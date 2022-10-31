Darvin Ham to Russell Westbrook: 'Believe in me, bro'

Michael Corvo: Ham said one of his main goals w/ the Lakers was to get Russ the respect he deserves “I told him…’Believe in me, bro. I’m gonna put you in a position to succeed…But you have to put the group first. It cant be about Me or I or Mine. Its gotta be Us, Ours, We.”
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Austin Burton @Amaar_206
If Westbrook can give the Lakers what Ginobili gave the Spurs — and he did that on Sunday in L.A.’s first W — then that team can be considered a contender. – 3:56 AM
If Westbrook can give the Lakers what Ginobili gave the Spurs — and he did that on Sunday in L.A.’s first W — then that team can be considered a contender. – 3:56 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Russell Westbrook was having great day in the office 😂
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/VGxaQNTyg7 – 3:42 AM
Russell Westbrook was having great day in the office 😂
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/VGxaQNTyg7 – 3:42 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Lakers pick up first win behind 67 points combined from LeBron, Davis, Westbrook nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/31/lak… – 2:17 AM
Lakers pick up first win behind 67 points combined from LeBron, Davis, Westbrook nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/31/lak… – 2:17 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Since coming to L.A., Russell Westbrook hasn’t been received by the home fans the way he hoped. But on Sunday, just a week removed from arguably the low point of this relationship, Westbrook won the Lakers faithful over with energetic play from the bench: ocregister.com/2022/10/30/rus… – 1:30 AM
Since coming to L.A., Russell Westbrook hasn’t been received by the home fans the way he hoped. But on Sunday, just a week removed from arguably the low point of this relationship, Westbrook won the Lakers faithful over with energetic play from the bench: ocregister.com/2022/10/30/rus… – 1:30 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Anthony Davis on Russell Westbrook’s success coming off the bench: “In the last two games, he just kinda been doing his thing. Proud of him. Obviously, it’s a tough pill to swallow, but he’s been locked in and accepting his role.” – 1:23 AM
Anthony Davis on Russell Westbrook’s success coming off the bench: “In the last two games, he just kinda been doing his thing. Proud of him. Obviously, it’s a tough pill to swallow, but he’s been locked in and accepting his role.” – 1:23 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers will not go 0-82, pick up first win of season against Nuggets as Russell Westbrook plays well off bench
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 1:19 AM
Lakers will not go 0-82, pick up first win of season against Nuggets as Russell Westbrook plays well off bench
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 1:19 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
It’s one game, but there’s no doubt Russell Westbrook can have this kind of impact as a sixth man. If he embraces it — and he played like he did tonight — he has more than enough left to thrive in this role. – 12:48 AM
It’s one game, but there’s no doubt Russell Westbrook can have this kind of impact as a sixth man. If he embraces it — and he played like he did tonight — he has more than enough left to thrive in this role. – 12:48 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Russell Westbrook on if he thinks his performance tonight was a return to the player he has been: pic.twitter.com/DOvHk0FVlb – 12:39 AM
Russell Westbrook on if he thinks his performance tonight was a return to the player he has been: pic.twitter.com/DOvHk0FVlb – 12:39 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Russell Westbrook said he doesn’t let anyone from outside his circle take his joy, and that he had fun tonight because the Lakers were winning and he saw his teammates succeeding as a result of his play. pic.twitter.com/LX5JMY8DTo – 12:35 AM
Russell Westbrook said he doesn’t let anyone from outside his circle take his joy, and that he had fun tonight because the Lakers were winning and he saw his teammates succeeding as a result of his play. pic.twitter.com/LX5JMY8DTo – 12:35 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Russell Westbrook shot 2-for-4 on 3-pointers in the Lakers win over Denver after shooting 2-for-16 from 3 entering the game. Westbrook also had a season-high eight assists and tonight was the first time this season he finished with a positive plus-minus (+18). @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/pzKsvVCUQe – 12:22 AM
Russell Westbrook shot 2-for-4 on 3-pointers in the Lakers win over Denver after shooting 2-for-16 from 3 entering the game. Westbrook also had a season-high eight assists and tonight was the first time this season he finished with a positive plus-minus (+18). @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/pzKsvVCUQe – 12:22 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham on excitement of getting his first victory, citing the environment:
“Our fans were awesome tonight … I really wanted to give them something to be loud and proud about. Hopefully we can string a few of these together and just keep growing and learning.” – 12:18 AM
Darvin Ham on excitement of getting his first victory, citing the environment:
“Our fans were awesome tonight … I really wanted to give them something to be loud and proud about. Hopefully we can string a few of these together and just keep growing and learning.” – 12:18 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham said the Lakers had to prove something “to ourselves,” after being in previous games but failing to close out a victory.
He saw a collective energy/effort that worked defensively, and carried over towards better ball movement on offense. – 12:17 AM
Darvin Ham said the Lakers had to prove something “to ourselves,” after being in previous games but failing to close out a victory.
He saw a collective energy/effort that worked defensively, and carried over towards better ball movement on offense. – 12:17 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham: “Tonight we needed to prove something to ourselves … and I’m proud of how we responded” – 12:17 AM
Darvin Ham: “Tonight we needed to prove something to ourselves … and I’m proud of how we responded” – 12:17 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham on the Lakers’ first win: “Tonight we had to prove something to ourselves.” – 12:16 AM
Darvin Ham on the Lakers’ first win: “Tonight we had to prove something to ourselves.” – 12:16 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
The Lakers gave Darvin Ham “a shower” to commemorate his first win. Anthony Davis smiled and warned us not to be surprised if Ham comes into the press conference room wet. – 12:13 AM
The Lakers gave Darvin Ham “a shower” to commemorate his first win. Anthony Davis smiled and warned us not to be surprised if Ham comes into the press conference room wet. – 12:13 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The Lakers Trio got it done ⭐
LeBron: 26 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST
AD: 23 PTS, 15 REB
Westbrook: 18 PTS, 8 REB, 8 AST pic.twitter.com/wce558COzW – 12:10 AM
The Lakers Trio got it done ⭐
LeBron: 26 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST
AD: 23 PTS, 15 REB
Westbrook: 18 PTS, 8 REB, 8 AST pic.twitter.com/wce558COzW – 12:10 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Lakers get their first win of the NBA season. New head coach Darvin Ham gets his first career head coaching win. pic.twitter.com/aXGC7C3X8x – 11:56 PM
The Lakers get their first win of the NBA season. New head coach Darvin Ham gets his first career head coaching win. pic.twitter.com/aXGC7C3X8x – 11:56 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers get first win of the season, a 121-110 victory over Nuggets. LeBron James had 26 points, 8 assists, 6 rebounds, AD 23 points, 15 rebounds and Russell Westbrook 18 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists. – 11:55 PM
Lakers get first win of the season, a 121-110 victory over Nuggets. LeBron James had 26 points, 8 assists, 6 rebounds, AD 23 points, 15 rebounds and Russell Westbrook 18 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists. – 11:55 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
And the streak is over. The Lakers nab their first win of the season, 121-110, over DEN are now 1-5. LeBron 26p 8a 6r; AD 23p 15r; Russ 18p 8r 8a; Lonnie 18p 5r 2b; Reaves 10p 4r. Darvin Ham has his first win as a head coach in the NBA. – 11:54 PM
And the streak is over. The Lakers nab their first win of the season, 121-110, over DEN are now 1-5. LeBron 26p 8a 6r; AD 23p 15r; Russ 18p 8r 8a; Lonnie 18p 5r 2b; Reaves 10p 4r. Darvin Ham has his first win as a head coach in the NBA. – 11:54 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Westbrook tonight:
18/8/8
6-12 FG
2-4 3P
4-4 FT
He led the Lakers with +18. pic.twitter.com/9sYbrF8a2b – 11:53 PM
Westbrook tonight:
18/8/8
6-12 FG
2-4 3P
4-4 FT
He led the Lakers with +18. pic.twitter.com/9sYbrF8a2b – 11:53 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
See? Told ya.
Swanson: Want Russell Westbrook to thrive, Lakers fans? Try cheering for him ocregister.com/2022/10/25/swa… – 11:49 PM
See? Told ya.
Swanson: Want Russell Westbrook to thrive, Lakers fans? Try cheering for him ocregister.com/2022/10/25/swa… – 11:49 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Davis appeared to tweak his back after a critical tip-in, and initially motioned towards the bench (Ham summoned Beverley briefly) before then telling Ham he’d stay in.
Westbrook added a bucket, and LAL lead 117-106 with 1:36 left. – 11:49 PM
Davis appeared to tweak his back after a critical tip-in, and initially motioned towards the bench (Ham summoned Beverley briefly) before then telling Ham he’d stay in.
Westbrook added a bucket, and LAL lead 117-106 with 1:36 left. – 11:49 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Lakers 93, Nuggets 85
The Lakers closed the frame on an 18-2 run. The crowd is buzzing. LeBron has 19 points, 4 rebounds + 6 assists. Anthony Davis has 15 points + 13 rebounds. Russell Westbrook has 15 points, 5 rebounds + 7 assists. LA is 10-for-23 on 3s (43.5%). – 11:22 PM
Third quarter: Lakers 93, Nuggets 85
The Lakers closed the frame on an 18-2 run. The crowd is buzzing. LeBron has 19 points, 4 rebounds + 6 assists. Anthony Davis has 15 points + 13 rebounds. Russell Westbrook has 15 points, 5 rebounds + 7 assists. LA is 10-for-23 on 3s (43.5%). – 11:22 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Russell Westbrook hyping up the home fans at Crypto??? AK pic.twitter.com/iJkko0dL0K – 11:20 PM
Russell Westbrook hyping up the home fans at Crypto??? AK pic.twitter.com/iJkko0dL0K – 11:20 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Best game of the season for Russell Westbrook by leaps and bounds. He’s been a game changer tonight – 11:19 PM
Best game of the season for Russell Westbrook by leaps and bounds. He’s been a game changer tonight – 11:19 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
There is a game within the game when Westbrook has the ball from the perimeter inside of Crypto. Lakers fans were screaming for him to give it up. He buried it instead. – 11:10 PM
There is a game within the game when Westbrook has the ball from the perimeter inside of Crypto. Lakers fans were screaming for him to give it up. He buried it instead. – 11:10 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
We go to the half with the Lakers up 55-51. AD has anchored the action with 13p and 7r, LeBron’s shaken off a rough start to tally 9p 5a 4r and Westbrook has been very good off the bench with 11p 5a 4r. Meanwhile, the defense has held DEN to 38% – 10:42 PM
We go to the half with the Lakers up 55-51. AD has anchored the action with 13p and 7r, LeBron’s shaken off a rough start to tally 9p 5a 4r and Westbrook has been very good off the bench with 11p 5a 4r. Meanwhile, the defense has held DEN to 38% – 10:42 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 55, Nuggets 51
Anthony Davis has 13 points and 7 rebounds. A rough shooting half for LeBron (4-for-11), including several missed layups. Russell Westbrook continues to play better in his new bench role. The Lakers are 5-for-14 on 3s (35.7%). – 10:41 PM
Halftime: Lakers 55, Nuggets 51
Anthony Davis has 13 points and 7 rebounds. A rough shooting half for LeBron (4-for-11), including several missed layups. Russell Westbrook continues to play better in his new bench role. The Lakers are 5-for-14 on 3s (35.7%). – 10:41 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers open a 55-51 lead over Nuggets at the half. AD has 13 points, 7 rebounds, Russell Westbrook 11 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds. LeBron James has 9 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds. – 10:40 PM
Lakers open a 55-51 lead over Nuggets at the half. AD has 13 points, 7 rebounds, Russell Westbrook 11 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds. LeBron James has 9 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds. – 10:40 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL rallied from what was a 10-point 1st Q deficit to take a 47-44 lead, and are now tied at 49 with 2:38 to play in the half.
Davis is up to 13 points with 7 boards despite being ailed by his sore back. Westbrook has 9 points, 4 boards and 4 assists off the bench. – 10:34 PM
LAL rallied from what was a 10-point 1st Q deficit to take a 47-44 lead, and are now tied at 49 with 2:38 to play in the half.
Davis is up to 13 points with 7 boards despite being ailed by his sore back. Westbrook has 9 points, 4 boards and 4 assists off the bench. – 10:34 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Russell Westbrook just did a little shoulder shimmy after making a layup to give the Lakers a 47-44 lead over the Nuggets, one of the few expressions of joy we’ve seen from him this season. – 10:30 PM
Russell Westbrook just did a little shoulder shimmy after making a layup to give the Lakers a 47-44 lead over the Nuggets, one of the few expressions of joy we’ve seen from him this season. – 10:30 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Russell Westbrook performs a shimmy after his latest drive to the basket. – 10:30 PM
Russell Westbrook performs a shimmy after his latest drive to the basket. – 10:30 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL got a screen/roll dunk from LeBron (Westbrook assist) on their final possession, but trail 31-26 after 12 minutes.
They hit 2 of 5 3’s, but struggled in the paint, converting just 6 of 17 attempts, to DEN’s 7 of 12 (and 4 of 12 3’s). – 10:12 PM
LAL got a screen/roll dunk from LeBron (Westbrook assist) on their final possession, but trail 31-26 after 12 minutes.
They hit 2 of 5 3’s, but struggled in the paint, converting just 6 of 17 attempts, to DEN’s 7 of 12 (and 4 of 12 3’s). – 10:12 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham on George Mikan, whose No. 99 jersey will be retired today pic.twitter.com/mv06xSD1Zo – 8:08 PM
Lakers coach Darvin Ham on George Mikan, whose No. 99 jersey will be retired today pic.twitter.com/mv06xSD1Zo – 8:08 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
In terms of Anthony Davis’ back injury, there isn’t a fear of him worsening it by playing. It’s a pain management issue at this point, per Darvin Ham. – 8:03 PM
In terms of Anthony Davis’ back injury, there isn’t a fear of him worsening it by playing. It’s a pain management issue at this point, per Darvin Ham. – 8:03 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Darvin Ham said that Anthony Davis hasn’t received any imaging. It comes down to AD handling pain management and Lakers’ training staff determining whether he’s good enough to play. – 8:00 PM
Darvin Ham said that Anthony Davis hasn’t received any imaging. It comes down to AD handling pain management and Lakers’ training staff determining whether he’s good enough to play. – 8:00 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Darvin Ham on what the #Nuggets do well: “They play together. They’re a really together team. … We have to be great in transition defense, we have to be great in defensive rebounding and we can’t turn the ball over.” – 7:56 PM
Darvin Ham on what the #Nuggets do well: “They play together. They’re a really together team. … We have to be great in transition defense, we have to be great in defensive rebounding and we can’t turn the ball over.” – 7:56 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Darvin Ham said Russell Westbrook will come off the bench again for the Lakers tonight – 7:54 PM
Darvin Ham said Russell Westbrook will come off the bench again for the Lakers tonight – 7:54 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Will Russell Westbrook come off the bench vs Denver? Darvin Ham: “Yeah, that’s the plan.” – 7:54 PM
Will Russell Westbrook come off the bench vs Denver? Darvin Ham: “Yeah, that’s the plan.” – 7:54 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham says Russell Westbrook will come off the bench again tonight. – 7:54 PM
Darvin Ham says Russell Westbrook will come off the bench again tonight. – 7:54 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Darvin Ham on Anthony Davis: “We feel good about him being available.” Ham said the back is tricky and the team is taking it one day at a time with Davis, while adding that they’re in a good place in terms of managing the injury. – 7:52 PM
Darvin Ham on Anthony Davis: “We feel good about him being available.” Ham said the back is tricky and the team is taking it one day at a time with Davis, while adding that they’re in a good place in terms of managing the injury. – 7:52 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham on Anthony Davis’ status for tonight vs Nuggets: “We feel good about him being available.” AD will complete a pre-game warmup first – 7:50 PM
Lakers coach Darvin Ham on Anthony Davis’ status for tonight vs Nuggets: “We feel good about him being available.” AD will complete a pre-game warmup first – 7:50 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Darvin Ham said AD wants to give it a go for game but he’s going thru pre game workouts first – 7:50 PM
Darvin Ham said AD wants to give it a go for game but he’s going thru pre game workouts first – 7:50 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis will go through his pregame workout and then decide if he’s going to play vs. Denver, according to Darvin Ham. Ham said he’s confident Davis will play. – 7:50 PM
Anthony Davis will go through his pregame workout and then decide if he’s going to play vs. Denver, according to Darvin Ham. Ham said he’s confident Davis will play. – 7:50 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis (low back soreness) is going to try to play. Darvin Ham said he’ll warm up, and the plan is that he’ll start. – 7:50 PM
Anthony Davis (low back soreness) is going to try to play. Darvin Ham said he’ll warm up, and the plan is that he’ll start. – 7:50 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham says Anthony Davis will “try to give it a go” tonight vs. DEN. – 7:50 PM
Darvin Ham says Anthony Davis will “try to give it a go” tonight vs. DEN. – 7:50 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Darvin Ham says Anthony Davis is “going to try to give it a go,” tonight. – 7:50 PM
Darvin Ham says Anthony Davis is “going to try to give it a go,” tonight. – 7:50 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Caris LeVert Friday became the 5th visiting player in the last decade with multiple 40-point games at TD Garden.
Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and Joel Embiid also have two.
Bradley Beal is the only one with three.
Returning to the Garden tonight?
Bradley Beal. – 4:14 PM
Caris LeVert Friday became the 5th visiting player in the last decade with multiple 40-point games at TD Garden.
Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and Joel Embiid also have two.
Bradley Beal is the only one with three.
Returning to the Garden tonight?
Bradley Beal. – 4:14 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Report says Russell Westbrook could come off the bench for the foreseeable future.
@Derek Fisher shares his thoughts with @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson on the recent news. pic.twitter.com/HpQ8JnJ0Js – 12:00 PM
Report says Russell Westbrook could come off the bench for the foreseeable future.
@Derek Fisher shares his thoughts with @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson on the recent news. pic.twitter.com/HpQ8JnJ0Js – 12:00 PM
More on this storyline
Dave McMenamin: Anthony Davis said he approached Russell Westbrook in the locker room postgame to tell him how he is proud of him for how he accepted his role that Darvin Ham laid out for him, saying Westbrook is “flourishing” off the bench so far -via Twitter @mcten / October 31, 2022
Marc J. Spears: Lakers players celebrate first-year head coach Darvin Ham after his first career win and the team’s first of the season after defeating Denver. IG video: @94feetofgame pic.twitter.com/o0vlwFylgl -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / October 31, 2022
Mark Medina: Will Russell Westbrook come off the bench vs Denver? Darvin Ham: “Yeah, that’s the plan.” -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / October 30, 2022
But a defiant Westbrook said post-match that the intense heat hasn’t taken away his love for the game. “One thing that I never will let happen is people outside of my family and people who support me take my joy,” he told reporters post-match. “I always have fun and embrace this game and the gift I’ve been given to be able to go out and compete. “Yes, winning makes you feel better about yourself and if you lose not as much. -via FOXSports.com / October 31, 2022
“I love seeing my teammates flourish, honesty I get joy by seeing others do great. My whole career what’s lifted me up is to see others do well. “Tonight was that night when guys were making shots and competing and that’s all you can ask for.” -via FOXSports.com / October 31, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.