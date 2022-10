Eric Bledsoe won't face criminal charges for domestic violence case

Ex-NBA player Eric Bledsoe was arrested for domestic violence on Wednesday … just hours after reports he is signing with the CBA’s Shanghai Sharks, TMZ Sports has learned. We’re told cops received a call about a domestic incident around 11:13 PM … with a victim claiming she had been slapped by her boyfriend. -via TMZ.com / October 27, 2022

Tonight marked the 6th time a Suns player has scored 30+ on their birthday. Devin Booker’s 30 tonight joins Charlie Scott, Kevin Johnson, Amar’e Stoudemire, Eric Bledsoe…and Devin Booker, from his 23rd birthday back in 2019 – 11:40 PM

