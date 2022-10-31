76ers lose two second-round picks for free agency discussions involving PJ Tucker, Danuel House

76ers lose two second-round picks for free agency discussions involving PJ Tucker, Danuel House

Main Rumors

76ers lose two second-round picks for free agency discussions involving PJ Tucker, Danuel House

October 31, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers pregame:
-Flu-like symptoms for Embiid. Unsure how long he’ll be out.
-PJ Tucker “most likely” will start again in his place.
-Has liked three-guard lineups team has used more lately, esp. pace-wise. Agreed that De’Anthony Melton’s length is helpful in those units. – 5:41 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The #Sixers lost a second-round pick in the 2023 and 2024 draft after the NBA’s investigation of tampering in the free-agent signings of P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. The Sixers are fully cooperative and acknowledge the league’s ruling. – 4:10 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
The NBA has announced that the Philadelphia 76ers have lost second-round draft picks in 2023 and 2024 after the league finished investigations into the Sixers’ pursuits of PJ Tucker and Danuel House last summer in free agency. – 4:04 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NBA has rescinded Philadelphia’s second-round pick in each of the 2023 and 2024 drafts because an investigation found that the 76ers engaged in free agency discussions involving two players (P.J. Tucker and Danuel House, Jr.) prior to date when such discussions were permitted. – 4:04 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
NBA takes away 76ers second-round picks in 2023 and 2024 for free agent discussions with P.J. Tucker and Danuel House prior to when free-agent discussions are permitted, per league. Sixers “fully cooperated with the investigation,” league said. – 4:03 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Sixers penalized seconds in 2023 and 2024 for jumping gun on free agency with P.J. Tucker and Danuel House. – 4:02 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The NBA announces the 76ers have lost their 2023 and 2024 second round picks as a result of the investigation into the signings of Danuel House and PJ Tucker this summer. pic.twitter.com/Lb84geQ67L4:02 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
So . . . 76ers docked a second-round pick for early free-agency contact regarding P.J. Tucker. Also docked one for contact regarding with Danuel House. – 4:01 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Philadelphia led this one by 19 and now this game is tied at 72 in the 3Q. It’s been a rough 3Q with PJ Tucker picking up a slew of fouls in this quarter. #Sixers9:34 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Three offensive fouls for PJ Tucker in a short amount of time later, the game is tied – 9:33 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
The Bulls have stormed back to make this a game, but credit to Tobias Harris and PJ Tucker for making some big shots and giving Philly a 64-56 cushion at the half. Joel Embiid has 12 and 4 and Harris has 11. #Sixers9:10 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers go to Shake Milton before Danuel House Jr. tonight in the rotation. – 8:33 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
PJ Tucker is such an underrated screen setter. He really gets in front of defenders and that allows his teammates to find open looks. Tucker set a screen to get Maxey open for 3 and then he goes down on the other end and strips Nikola Vuvevic. #Sixers8:20 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers starters:
Tobias Harris
PJ Tucker
Joel Embiid
Tyrese Maxey
James Harden
#Bulls starters
D. DeRozan
P. Williams
N. Vucevic
Z. LaVine
A. Caruso – 7:58 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
PJ Tucker just stepped on a foot on a roll to the rim and rolled his ankle. Staying in the game. – 8:51 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
PJ Tucker being the starting centre for the Sixers is something.
Positionless basketball, indeed – 7:36 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Sixers are hilariously +116.7 per 100 in 20 possessions with PJ Tucker at center thus far this season. – 7:06 PM

More on this storyline

NBA Communications: The following has been released by the NBA. -via Twitter / October 31, 2022
Shams Charania: The league’s investigation found no wrongdoing in James Harden’s near $15 million pay cut last summer – but findings showed that the 76ers made early free agency discussions with Danuel House Jr. and PJ Tucker, NBA says. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / October 31, 2022
Bobby Marks: That leaves Philadelphia with 2 tradable 2nd round picks in the next 7 years: 2023: The more favorable of ATL, CHA and BKN 2029: Own The lone first they can trade is in 2029 but only if the pick conditions to OKC and BKN are amended in prior years. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / October 31, 2022

, , Main Rumors

, , , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home