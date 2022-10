Pistons officially announce Bojan Bogdanovic's contract extension

Omari Sanfoka II: Killian Hayes, Hamidou Diallo, Bojan Bogdanovic and Isaiah Livers practiced today, Casey said. Diallo missed all of preseason with a quad injury. Nerlens Noel went through some pre-practice work. -via Twitter @omarisankofa / October 16, 2022

Oh, can confirm that the Pistons and Bojan Bogdanovic have agreed to a two-year extension. @Adrian Wojnarowski was first. – 4:57 PM

Here are the cap hits on the Bojan Bogdanovic extension in Detroit:💰2023/24: $20M💰2024/25: $19.03M💰$2M is guaranteed in the 2nd year. The full amount becomes fully protected in early July 2024.There are no trade restrictions on the extension. – 10:28 AM

Here are the cap hits on the Bojan Bogdanovic extension in Detroit:💰2023/24: $20M💰2024/25: $19.03M💰$2M is guaranteed in the 2nd year. The full amount becomes fully protected in late June 2024.There are no trade restrictions on the extension. – 10:38 AM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.