but that quarter was the best the Celtics defense has looked thus far this season.
Good switches, solid on the glass, active hands to force turnovers. – 6:38 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Tonight we’re recognizing The Flamingo as the @Vistaprint Small Business of the Game ☘️
Located in the North End, The Flamingo is a restaurant and bar with a retro Miami Beach theme. pic.twitter.com/HHXtWYOnhB – 6:38 PM
Tonight we’re recognizing The Flamingo as the @Vistaprint Small Business of the Game ☘️
Located in the North End, The Flamingo is a restaurant and bar with a retro Miami Beach theme. pic.twitter.com/HHXtWYOnhB – 6:38 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 34-15 after one
Brown – 16 points, 4 rebounds
Tatum – 11 points
Celtics – 52.4% FGs
Celtics – 6-13 3Ps
Celtics – 8 assists
Celtics – 3 turnovers
Porzingis – 7 points
Kuzma – 3 points
Wizards – 26.1% FGs
Wizards – 1-6 3Ps
Wizards – 4 turnovers – 6:37 PM
Celtics lead 34-15 after one
Brown – 16 points, 4 rebounds
Tatum – 11 points
Celtics – 52.4% FGs
Celtics – 6-13 3Ps
Celtics – 8 assists
Celtics – 3 turnovers
Porzingis – 7 points
Kuzma – 3 points
Wizards – 26.1% FGs
Wizards – 1-6 3Ps
Wizards – 4 turnovers – 6:37 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Ok. After one, the Wizards trail 34-15.
Brown has 16p and Tatum has 11. Boston had six 3’s, which is the same number of field goals the Wizards have.
Porzingis has 7p – 6:37 PM
Ok. After one, the Wizards trail 34-15.
Brown has 16p and Tatum has 11. Boston had six 3’s, which is the same number of field goals the Wizards have.
Porzingis has 7p – 6:37 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Tough start for the Wizards in Boston. It’s 34-15 Celtics. With 16 points, Jaylen Brown outscored the Wizards all by himself. – 6:36 PM
Tough start for the Wizards in Boston. It’s 34-15 Celtics. With 16 points, Jaylen Brown outscored the Wizards all by himself. – 6:36 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
After one-quarter of play, the Boston Celtics lead the Washington Wizards.
#DCAboveAll 15
#BleedGreen 34
Kristaps Porzinigs leads the team with 7.
• Wizards made six shots in the quarter, Celtics made six 3’s in the quarter. – 6:36 PM
After one-quarter of play, the Boston Celtics lead the Washington Wizards.
#DCAboveAll 15
#BleedGreen 34
Kristaps Porzinigs leads the team with 7.
• Wizards made six shots in the quarter, Celtics made six 3’s in the quarter. – 6:36 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics defense looking quite a bit better in the first quarter tonight. Wizards only shoot 26 percent in the first quarter, muster just 15 points. – 6:36 PM
Celtics defense looking quite a bit better in the first quarter tonight. Wizards only shoot 26 percent in the first quarter, muster just 15 points. – 6:36 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Hauser missed, but good recognition by Kornet to call for Brogdon to pass to Hauser as he ran up to the screen. That was a clean look – 6:36 PM
Hauser missed, but good recognition by Kornet to call for Brogdon to pass to Hauser as he ran up to the screen. That was a clean look – 6:36 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Good individual efforts from Grant, Hauser, Brogdon in isolation as #Celtics maintain a 17 point lead with the second unit in. – 6:35 PM
Good individual efforts from Grant, Hauser, Brogdon in isolation as #Celtics maintain a 17 point lead with the second unit in. – 6:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Payton Pritchard making his home debut with some first quarter run. I’d like to see him get more minutes right. Celtics can use the additional ballhandling and shooting. – 6:33 PM
Payton Pritchard making his home debut with some first quarter run. I’d like to see him get more minutes right. Celtics can use the additional ballhandling and shooting. – 6:33 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Wizards empty handed on 4 out of 5 possessions since Kornet entered. – 6:33 PM
#Wizards empty handed on 4 out of 5 possessions since Kornet entered. – 6:33 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Slight difference in Offensive Philosophies at play – 57.9% of Wizards shots so far today have been Long 2s, only 6.3% for Celts. pic.twitter.com/RB4c6qC0jt – 6:33 PM
Slight difference in Offensive Philosophies at play – 57.9% of Wizards shots so far today have been Long 2s, only 6.3% for Celts. pic.twitter.com/RB4c6qC0jt – 6:33 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Nice job by Hauser to keep Beal in front and then contest a fallaway. – 6:32 PM
Nice job by Hauser to keep Beal in front and then contest a fallaway. – 6:32 PM
Abby Chin @tvabby
Veteran jinx by The Legend @celticsvoice pointing out Bradley Beal yet to score in this game with 2 minutes left in the 1st quarter as he drives to the rack. You know Beal missed! – 6:32 PM
Veteran jinx by The Legend @celticsvoice pointing out Bradley Beal yet to score in this game with 2 minutes left in the 1st quarter as he drives to the rack. You know Beal missed! – 6:32 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Payton Pritchard making his home debut this season with 2:11 remaining in the first quarter – 6:32 PM
Payton Pritchard making his home debut this season with 2:11 remaining in the first quarter – 6:32 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Nice play here in an otherwise rough start in Boston. Rui Hachimura draws the double team and finds Johnny Davis on a cut through the lane. pic.twitter.com/FfQ6XdxRjl – 6:31 PM
Nice play here in an otherwise rough start in Boston. Rui Hachimura draws the double team and finds Johnny Davis on a cut through the lane. pic.twitter.com/FfQ6XdxRjl – 6:31 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics finally getting what they want out of their defensive scheme. A bunch of missed jump shots & 3 shots inside the restricted zone. One of them a put back try. pic.twitter.com/IMFXv7tb0M – 6:31 PM
#Celtics finally getting what they want out of their defensive scheme. A bunch of missed jump shots & 3 shots inside the restricted zone. One of them a put back try. pic.twitter.com/IMFXv7tb0M – 6:31 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Johnny Davis has to give Washington some backup PG minutes with other guys out, but he’s picked up three fouls in the first quarter. – 6:29 PM
Johnny Davis has to give Washington some backup PG minutes with other guys out, but he’s picked up three fouls in the first quarter. – 6:29 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
FWIW…#Celtics had a 100 defensive rating in Kornet’s minutes on Friday despite some lapses in the second half. – 6:27 PM
FWIW…#Celtics had a 100 defensive rating in Kornet’s minutes on Friday despite some lapses in the second half. – 6:27 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Luke Kornet gets the backup five minutes. He played really well on Friday, so he gets the run tonight. – 6:27 PM
Luke Kornet gets the backup five minutes. He played really well on Friday, so he gets the run tonight. – 6:27 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tremendous start by Brown giving the #Celtics some rim pressure offensively. Kornet about to get some early run with Grant & Brogdon. – 6:26 PM
Tremendous start by Brown giving the #Celtics some rim pressure offensively. Kornet about to get some early run with Grant & Brogdon. – 6:26 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Luke Kornet is back in the Celtics rotation tonight after his big minutes Friday. – 6:26 PM
Luke Kornet is back in the Celtics rotation tonight after his big minutes Friday. – 6:26 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I like Hachimura. That was a really nice pass when the Celtics sent a double…for some reason. – 6:25 PM
I like Hachimura. That was a really nice pass when the Celtics sent a double…for some reason. – 6:25 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Grant Williams is back on the floor after serving a one-game suspension. – 6:25 PM
Grant Williams is back on the floor after serving a one-game suspension. – 6:25 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Celtics lead 23-10 over the Wizards and only two players have scored for Boston.
Jaylen Brown with 12 and Jayson Tatum with 11.
They are 8-11 from the field and 5-7 from 3 thus far. – 6:24 PM
Celtics lead 23-10 over the Wizards and only two players have scored for Boston.
Jaylen Brown with 12 and Jayson Tatum with 11.
They are 8-11 from the field and 5-7 from 3 thus far. – 6:24 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Jaylen Brown (12 points) is being super-aggressive offensively. The #Celtics are looking to see that kind of effort, energy and focus on defense from him and others, which we all know hasn’t been the case consistently this season for the Green Team. – 6:24 PM
Jaylen Brown (12 points) is being super-aggressive offensively. The #Celtics are looking to see that kind of effort, energy and focus on defense from him and others, which we all know hasn’t been the case consistently this season for the Green Team. – 6:24 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown – 12 points
Jayson Tatum – 11 points
Washington Wizards – 10 points – 6:23 PM
Jaylen Brown – 12 points
Jayson Tatum – 11 points
Washington Wizards – 10 points – 6:23 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
All jump shots so far for the #Celtics in the half court aside from Brown’s baseline layup. pic.twitter.com/0eeBKaKadY – 6:22 PM
All jump shots so far for the #Celtics in the half court aside from Brown’s baseline layup. pic.twitter.com/0eeBKaKadY – 6:22 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The points have come much easier than expected thus far for the #Celtics, facing a #Wizards defense that’s ranked eighth in scoring defense (110 ppg) in this still-young NBA season. – 6:20 PM
The points have come much easier than expected thus far for the #Celtics, facing a #Wizards defense that’s ranked eighth in scoring defense (110 ppg) in this still-young NBA season. – 6:20 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Tatum and Brown. All 10 shots. All 21 points. pic.twitter.com/VwCtzeax7Q – 6:20 PM
Tatum and Brown. All 10 shots. All 21 points. pic.twitter.com/VwCtzeax7Q – 6:20 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
If NBA games were played to 21 like at the park, Tatum and Brown would have just won the game by themselves. – 6:20 PM
If NBA games were played to 21 like at the park, Tatum and Brown would have just won the game by themselves. – 6:20 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Tatum and Jaylen are trying to out-heat-check each other lol we’re 5 minutes in and they’ve taken all 10 Cs shots. 8-10. – 6:19 PM
Tatum and Jaylen are trying to out-heat-check each other lol we’re 5 minutes in and they’ve taken all 10 Cs shots. 8-10. – 6:19 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
White won’t get credit for those killer screens like taking out Morris/Kuzma there to get Brown wide open from 3. – 6:19 PM
White won’t get credit for those killer screens like taking out Morris/Kuzma there to get Brown wide open from 3. – 6:19 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum with 3 straight makes from deep & he’s now 18/43 (41.9%) from three into his sixth game. – 6:17 PM
Tatum with 3 straight makes from deep & he’s now 18/43 (41.9%) from three into his sixth game. – 6:17 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics jump out to an 11-2 lead, as Wes Unseld Jr. grabs the early timeout.
The Celtics entered tis week having won 23 consecutive games when leading by 15+.
They’ve now lost two straight. – 6:14 PM
Celtics jump out to an 11-2 lead, as Wes Unseld Jr. grabs the early timeout.
The Celtics entered tis week having won 23 consecutive games when leading by 15+.
They’ve now lost two straight. – 6:14 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Boston Jumps out to an 11-2 lead over Washington. Coach Wes Unseld Jr calls timeout. – 6:14 PM
Boston Jumps out to an 11-2 lead over Washington. Coach Wes Unseld Jr calls timeout. – 6:14 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Malcolm Brogdon is all about impacting winning for us.
Tune in now on @NBCSBoston 📺 pic.twitter.com/yX4pGR9WVU – 6:14 PM
Malcolm Brogdon is all about impacting winning for us.
Tune in now on @NBCSBoston 📺 pic.twitter.com/yX4pGR9WVU – 6:14 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
C’s open the game 4-4, 3 of them 3-pointers from Tatuma and Brown and it’s an 11-2 run and a quick Wizards timeout – 6:13 PM
C’s open the game 4-4, 3 of them 3-pointers from Tatuma and Brown and it’s an 11-2 run and a quick Wizards timeout – 6:13 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Jayson Tatum comes out knocking down back-to-back 3’s, #Celtics up 6-zip. pic.twitter.com/hs4wEVBdYV – 6:12 PM
Jayson Tatum comes out knocking down back-to-back 3’s, #Celtics up 6-zip. pic.twitter.com/hs4wEVBdYV – 6:12 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
I feel like Gilbert Arenas should be bringing the ball up for Washington when I see these uniforms – 6:12 PM
I feel like Gilbert Arenas should be bringing the ball up for Washington when I see these uniforms – 6:12 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Throwbacks for the #Wizards today pic.twitter.com/vz4sxcnCel – 6:11 PM
Throwbacks for the #Wizards today pic.twitter.com/vz4sxcnCel – 6:11 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Back to back pull up 3s fall for Tatum over Avdija & Porzingis. 6-0 #Celtics – 6:11 PM
Back to back pull up 3s fall for Tatum over Avdija & Porzingis. 6-0 #Celtics – 6:11 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
The #Sixers added Joel Embiid to the injury report. He is questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. #Wizards due to a non-COVID illness – 5:57 PM
The #Sixers added Joel Embiid to the injury report. He is questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. #Wizards due to a non-COVID illness – 5:57 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Wizards at Celtics – TD Garden – October 30, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Washington – Monte Morris, Bradley Beal, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis
OUT: Boston: Rob Williams, Gallinari Washington: Delon Wright, Corey Kispert pic.twitter.com/6E7CLxNWeP – 5:50 PM
Wizards at Celtics – TD Garden – October 30, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Washington – Monte Morris, Bradley Beal, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis
OUT: Boston: Rob Williams, Gallinari Washington: Delon Wright, Corey Kispert pic.twitter.com/6E7CLxNWeP – 5:50 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Joel Embiid is listed as questionable for Monday night’s game against the Washington Wizards for a non-COVID-19 illness. pic.twitter.com/agWx5WRNOl – 5:48 PM
#Sixers center Joel Embiid is listed as questionable for Monday night’s game against the Washington Wizards for a non-COVID-19 illness. pic.twitter.com/agWx5WRNOl – 5:48 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Almost showtime 🍿
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/vAjnNjWzJa – 5:42 PM
Almost showtime 🍿
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/vAjnNjWzJa – 5:42 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Wizards starters:
Kristaps Porzingis
Kyle Kuzma
Deni Avdija
Bradley Beal
Monte Morris – 5:38 PM
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Wizards starters:
Kristaps Porzingis
Kyle Kuzma
Deni Avdija
Bradley Beal
Monte Morris – 5:38 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Wizards with a non-COVID illness. – 5:32 PM
Joel Embiid is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Wizards with a non-COVID illness. – 5:32 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
🆙🆙🆙
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/5Cvp05GmOh – 5:30 PM
🆙🆙🆙
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/5Cvp05GmOh – 5:30 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Running with the same five.
#DCAboveAll | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/KsWNQWFVCj – 5:25 PM
Running with the same five.
#DCAboveAll | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/KsWNQWFVCj – 5:25 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
How it started. How it’s going
Oct. 30 – 12:10am. Oct.30 – 5:18pm
Milan, Italy. Boston, MA pic.twitter.com/kZCwWfKvdT – 5:20 PM
How it started. How it’s going
Oct. 30 – 12:10am. Oct.30 – 5:18pm
Milan, Italy. Boston, MA pic.twitter.com/kZCwWfKvdT – 5:20 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Fans showing @Payton Pritchard some pre-game love before the #Celtics game tonight vs the #Wizards pic.twitter.com/AGDn5Yuo0W – 4:54 PM
Fans showing @Payton Pritchard some pre-game love before the #Celtics game tonight vs the #Wizards pic.twitter.com/AGDn5Yuo0W – 4:54 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Gotta stay cozy
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/njZ3QwlWjz – 4:46 PM
Gotta stay cozy
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/njZ3QwlWjz – 4:46 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Bookkeeping purposes: Brandon Boston Jr. and Moussa Diabaté are active. Expecting both to be in G League later today, but they’re dressed.
Jason Preston will also be in G League later today, but he is inactive. – 4:23 PM
Bookkeeping purposes: Brandon Boston Jr. and Moussa Diabaté are active. Expecting both to be in G League later today, but they’re dressed.
Jason Preston will also be in G League later today, but he is inactive. – 4:23 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
St. Louis legends squaring off in Boston.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/jhSP2JWABL – 4:22 PM
St. Louis legends squaring off in Boston.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/jhSP2JWABL – 4:22 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
No surprise after the upgrade this afternoon, but Malcolm Brodgdon will play against the Wizards tonight. – 4:19 PM
No surprise after the upgrade this afternoon, but Malcolm Brodgdon will play against the Wizards tonight. – 4:19 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The Celtics have lost two straight, they haven’t lost three in a row (obviously in the regular season) in the calendar year.
Their last three-game losing streak?
December 25, 27 and 29, 2021.
Celtics-Wizards 5:30pm @1057WROR – 4:15 PM
The Celtics have lost two straight, they haven’t lost three in a row (obviously in the regular season) in the calendar year.
Their last three-game losing streak?
December 25, 27 and 29, 2021.
Celtics-Wizards 5:30pm @1057WROR – 4:15 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Caris LeVert Friday became the 5th visiting player in the last decade with multiple 40-point games at TD Garden.
Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and Joel Embiid also have two.
Bradley Beal is the only one with three.
Returning to the Garden tonight?
Bradley Beal. – 4:14 PM
Caris LeVert Friday became the 5th visiting player in the last decade with multiple 40-point games at TD Garden.
Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and Joel Embiid also have two.
Bradley Beal is the only one with three.
Returning to the Garden tonight?
Bradley Beal. – 4:14 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Wizards #Celtics coming up at 6. Any questions?
Check out my interview w/ Damon Stoudamire this week along with my bounce around the #NBA: bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/10/28/nba… – 4:12 PM
#Wizards #Celtics coming up at 6. Any questions?
Check out my interview w/ Damon Stoudamire this week along with my bounce around the #NBA: bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/10/28/nba… – 4:12 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Postgame, Beal said if the Washington Wizards don’t play defense against the Boston Celtics, they could lose by 50. That’s what I’ll be looking at in today’s game “defense.” #DCAboveAll – 4:08 PM
Postgame, Beal said if the Washington Wizards don’t play defense against the Boston Celtics, they could lose by 50. That’s what I’ll be looking at in today’s game “defense.” #DCAboveAll – 4:08 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Corey Kispert remains out tonight with his sprained left ankle. Wes Unseld Jr. said the other day he’s really close, but not yet ready to play tonight. – 2:01 PM
Corey Kispert remains out tonight with his sprained left ankle. Wes Unseld Jr. said the other day he’s really close, but not yet ready to play tonight. – 2:01 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Injury report for tonight’s matchup in Boston ⬇️
#DCAboveAll x @ChasenBoscolo pic.twitter.com/NrTwypENSG – 2:00 PM
Injury report for tonight’s matchup in Boston ⬇️
#DCAboveAll x @ChasenBoscolo pic.twitter.com/NrTwypENSG – 2:00 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Deni Avdija’s defensive role has been straightforward so far this season: guard the other team’s best player. Will that continue tonight with Jayson Tatum? ift.tt/3qTFidp – 1:59 PM
Deni Avdija’s defensive role has been straightforward so far this season: guard the other team’s best player. Will that continue tonight with Jayson Tatum? ift.tt/3qTFidp – 1:59 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
New AP Top 25 is out, last one before initial CFP rankings on Tuesday.
8. Oregon
9. USC
10. UCLA
12. Utah
24. Oregon State(!!!)
RV: Washington
things getting lined up for a potential top-10 matchup Nov. 19 in Eugene. – 1:44 PM
New AP Top 25 is out, last one before initial CFP rankings on Tuesday.
8. Oregon
9. USC
10. UCLA
12. Utah
24. Oregon State(!!!)
RV: Washington
things getting lined up for a potential top-10 matchup Nov. 19 in Eugene. – 1:44 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Wizards enter tonight’s game in Boston as the best team in NBA in FG percentage at 49%. See you tonight at 6pm on @NBCSWashington #DCAboveAll – 1:33 PM
Wizards enter tonight’s game in Boston as the best team in NBA in FG percentage at 49%. See you tonight at 6pm on @NBCSWashington #DCAboveAll – 1:33 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Celtics say Malcolm Brogdon is probable to play with back stiffness. He’d been listed as questionable yesterday. – 1:32 PM
The Celtics say Malcolm Brogdon is probable to play with back stiffness. He’d been listed as questionable yesterday. – 1:32 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA is averaging 31 points on 58.6 TS%
Here are the only other players averaging 31+ points:
Luka
Giannis
Morant
Tatum
KD
Trae
Dame
Mitchell – 12:55 PM
SGA is averaging 31 points on 58.6 TS%
Here are the only other players averaging 31+ points:
Luka
Giannis
Morant
Tatum
KD
Trae
Dame
Mitchell – 12:55 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards will face a difficult test tonight in Boston. Although Tatum and Brown’s offense will be difficult to contain, I think the Wizards’ toughest challenge will be dealing with the Celtics’ defensive switching. Can the Wizards prevent their offense from becoming stagnant? – 12:50 PM
The Wizards will face a difficult test tonight in Boston. Although Tatum and Brown’s offense will be difficult to contain, I think the Wizards’ toughest challenge will be dealing with the Celtics’ defensive switching. Can the Wizards prevent their offense from becoming stagnant? – 12:50 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Paolo Banchero Makes NBA History and Celtics Start Strong audioboom.com/posts/8184726-… via @Audioboom – 12:34 PM
Paolo Banchero Makes NBA History and Celtics Start Strong audioboom.com/posts/8184726-… via @Audioboom – 12:34 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.