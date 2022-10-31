Joel Embiid out against Washington

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers are starting the same lineup that we saw in Toronto on Friday with Joel Embiid out tonight against Washington.
De’Anthony Melton in for Embiid, P.J. Tucker at center. – 6:31 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
With Joel Embiid out, PJ Tucker will start at center again. De’Anthony Melton will be in the starting lineup #Sixers6:30 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
One minute preview of Wizards-Sixers (7 pm on ⁦@NBCSWashington⁩) w/ video of Bradley Beal and Rui Hachimura warming up.
🏀Joel Embiid is OUT
🏀rebounding
🏀fastbreak points
🏀minimize Maxey pic.twitter.com/tW15t3IV6b6:00 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers pregame:
-Flu-like symptoms for Embiid. Unsure how long he’ll be out.
-PJ Tucker “most likely” will start again in his place.
-Has liked three-guard lineups team has used more lately, esp. pace-wise. Agreed that De’Anthony Melton’s length is helpful in those units. – 5:41 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Joel Embiid is (OUT) tonight for the Philadelphia 76ers. #brotherlylove5:38 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Joel Embiid is OUT tonight against the Wizards, coach Doc Rivers says. – 5:36 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Joel Embiid (non-COVID illness) is out tonight, per 76ers PR. – 5:36 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Joel Embiid (non-Covid illness) will not play tonight in Washington, a 76ers spokesman said. – 5:35 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid (non-COVID illness) is out tonight against the Wizards. – 5:34 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid is out tonight – 5:34 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Joel Embiid (non-Covid illness) is OUT vs. Wizards – 5:32 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid misses #Sixers shootaround with illness, remains questionable to play at #WashingtonWizards inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 2:47 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Nikola Vucevic was making his pick-and-pop 3s on Saturday, so the Sixers switched Joel Embiid onto Patrick Williams. They got stops down the stretch and Embiid’s activity was a big part of that.
More in ten things we learned from the Sixers this weekend: https://t.co/U9tHhpBisx pic.twitter.com/ETC93stXCX12:45 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kristaps Porzingis is one of only 10 players in NBA history to average 18+ ppg, 7+ rpg and 1.5+ bpg for their careers. Shaq, Kareem, Dream, Duncan are among the others.
So is Joel Embiid, whom KP plays tonight on @NBCSWashington. pic.twitter.com/puIevYMsgC11:50 AM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick
No Joel Embiid at Sixers shootaround in D.C. – 11:44 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid was not at this morning’s shootaround – 11:43 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Some Sixers content:
— 10 thoughts from the back-to-back wins, including Tyrese Maxey’s explosion in Toronto and Joel Embiid ramping up the defense late in Chicago: theathletic.com/3747029/2022/1…
— New @SixersBeat, discussing the very same stuff: linktr.ee/sixersbeat11:09 AM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Joel Embiid is listed as questionable with a Non-Covid illness tonight vs. Washington. – 9:21 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Give ‘Em To Me! I want your predictions for tonight’s #Sixers vs. #WashingtonWizards game. I want the final score, winner and points for Bradley Beal, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid (if he plays). #NBA    #HereTheyCome #PhilaUnite pic.twitter.com/88QYOXEoJJ8:16 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers’ Joel Embiid is questionable vs. Wizards with non-COVID-19 illness; Tyrese Maxey’s option picked up inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 6:54 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#ICYMI: #Sixers’ Joel Embiid is questionable vs. Wizards with non-COVID-19 illness; Tyrese Maxey’s option picked up inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 2:05 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Stick around on @NBCSWashington. I’ll be on the postgame show talking Wizards-Celtics, Porzingis vs. Embiid tomorrow and my story on St. Elizabeths/the Wizards practice facility. – 8:16 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
The #Sixers added Joel Embiid to the injury report. He is questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. #Wizards due to a non-COVID illness – 5:57 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Joel Embiid is listed as questionable for Monday night’s game against the Washington Wizards for a non-COVID-19 illness. pic.twitter.com/agWx5WRNOl5:48 PM

Gina Mizell: Joel Embiid (illness) was not at shootaround this morning ahead of Sixers-Wizards. -via Twitter @ginamizell / October 31, 2022
Cody Westerlund: NBA’s L2M report confirmed the no-call on Joel Embiid’s contest of DeMar DeRozan shot with 15 seconds left was correct. Only one missed call in final 2 minutes — Caruso should’ve been whistled for a foul on Harden with 39 seconds left as Harden grabbed a rebound. -via Twitter / October 30, 2022

