Kanye West supports Kyrie Irving: There's some real ones still here

Kanye West showed support for Kyrie Irving as the Nets guard faces backlash for social media posts that appear to promote an anti-semitic film and book. On Sunday, West — who’s lost a number of brand deals after a series of anti-semitic remarks — took to Instagram to share a black and white photo of Irving with the caption, “There’s some real ones still here.”
Source: Jenna Lemoncelli @ New York Post
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Inspired by @NekiasNBA, let’s look at 5 NBA teams’ touch stats thru two weeks of the 2022-23 season and compare them to last season 🧵…
(1/5) Brooklyn Nets
• KD’s touches are WAY down
• Simmons is touching the ball almost as frequently as Kyrie
• Claxton is more involved pic.twitter.com/pOEHfeDXh0 – 12:19 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kanye West backs ‘real one’ Kyrie Irving amid anti-Semitism controversy #Nets nypost.com/2022/10/31/kan… via @nypost teammate @jennalemoncelli – 11:46 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Continuing live on @WhatsWrightShow talking Kyrie right now sprtspod.fox/WW_Ep89_YT – 11:02 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving knocked down a pair of free throws on every court at the end of Nets shootaround pic.twitter.com/Pdarr7bvxM – 10:44 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie looking relaxed at practice. #nets pic.twitter.com/RpJi9Fko2M – 10:43 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
it’s hilarious (and completely unsurprising) that many of the same folks who demanded Colin Kaepernick be thrown out of the NFL and said LeBron James should just “shut up and dribble”…
Are now vigorously defending Kyrie Irving and his first amendment rights.
hmmm wonder why?? – 9:18 AM
Alex Raskin @RaskinDailyMail
#Nets‘ Kyrie Irving DELETES Twitter post linking to ‘anti-Semitic’ film mol.im/a/11373397 via @MailSport – 8:49 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG by quarter this season:
1st — Luka (14.3)
2nd — Steph (9.1)
3rd — Trae (11.8)
4th — Kyrie (11.5) pic.twitter.com/9smlYcCVMK – 8:23 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @TheBoxAndOne_ is here!
-News/Notes, including Primo waiver, Bogdanovic extension, Kyrie presser
-Vibes check on BKN, POR, PHI, CHA, LAL, NYK, CLE.
APPLE: https://t.co/hIOdTGnsom
SPOTIFY: https://t.co/FopAPVQ7QS
WATCH: https://t.co/tGgNNCBXHe pic.twitter.com/aTmtvvrI7T – 7:36 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving finally takes down tweet linking to anti-Semitic film after #Nets team owner @Joe Tsai spoke directly with the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League. #NBA nypost.com/2022/10/30/net… via @nypostsports – 10:49 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Kyrie Irving just deleted his tweet that had included a link to a movie that many considered antisemitic. – 9:44 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie Irving has deleted his tweet that included a link to the movie “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” – 9:06 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST will be live in 30 minutes.
@TheBoxAndOne_ joins and we chat Bogdanovic extension, Primo waiver, Kyrie presser, then we do an NBA vibe check on BKN, LAL, POR, PHI, CHA, NYK, CLE.
youtu.be/h9ibskZJ0JY – 8:31 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets‘ Kyrie Irving not expected to be punished for tweeting anti-Semitic film nypost.com/2022/10/30/net… via @nypostsports – 8:23 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Lol of course…
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
On Saturday night, Kyrie Irving’s press conference got contentious.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie Irving stood by his controversial posts linking to an antisemitic film in a heated press conference Saturday.
“I’m not going to stand down on anything I believe in. I’m only going to get stronger because I’m not alone. I have a whole army around me.”clutchpoints.com/im-not-going-t… – 1:44 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Story off last night is up. On Oct. 11, Kevin Durant said the preseason vibes were great in Brooklyn but the real question is if they survive adversity. With a 1-5 start, a Kyrie Irving press conference, Steve Nash’s words, etc., perhaps that test is here: theathletic.com/3743591/2022/1… – 1:21 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Between LeBron’s Jewish money comment, Stephen Jackson repeating the Rothschild conspiracies/defending Hitler quote and Kyrie, it’s depressing that I have repeat these were used by Hitler to garner support for killing 6 million people, including 4 million in extermination camps. – 12:30 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
On his way off the podium, Kyrie Irving said of the outrage of the post: “I wish we felt the same about Black reproductive rights, and all the things that actually matter [instead of] what I’m posting.” nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 12:13 PM
More on this storyline
Mike Vorkunov: Here is Nike’s statement when asked about Kyrie Irving, who has his own Nike shoe line and who last week tweeted a link to a movie considered to be antisemitic: “At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech, and we condemn any form of antisemitism.” -via Twitter @MikeVorkunov / October 31, 2022
In a separate post on Sunday, West also shared a black and white photo of ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith. “It’s actually some real ones still alive that ain’t afraid no more I’m with you Time to build our own So the redmedia can never control or diminish us again,” West wrote of Smith. -via New York Post / October 31, 2022
More than three days after Tweeting to promote an anti-Semitic film, Kyrie Irving finally deleted the Tweet Sunday night and appears unlikely to face any penalty from the NBA. The New York Post reported Irving is unlikely to face punishment from the league. An email to an NBA spokesman asking if any penalty was expected went unanswered as of Monday morning. -via Newark Star-Ledger / October 31, 2022
