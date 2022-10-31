Blake Wesley suffers torn MCL, will miss time

Tom Orsborn: A league source confirms to the Express-News that Blake Wesley is expected to miss 6-8 weeks with a torn MCL he suffered in Sunday’s game against Minnesota. @tnoieNDI was first to report that an MRI performed Monday revealed the MCL tear. X-rays were negative on Sunday night.
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
A league source confirms to the Express-News that Blake Wesley is expected to miss 6-8 weeks with a torn MCL he suffered in Sunday’s game against Minnesota.
@tnoieNDI was first to report that an MRI performed Monday revealed the MCL tear.
X-rays were negative on Sunday night. – 8:36 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Blake Wesley is out for the remainder of tonight’s game with a left knee issue, Spurs say – 8:00 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Blake Wesley went down awkwardly after being fouled going to the basket and was slow to get up. He shot his free throws, then started limping pretty badly on his way back to the defensive end. Left the court during the timeout and went straight to the locker room. – 7:54 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Blake Wesley heads straight to the locker room after getting fouled on previous offensive possession
SA entered tonight with just 10 players available – 7:52 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Malaki Branham checks in for his NBA debut. Misses a 3-pointer on his first attempt, but fellow rook Blake Wesley is there to clean up the miss and give the Spurs a lead. – 7:25 PM
Matthew Tynan: Spurs say Blake Wesley is OUT for the rest of tonight’s game (left knee). -via Twitter @Matthew_Tynan / October 30, 2022
Matthew Tynan: The Spurs have recalled Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley ahead of their game against Chicago in San Antonio tomorrow. A little insurance policy after both Devin Vassell and Josh Primo sat out last night with various injuries. -via Twitter @Matthew_Tynan / October 27, 2022
San Antonio Spurs rookies Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley have been assigned to the Austin Spurs in the NBA G League, the team announced on Monday. -via The Rookie Wire / October 24, 2022
