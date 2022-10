Kyrie Irving deletes tweet promoting anti-Semitic film

Brooklyn GM Sean Marks declined comment on whether any in-house discipline was coming, and a league source hadn’t heard of any plans to fine or suspend Kyrie Irving. As a vice president in the NBA players association, Irving would have the backing of the union in such an event. And while the team spoke with Irving, it started him Saturday against the Pacers and is expected to do so again in Monday’s rematch. -via New York Post / October 30, 2022