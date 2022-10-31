Fred VanVleet out against Hawks

Eric Koreen: Fred VanVleet (lower back stiffness) will not play against Hawks tonight.
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
No Fred VanVleet for the Raptors because of back stiffness, Christian Koloko starts in place – 6:26 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
No Fred VanVleet tonight. Lower back issues mean Christian Koloko gets another start. – 5:53 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Raptors say Fred VanVleet (lower back stiffness) is out tonight against Atlanta.
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Fred VanVleet (lower back stiffness) will not play against Hawks tonight. – 5:46 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
Raptors list Fred VanVleet as questionable for tonight’s game with Atlanta with lower back stiffness. – 12:50 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Fred VanVleet is questionable for tonight’s game vs Atlanta with lower back stiffness. – 11:55 AM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Fred VanVleet is questionable for tonight’s game with lower back stiffness – 11:41 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Per Raptors, Fred VanVleet has been listed as questionable for tonight’s game vs. Atlanta Hawks due to back stiffness. – 11:37 AM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Fred VanVleet is now questionable to play tonight with lower back stiffness – 11:21 AM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Fred VanVleet is questionable to play tonight with lower back stiffness. – 11:20 AM
Ryan Wolstat: Raptors say Fred VanVleet is questionable vs Atlanta due to back stiffness. -via Twitter @WolstatSun / October 31, 2022
Eric Koreen: VanVleet on his Friday night: “I didn’t have much pop, much energy. I’ve had a few games like that. I usually throw a couple 3s in there late and people forget about it. It didn’t go that way this time. I’ll live with it. I’m built for it. I’ll bounce back.” -via Twitter @ekoreen / October 30, 2022
And by the same measure, the Raptors can take some comfort in that if they do have to dig deep into their considerable pockets for deals for their stars that might have seemed incomprehensible not all that long ago (former Raptors star Vince Carter earned just $171 million over his entire 22-year NBA career), it will be because VanVleet and Siakam are playing well, and the team is benefitting. “My individual success is pretty much based on how the team does,” VanVleet said Monday. “The way I play is relative to how the team does. I’ve always won, I’ve been a winner, and I’ll continue to strive to be that. So, if we do well that means I’m probably playing well and the team is doing well… everything else will probably work itself out.” -via SportsNet / October 19, 2022
