Myles Turner argues why the Lakers should trade for him

“It’s such an intriguing question,” Turner says. “I think personally when you look at this business of the league and look at the landscape of the league, you have to go off your future — we all know picks are so valuable in this league — and someone like myself, I’m going into the last year of my deal and you want to make sure you’re getting a return for your assets. If I’m the Lakers, I take a very hard look at this with the position that you’re in. I know what I can provide a team — my leadership, my shot-blocking, my three-point ability, and just my ability to make plays out there on the floor. And I’d take a very long look at it, but as far as pulling the trigger, I get paid to shoot not to make these calls so I can’t answer that.” -via Uproxx / October 31, 2022