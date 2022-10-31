Myles Turner argues why the Lakers should trade for him

As the Lakers started the season 0-5 before finally getting their first win Sunday night against the Denver Nuggets, speculation over a potential trade for Turner and Hield has grown even more intense. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski had Turner on his podcast on Monday and straight up asked him if the Lakers should trade two first round picks to acquire himself and Hield. “If I’m the Lakers, I take a very hard look at this with the position that you’re in,” Turner said. “I know what I can provide for a team.” Listen to Turner’s answer below, and check out the full episode of The Woj Pod here.
Source: Ricky O’Donnell @ SB Nation
Source: Ricky O’Donnell @ SB Nation
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Full audio of Pacers center Myles Turner on The Woj Pod: https://t.co/4aXOs2fn6g pic.twitter.com/iBk7sEvNDg – 11:35 AM
Full audio of Pacers center Myles Turner on The Woj Pod: https://t.co/4aXOs2fn6g pic.twitter.com/iBk7sEvNDg – 11:35 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I don’t blame Myles Turner at all for being honest. He’s been available via trade for a long time now. No issues with him taking some agency and sharing what he thinks.
But what a weird and awkward situation to have a player basically saying “Yeah that team should trade for me!” – 10:02 AM
I don’t blame Myles Turner at all for being honest. He’s been available via trade for a long time now. No issues with him taking some agency and sharing what he thinks.
But what a weird and awkward situation to have a player basically saying “Yeah that team should trade for me!” – 10:02 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Should the Lakers give up the two picks? Full audio of Pacers center Myles Turner on The Woj Pod: https://t.co/yP00bwvnMZ pic.twitter.com/GZvSg9BLyp – 9:27 AM
Should the Lakers give up the two picks? Full audio of Pacers center Myles Turner on The Woj Pod: https://t.co/yP00bwvnMZ pic.twitter.com/GZvSg9BLyp – 9:27 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Bennedict Mathurin’s 32 points is the most ever off the bench by a Pacers rookie
Previous record was 31, by Myles Turner and Reggie Miller – 9:57 PM
Bennedict Mathurin’s 32 points is the most ever off the bench by a Pacers rookie
Previous record was 31, by Myles Turner and Reggie Miller – 9:57 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
There have been some bad losses for the Nets over the last few years — but this one is one of the worst in recent memory. They got outplayed and out-hustled by a Pacers team playing without Myles Turner. On a night when they badly needed a win against a mediocre team. – 9:48 PM
There have been some bad losses for the Nets over the last few years — but this one is one of the worst in recent memory. They got outplayed and out-hustled by a Pacers team playing without Myles Turner. On a night when they badly needed a win against a mediocre team. – 9:48 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Myles Turner’s absence felt early. Nets getting whatever they want at the rim. – 7:46 PM
Myles Turner’s absence felt early. Nets getting whatever they want at the rim. – 7:46 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers will be without Myles Turner (left ankle injury management) and Aaron Nesmith (sore right foot) tonight in Brooklyn. Of note, this is not the same foot Nesmith is dealing with plantar fascia.
T.J. Warren remains out for the Nets. – 2:06 PM
Pacers will be without Myles Turner (left ankle injury management) and Aaron Nesmith (sore right foot) tonight in Brooklyn. Of note, this is not the same foot Nesmith is dealing with plantar fascia.
T.J. Warren remains out for the Nets. – 2:06 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Did the takeaways thing from the Pacers win in Washington. Touched on:
-Myles Turner, finding a groove
-“Pissed off” Buddy Hield
-Tyrese Haliburton’s stats
-Lineup data
Story: si.com/nba/pacers/sch… – 11:38 PM
Did the takeaways thing from the Pacers win in Washington. Touched on:
-Myles Turner, finding a groove
-“Pissed off” Buddy Hield
-Tyrese Haliburton’s stats
-Lineup data
Story: si.com/nba/pacers/sch… – 11:38 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers used a 22-2 run in the 1Q to take a double-digit lead and the starters did most of the damage.
Three starters combined for 77, including 27/10 from Myles Turner in his second game in 10 months.
My running thoughts from their win in DC: fieldhousefiles.com/p/thoughts-fro… – 11:15 PM
Pacers used a 22-2 run in the 1Q to take a double-digit lead and the starters did most of the damage.
Three starters combined for 77, including 27/10 from Myles Turner in his second game in 10 months.
My running thoughts from their win in DC: fieldhousefiles.com/p/thoughts-fro… – 11:15 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
A good night for the Pacers if anyone was looking to pluck Buddy Hield or Myles Turner from their roster. Not sure which team would want to but just keeping tabs. pic.twitter.com/WV3PrwxILi – 10:22 PM
A good night for the Pacers if anyone was looking to pluck Buddy Hield or Myles Turner from their roster. Not sure which team would want to but just keeping tabs. pic.twitter.com/WV3PrwxILi – 10:22 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers crush the Wizards on ESPN 127-117. They nearly led wire-to-wire and grab their first road win of the season. Pacers are now 2-4.
Myles Turner was fantastic. 27 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 blocks. Haliburton, with 25 points and 12 assists, was great too. Pacers looked good. – 10:13 PM
Pacers crush the Wizards on ESPN 127-117. They nearly led wire-to-wire and grab their first road win of the season. Pacers are now 2-4.
Myles Turner was fantastic. 27 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 blocks. Haliburton, with 25 points and 12 assists, was great too. Pacers looked good. – 10:13 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Myles Turner tonight:
27 PTS
10 REB
5 BLK
10-10 FT
Passes Roy Hibbert on the Pacers all-time block list. pic.twitter.com/bnujh0Xlyb – 10:12 PM
Myles Turner tonight:
27 PTS
10 REB
5 BLK
10-10 FT
Passes Roy Hibbert on the Pacers all-time block list. pic.twitter.com/bnujh0Xlyb – 10:12 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Myles Turner’s best career game was one year ago at Washington, when he scored 40.
He’s had a productive night again in DC, with 27/7/4b in just his second game of the season.
Pacers have led by double-digits most of the way. – 9:48 PM
Myles Turner’s best career game was one year ago at Washington, when he scored 40.
He’s had a productive night again in DC, with 27/7/4b in just his second game of the season.
Pacers have led by double-digits most of the way. – 9:48 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers’ offense has been good at different levels.
Including FTs. A perfect 18/18, led by Myles Turner’s 8.
Their lead has grown to 18, the largest of the season. – 8:41 PM
Pacers’ offense has been good at different levels.
Including FTs. A perfect 18/18, led by Myles Turner’s 8.
Their lead has grown to 18, the largest of the season. – 8:41 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards dominated the Pacers in the paint in the season opener (58-34), but now Myles Turner is back so will be interesting to see if Washington will have the same effectiveness. – 2:45 PM
Wizards dominated the Pacers in the paint in the season opener (58-34), but now Myles Turner is back so will be interesting to see if Washington will have the same effectiveness. – 2:45 PM
More on this storyline
“It’s such an intriguing question,” Turner says. “I think personally when you look at this business of the league and look at the landscape of the league, you have to go off your future — we all know picks are so valuable in this league — and someone like myself, I’m going into the last year of my deal and you want to make sure you’re getting a return for your assets. If I’m the Lakers, I take a very hard look at this with the position that you’re in. I know what I can provide a team — my leadership, my shot-blocking, my three-point ability, and just my ability to make plays out there on the floor. And I’d take a very long look at it, but as far as pulling the trigger, I get paid to shoot not to make these calls so I can’t answer that.” -via Uproxx / October 31, 2022
Indiana: Myles Turner (left ankle injury management) has been upgraded to available, Aaron Nesmith (right foot sore) has been upgraded to questionable and TJ McConnell (right knee sore) has been upgraded to questionable for Monday’s game against Brooklyn. -via HoopsHype / October 30, 2022
Indiana: Myles Turner (left ankle injury management) and Aaron Nesmith (sore right foot) have been downgraded to out for Saturday’s game against Brooklyn. -via HoopsHype / October 29, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.