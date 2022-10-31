Paolo Banchero: 'I'm planning to play for the Italian National Team, I'm not sure when'

“I’m planning to play for the Italian national team, I’m not sure when,” Banchero added. “I haven’t been out there yet, but man, the amount of love I’m getting from there it’s crazy, man. It’s crazy. I can’t wait to go to Italy”.
Source: Orazio Cauchi @ BasketNews
Paolo Banchero can’t wait to play for the Italian national team 🇮🇹✊ pic.twitter.com/ZjTGPFu3VD – 7:37 AM
In a conversation with R.J. Hampton, the No. 1 pick and Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero shared the story of his Italian roots and desire to come to Italy
Hampton also made a joke, which should excite Italian NT fans 👀
Paolo Banchero finishes with 18 points in Orlando’s loss in Dallas. First time the No. 1 pick has been held below 20 in the seventh game of his career. – 10:07 PM
Final: Mavs 114, Magic 105
Banchero – 18 pts, 3 rebs, 4 asts
Bol – 16 pts, 11 rebs, 3 blks
Carter – 15 pts, 9 rebs, 4 asts
Hampton – 15 pts, 4 rebs, 2 stls
Luka Doncic’s 44 points are the most ever by a Mavs player against the Magic. – 10:06 PM
Paolo Banchero finished tonight with 18 points, meaning his streak of 20-plus points to start his career ends at 6 games. – 10:03 PM
The Magic projected starting lineup next season:
Bol Bol
Paolo Banchero
Franz Wagner
Wendell Carter Jr
Victor Wembanyama pic.twitter.com/ObRPn7xVsV – 10:00 PM
Halftime: Magic 60, Mavericks 60.
Paolo Banchero: 12 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists
Wendell Carter Jr.: 9 points, 2 assists
T-Ross/R.J. Hampton/Kevon Harris: 8 points each – 8:44 PM
Halftime: Magic 60, Mavs 60
Banchero – 12 pts, 2 rebs, 2 asts
Carter – 9 pts, 2 asts
Hampton – 8 pts, 2 rebs
Harris – 8 pts, 3 rebs
Doncic has 30 points for Dallas – 8:41 PM
Banchero in double figures for the 7th time in 7 career games. He has 10 with under two minutes to play in the first half. – 8:35 PM
End of 1Q: Magic 34, Mavericks 29.
Terrence Ross: 8 points
Wendell Carter Jr.: 7 points, 2 assists
Paolo Banchero/Kevon Harris: 5 points each
Luka Dončić: 16 points, 2 assists – 8:10 PM
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, McGee, Dinwiddie, Doncic
ORL starters: Banchero, Bol, Carter, Ross, F. Wagner
6:40 Tip @971TheFreak – 7:06 PM
Orlando Magic starters tonight:
Wendell Carter Jr.
Paolo Banchero
Bol Bol
Terrence Ross
Franz Wagner
Who needs guards anyway? – 6:41 PM
Magic’s starters vs. Mavericks: Paolo Banchero, Terrence Ross, Franz Wagner, Bol Bol and Wendell Carter Jr. – 6:10 PM
Paolo Banchero Makes NBA History and Celtics Start Strong audioboom.com/posts/8184726-… via @Audioboom – 12:34 PM
Paolo Banchero is just the 3rd No. 1 overall pick to score 20-plus points in his first 6 games.
His 141 points in the first 6 games of his career trail only Shaq (158) in @Orlando Magic history.
“What I’m doing is what I expect to be doing,” – @Paolo Banchero
on.nba.com/3t1Ppsx – 12:34 PM
Magic rookie Paolo Banchero making early improvements as a playmaker orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 9:42 AM
During a conversation with his Orlando Magic teammate R.J. Hampton, who hosts the show ‘Young Person,’ Banchero explained the process that led him to get the Italian passport. “When I was 16, the Italian national team reached out to my dad,” Banchero explained during the podcast. “They were like, ‘does he have Italian roots? Can he get citizenship? And my dad told them yes. So the whole process started, I flew to San Francisco multiple times to meet them at the Italian embassy, we had a few meetings, and I ended up getting my Italian passport.” -via BasketNews / October 31, 2022
In another section of the podcast, Hampton talked about his experience with the youth teams of USA basketball. Banchero mentioned that he did a tryout for the USA U17 team when he was only 15, but he didn’t make the cut. “I’ve never been on a USA team, man,” Banchero told Hampton. “You’ll be a part of it soon, man,” Hampton replied. However, Banchero denied it: Nah, I’m with Italy now.” -via BasketNews / October 31, 2022
Khobi Price: Magic big man Wendell Carter Jr. has switched agencies, signing with LIFT Sports Management, the agency founded Mike Miller. Magic forward Paolo Banchero is also represented by LIFT. -via Twitter @khobi_price / October 29, 2022
