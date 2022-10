Fred VanVleet out against Hawks

And by the same measure, the Raptors can take some comfort in that if they do have to dig deep into their considerable pockets for deals for their stars that might have seemed incomprehensible not all that long ago (former Raptors star Vince Carter earned just $171 million over his entire 22-year NBA career), it will be because VanVleet and Siakam are playing well, and the team is benefitting. “My individual success is pretty much based on how the team does,” VanVleet said Monday. “The way I play is relative to how the team does. I’ve always won, I’ve been a winner, and I’ll continue to strive to be that. So, if we do well that means I’m probably playing well and the team is doing well… everything else will probably work itself out.” -via SportsNet / October 19, 2022