Kawhi Leonard will not be with team on upcoming road trip

Kawhi Leonard to miss at least two more Clippers games after tonight due to right knee injury management.
Kawhi Leonard to miss at least two more Clippers games after tonight due to right knee injury management.
Here are Tyronn Lue’s updates on Kawhi Leonard and John Wall, both of whom are out tonight vs Rockets. pic.twitter.com/Ys2OGE7UpT – 9:54 PM
Kawhi Leonard has missed past 3 games (right knee). He will also sit tonight vs Houston & trip in Houston (Wed) & San Antonio (Fri). Clippers’ Ty Lue: “He’s frustrated. He wants to be out on the floor. He wants to travel. But that’s obviously not the right thing to do right now.” – 9:42 PM
Kawhi will not travel with the team when it heads to Texas this week. Lue said he wants to go but isn’t ready to play. – 9:08 PM
Ty Lue says Kawhi Leonard will not join the Clippers on the upcoming two-game trip to Houston and San Antonio. Lue said Leonard is frustrated but “getting better and that’s the most important thing.” – 8:54 PM
Tyronn Lue says that Kawhi Leonard will not be on upcoming road trip, adds that Leonard is frustrated and not where he wants to be. But that he is getting better. – 8:54 PM
Kawhi Leonard will not be on the road trip that begins Wednesday in Houston. – 8:54 PM
Clippers coach Ty Lue said Kawhi Leonard won’t be on upcoming trip with games in Houston and San Antonio – 8:53 PM
Alas, no John Wall for Clippers vs. Rockets tonight in second half of back-to-back. Kawhi Leonard and Robert Covington also out. – 4:31 PM
Kawhi Leonard (right knee injury management) Robert Covington (health and safety protocols) and John Wall (left knee injury management) are all out tonight vs. Rockets. Wall said last night he expected to sit. – 4:31 PM
Clippers announced that Robert Covington (Health and Safety Protocols), Kawhi Leonard (Right Knee Injury Management) and John Wall (Left Knee Injury Management) are out for game tonight vs Rockets – 4:22 PM
The Clippers say Kawhi Leonard (knee) and John Wall (injury management) are out tonight against Houston.
Clippers will be without Kawhi Leonard, John Wall, Robert Covington tonight vs Rockets, as expected. Rest of roster is available. – 4:16 PM
Clippers 10/31 vs HOU – Injury Report
OUT:
Robert Covington – Health and Safety Protocols
Kawhi Leonard – Right Knee Injury Management
John Wall – Left Knee Injury Management – 4:16 PM
