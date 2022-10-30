Zion Williamson returns from injury

Adrian Wojnarowski: Zion Williamson will return to the New Orleans lineup vs. the Clippers today, sources tell ESPN.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
There was some bad Norm in there (fastbreak turnover that led to Zion Big Easy, back foot out of bounds)
But Norm made up for it with a fast break lay followed by his second 3. He has 8 off the bench.
LA up 34-25 with 8:01 left in first half. – 3:43 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
That’s the second time that Zion Williamson has gone high-flying for a blocked shot. That time he got it, rejecting Norman Powell.
Love seeing that effort from him because he has a ways to go in other defensive areas. – 3:41 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
This is the first time in four games that the Clippers have led after one quarter. Up 25-18 on Pelicans. They’ve been solid in keeping Zion from overpowering them, and from keeping Alvarado from disrupting them. – 3:37 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Clippers 25, Pelicans 18
Williamson 5 pts & 4 rebs
Nance 4 pts
McCollum 3 pts (1-5 FG)
Pels shot 36.8 percent from the floor in the 1st. Also turned it over 5 times. – 3:37 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Norm Powell just did the “too small” to Zion after hitting a catch-and-shoot 3 pointer over his closeout, which… I mean …. sure, I guess. – 3:33 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Zubac doing a respectable job on Zion, but he is such a craft scorer inside there is only so much anyone can do. – 3:21 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers wanted to get off to a better start after being down 11-0, 8-0, and 8-2 last three games.
This qualifies! 10-9 lead for LA with 6:34 left.
Watching Zion live for the first time, and it is an experience for sure. Enjoying him attempt to size up Zu with mixed results. – 3:19 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Zion Williamson is trying to attack Ivica Zubac anytime he has the ball. Should be a fun matchup – 3:15 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Zion Williamson is making fans in Crypto.com Arena audibly “ooh” and “ahh” whenever he takes a leap around Zubac. – 3:15 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion Williamson gets a friendly whistle on a drive to the rim 22 seconds into this game.
Watching how the referees call the game is always something to monitor. – 3:13 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pretty big cheers for Zion as he’s introduced. Clippers fans want to see him too. – 3:07 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
We’re back to big cheers for Zion in the starting lineup from the opposing crowds. – 3:06 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I wonder if we see Marcus Morris Sr. start today’s game on Jonas Valanciunas while Ivica Zubac takes on Zion Williamson. – 2:53 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Greetings from No Way In Hell This Crypto Company Naming Rights Deal Runs to Completion Arena. Matinee between Clippers and Pelicans tipping soon; Zion and PG both expected to return. pic.twitter.com/Sg02QRtzXn – 2:51 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers second unit could be John Wall, Luke Kennard, Norman Powell, Amir Coffey, Nicolas Batum tonight.
Will be interesting to see if that unit is on the floor at the same time. Offensively intriguing. But the rebounding is a massive concern today with Zion Williamson back. – 2:46 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Naji Marshall
Trey Murphy
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 2:27 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Naji Marshall
Zion Williamson
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 2:26 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pels starters:
CJ McCollum
Naji Marshall
Trey Murphy
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 2:26 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Zion Williamson is available to play for #Pelicans at Clippers. Herb Jones is out – 2:19 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Zion Williamson makes his return to the lineup today in LA against the Clippers but Herb Jones (knee) remains out, Pelicans say.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 2:18 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion is in, but Herb Jones will miss a third straight game after hyperextending his right knee. – 2:17 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion Williamson will make his return to the lineup today vs the Clippers, per the Pelicans.
Herb Jones remains out. – 2:16 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Zion Williamson will return to the New Orleans lineup vs. the Clippers today, sources tell ESPN. – 2:10 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
The Jordan Zion 2, worn by the man himself! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/7GsbzpTXXJ – 2:07 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Per usual, Willie Green will not tip his hand and says Zion Williamson is a game time decision. – 1:43 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
No update yet. Zion and Herb are game time decisions, per Willie Green. – 1:32 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
CJ on being teammates with Zion and his direct leadership style https://t.co/Xc4TsQcvNP pic.twitter.com/W76ERAzRL4 – 12:05 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Willie Green uttered perhaps the greatest speech in franchise history when the Pelicans last met the Clippers.
Don’t expect for today’s matchup to be as intense, but Zion and Herb feel more likely than not to return — and BI may not be far behind them. https://t.co/FuL88h7IhR pic.twitter.com/rjjUYZLEiH – 7:03 AM
Larry Lage @LarryLage
Zion Brown hit Donovan Edwards so hard it kind of hurt me up in the press box. Ouch. – 8:55 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Zion Williamson, Herb Jones listed as questionable for Sunday’s afternoon game at Clippers. Four #Pelicans players listed as out on @MorrisBartLLC injury report: https://t.co/h35zEpbPFa pic.twitter.com/wqEHOhMS4d – 7:45 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Zion Williamson & Herb Jones are questionable for Sunday’s game against LAC.
Zion to ESPN: “I’m gonna wake up tomorrow and see how I’m feeling. If I feel great, I’m gonna go. If I feel like it’s too much soreness or it got worse, then I’m not gonna go.”
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 6:09 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans coach Willie Green tells me Zion Williamson and Herb Jones are both game-time decisions for tomorrow’s noon local tip against the Clippers.
With early start, most of testing on if they can go will happen today then see how they feel after their warmups tomorrow AM. – 3:51 PM
More on this storyline
Andrew Lopez: Status for Zion Williamson and Herb Jones has yet to be determined, Willie Green says. Both are warming up to see if they can go. -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / October 30, 2022
Williamson told ESPN he feels great, and a final decision will be made Sunday on whether he’ll play. “I’m going to wake up tomorrow and see how I’m feeling,” Williamson said after the Pelicans’ practice. “If I feel great, I’m going to go. If I feel like it’s too much soreness or it got worse, then I’m not going to go.” -via ESPN / October 29, 2022
Christian Clark: Zion Williamson and Herb Jones listed as questionable tomorrow against the Clippers. Dyson Daniels will miss a second straight game with an ankle sprain. -via Twitter @cclark_13 / October 29, 2022
