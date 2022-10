Darvin Ham to Russell Westbrook: 'Believe in me, bro'

But a defiant Westbrook said post-match that the intense heat hasn’t taken away his love for the game. “One thing that I never will let happen is people outside of my family and people who support me take my joy,” he told reporters post-match . “I always have fun and embrace this game and the gift I’ve been given to be able to go out and compete. “Yes, winning makes you feel better about yourself and if you lose not as much. -via FOXSports.com / October 31, 2022