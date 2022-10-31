Pistons officially announce Bojan Bogdanovic's contract extension

October 31, 2022- by

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Bojan Bogdanovic signs contract extension with Pistons sportando.basketball/en/bojan-bogda…1:23 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
The Bojan Bogdanovic extension is official pic.twitter.com/iPiu4CWZVQ12:04 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons announce the contract extension for Bojan Bogdanovic. pic.twitter.com/plxjLnfEFA12:03 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Here are the cap hits on the Bojan Bogdanovic extension in Detroit:
💰2023/24: $20M
💰2024/25: $19.03M
💰$2M is guaranteed in the 2nd year. The full amount becomes fully protected in late June 2024.
There are no trade restrictions on the extension. – 10:38 AM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Report: #Pistons, Bojan Bogdanovic agree to 2-year extension: bit.ly/3U6H3uW9:27 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Detroit Pistons F Bojan Bogdanovic agreeing on a two-year, $39.1 million contract extension: espn.com/nba/story/_/id…5:16 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Oh, can confirm that the Pistons and Bojan Bogdanovic have agreed to a two-year extension. @Adrian Wojnarowski was first. – 4:57 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Bojan Bogdanovic stays with the Pistons #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14…4:55 PM

More on this storyline

James Edwards III: The second year on Bogdanovic’s extension will be partially guaranteed, sources tell The Athletic. -via Twitter @JLEdwardsIII / October 30, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: Bojan Bogdanovic has agreed on a two-year, $39.1 million extension with the Detroit Pistons, @wassbasketball tells ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / October 30, 2022
Omari Sanfoka II: Killian Hayes, Hamidou Diallo, Bojan Bogdanovic and Isaiah Livers practiced today, Casey said. Diallo missed all of preseason with a quad injury. Nerlens Noel went through some pre-practice work. -via Twitter @omarisankofa / October 16, 2022

