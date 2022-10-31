Josh Primo officially clears waivers

Noah Magaro-George: Not sure anyone mentioned this but Josh Primo officially cleared waivers this morning and has now become an unrestricted free agent.
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @TheBoxAndOne_ is here!
-News/Notes, including Primo waiver, Bogdanovic extension, Kyrie presser
-Vibes check on BKN, POR, PHI, CHA, LAL, NYK, CLE.
APPLE: https://t.co/hIOdTGnsom
SPOTIFY: https://t.co/FopAPVQ7QS
WATCH: https://t.co/tGgNNCBXHe pic.twitter.com/aTmtvvrI7T – 7:36 AM
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @TheBoxAndOne_ is here!
-News/Notes, including Primo waiver, Bogdanovic extension, Kyrie presser
-Vibes check on BKN, POR, PHI, CHA, LAL, NYK, CLE.
APPLE: https://t.co/hIOdTGnsom
SPOTIFY: https://t.co/FopAPVQ7QS
WATCH: https://t.co/tGgNNCBXHe pic.twitter.com/aTmtvvrI7T – 7:36 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST will be live in 30 minutes.
@TheBoxAndOne_ joins and we chat Bogdanovic extension, Primo waiver, Kyrie presser, then we do an NBA vibe check on BKN, LAL, POR, PHI, CHA, NYK, CLE.
youtu.be/h9ibskZJ0JY – 8:31 PM
GAME THEORY PODCAST will be live in 30 minutes.
@TheBoxAndOne_ joins and we chat Bogdanovic extension, Primo waiver, Kyrie presser, then we do an NBA vibe check on BKN, LAL, POR, PHI, CHA, NYK, CLE.
youtu.be/h9ibskZJ0JY – 8:31 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
No real surprise, but Joshua Primo cleared waivers today. He’s now an unrestricted free agent. – 8:16 PM
No real surprise, but Joshua Primo cleared waivers today. He’s now an unrestricted free agent. – 8:16 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
“I think under the circumstances, I think it’s inappropriate for me to say anything beyond what we have already put out for our statement,” Popovich said when asked for details regarding Primo. – 5:27 PM
“I think under the circumstances, I think it’s inappropriate for me to say anything beyond what we have already put out for our statement,” Popovich said when asked for details regarding Primo. – 5:27 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Among the questions posed to Pop: When was the club first aware of allegations that Primo had exposed himself to women, and if they were credible, why wasn’t he suspended immediately?
Also, how many alleged incidents were there and where and when did they happen? – 5:25 PM
Among the questions posed to Pop: When was the club first aware of allegations that Primo had exposed himself to women, and if they were credible, why wasn’t he suspended immediately?
Also, how many alleged incidents were there and where and when did they happen? – 5:25 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop declined to answer questions today about reports from several outlets, including the Express-News, that the club waived Josh Primo after multiple alleged incidents of exposing himself to women. – 5:23 PM
Pop declined to answer questions today about reports from several outlets, including the Express-News, that the club waived Josh Primo after multiple alleged incidents of exposing himself to women. – 5:23 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Spurs released Primo because he allegedly exposed himself nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/30/rep… – 8:45 AM
Report: Spurs released Primo because he allegedly exposed himself nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/30/rep… – 8:45 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Joshua Primo allegedly exposed himself to women
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 5:02 AM
Joshua Primo allegedly exposed himself to women
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 5:02 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Joshua Primo allegedly exposed himself to women sportando.basketball/en/joshua-prim… – 4:13 AM
Joshua Primo allegedly exposed himself to women sportando.basketball/en/joshua-prim… – 4:13 AM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
A league source confirms the ESPN report that Primo was waived after multiple alleged incidents of exposing himself to women. – 8:26 PM
A league source confirms the ESPN report that Primo was waived after multiple alleged incidents of exposing himself to women. – 8:26 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
No complaint against Josh Primo has reached the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 7:52 PM
No complaint against Josh Primo has reached the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 7:52 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
ESPN reports that the Spurs waived Josh Primo after multiple alleged instances where he exposed himself to women.
Obviously a developing story. kens5.com/mobile/article… – 7:27 PM
ESPN reports that the Spurs waived Josh Primo after multiple alleged instances where he exposed himself to women.
Obviously a developing story. kens5.com/mobile/article… – 7:27 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Based on what Ramona and Woj reported, it appears other teams predictably started looking into the Primo situation pretty quickly, and this is the info they found. This was how the news was likely going to get out all along, and the Primo statement was preemptive damage control. – 6:53 PM
Based on what Ramona and Woj reported, it appears other teams predictably started looking into the Primo situation pretty quickly, and this is the info they found. This was how the news was likely going to get out all along, and the Primo statement was preemptive damage control. – 6:53 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Everyone pretty much knew when the Primo thing dropped that it had to be something like this. Only way it made sense. – 6:44 PM
Everyone pretty much knew when the Primo thing dropped that it had to be something like this. Only way it made sense. – 6:44 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN reporting with @Ramonashelburne: The San Antonio Spurs’ release of guard Josh Primo — the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft — stemmed from multiple alleged instances of Primo exposing himself to women: es.pn/3fh5oQ5 – 6:37 PM
ESPN reporting with @Ramonashelburne: The San Antonio Spurs’ release of guard Josh Primo — the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft — stemmed from multiple alleged instances of Primo exposing himself to women: es.pn/3fh5oQ5 – 6:37 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
Neither the Spurs nor Josh Primo are divulging details about what exactly led to Friday’s thunderbolt of a separation announcement. But there are a few things we know for sure, and they all suggest this was not a decision the Spurs made lightly. expressnews.com/sports/columni… – 6:37 PM
Neither the Spurs nor Josh Primo are divulging details about what exactly led to Friday’s thunderbolt of a separation announcement. But there are a few things we know for sure, and they all suggest this was not a decision the Spurs made lightly. expressnews.com/sports/columni… – 6:37 PM
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
Reporting with @Adrian Wojnarowski The San Antonio Spurs’ release of guard Josh Primo – the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft — stemmed from multiple alleged instances of Primo exposing himself to women. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 6:35 PM
Reporting with @Adrian Wojnarowski The San Antonio Spurs’ release of guard Josh Primo – the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft — stemmed from multiple alleged instances of Primo exposing himself to women. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 6:35 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
The #Spurs have had other shocking stories surface through the years, including the Kawhi Leonard saga, addiction issues with star players & sudden firings of head coaches.
But in terms of coming out of nowhere, the waiving of Josh Primo might be No. 1.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 3:31 PM
The #Spurs have had other shocking stories surface through the years, including the Kawhi Leonard saga, addiction issues with star players & sudden firings of head coaches.
But in terms of coming out of nowhere, the waiving of Josh Primo might be No. 1.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 3:31 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Regarding Primo’s mental health issue he referred to in ESPN statement, Spurs hired a “performance psychologist” in Sept. 2021 in accordance w/ new league rules pertaining to mental health.
The league also requires teams to retain a licensed psychiatrist to assist when needed. – 1:21 PM
Regarding Primo’s mental health issue he referred to in ESPN statement, Spurs hired a “performance psychologist” in Sept. 2021 in accordance w/ new league rules pertaining to mental health.
The league also requires teams to retain a licensed psychiatrist to assist when needed. – 1:21 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Spurs’ Primo says he is stepping away to deal with mental health issue nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/29/spu… – 12:31 PM
Spurs’ Primo says he is stepping away to deal with mental health issue nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/29/spu… – 12:31 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Spurs waive 2021 lottery pick Joshua Primo sportando.basketball/en/spurs-waive… – 8:48 AM
Spurs waive 2021 lottery pick Joshua Primo sportando.basketball/en/spurs-waive… – 8:48 AM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Still trying to process the Primo news
If I woke up tomorrow with my head sewn to the carpet, I wouldn’t be more surprised than I am right now – 1:33 AM
Still trying to process the Primo news
If I woke up tomorrow with my head sewn to the carpet, I wouldn’t be more surprised than I am right now – 1:33 AM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
New 📺 on Josh Primo being waived and the Spurs defeating the Chicago Bulls: youtu.be/c9SPz9WNaFI – 1:29 AM
New 📺 on Josh Primo being waived and the Spurs defeating the Chicago Bulls: youtu.be/c9SPz9WNaFI – 1:29 AM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Still no further updates on the Primo release. Team is sticking to the statement made by RC Buford, and sources I’ve spoken with cannot share details at this time. Pretty clearly a sensitive situation. – 12:03 AM
Still no further updates on the Primo release. Team is sticking to the statement made by RC Buford, and sources I’ve spoken with cannot share details at this time. Pretty clearly a sensitive situation. – 12:03 AM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
There’s still a lot we don’t know here, but if Primo just needed some time away to focus on his mental health, there would have been ways to get him help without waiving him.
Definitely a lot more to this story. – 11:23 PM
There’s still a lot we don’t know here, but if Primo just needed some time away to focus on his mental health, there would have been ways to get him help without waiving him.
Definitely a lot more to this story. – 11:23 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Asked Keldon about #Spurs‘ overcoming the shocking news about Primo to go out and beat Bulls:
“We are a family. We stay together. We’ve been playing hard all year and we continued that tonight.” – 11:23 PM
Asked Keldon about #Spurs‘ overcoming the shocking news about Primo to go out and beat Bulls:
“We are a family. We stay together. We’ve been playing hard all year and we continued that tonight.” – 11:23 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
On an emotional night that began with the shocking release of Josh Primo, Spurs down another good team, knocking off the Bulls 129-124 in 1st game of a 4-game homestand.
Spurs improve to 4-2, face Minnesota again on Sunday. – 10:58 PM
On an emotional night that began with the shocking release of Josh Primo, Spurs down another good team, knocking off the Bulls 129-124 in 1st game of a 4-game homestand.
Spurs improve to 4-2, face Minnesota again on Sunday. – 10:58 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Just spoke to former Spur Thad Young, who told me he was shocked to see the Josh Primo news. He got to know Primo well in San Antonio early last season, said he’s a great guy. – 10:26 PM
Just spoke to former Spur Thad Young, who told me he was shocked to see the Josh Primo news. He got to know Primo well in San Antonio early last season, said he’s a great guy. – 10:26 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Josh Primo statement to ESPN in the aftermath of his release from the Spurs tonight: pic.twitter.com/H1n3k3IIcn – 10:17 PM
Josh Primo statement to ESPN in the aftermath of his release from the Spurs tonight: pic.twitter.com/H1n3k3IIcn – 10:17 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
If this was any other organization, I feel like the details about Josh Primo getting waived would’ve already leaked. However, the Spurs are great about keeping things in-house. basketballnews.com/stories/san-an… – 8:52 PM
If this was any other organization, I feel like the details about Josh Primo getting waived would’ve already leaked. However, the Spurs are great about keeping things in-house. basketballnews.com/stories/san-an… – 8:52 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Primo talked on media day 5 weeks ago about possibly being the face of the franchise:
“I am definitely looking to be a part of that…But honestly I think that comes with more of the off the court stuff than on the court stuff.” – 8:39 PM
Primo talked on media day 5 weeks ago about possibly being the face of the franchise:
“I am definitely looking to be a part of that…But honestly I think that comes with more of the off the court stuff than on the court stuff.” – 8:39 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Josh Primo has locked his IG account. So far only him and the Spurs front office know what happened behind his waiving. Odd situation #GoSpursGo – 8:24 PM
Josh Primo has locked his IG account. So far only him and the Spurs front office know what happened behind his waiving. Odd situation #GoSpursGo – 8:24 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Spurs shockingly waive 2021 No.12 pick Josh Primo nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/28/spu… – 8:15 PM
Spurs shockingly waive 2021 No.12 pick Josh Primo nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/28/spu… – 8:15 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Still shocked at news Spurs waived 2nd-year guard Josh Primo who had his option picked up before the season and was under contract through 2023-24. No one is saying anything right now, but this is what Gregg Popovich had to say about Primo just 10 months ago: pic.twitter.com/vgVyFFzGnU – 8:06 PM
Still shocked at news Spurs waived 2nd-year guard Josh Primo who had his option picked up before the season and was under contract through 2023-24. No one is saying anything right now, but this is what Gregg Popovich had to say about Primo just 10 months ago: pic.twitter.com/vgVyFFzGnU – 8:06 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
As far as I can tell, the waiving of Josh Primo sets a new record for the earliest any lottery pick has ever had their rookie scale contract terminated in NBA history, beating the previous record by Georgios Papagiannis (who at least made it to the trade deadline of year two). – 8:02 PM
As far as I can tell, the waiving of Josh Primo sets a new record for the earliest any lottery pick has ever had their rookie scale contract terminated in NBA history, beating the previous record by Georgios Papagiannis (who at least made it to the trade deadline of year two). – 8:02 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Josh Primo was San Antonio’s backup point guard by the end of preseason and entering last week
This transaction does not feel basketball related – 7:58 PM
Josh Primo was San Antonio’s backup point guard by the end of preseason and entering last week
This transaction does not feel basketball related – 7:58 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Asked what led to the release of Primo, Pop said, “Have you all gotten the statement we’ve made? That’s all I choose to say about that right now. We are just going to stick with what we told you all.” – 7:57 PM
Asked what led to the release of Primo, Pop said, “Have you all gotten the statement we’ve made? That’s all I choose to say about that right now. We are just going to stick with what we told you all.” – 7:57 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The San Antonio Spurs have waived Joshua Primo, the team announced.
He was the 12th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. pic.twitter.com/iaOzvSNeE3 – 7:56 PM
The San Antonio Spurs have waived Joshua Primo, the team announced.
He was the 12th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. pic.twitter.com/iaOzvSNeE3 – 7:56 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Look up after at typing a quick Primo story to see the Sixers are making every 3 they look at tonight, Fred’s got two PFs and Toronto’s down 4 – 7:56 PM
Look up after at typing a quick Primo story to see the Sixers are making every 3 they look at tonight, Fred’s got two PFs and Toronto’s down 4 – 7:56 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Josh Primo was the youngest player in the 2021 NBA Draft when selected 12th to the Spurs. His on-court development absolutely had the organization excited about his NBA future. Waiving Primo so abruptly without explanation is fairly unprecedented — and jarring. – 7:50 PM
Josh Primo was the youngest player in the 2021 NBA Draft when selected 12th to the Spurs. His on-court development absolutely had the organization excited about his NBA future. Waiving Primo so abruptly without explanation is fairly unprecedented — and jarring. – 7:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Text from a friend who works for a team on Joshua Primo being waived: “We’re trying to find out more, because there has to be a story there. You don’t just waive a kid after picking up his option without there being more to the story.” – 7:50 PM
Text from a friend who works for a team on Joshua Primo being waived: “We’re trying to find out more, because there has to be a story there. You don’t just waive a kid after picking up his option without there being more to the story.” – 7:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
San Antonio will eat $4.1M this season and $4.3M next season by waiving Joshua Primo.
If Primo is claimed off waivers, that money will come off the Spurs books.
A team would need to have cap space or a traded player exception large enough to claim Primo’s $4.1M salary this year. – 7:41 PM
San Antonio will eat $4.1M this season and $4.3M next season by waiving Joshua Primo.
If Primo is claimed off waivers, that money will come off the Spurs books.
A team would need to have cap space or a traded player exception large enough to claim Primo’s $4.1M salary this year. – 7:41 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Lot of scrambling among NBA executives trying to figure out why the Spurs waived Primo. “He’s a talent,” one exec texted. “Everyone is trying to find out what the hell happened.” – 7:40 PM
Lot of scrambling among NBA executives trying to figure out why the Spurs waived Primo. “He’s a talent,” one exec texted. “Everyone is trying to find out what the hell happened.” – 7:40 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
We were finishing up a family dinner before the Celtics game, what happened with Josh Primo now??? – 7:39 PM
We were finishing up a family dinner before the Celtics game, what happened with Josh Primo now??? – 7:39 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Spurs suddenly waive Joshua Primo, their 2021 first-round draft pick.
➡️ https://t.co/NsHp8m9AA7 pic.twitter.com/xGCYEHYNQz – 7:38 PM
Spurs suddenly waive Joshua Primo, their 2021 first-round draft pick.
➡️ https://t.co/NsHp8m9AA7 pic.twitter.com/xGCYEHYNQz – 7:38 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Josh Primo is a great young talent. Scores easy. Just 19 years old. Spurs had been developing this kid. The small market Spurs don’t just drop a player like that unless something detrimental happened off the court. Not sure what. Coach Pop declined comment. Very odd situation. – 7:35 PM
Josh Primo is a great young talent. Scores easy. Just 19 years old. Spurs had been developing this kid. The small market Spurs don’t just drop a player like that unless something detrimental happened off the court. Not sure what. Coach Pop declined comment. Very odd situation. – 7:35 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Earlier this month, the Spurs picked up Joshua Primo’s rookie-scale option for next season: sportsbusinessclassroom.com/listing-the-ro… @SportsBizClass – 7:34 PM
Earlier this month, the Spurs picked up Joshua Primo’s rookie-scale option for next season: sportsbusinessclassroom.com/listing-the-ro… @SportsBizClass – 7:34 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Whatever Joshua Primo did to get waived … damn … Pop wanted nothing to do with further commenting on it. – 7:32 PM
Whatever Joshua Primo did to get waived … damn … Pop wanted nothing to do with further commenting on it. – 7:32 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
It was just 2 weeks ago that San Antonio exercised the 3rd year (2023-24) team option for Josh Primo.
He is under contract for $4.1M and $4.3M.
He is eligible to be claimed with room or an exception but a team will have to do its diligence on why the 19-year old was waived. – 7:31 PM
It was just 2 weeks ago that San Antonio exercised the 3rd year (2023-24) team option for Josh Primo.
He is under contract for $4.1M and $4.3M.
He is eligible to be claimed with room or an exception but a team will have to do its diligence on why the 19-year old was waived. – 7:31 PM
RJ Marquez @KSATRJ
Stunning Spurs news: The team has waived Josh Primo who was selected with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. #KSATsports pic.twitter.com/5szcSwov2r – 7:29 PM
Stunning Spurs news: The team has waived Josh Primo who was selected with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. #KSATsports pic.twitter.com/5szcSwov2r – 7:29 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
Josh Primo just got waived by the Spurs. Makes no sense. He was out Wednesday with a glute injury. But this is very strange to waive a first round pick with obvious upside. Clearly more to it. – 7:28 PM
Josh Primo just got waived by the Spurs. Makes no sense. He was out Wednesday with a glute injury. But this is very strange to waive a first round pick with obvious upside. Clearly more to it. – 7:28 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Wow. I’m very curious to hear why the Spurs waived Josh Primo. Here is RC Buford’s statement: pic.twitter.com/zP8ukiVXmD – 7:28 PM
Wow. I’m very curious to hear why the Spurs waived Josh Primo. Here is RC Buford’s statement: pic.twitter.com/zP8ukiVXmD – 7:28 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Breaking: Spurs have released Josh Primo. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” said Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford. – 7:28 PM
Breaking: Spurs have released Josh Primo. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” said Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford. – 7:28 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
RC Buford on the shocking release of Josh Primo: “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua.”
Strange. Primo is only 19 and in his second year. I’m sure we’ll learn more about this in the coming days. – 7:28 PM
RC Buford on the shocking release of Josh Primo: “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua.”
Strange. Primo is only 19 and in his second year. I’m sure we’ll learn more about this in the coming days. – 7:28 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Spurs have waived Josh Primo. Primo was the 12th pick in the 2021 NBA draft. – 7:26 PM
Spurs have waived Josh Primo. Primo was the 12th pick in the 2021 NBA draft. – 7:26 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
The Spurs have made a shocking announcement that they’ve waived Josh Primo.
No idea what this is about. pic.twitter.com/qSP7RvwJBh – 7:26 PM
The Spurs have made a shocking announcement that they’ve waived Josh Primo.
No idea what this is about. pic.twitter.com/qSP7RvwJBh – 7:26 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The San Antonio Spurs have waived Joshua Primo, team says. Primo was selected by the Spurs with the 12th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
RC Buford: “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua.” – 7:25 PM
The San Antonio Spurs have waived Joshua Primo, team says. Primo was selected by the Spurs with the 12th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
RC Buford: “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua.” – 7:25 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Spurs say they have waived Josh Primo: pic.twitter.com/qIPpW5InKr – 7:25 PM
The Spurs say they have waived Josh Primo: pic.twitter.com/qIPpW5InKr – 7:25 PM
More on this storyline
Matthew Tynan: Gregg Popovich said it would be “inappropriate” to comment on the Joshua Primo situation at this juncture, and the team is sticking to its statement from Friday night. Nothing further. -via Twitter @Matthew_Tynan / October 30, 2022
Shams Charania: Sources: A former Spurs female employee has alleged that guard Josh Primo exposed himself to her, and she has hired attorney Tony Buzbee. Buzbee represented the women in the sexual misconduct lawsuits against NFL QB Deshaun Watson. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / October 29, 2022
Christos Tsaltas: Josh Primo’s release from the San Antonio Spurs is clear evidence of how differently NBA teams operate than European clubs. If this was done in Europe then the team would be taking an implicit penalty. But the Spurs took drastic measures. Food for thought. #GoSpursGo -via Twitter @Tsaltas46 / October 29, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.