Paolo Banchero: 'I'm planning to play for the Italian National Team, I'm not sure when'

In another section of the podcast, Hampton talked about his experience with the youth teams of USA basketball. Banchero mentioned that he did a tryout for the USA U17 team when he was only 15, but he didn’t make the cut. “I’ve never been on a USA team, man,” Banchero told Hampton . “You’ll be a part of it soon, man,” Hampton replied. However, Banchero denied it: Nah, I’m with Italy now.” -via BasketNews / October 31, 2022