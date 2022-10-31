Grizzlies 49, Jazz 64: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies (4-2) play against the Utah Jazz (2-2) at Vivint Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EDT on Monday October 31, 2022
Memphis Grizzlies 49, Utah Jazz 64 (Q3 09:23)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Brooks ties to pull an AI over Ty Lue, steps over Conley and yells down at him. Quick and easy T from the official who was standing right there – 10:26 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
the power of Clarkson compels you 🕯️
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Utah outscored Memphis 38-18 in that quarter.
Rough first half for everyone but Morant. Grizzlies have just 4 points in transition and 4 points on second chances, two of the things they do best. – 10:12 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Memphis really misses Desmond Bane tonight….the volume three level scoring threat just hasn’t been there for the Grizzlies with him out of the lineup – 10:08 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Halftime:
Utah 61 Memphis 44
Short-handed Grizzlies look… short handed. Utah closed the half on a 30-10 run. Grizzlies making a lot of sloppy mistakes, missing some easy shots, shooting 40% from the field and 6-13 on free throws.
Ugly half. – 10:07 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
So the Jazz are 5-2, have wins over four projected playoff teams, and lead Memphis 61-44 at the half.
Markkanen has 13 points and Beasley has 10. – 10:07 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The Jazz outscored the Grizzlies 38-18 in the second quarter.
Active hands in passing lanes, knocked down 7-12 from the three-point line.
Memphis shot just 6-19 in the quarter. Impressive 12 minutes stretch for the Jazz. – 10:07 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Great defensive 1st half by the Utah Jazz. They lead 61-44 over the Grizzlies. They forced Grizzlies to shot 4-15 from deep and 9 turnovers.
Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz in the 1st half. 13 points, 5-7 from the field, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks in 16 minutes. #TakeNote #Susijengi – 10:06 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
How do the Jazz do this defensively? They send help from everywhere, they’re perfect at jumping passing lanes, they turn every 50/50 loose ball into a 80/20 proposition… and they even somehow telekinetically force their opponents to miss bunnies around the rim. – 10:06 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Jazz 61, Grizzlies 44. Ja Morant has been incredible for Memphis (21p on 8-11 FGs), but everyone else is a combined 23p on 9-31. Markkanen 13p, 4r, 2a, 2b for Utah, which shot 51.2% overall, 9-20 from 3, forced 9 turnovers. – 10:06 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
End of the first half: the Jazz lead Memphis 61-44….just a ridiculously good second quarter from Utah on both ends. Balanced scoring led by Markkanen’s 13….Morant has 21 and has done pretty much whatever he’s wanted – 10:06 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Dillon Brooks has been really aggressive defensively against Jordan Clarkson, and Clarkson just used it against him by stopping short on a 3-point look and allowing brooks to run into him. Vet move – 10:03 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
This is one of those burn the tape type games. Still a half left to play, but it’s going to take some drastic turnaround to avoid a sweep in Utah. – 10:02 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Roddy misses a layup, Markkanen drills the 3 on the other end. Been that kind of night so far for Memphis. – 10:01 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
the call is coming from 𝘐𝘕𝘚𝘐𝘋𝘌 the h̶o̶u̶s̶e̶ paint 📞
#TakeNote | @Lauri Markkanen pic.twitter.com/BykKMT0dvp – 10:00 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Lauri Markkanen has 10 points and it feels like he’s barely touched the basketball – 10:00 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Desmond Bane is a very valuable part of this team. Ja Morant is doing what he can, but not having the threat of Bane hurts this offense.
Grizzlies went 3-3 last season without Bane, and we saw how it impacted the offense when he wasn’t 100% in the playoffs vs. GS. – 9:59 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Update: The Jazz are 5-2 and have a 16-point lead on Memphis at home – 9:58 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Markkanen has 2 blocks (should be 3), Olynyk with 3 steals, Sexton 2 steals, Vanderbilt a steal (should have been 2), Conley a steal. – 9:58 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
3:33 remaining in the first half. The Jazz lead the grizzlies 47-36…the Utah defense in the second quarter has been absolutely amazing – 9:55 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Jarred Vanderbilt has now more than doubled his previous career total made threes in just eight games.
Vando was 3-22 for 13% in his career before joining the @Utah Jazz.
He’s 4-9 for 44% this season.
Attempts way up, makes way up.
#takenote | @kslsports – 9:53 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
give and go.
go and give.
@Tyus Jones | @Brandon Clarke pic.twitter.com/HflbsePgpL – 9:52 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz go on a 14-4 run to take a 39-33 lead, 6:53 left 2Q. It’s been pretty sloppy by both teams. Beasley leading the Jazz with 10p on 4-5 shooting. – 9:48 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Good run by the Jazz to take a 39-33 lead with 6:53 remaining in the first half. Coincided with non-Morant minutes and minutes without Tyus Jones….Memphis just didn’t have enough on the floor. So here comes Ja – 9:47 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Grizzlies look sluggish. Missing easy layups, free throws, uncharacteristic Tyus Jones turnovers, getting out-hustled. – 9:47 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Herrrrrrrre’s Talen 😱
#TakeNote | @Talen Horton-Tucker pic.twitter.com/sWoIFgFxx8 – 9:44 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Grizzlies are struggling baaddddd at the free-throw line. Still winning, but can’t keep missing those free points. – 9:42 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The Grizzlies are 1-7 from the free throw line.
Is that the worst start in NBA history from a team? – 9:41 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies give up an open 3 and Taylor Jenkins calls timeout 50 seconds into the second quarter – 9:38 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Talen Horton-Tucker’s highlight to bucket ratio is 1:1.
He doesn’t score a ton, but every time he does it’s a moment. – 9:37 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
+3 after 1.
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/KD9jFewxLO – 9:37 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Grizzlies 26, Jazz 23. Pretty back-and-forth opening period. Jazz shoot9-18 overall, just 2-8 from 3. Memphis 11-23/3-11/just 1-5 FTs. Ja Morant making his presence felt — 11p on 5-5 FGs. – 9:35 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
First quarter done in Utah….the Jazz trail Memphis 26-23…Utah led by as much as 17-11, but the Grizzlies were very good defensively through the remainder of the 12 minutes – 9:34 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
As much fun as the Jazz have been, their transition defense is very not good – 9:31 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🗣 give ’em pumpkin to talk about 🗣
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/5lnMTuNZyn – 9:31 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
How long is it going to take the NBA to stop going under Tyus Jones screens – 9:30 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Halloween is a very important holiday and we’re very serious about it. @Eric Walden @Andy Larsen @Utah Jazz. pic.twitter.com/WiwVBRvkHa – 9:27 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
tough dime. tough lay.
@Steven Adams x @Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/xpKVUivUbc – 9:25 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jazz lead 13-11 over Memphis. Conley knocked home a three and Sexton got to the basket for a hoop and a foul. Timeout Memphis – 9:24 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Will Hardy varies his sub pattern slightly tonight, with Sexton and Beasley coming in for Olynyk and JC, rather than Vando and Conley. – 9:23 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
be afraid, be very afraid 🧟
#TakeNote | @Jarred Vanderbilt pic.twitter.com/hlkQVKzwc8 – 9:22 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Jazz hustle is real
Think Jazz ran same play 3 times early all with different end points shows versatility of offense
One too many passes a few times. Good problem to have
Defensive communication has been poor – 9:22 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Grizzlies bigs playing small. Steven Adams missed a layup right under the basket while guarded by Mike Conley. Santi Aldama had a 1-on-1 transition opportunity against Jordan Clarkson and didn’t hit the rim. Should have been two easy makes.
Grizz still lead 9-8 with 6:46 in 1Q – 9:21 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz turn it over, Santi Aldama had a one-on-one layup attempt against Clarkson, and the latter made it difficult enough to force the miss. Brooks then deflects it OOB. Nice play by JC. Grizz lead the Jazz 9-8 at the 6:46 mark 1Q. – 9:20 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Pretty ragged start on both ends. 6:46 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz trail Memphis 9-8…ja Morant has six early points – 9:19 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Hey Jazz Twitter. This sure is strange. Looking forward to interact during the game – 9:14 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Do Wolves fans hate Dillon Brooks too? Or just Jazz and Warriors fans? I’d like to think he’s 3-for-3 with playoff opponents. – 9:13 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Kelly O-twinning-it 👯♂️
show us your costumes for tonight’s game ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/yekhI62xfR – 9:13 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
This is what happens when you have a Jazz game to cover but Halloween is still the best. 🎃🎩🎸🐍🦌 pic.twitter.com/lmRzOcw6mc – 9:09 PM
This is what happens when you have a Jazz game to cover but Halloween is still the best. 🎃🎩🎸🐍🦌 pic.twitter.com/lmRzOcw6mc – 9:09 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
𝘞𝘦 𝘸𝘢𝘯𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘭𝘢𝘺 𝘢 𝘨𝘢𝘮𝘦
#StartingLineup | @zionsbank pic.twitter.com/KgJ1UqKQjj – 9:04 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Starting 5 vs. @Utah Jazz
🎿 @Ja Morant
🦹 @Dillon Brooks
🐚 @konchjitty55
🇪🇸 Santi Aldama
🥝 @Steven Adams
@Verizon | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/1UHsWa9NxS – 8:53 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Ja Morant is available tonight for Memphis against the Utah Jazz….Desmond Bane however, is out – 8:38 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Jazz closed the game with Malik Beasley, Kelly Olynyk and Lauri Markkanen as their frontcourt on Saturday. With Ja Morant playing, it will be interesting to see if they stick with that. Jarred Vanderbilt was very good defensively in that playoff series vs. Minnesota. – 8:38 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
they’re hereeeeee 👻
#VivintCam | @VivintHome pic.twitter.com/ENNJQYGkoY – 8:29 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Grizzlies say Ja Morant (Non-COVID Illness) will play tonight in Utah … but Desmond Bane (right ankle soreness) is out.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 8:19 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Good: Ja Morant is available
Bad: Desmond Bane & Jake LaRavia are out
Another day of a scrambled together Grizzlies rotation. – 8:15 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Same time tonight⏰
𝘤𝘰𝘴𝘵𝘶𝘮𝘦𝘴 𝘴𝘰𝘧𝘵𝘭𝘺 𝘳𝘦𝘲𝘶𝘪𝘳𝘦𝘥 👻
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/0zRSlap3a7 – 7:53 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Rudy Gay is out of health and safety protocol but will remain out tonight as he regains his conditioning – 7:34 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins: Ja Morant and Desmond Bane both felt better this morning, but will go through their pregame routines before their availability is determined. – 7:34 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Will Hardy said that the Grizzlies’ identity doesn’t change much without Ja Morant — they’re still committed to pushing the pace and working the ball inside. Said that Tyus Jones did a great job, and that Desmond Bane has clearly taken a step forward this season. – 7:21 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz coach Will Hardy said that rookie center Walker Kessler was feeling a bit better today, but the team’s medical staff made the decision to hold him out one more night. – 7:18 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
the tech suit versatility. we wit it. pic.twitter.com/NTIAaSxISD – 7:12 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Rudy Gay has cleared covid protocols, and has entered “return to competition conditioning.” – 6:41 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
NEW: This is where things stand with Cam Rising, including fresh details on the timeline that preceded his late scratch at Washington State.
That, more on the R.J. Hubert ejection, and Utah-Stanford on Nov. 12 placed in a six-day hold. sltrib.com/sports/utah-ut… – 4:02 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Mark Jones, Mark Jackson and Jorge Sedano will have the national call on ESPN for the game versus the Grizzlies on Wednesday. Kevin, Lamar and Brooke will still have you covered on the local side on ROOT SPORTS PLUS. – 3:34 PM
Austin Burton @Amaar_206
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Grizzlies at Jazz
After the surprisingly successful Jazz beat Memphis (without Ja Morant) a few days ago, they’ll run it back in Salt Lake City. Morant (illness) is listed as day-to-day. Lauri Markkanen put up 23-9-5 for Utah in the last game. pic.twitter.com/vXSL2pjvbA – 3:19 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Walker Kessler has been downgraded to out for tonight against the Memphis grizzlies. He had been questionable with illness – 3:10 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
💀 𝙲𝙾𝙽𝙵𝙸𝚁𝙼𝙴𝙳: Ghostface is lame and Collin loves scary movies 💀
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/Zg4jq8XBBP – 3:00 PM
