Rockets 52, Clippers 51: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Houston Rockets (1-6) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (4-4) at Crypto.com Arena
Game Time: 10:30 PM EDT on Monday October 31, 2022
Houston Rockets 52, Los Angeles Clippers 51 (Half)
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Rockets outscored Clippers 25-14 in last 8:45 of first half.
That’s bad defense, but the inability of Clippers to make shots, create easier ones, or take care of the ball is tough to watch.
LA set themselves up to get snuck on by a younger team yet again. – 11:42 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
I presume Norm Powell won’t shoot 4% for the entire season but right now it feels like it’s in play. – 11:41 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Up at the half!
Let’s bring it home. pic.twitter.com/1IeGOzxgV2 – 11:39 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
At least Clippers were tied at halftime yesterday… Rockets went on 11-0 run after Clippers went up 10 and lead 52-51 through 2 quarters of play.
Clippers not named Paul George or Luke Kennard are 0/10 from 3. KJ Martin outscored LAC bench 13-9. Sengun: 8 points/4 rebounds – 11:38 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 52, Clippers 51. Huge boost from K.J. Martin who had 13 points, 11 in the second quarter. Rockets had a bit of ball movement in Q2, and seven assists. Helps when they are not taking the ball out of the basket so often. – 11:37 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Clippers down 52-51 to Rockets at the half Clippers shooting 22.2% from 3. – 11:36 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
I wrote about the Clippers’ offensive woes today. So far it’s not getting any better. 21-point second quarter, at home against the league’s 26th-ranked defense. Rockets 52, Clippers 51 at half.
theathletic.com/3747881/2022/1… – 11:36 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
SCOOOOOT.
#Rockets lead in LA! pic.twitter.com/xdBuLKZH08 – 11:33 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Martin with a breakaway dunk and the Rockets lead 45-42, their largest lead of the road trip. They are on a 16-5 run. – 11:32 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jalen Green 0 for 6 after 5 of 18 last night, 4 of 19 in Portland. Been a rough trip. – 11:30 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Once again, Clippers try and reintroduce starters to the game and things fall apart.
No points for Clippers between timeouts while Rockets go on 8-0 run to cut LA lead to 37-35 with 5:51 left.
George and Kennard are returning, so let’s see how this goes… – 11:26 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets picked up the defense a bit, K.J. Martin rebounded and the Rockets with an 8-0 run capped by a Nix 3, cut lead to 37-35. Not exactly artistic but better. – 11:25 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets apparently trying last night’s strategy, miss the shot, get the rebound and put it in. Got the first part down pat. The second, not so much. After 30 second-chance points in Phoenix, have four. Might try something else. – 11:19 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
‘Frustrated’ Kawhi Leonard will remain home for upcoming Clippers’ two-game trip to Texas, extending his games missed to six straight due to stiffness in right knee espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:19 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Eric Gordon came to play 😤
10 PTS in the first quarter! pic.twitter.com/TrzkjjTaKL – 11:18 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
That basket interference might be a @shaqtin … Jalen Green missed a dunk for second straight game, but hung on rim long enough to negate Usman Garuba’s attempted putback.
Batum/Mann assist each other on b2b buckets to force a Silas timeout as LA takes first double-digit lead – 11:18 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Get your shit together Houston. What the hell were these last three minutes. – 11:17 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Rockets have only run two plays this quarter, “your turn” and “my turn” – 11:15 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Like yesterday, Clippers start the game off well. It’s a 30-23 lead for LA through one quarter of play.
Paul George with 12 points on 5/10 FGs in a full shift. Only one turnover! – 11:10 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Clippers 30, Rockets 23 after 1. Clippers, who rank 29th offensively (but 1st among tenants of this building) making 57.1 % of their shots. George with 12. As usual against switching, Rockets get stagnant, though this time after a pretty good start. – 11:10 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Paul George teaching Tari Eason some mid-post lessons. pic.twitter.com/RnbLBNe9yJ – 11:10 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Paul George had 12 points on 5-for-10 shooting to help Clippers open a 30-23 lead over Rockets at end of first. – 11:09 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
12 minutes down in LA.
Rockets: 23
Clippers: 30
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/pAG9W1XuyW – 11:08 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Rockets called a timeout with Kenyon Martin Jr. slow to get up following Eric Gordon’s 2-for-1 awareness block of Paul George’s attempted pullup 3 – 11:07 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Sengun BETWEEN. THE. LEGS.
my goodness. pic.twitter.com/3netxcyvGF – 11:05 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Paul George feasting. Clippers going to him on nearly every possession now, often in the low post. – 11:04 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Tari Eason, meet Paul George. Bring a spiral notebook and a sharp No. 2 pencil, you’re gonna need it. – 11:04 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Terance Mann checks in and immediately forces Eric Gordon into an ATO turnover. Mann is fired up – 11:02 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Norm has not gotten to the stripe at a high rate, but Rockets are in bonus as he enters game for first time. Now would be a good time for him to rediscover the dark arts… – 10:58 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Things are starting to get spooky… pic.twitter.com/KKgiTDyYeT – 10:55 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
And a Turkshake. Sengun with an early six, and loads of touches. – 10:55 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Reggie Jackson too SMOOTH with it 👏
pic.twitter.com/1hH6lu3rgP – 10:53 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
EG getting 𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩 to it!
@Toyota | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/lk6VFlhT3f – 10:49 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets running a good deal of offense through Sengun early. He’s done a good job moving the ball and if they keeps extra attention off him that way, it can help him look to go finish. – 10:47 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Marcus Morris Sr. was slow to get up after George’s rebound, but he’s good – 10:47 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Big “maybe this team will rescue me if I play well against them” energy from Eric Gordon to start this one. – 10:44 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets with their first turnover. So, will there be more Rockets turnovers or times I type Staples out of habit. (I’ll confess if I type and delete before hitting send.) – 10:44 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
We’re calling it: Alperen Sengun wins tonight’s dunk contest. Same spinning, lefthanded dunk he does every night but most of the others missed (though Tari Eason made a late bid for the coveted win.) – 10:31 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Rockets-Clippers a few minutes away from tipoff… playback.tv/rocketswatch – 10:27 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Kawhi Leonard to miss at least two more Clippers games after tonight due to right knee injury management.
➡️ https://t.co/Ug3Epm76oj pic.twitter.com/lZLZKpxudJ – 10:13 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Zach Zarba is the crew chief for Rockets-Clippers tonight. Fun fact: His favorite app is Twitter pic.twitter.com/8liqbX9gLk – 10:10 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Terance Mann in second unit means we’re probably not getting any all bench lineups.
But if we do, I’d expect Brandon Boston Jr. to be in them. – 10:09 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Rockets are starting Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. – 10:04 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Halloween night starting 5 🎃
@ReliantEnergy | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/wZhZpEenPB – 10:04 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Gordon, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Clippers: Morris Sr., George, Zubac, Kennard, Jackson. – 10:03 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue expects downhill attacks from Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon pic.twitter.com/ELaW9i8J0Y – 10:02 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Wishing a Happy Birthday to our very own, Coach John Lucas! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/IjMjKnaPcN – 9:55 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Here are Tyronn Lue’s updates on Kawhi Leonard and John Wall, both of whom are out tonight vs Rockets. pic.twitter.com/Ys2OGE7UpT – 9:54 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kawhi Leonard has missed past 3 games (right knee). He will also sit tonight vs Houston & trip in Houston (Wed) & San Antonio (Fri). Clippers’ Ty Lue: “He’s frustrated. He wants to be out on the floor. He wants to travel. But that’s obviously not the right thing to do right now.” – 9:42 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Clippers coach Ty Lue said Luke Kennard will start tonight with Reggie Jackson, Marcus Morris Sr and Zubac and PG – 9:27 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Kevin Porter Jr., with Steve Ballmer and John Lucas. Actually, it might not be Steve Ballmer since it’s Halloween but I think it’s him. pic.twitter.com/sSeFD3Qb1N – 9:24 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets forward Jae’Sean Tate reaggravated his ankle injury. For now, considered day-to-day but will be reevaluated when the team returns to Houston tomorrow. – 9:09 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Kawhi will not travel with the team when it heads to Texas this week. Lue said he wants to go but isn’t ready to play. – 9:08 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Rockets coach Stephen Silas with fond words for John Wall with joining the Clippers after he was forced to sit all of last season amid the Rockets’ rebuilding season pic.twitter.com/nuKO6Yo4mS – 9:07 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
First thing that Stephen Silas says on how 2-4 Clippers look:
“Injured…” – 9:05 PM
First thing that Stephen Silas says on how 2-4 Clippers look:
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue on team handling overlapping absences with Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and John Wall pic.twitter.com/i3YRxoXamA – 8:58 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says Kawhi Leonard will not join the Clippers on the upcoming two-game trip to Houston and San Antonio. Lue said Leonard is frustrated but “getting better and that’s the most important thing.” – 8:54 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue says that Kawhi Leonard will not be on upcoming road trip, adds that Leonard is frustrated and not where he wants to be. But that he is getting better. – 8:54 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Kawhi Leonard will not be on the road trip that begins Wednesday in Houston. – 8:54 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue said Kawhi Leonard won’t be on upcoming trip with games in Houston and San Antonio – 8:53 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Clippers starting Morris Sr., George, Zubac, Kennard, Jackson. Ty Lue apparently wanted to shake things up. – 8:52 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Reggie Jackson, Luke Kennard, Paul George, Marcus Morris Sr. and Ivica Zubac will start tonight. Ty Lue said he wanted to do something different with Kennard starting. – 8:50 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Back at it at THE CRYPT … Rockets and Clippers tipping in 100 minutes or so. pic.twitter.com/Cst4fXrL13 – 8:47 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Don’t be surprised if we get a different Clippers starting lineup tonight. It’s Halloween so might be time for Spooky Luke Kennard to go with Jackson, George, Morris, Zubac – 8:45 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Clippers guard John Wall stopped by the Rockets end of the hallway to exchange many laughs and hugs with former teammates, Rockets staffers. – 8:42 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The Clippers aren’t living up to their preseason predictions so far.
Justin Termine isn’t the only one that had high hopes for #ChipCity
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Fright night.
Happy Halloween, #ClipperNation! pic.twitter.com/sAxObdDss6 – 8:01 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Which team will make the first three in the 4th quarter?
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 7:41 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The crew hits on the Thunder’s back-to-back wins against the Clippers and coming away with a 117-111 OT win in Dallas. Thunder Basketball Universe is presented by @COOPAleWorks
YouTube | https://t.co/Y7RjywHIlQ
Spotify | https://t.co/ySlaas6oM3
Apple | https://t.co/RYb5z4HFpK pic.twitter.com/XdvrkzrJzU – 7:00 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Spooky hoops in LA 👻
⏰ 9:30 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @ktrhnews 740 / En Español KAMA 104.9 pic.twitter.com/WsFg4Odfdw – 6:30 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
TUNE IN TONIGHT!
Join us at 7:30PM PT for #BallerVision!⬇️
🔗: https://t.co/6AV2JM5MOb pic.twitter.com/KCWmDvKQtp – 5:06 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Alas, no John Wall for Clippers vs. Rockets tonight in second half of back-to-back. Kawhi Leonard and Robert Covington also out. – 4:31 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Kawhi Leonard (right knee injury management) Robert Covington (health and safety protocols) and John Wall (left knee injury management) are all out tonight vs. Rockets. Wall said last night he expected to sit. – 4:31 PM
