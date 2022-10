Ben Simmons won't play on Monday due to left knee soreness

There’s more. My former ESPN teammate Brian Windhorst noted in a recent TV appearance that various scouts he has conferred with believe the reason Ben Simmons is playing with a lack of aggressiveness on offense “isn’t because he’s afraid of missing the shot as much as he’s afraid of being fouled.” More than one scout I’ve spoken to, on top of that, has relayed that Simmons appears to be noticeably less athletic than he was when last seen as a Sixer during the 2020-21 season. The 26-year-old, remember, had back surgery in May. -via marcstein.substack.com / October 31, 2022