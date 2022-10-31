Ben Simmons won't play on Monday due to left knee soreness

October 31, 2022

By |

Erik Slater @erikslater_
Steve Nash on Ben Simmons:
“He just has a sore knee, that’s all I know. Tomorrow we’ll have to monitor it and see how he is.” – 5:47 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets say Ben Simmons is out tonight due to knee soreness. – 5:44 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Ben Simmons won’t play tonight vs Pacers – 5:44 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Ben Simmons is out tonight against the Pacers with left knee soreness, the Nets say. – 5:44 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets say Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) is out tonight. – 5:44 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets say Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) is OUT tonight vs. Indiana. – 5:43 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Ben Simmons now OUT tonight,Nets say. – 5:43 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons is out. #nets5:43 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Ben Simmons is questionable for tonight’s Pacers rematch. Seth Curry is out. – 2:50 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets say Ben Simmons is questionable tonight vs. Indiana due to left knee soreness. – 2:49 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets say Ben Simmons is questionable for tonight vs. IND due to left knee soreness. Club says Seth Curry (left ankle; injury management) is out. – 2:48 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Nets say Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) is questionable tonight against Indiana. – 2:48 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets say Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) is now questionable for tonight’s game against the Pacers. Seth Curry (left ankle) is out. – 2:48 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets say Ben Simmons is questionable for tonight against Indiana due to left knee soreness while Seth Curry is out with left ankle injury management. – 2:47 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Nets say Ben Simmons has been downgraded to questionable tonight vs. Indiana due to left knee soreness. – 2:47 PM

There’s more. My former ESPN teammate Brian Windhorst noted in a recent TV appearance that various scouts he has conferred with believe the reason Ben Simmons is playing with a lack of aggressiveness on offense “isn’t because he’s afraid of missing the shot as much as he’s afraid of being fouled.” More than one scout I’ve spoken to, on top of that, has relayed that Simmons appears to be noticeably less athletic than he was when last seen as a Sixer during the 2020-21 season. The 26-year-old, remember, had back surgery in May. -via marcstein.substack.com / October 31, 2022

