Eric Bledsoe won't face criminal charges for domestic violence case

October 31, 2022

By |

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Tonight marked the 6th time a Suns player has scored 30+ on their birthday. Devin Booker’s 30 tonight joins Charlie Scott, Kevin Johnson, Amar’e Stoudemire, Eric Bledsoe…and Devin Booker, from his 23rd birthday back in 2019 – 11:40 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Former Pelican/Clipper Eric Bledsoe is here – 3:11 PM

The former L.A. Clipper was also spotted Sunday at Crypto.com Arena cheering on his old team … and he was all smiles — perhaps an indication he already knew his case would be in his rearview mirror. -via TMZ.com / October 31, 2022
Ex-NBA player Eric Bledsoe was arrested for domestic violence on Wednesday … just hours after reports he is signing with the CBA’s Shanghai Sharks, TMZ Sports has learned. We’re told cops received a call about a domestic incident around 11:13 PM … with a victim claiming she had been slapped by her boyfriend. -via TMZ.com / October 27, 2022

