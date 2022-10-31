76ers lose two second-round picks for free agency discussions involving PJ Tucker, Danuel House

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers pregame:
-Flu-like symptoms for Embiid. Unsure how long he’ll be out.
-PJ Tucker “most likely” will start again in his place.
-Has liked three-guard lineups team has used more lately, esp. pace-wise. Agreed that De’Anthony Melton’s length is helpful in those units. – 5:41 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The #Sixers lost a second-round pick in the 2023 and 2024 draft after the NBA’s investigation of tampering in the free-agent signings of P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. The Sixers are fully cooperative and acknowledge the league’s ruling. – 4:10 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
The NBA has announced that the Philadelphia 76ers have lost second-round draft picks in 2023 and 2024 after the league finished investigations into the Sixers’ pursuits of PJ Tucker and Danuel House last summer in free agency. – 4:04 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NBA has rescinded Philadelphia’s second-round pick in each of the 2023 and 2024 drafts because an investigation found that the 76ers engaged in free agency discussions involving two players (P.J. Tucker and Danuel House, Jr.) prior to date when such discussions were permitted. – 4:04 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
NBA takes away 76ers second-round picks in 2023 and 2024 for free agent discussions with P.J. Tucker and Danuel House prior to when free-agent discussions are permitted, per league. Sixers “fully cooperated with the investigation,” league said. – 4:03 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Sixers penalized seconds in 2023 and 2024 for jumping gun on free agency with P.J. Tucker and Danuel House. – 4:02 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The NBA announces the 76ers have lost their 2023 and 2024 second round picks as a result of the investigation into the signings of Danuel House and PJ Tucker this summer. pic.twitter.com/Lb84geQ67L – 4:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
So . . . 76ers docked a second-round pick for early free-agency contact regarding P.J. Tucker. Also docked one for contact regarding with Danuel House. – 4:01 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Three offensive fouls for PJ Tucker in a short amount of time later, the game is tied – 9:33 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers go to Shake Milton before Danuel House Jr. tonight in the rotation. – 8:33 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers starters:
Tobias Harris
PJ Tucker
Joel Embiid
Tyrese Maxey
James Harden
#Bulls starters
D. DeRozan
P. Williams
N. Vucevic
Z. LaVine
A. Caruso – 7:58 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
PJ Tucker just stepped on a foot on a roll to the rim and rolled his ankle. Staying in the game. – 8:51 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
PJ Tucker being the starting centre for the Sixers is something.
Positionless basketball, indeed – 7:36 PM
PJ Tucker being the starting centre for the Sixers is something.
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Sixers are hilariously +116.7 per 100 in 20 possessions with PJ Tucker at center thus far this season. – 7:06 PM
Shams Charania: The league’s investigation found no wrongdoing in James Harden’s near $15 million pay cut last summer – but findings showed that the 76ers made early free agency discussions with Danuel House Jr. and PJ Tucker, NBA says. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / October 31, 2022
Bobby Marks: That leaves Philadelphia with 2 tradable 2nd round picks in the next 7 years: 2023: The more favorable of ATL, CHA and BKN 2029: Own The lone first they can trade is in 2029 but only if the pick conditions to OKC and BKN are amended in prior years. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / October 31, 2022
