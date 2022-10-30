Zion Williamson post double-double in return after injury

Christian Clark: Final: Pelicans 112, Clippers 91. Zion with 21-12-7 in his return. Dominant second half. New Orleans improves to 4-2.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Zion Williamson said his back is “still a little sore,” but he added “it was fine enough for me to play.” Zion: “Unless I’m truly injured, I’m going to play the game of basketball. That is how I am.” – 6:45 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans were fired up after and an-one bucket by Zion Williamson in second quarter pic.twitter.com/D188hWHF0Z – 6:01 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Pelicans’ Zion Williamson on his playmaking pic.twitter.com/6jIHSDUEe5 – 5:55 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
CJ McCollum postgame radio on Zion (21 pts, 12 reb, 7 ast in win at Clippers): “He’s showing the full repertoire. We’re going to need him to play complete basketball for us, especially when (Ingram) gets back. That will make us a very unique team and make us hard to guard.” – 5:54 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Zion Williamson returns as New Orleans Pelicans roll Los Angeles Clippers and Paul George pic.twitter.com/sCBmilIhhs – 5:31 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Pelicans coach Willie Green on Zion Williamson’s growth as a passer pic.twitter.com/cZDmusdcO7 – 5:29 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Zion Williamson returns to the court and registers 21 points, 12 rebounds, 7 assists, as #Pelicans dominate second half in LA, beating Clippers 112-91 after a halftime tie. CJ McCollum 22 pts, Naji Marshall 17 pts. @PanzuraNews postgame wrap: https://t.co/mJCKmEJ2Ee pic.twitter.com/890Hbl0BFo – 5:24 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
CJ McCollum hugging Zion Williamson in mid-interview with Bally Sports.
The vibes are going to be special all season. – 5:14 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Final: Pelicans 112, Clippers 91
McCollum 22 pts & 5 rebs
Williamson 21 pts, 12 rebs & 7 assts
Marshall 17 pts
Pels outscore the Clips 60-39 in the second half to improve to 4-2 this season. Really impressive 2nd half showing from the Pels. Now they get the Lakers on Wednesday. – 5:12 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans on the road so far:
Beat Bkn by 22
Beat Cha by 12
Beat LAC by 21
Lost Phx by 13 (but no Zion, Ingram, Herb) – 5:11 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
FINAL: Pelicans 112, Clippers 91
– Zion: 21p, 12r, 7a
– CJ: 22p, 5r, 3a
– Trey: 15p, 4r
– Larry: 15p, 9r
– Graham: 9p, 7a, 4r
– JV: 11p, 7r, 5a
– Naji: 17p, 6r, 4a
Pels: 49.5 FG%, 15/36 3P, 5/8 FT
Clips: 41.9 FG%, 11/39 3P, 8/13 FT – 5:11 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Final score: Pelicans 112, Clippers 91. Strong return for Zion Williamson (21-12-7). Paul George, not so much. – 5:10 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Final: Pelicans 112, Clippers 91
Zion with 21-12-7 in his return.
Dominant second half.
New Orleans improves to 4-2. – 5:10 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Zion today:
21 PTS
12 REB
7 AST
Please stay healthy this season. pic.twitter.com/PIjAMqSsQM – 5:09 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pels call a timeout to get all of their main guys out of the game. Zion Williamson’s final stat line:
21 points
12 rebounds
7 assists
1 steal
9-17 FG
3-4 FT
31 minutes – 5:06 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
There’s been solid balance, but the Pelicans have still looked to pound the ball inside often, outscoring the Clippers 44-28 in points in the paint. Yet only 8 free throw attempts.
Has there ever been fewer FT attempts by the team in a Zion Williamson played game? – 5:04 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion rifles a pass to Devonte’ Graham, who hits from the left wing. Zion needs 3 assists for his first career triple-double. – 4:45 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion now one assist away from tying his career-high. Three more would give him the first triple-double of his career. – 4:44 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Clippers 1-12 from 3 in third, Pelicans get 14 in the paint in the third and lead by 11 heading into fourth.
Zion with 19 and 10. – 4:41 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 3rd: Pelicans 78, Clippers 67
Williamson 19 pts, 10 rebs & 6 assts
McCollum 18 pts
Valanciunas 10 pts & 7 rebs
Pels held the Clippers to 15 pts in the 3rd. Effort on that end was really impressive most of the period. – 4:41 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
That Zion dunk set up by Jose Alvarado getting first offensive rebound of the season. If the Clips are giving up offensive boards to Alvarado, you know where things are headed today. – 4:39 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
It was a 21-point turnaround for the Pelicans since the 7:42 mark of the second quarter when they took a 10-point lead. And now Zion has an alley-oop and and-1. – 4:38 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Pelicans outscored Clippers 27-16 in last 7:42 of first half to tie game at 52.
New Orleans started getting that possession battle back in their favor while hitting 5 2nd quarter 3s.
Morris and Powell have 12 each for Clippers, Williamson and Marshall have 10 each for Pelicans. – 4:04 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Halftime, tied at 52. Zion halfway to a triple double for Pels, Norm Powell has returned to the living for Clips. I didn’t see what happened to Jose Alvarado. – 4:03 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Pels 52, Clippers 52
– Zion: 10p, 6a, 6r
– Naji: 10p, 2r, 2a
– JV: 8p, 4r
– CJ: 8p, 2/3 3P
– Larry: 6p, 4r
Pels: 44.7 FG%, 7/15 3P, 3/5 FT
Clippers: 48.8 FG%, 6/18 3P, 4/5 FT
Pels: 26p in the paint – 4:03 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st half: Pelicans 52, Clippers 52
Williamson 10 pts, 6 rebs & 6 assts
Marshall 10 pts
Valanciunas 8 pts & 4 rebs
Pels manage to go into halftime despite not playing very well for most of the half. Zion is also on triple-double watch in his first game back – 4:03 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Touch is still coming back but Zion looks excellent. Particularly on the 2nd quarter. Scoring when he can and recognizing others are open and making the right pass. 6 assists so far – 4:02 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pels looked out of sync offensively for most of the first half. It’s somehow tied at 52. Zion and CJ both started to heat up at the end. – 4:01 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Zion showing off some smart decision making with his passing (four assists). He’s done a good job with being aggressive and then adjusting to the Clippers’ defense. – 3:56 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion throws some sick passes on the move for a dude who weighs…well, whatever he weighs. – 3:55 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
There was some bad Norm in there (fastbreak turnover that led to Zion Big Easy, back foot out of bounds)
But Norm made up for it with a fast break lay followed by his second 3. He has 8 off the bench.
LA up 34-25 with 8:01 left in first half. – 3:43 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
That’s the second time that Zion Williamson has gone high-flying for a blocked shot. That time he got it, rejecting Norman Powell.
Love seeing that effort from him because he has a ways to go in other defensive areas. – 3:41 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
This is the first time in four games that the Clippers have led after one quarter. Up 25-18 on Pelicans. They’ve been solid in keeping Zion from overpowering them, and from keeping Alvarado from disrupting them. – 3:37 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Clippers 25, Pelicans 18
Williamson 5 pts & 4 rebs
Nance 4 pts
McCollum 3 pts (1-5 FG)
Pels shot 36.8 percent from the floor in the 1st. Also turned it over 5 times. – 3:37 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Norm Powell just did the “too small” to Zion after hitting a catch-and-shoot 3 pointer over his closeout, which… I mean …. sure, I guess. – 3:33 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Zubac doing a respectable job on Zion, but he is such a craft scorer inside there is only so much anyone can do. – 3:21 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers wanted to get off to a better start after being down 11-0, 8-0, and 8-2 last three games.
This qualifies! 10-9 lead for LA with 6:34 left.
Watching Zion live for the first time, and it is an experience for sure. Enjoying him attempt to size up Zu with mixed results. – 3:19 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Zion Williamson is trying to attack Ivica Zubac anytime he has the ball. Should be a fun matchup – 3:15 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Zion Williamson is making fans in Crypto.com Arena audibly “ooh” and “ahh” whenever he takes a leap around Zubac. – 3:15 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion Williamson gets a friendly whistle on a drive to the rim 22 seconds into this game.
Watching how the referees call the game is always something to monitor. – 3:13 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pretty big cheers for Zion as he’s introduced. Clippers fans want to see him too. – 3:07 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
We’re back to big cheers for Zion in the starting lineup from the opposing crowds. – 3:06 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I wonder if we see Marcus Morris Sr. start today’s game on Jonas Valanciunas while Ivica Zubac takes on Zion Williamson. – 2:53 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Greetings from No Way In Hell This Crypto Company Naming Rights Deal Runs to Completion Arena. Matinee between Clippers and Pelicans tipping soon; Zion and PG both expected to return. pic.twitter.com/Sg02QRtzXn – 2:51 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers second unit could be John Wall, Luke Kennard, Norman Powell, Amir Coffey, Nicolas Batum tonight.
Will be interesting to see if that unit is on the floor at the same time. Offensively intriguing. But the rebounding is a massive concern today with Zion Williamson back. – 2:46 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Naji Marshall
Trey Murphy
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 2:27 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Naji Marshall
Zion Williamson
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 2:26 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pels starters:
CJ McCollum
Naji Marshall
Trey Murphy
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 2:26 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Zion Williamson is available to play for #Pelicans at Clippers. Herb Jones is out – 2:19 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Zion Williamson makes his return to the lineup today in LA against the Clippers but Herb Jones (knee) remains out, Pelicans say.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 2:18 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion is in, but Herb Jones will miss a third straight game after hyperextending his right knee. – 2:17 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion Williamson will make his return to the lineup today vs the Clippers, per the Pelicans.
Herb Jones remains out. – 2:16 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
The Jordan Zion 2, worn by the man himself! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/7GsbzpTXXJ – 2:07 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Per usual, Willie Green will not tip his hand and says Zion Williamson is a game time decision. – 1:43 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
No update yet. Zion and Herb are game time decisions, per Willie Green. – 1:32 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
CJ on being teammates with Zion and his direct leadership style https://t.co/Xc4TsQcvNP pic.twitter.com/W76ERAzRL4 – 12:05 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Willie Green uttered perhaps the greatest speech in franchise history when the Pelicans last met the Clippers.
Don’t expect for today’s matchup to be as intense, but Zion and Herb feel more likely than not to return — and BI may not be far behind them. https://t.co/FuL88h7IhR pic.twitter.com/rjjUYZLEiH – 7:03 AM
Larry Lage @LarryLage
Zion Brown hit Donovan Edwards so hard it kind of hurt me up in the press box. Ouch. – 8:55 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion Williamson and Herb Jones listed as questionable tomorrow against the Clippers.
Dyson Daniels will miss a second straight game with an ankle sprain. – 7:51 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Zion Williamson, Herb Jones listed as questionable for Sunday’s afternoon game at Clippers. Four #Pelicans players listed as out on @MorrisBartLLC injury report: https://t.co/h35zEpbPFa pic.twitter.com/wqEHOhMS4d – 7:45 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Zion Williamson & Herb Jones are questionable for Sunday’s game against LAC.
Zion to ESPN: “I’m gonna wake up tomorrow and see how I’m feeling. If I feel great, I’m gonna go. If I feel like it’s too much soreness or it got worse, then I’m not gonna go.”
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 6:09 PM
