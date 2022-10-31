Eric Bledsoe won't face criminal charges for domestic violence case

Eric Bledsoe is off the hook in his domestic violence case … TMZ Sports has learned the former NBA player won’t face criminal charges despite his arrest last week. The L.A. County District Attorney tells us … the case has been declined “due to insufficient evidence.”
Source: TMZ Staff @ TMZ.com
Source: TMZ Staff @ TMZ.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Tonight marked the 6th time a Suns player has scored 30+ on their birthday. Devin Booker’s 30 tonight joins Charlie Scott, Kevin Johnson, Amar’e Stoudemire, Eric Bledsoe…and Devin Booker, from his 23rd birthday back in 2019 – 11:40 PM
Tonight marked the 6th time a Suns player has scored 30+ on their birthday. Devin Booker’s 30 tonight joins Charlie Scott, Kevin Johnson, Amar’e Stoudemire, Eric Bledsoe…and Devin Booker, from his 23rd birthday back in 2019 – 11:40 PM
More on this storyline
The former L.A. Clipper was also spotted Sunday at Crypto.com Arena cheering on his old team … and he was all smiles — perhaps an indication he already knew his case would be in his rearview mirror. -via TMZ.com / October 31, 2022
Andrew Greif: Eric Bledsoe is here in L.A. in courtside seats to watch a pair of his former teams in Pelicans-Clippers. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / October 30, 2022
Ex-NBA player Eric Bledsoe was arrested for domestic violence on Wednesday … just hours after reports he is signing with the CBA’s Shanghai Sharks, TMZ Sports has learned. We’re told cops received a call about a domestic incident around 11:13 PM … with a victim claiming she had been slapped by her boyfriend. -via TMZ.com / October 27, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.