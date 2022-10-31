Pistons 37, Bucks 48: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Detroit Pistons (2-5) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (0-0) at Fiserv Forum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Monday October 31, 2022
Detroit Pistons 37, Milwaukee Bucks 48 (Q2 06:54)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks up 48-37 on the #Pistons
Detroit has five turnovers and Milwaukee is shooting 53.3% from the floor…yet Detroit is staying a bit connected. #Bucks also have four turnovers. – 8:50 PM
#Bucks up 48-37 on the #Pistons
Detroit has five turnovers and Milwaukee is shooting 53.3% from the floor…yet Detroit is staying a bit connected. #Bucks also have four turnovers. – 8:50 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Grayson Allen and MarJon Beauchamp with some Euro stomps through the paint tonight vs. the #Pistons …. – 8:49 PM
Grayson Allen and MarJon Beauchamp with some Euro stomps through the paint tonight vs. the #Pistons …. – 8:49 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Milwaukee is 6-of-14 from the 3-point line after that triple by Allen. – 8:42 PM
Milwaukee is 6-of-14 from the 3-point line after that triple by Allen. – 8:42 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Too smooth with the stepback👌 @Cade Cunningham pic.twitter.com/oFj0M2jmDL – 8:39 PM
Too smooth with the stepback👌 @Cade Cunningham pic.twitter.com/oFj0M2jmDL – 8:39 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
📊 Q1 📊
🔹@Cade Cunningham: 10 PTS / 3 REB / 1 AST
🔹@Jaden Ivey: 4 PTS / 1 STL pic.twitter.com/XG3hEjuOFy – 8:39 PM
📊 Q1 📊
🔹@Cade Cunningham: 10 PTS / 3 REB / 1 AST
🔹@Jaden Ivey: 4 PTS / 1 STL pic.twitter.com/XG3hEjuOFy – 8:39 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Bucks 34, Pistons 23.
Cunningham: 10 points (4-5 overall, 2-3 from 3)
Pistons turned the ball over four times, and only have two assists thus far. Shot 9-22 overall and 2-8 from 3 – 8:39 PM
End of 1: Bucks 34, Pistons 23.
Cunningham: 10 points (4-5 overall, 2-3 from 3)
Pistons turned the ball over four times, and only have two assists thus far. Shot 9-22 overall and 2-8 from 3 – 8:39 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
End of 1Q: Bucks 34, Pistons 23. Cade Cunningham continues his hit streak with 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting. – 8:38 PM
End of 1Q: Bucks 34, Pistons 23. Cade Cunningham continues his hit streak with 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting. – 8:38 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks lead 34-23 and it doesn’t feel that close. Cade Cunningham has 10 for the #Pistons while Jrue Holiday leads Milwaukee with 13. – 8:38 PM
#Bucks lead 34-23 and it doesn’t feel that close. Cade Cunningham has 10 for the #Pistons while Jrue Holiday leads Milwaukee with 13. – 8:38 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Obviously Alec Burks will play when he returns, and play a lot, but Hami has done everything to deserve some minutes when Detroit is eventually at full strength. – 8:38 PM
Obviously Alec Burks will play when he returns, and play a lot, but Hami has done everything to deserve some minutes when Detroit is eventually at full strength. – 8:38 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the 1st quarter: #Bucks 34, #Pistons 23.
Cunningham: 10 pts, 3 rebs
Diallo: 5 pts, 3 rebs
Ivey: 4 pts, 3 rebs – 8:38 PM
End of the 1st quarter: #Bucks 34, #Pistons 23.
Cunningham: 10 pts, 3 rebs
Diallo: 5 pts, 3 rebs
Ivey: 4 pts, 3 rebs – 8:38 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
That was a very good Cade stint (no surprise because he’s been on a heater). He has half of the Pistons’ points. – 8:34 PM
That was a very good Cade stint (no surprise because he’s been on a heater). He has half of the Pistons’ points. – 8:34 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
10 points on 4-5 shooting for Cade after hitting that stepback 3. Looks like he found his touch from outside again, he’s 2-2 from 3 – 8:33 PM
10 points on 4-5 shooting for Cade after hitting that stepback 3. Looks like he found his touch from outside again, he’s 2-2 from 3 – 8:33 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Cade Cunningham connects from 3, his second of the game. He’s up to 10 points and 3 rebounds. – 8:32 PM
Cade Cunningham connects from 3, his second of the game. He’s up to 10 points and 3 rebounds. – 8:32 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
George Hill-Jordan Nwora-Bobby Portis-Wesley Matthews-Serge Ibaka lineup in for the #Bucks – 8:31 PM
George Hill-Jordan Nwora-Bobby Portis-Wesley Matthews-Serge Ibaka lineup in for the #Bucks – 8:31 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Hami time on Halloween🎃 @Hamidou Diallo pic.twitter.com/4ap18W26u1 – 8:29 PM
Hami time on Halloween🎃 @Hamidou Diallo pic.twitter.com/4ap18W26u1 – 8:29 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade makes the Pistons’ first 3, following a Jrue 3. Detroit down by 12 early on. – 8:29 PM
Cade makes the Pistons’ first 3, following a Jrue 3. Detroit down by 12 early on. – 8:29 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday has opened this one 5-for-6 and 3-for-4 from behind the three-point line for 13 points.
His shot wasn’t falling the first four games of the season – it’s been finding the net the last 5 quarters. – 8:29 PM
Jrue Holiday has opened this one 5-for-6 and 3-for-4 from behind the three-point line for 13 points.
His shot wasn’t falling the first four games of the season – it’s been finding the net the last 5 quarters. – 8:29 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Nerlens Noel is at the scorers table. He’ll make his #Pistons debut after this timeout. – 8:26 PM
Nerlens Noel is at the scorers table. He’ll make his #Pistons debut after this timeout. – 8:26 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Just saw the replay of that foul on Bogdanovic. Hard to tell from that angle, but it didn’t look like he touched Portis. – 8:23 PM
Just saw the replay of that foul on Bogdanovic. Hard to tell from that angle, but it didn’t look like he touched Portis. – 8:23 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons down 10 early after the 3 from Lopez. Bucks are 8-13 from the floor. Pistons are 3-10 – 8:22 PM
Pistons down 10 early after the 3 from Lopez. Bucks are 8-13 from the floor. Pistons are 3-10 – 8:22 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Nerlens Noel is near the tunnel trying to stay loose. pic.twitter.com/Q6HIDSSugK – 8:21 PM
Nerlens Noel is near the tunnel trying to stay loose. pic.twitter.com/Q6HIDSSugK – 8:21 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Bobby Portis checks in for the #Bucks, who go big with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez also on the floor. – 8:20 PM
Bobby Portis checks in for the #Bucks, who go big with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez also on the floor. – 8:20 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Bucks are up 11-4 early. Cade has both buckets for Detroit. – 8:17 PM
Bucks are up 11-4 early. Cade has both buckets for Detroit. – 8:17 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks lead the #Pistons 11-4 in the early going at Fiserv Forum. Detroit has turned it over twice and the #Bucks have six points in the paint. – 8:16 PM
#Bucks lead the #Pistons 11-4 in the early going at Fiserv Forum. Detroit has turned it over twice and the #Bucks have six points in the paint. – 8:16 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The #Pistons trail the Bucks 11-4 with 7:55 left in the first quarter. – 8:16 PM
The #Pistons trail the Bucks 11-4 with 7:55 left in the first quarter. – 8:16 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jrueski takes it right to the hoop for the first basket of the game. pic.twitter.com/vEmTDakHKJ – 8:14 PM
Jrueski takes it right to the hoop for the first basket of the game. pic.twitter.com/vEmTDakHKJ – 8:14 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
And Ivey commits his first foul trying to block Grayson Allen’s layup attempt. – 8:12 PM
And Ivey commits his first foul trying to block Grayson Allen’s layup attempt. – 8:12 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Offensive foul on Cunningham less than 30 minutes into the game. He bumped into Giannis off the ball. – 8:11 PM
Offensive foul on Cunningham less than 30 minutes into the game. He bumped into Giannis off the ball. – 8:11 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
If you’re curious what Dwane Casey thinks of Giannis Antetokounmpo, he name dropped Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Magic Johnson when he talked about Antetokounmpo’s journey to becoming MVP.
“History is going to be good to Giannis…which is unfortunate for all of us.” – Casey – 7:52 PM
If you’re curious what Dwane Casey thinks of Giannis Antetokounmpo, he name dropped Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Magic Johnson when he talked about Antetokounmpo’s journey to becoming MVP.
“History is going to be good to Giannis…which is unfortunate for all of us.” – Casey – 7:52 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The #Pistons are wearing their white association jerseys tonight, while the Bucks will wear their black statement uniforms.
I know Detroit just wore teal at home, but I think it’s so weird that the NBA went away from the traditional home (light)/road (dark) uniform matchups. – 7:51 PM
The #Pistons are wearing their white association jerseys tonight, while the Bucks will wear their black statement uniforms.
I know Detroit just wore teal at home, but I think it’s so weird that the NBA went away from the traditional home (light)/road (dark) uniform matchups. – 7:51 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jrue recorded 30 points & 10 assists for the 3rd time as a Buck on Saturday.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/mOtet5cLCX – 7:50 PM
Jrue recorded 30 points & 10 assists for the 3rd time as a Buck on Saturday.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/mOtet5cLCX – 7:50 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Note: The Bojan Bogdanovic extension fits within “extend-and-trade” limitations (5% or below in raises, no more thn 2 additional years) and while the Pistons may have no intention to trade him, legally, they can this season – 7:41 PM
Note: The Bojan Bogdanovic extension fits within “extend-and-trade” limitations (5% or below in raises, no more thn 2 additional years) and while the Pistons may have no intention to trade him, legally, they can this season – 7:41 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Same starters as usual for the #Pistons: Cunningham, Ivey, Bey, Bogdanovic and Stewart. – 7:40 PM
Same starters as usual for the #Pistons: Cunningham, Ivey, Bey, Bogdanovic and Stewart. – 7:40 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Per a source, the second year of Bojan Bogdanovic’s two-year, $39.1 million extension is partially-guaranteed at $2 million but can raise if certain conditions are met. $2 mil is the base amount. – 7:39 PM
Per a source, the second year of Bojan Bogdanovic’s two-year, $39.1 million extension is partially-guaranteed at $2 million but can raise if certain conditions are met. $2 mil is the base amount. – 7:39 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Brook Lopez is going through his normal pregame warmup currently for the #Bucks. We’ll find out shortly if he’s, indeed, probable to play tonight vs. the #Pistons – 7:23 PM
Brook Lopez is going through his normal pregame warmup currently for the #Bucks. We’ll find out shortly if he’s, indeed, probable to play tonight vs. the #Pistons – 7:23 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Dwane Casey also mentioned that Jalen Duren (left ankle) may make the trip to Milwaukee tomorrow.
“He may come in tomorrow. They said that the swelling is down and he had a good workout today, so hopefully he can make it in tomorrow and be available for the game on Wednesday.” – 7:07 PM
Dwane Casey also mentioned that Jalen Duren (left ankle) may make the trip to Milwaukee tomorrow.
“He may come in tomorrow. They said that the swelling is down and he had a good workout today, so hopefully he can make it in tomorrow and be available for the game on Wednesday.” – 7:07 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Pistons rookie Jalen Duren is still in Detroit after rolling an ankle last night, but head coach Dwane Casey said there’s a chance Duren heads to Milwaukee tomorrow and is available for Wednesday’s game. – 7:06 PM
#Pistons rookie Jalen Duren is still in Detroit after rolling an ankle last night, but head coach Dwane Casey said there’s a chance Duren heads to Milwaukee tomorrow and is available for Wednesday’s game. – 7:06 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Our Eastern Conference Player of the Week!!
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/1LZ2JoDQsr – 7:02 PM
Our Eastern Conference Player of the Week!!
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/1LZ2JoDQsr – 7:02 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth. pic.twitter.com/aJ4aqpehmu – 6:54 PM
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth. pic.twitter.com/aJ4aqpehmu – 6:54 PM
Thanasis Antetokounmpo @Thanasis_ante43
Tribute to the legend. #LoveYouDad pic.twitter.com/ozw8cZPozx – 6:52 PM
Tribute to the legend. #LoveYouDad pic.twitter.com/ozw8cZPozx – 6:52 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis recorded a double-double alongside Brook Lopez dropping 17 points in their 131-101 win over the Pistons on April 8, 2022.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/kephT5zn5r – 6:42 PM
Giannis recorded a double-double alongside Brook Lopez dropping 17 points in their 131-101 win over the Pistons on April 8, 2022.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/kephT5zn5r – 6:42 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Casey on Giannis: “He’s going to continue to get better, which is unfortunate for all of us.” – 6:39 PM
Casey on Giannis: “He’s going to continue to get better, which is unfortunate for all of us.” – 6:39 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Dwane Casey when asked about Nerlens Noel’s availability for tonight: “I read somewhere where it said, ‘Break glass in case of an emergency.’ Tonight’s an emergency. We’ll break glass tonight.” – 6:35 PM
Dwane Casey when asked about Nerlens Noel’s availability for tonight: “I read somewhere where it said, ‘Break glass in case of an emergency.’ Tonight’s an emergency. We’ll break glass tonight.” – 6:35 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said they’ll see how Brook Lopez (non-COVID illness) feels as it gets closer to game time to see if he can go against the #Pistons. – 6:22 PM
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said they’ll see how Brook Lopez (non-COVID illness) feels as it gets closer to game time to see if he can go against the #Pistons. – 6:22 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Fresh off a new extension, #Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic is getting shots up ahead of tonight’s matchup against the Bucks. pic.twitter.com/wuxNO4Icfu – 6:18 PM
Fresh off a new extension, #Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic is getting shots up ahead of tonight’s matchup against the Bucks. pic.twitter.com/wuxNO4Icfu – 6:18 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Bucks have won 13 of the last 14 games over the Pistons.
📝 @Jockey pic.twitter.com/51fkCzrVQI – 5:30 PM
The Bucks have won 13 of the last 14 games over the Pistons.
📝 @Jockey pic.twitter.com/51fkCzrVQI – 5:30 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
What’s worse:
Red light optional Milwaukee
or
DGAF / don’t-know-how-it-works roundabout Milwaukee – 5:12 PM
What’s worse:
Red light optional Milwaukee
or
DGAF / don’t-know-how-it-works roundabout Milwaukee – 5:12 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
A week filled with winning!! 🔥
Plays of the Week presented by @BMO_US pic.twitter.com/AsPo7GXDnH – 4:31 PM
A week filled with winning!! 🔥
Plays of the Week presented by @BMO_US pic.twitter.com/AsPo7GXDnH – 4:31 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Newspapers still don’t get it. I want to read one particular article from the Detroit Free Press or San Diego Tribune or Anytown in America Bugle and they block the read with a subscription popup. JUST BILL ME FOR THE FRIGGING ARTICLE. Did anybody ever take a business class? – 4:27 PM
Newspapers still don’t get it. I want to read one particular article from the Detroit Free Press or San Diego Tribune or Anytown in America Bugle and they block the read with a subscription popup. JUST BILL ME FOR THE FRIGGING ARTICLE. Did anybody ever take a business class? – 4:27 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks added Brook Lopez to the injury report for tonight’s game against the #Pistons, saying he is probable to play with a non-COVID illness. – 4:19 PM
The #Bucks added Brook Lopez to the injury report for tonight’s game against the #Pistons, saying he is probable to play with a non-COVID illness. – 4:19 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks have more or less than 6 dunks tonight?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/88Irzyt4EU – 4:01 PM
Will the Bucks have more or less than 6 dunks tonight?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/88Irzyt4EU – 4:01 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo beats out #Cavs @Donovan Mitchell for Eastern Conference honor pic.twitter.com/SOSOw1ajQH – 3:36 PM
#Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo beats out #Cavs @Donovan Mitchell for Eastern Conference honor pic.twitter.com/SOSOw1ajQH – 3:36 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell was among those nominated. – 3:33 PM
Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell was among those nominated. – 3:33 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
A lot of points were scored this past week.
Congrats to @Giannis Antetokounmpo on earning Eastern Conference Player of the Week!! pic.twitter.com/u1FXxwd5Gc – 3:32 PM
A lot of points were scored this past week.
Congrats to @Giannis Antetokounmpo on earning Eastern Conference Player of the Week!! pic.twitter.com/u1FXxwd5Gc – 3:32 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week, beating out, among others, #Cavs Donovan Mitchell. – 3:32 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week, beating out, among others, #Cavs Donovan Mitchell. – 3:32 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo named Players of the Week. – 3:30 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo named Players of the Week. – 3:30 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpol were just named West and East Player of the Week by the NBA.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 3:30 PM
Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpol were just named West and East Player of the Week by the NBA.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 3:30 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
#Pistons Web Editor @Keith_Langlois talks Bogdanovic contract extension and possible future outlooks for the team ahead.
🔗: on.nba.com/3sN2Egw – 3:19 PM
#Pistons Web Editor @Keith_Langlois talks Bogdanovic contract extension and possible future outlooks for the team ahead.
🔗: on.nba.com/3sN2Egw – 3:19 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Happy Halloween, #Pistons fans 👻🎃 pic.twitter.com/yGqPggM3mG – 3:09 PM
Happy Halloween, #Pistons fans 👻🎃 pic.twitter.com/yGqPggM3mG – 3:09 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons rookie Jalen Duren (left ankle sprain) is officially listed as OUT for tonight’s game against the #Bucks.
He joins Marvin Bagley (right knee) and Alec Burks (left foot) on the injury report. – 2:55 PM
#Pistons rookie Jalen Duren (left ankle sprain) is officially listed as OUT for tonight’s game against the #Bucks.
He joins Marvin Bagley (right knee) and Alec Burks (left foot) on the injury report. – 2:55 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Jalen Duren (left ankle sprain) is OUT for tonight at #Bucks. – 2:54 PM
#Pistons Jalen Duren (left ankle sprain) is OUT for tonight at #Bucks. – 2:54 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
“It’s just about giving back and celebrating this community and all that they’ve given to us.
Thank you to Mariah & @Giannis Antetokounmpo for your support in the Big Give Back this past weekend at @FiservForum to support @MKEdiaper. 💚 pic.twitter.com/30sb3dyEva – 2:54 PM
“It’s just about giving back and celebrating this community and all that they’ve given to us.
Thank you to Mariah & @Giannis Antetokounmpo for your support in the Big Give Back this past weekend at @FiservForum to support @MKEdiaper. 💚 pic.twitter.com/30sb3dyEva – 2:54 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Brook Lopez this season:
— 1st in blocks per game
— 1st among centers in in 3s per game
Top __ center in the league. pic.twitter.com/Ujqpv48yLR – 2:27 PM
Brook Lopez this season:
— 1st in blocks per game
— 1st among centers in in 3s per game
Top __ center in the league. pic.twitter.com/Ujqpv48yLR – 2:27 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
– 1st unit struggling to maintain a flow
– Lacking physicality on D
– What drove KAT’s first big performance on O
– 4-9 start last year vs 4-3 start this year
– Not being a high volume PnR team
– Suns and Bucks this week
Today’s show w/ @Christopher Hine
open.spotify.com/episode/301i8x… – 2:25 PM
– 1st unit struggling to maintain a flow
– Lacking physicality on D
– What drove KAT’s first big performance on O
– 4-9 start last year vs 4-3 start this year
– Not being a high volume PnR team
– Suns and Bucks this week
Today’s show w/ @Christopher Hine
open.spotify.com/episode/301i8x… – 2:25 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.