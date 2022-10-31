Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Giannis Antetokounmpo named Players of the Week

Marc Stein: Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo were just named West and East Player of the Week by the NBA. More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
StatMuse @statmuse
SGA this season:
31.0 PPG*
5.0 RPG
7.0 APG*
2.4 SPG*
1.2 BPG*
*Small sample size, but these are career-highs. pic.twitter.com/NZAwAokRBX – 3:53 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo beats out #Cavs @Donovan Mitchell for Eastern Conference honor pic.twitter.com/SOSOw1ajQH – 3:36 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker was a nominee for Western Conference Player of the Week for the second straight week. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won it – 3:34 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell was among those nominated. – 3:33 PM
Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week, beating out, among others, #Cavs Donovan Mitchell. – 3:32 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo named Players of the Week. – 3:30 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpol were just named West and East Player of the Week by the NBA.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 3:30 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the Western Conference player of the week. – 3:30 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is HIM
🏀 Isaiah Joe game
🏀 Mark Daigneault’s sayings come to life
🏀 Lu Dort defending Luka Doncic
#ThunderUp #FirstListen:
https://t.co/ZPi25glvlu pic.twitter.com/wbtbdCVQyi – 2:00 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ranks in the 83rd percentile for point guards in rim accuracy shooting 68% at the rim. He is 6th overall, but if you make the minimum rim attempts 20, he is 5th. Only player with a higher percentage them him on the same or more attempts is Luka (71%). – 12:02 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Only downside of Brook Lopez being so awesome: Bud is playing him more than ever (31 mpg). Would expect more Bobby (24 mpg), bit more Serge to manage that, and Giannis has only played 15 poss at center all season — mainly because all the wings you’d use for smallball are hurt. – 10:40 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is HIM
🏀 Isaiah Joe game
🏀 Mark Daigneault’s sayings come to life
🏀 Lu Dort defending Luka Doncic
#ThunderUp #FirstListen:
https://t.co/mMkaoW37hY pic.twitter.com/jc5YVn14Kt – 1:56 AM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
It’s wild how casually Giannis dunks on guys with his left hand — usually on drives that he creates from nothing — so let’s use last night’s baptism of John Collins as an excuse to start a “Giannis detonating on dudes with his left hand” thread… pic.twitter.com/Mq7B6zBiup – 11:09 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka tonight:
44 PTS
5 AST
0 TOV
17-26 FG
His second 40-piece this season, tied with Giannis and Dame for most in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/D6Gf7g11Wy – 10:03 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA revealed his Halloween costume for this year 👀 pic.twitter.com/gmTHPJMpJg – 6:51 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Total drive leaders this season:
1. SGA – 136 drives (28th in total FTAs)
2. Morant – 111 drives (9th in total FTAs)
3. Luka – 110 drives (5th in total FTAs) – 5:31 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
When I asked Giannis Antetokounmpo about the last time he went glass on his baseline fadeaway, he flashed a big smile and just said, “That’s what I do.”
But then told me, he hasn’t done it since J-Kidd was in Milwaukee.
More on his shot, at @TheAthletic: https://t.co/SMZYdA1nAD pic.twitter.com/JK4C0nyS7t – 3:12 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA is averaging 31 points on 58.6 TS%
Here are the only other players averaging 31+ points:
Luka
Giannis
Morant
Tatum
KD
Trae
Dame
Mitchell – 12:55 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
The Bucks moved to 5-0 last night. They did it through clutch shotmaking by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday and a creative playcall from Mike Budenholzer.
Can I call it an RPO?
On the Bucks clutch-time win over the Hawks, at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3744153/2022/1… – 11:04 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2013, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored one point in his NBA debut with the @Milwaukee Bucks.
Antetokounmpo is one of three players to to be named MVP and DPOY in the same season.
He’s also one of three players to win the MVP, DPOY, and Finals MVP Awards in his career. pic.twitter.com/Z98xEfWd1s – 11:01 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Haven’t see many guys meet Giannis at the summit but Onyeka got him here pic.twitter.com/JMueEDwzs7 – 10:20 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Giannis Antetokounmpo last night:
✅ 34 PTS
✅ 17 REB
✅ 11-22 FG
Antetokounmpo is just the fourth player in the last 60 NBA seasons to record at least 20p/10r and shoot 50% from the field in each of his first five games of a season. pic.twitter.com/bmUUoG9WaN – 10:01 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
You can clearly see how hyped Giannis Antetokounmpo is after this interview 😅
🎥 @Milwaukee Bucks pic.twitter.com/IOvTrkI9MR – 6:35 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Giannis Antetokounmpo plays at a very high level from the very first time this season. His dominat presence, his impact to the game are the proofs that he’s on a different level. And now he has only one opponent: himself. #FeartheDeer
sdna.gr/mpasket/101874… – 5:31 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
‘Big Three’ of Giannis, Jrue and Brook withstand rally by Trae Young, #Hawks to help #Bucks win fifth straight jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 12:40 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34
Great start, but we keep building every day. 😤📚📝 pic.twitter.com/J7G29spI4r – 12:16 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players averaging 30/5/5 this season:
— Shai
— Steph
— Giannis
— Luka
That’s it. pic.twitter.com/ltCYLzS6pM – 11:53 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Little weekend @lockedonbucks action w/@Frank Madden
🏀 Giannis second half dominance
🏀 Jrue Holiday has scoring breakout
🏀 Rotation, role players stepping up and 5-0 start!
📺 https://t.co/5PEkxqla4q
🎙️ https://t.co/fq5or6OoXX pic.twitter.com/D2FyzIYS8Z – 11:47 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Giannis Antetokounmpo over the first 5 games this season
34.4 points
14 rebounds
5.8 assists
1.6 blocks
60.4% FG
35.3% 3P
61.3% FT
5 double-doubles
The Bucks have 5-0 record.
Best player in the world. #FeartheDeer – 10:32 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Giannis Antetokounmpo played on MVP mode at the crunch time against the Hawks.
He counted 34 points, 17 rebounds, 11-22 FG in 33 minutes. He scored or assisted the last 21 of 24 Bucks points.
The Milwaukee Bucks remain the only udefeated team in the NBA (5-0). #FeartheDeer – 10:27 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Giannis tonight:
34 PTS
17 REB
Leading the NBA in PPG + RPG. pic.twitter.com/pLSWPSqzEr – 10:26 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
I thought Atlanta did an excellent job making life difficult for Giannis tonight. Then…he scored 17 points in the final 8:15 and finished with 34 points and 17 rebounds. He’s just absolutely relentless. Conditioning on another level. – 10:26 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
After a couple of Trae Young floaters tied the game at 104, Giannis Antetokounmpo went right down and dunked on John Collins to give the #Bucks the advantage again. 106-104 with 4:24 to go in regulation. – 10:09 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo is whistled for his fourth foul with 2:39 to go in the third quarter. Serge Ibaka checks in for him. – 9:40 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks lead 80-76 with 3:31 to go in the third quarter. Giannis Antetokounmpo was bothered that he didn’t get an and-one on a foul call on John Collins, and Trae Young follows with a three for the #Hawks – 9:36 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
13 points and 10 rebounds for Giannis Antetokounmpo as the #Bucks take a 78-69 lead over the #Hawks with 5:08 to go in the third. – 9:30 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks are one of the most efficient teams at taking care of the ball.
Had a lot of their TOs tonight at the dotted line of the FT lane. Jrue, Brook, Giannis are so good at making that spot uncomfortable. – 9:09 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo has begun this half 1-for-7 from the floor (2-for-4 from the free throw line). He’s missed one dunk and had another blocked on his way to the rim. #Bucks & #Hawks tied at 39. – 8:43 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Incredible help block from Okongwu on Giannis at the rim even though Ibaka followed it back in. – 8:42 PM
Austin Burton @Amaar_206
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Hawks at Bucks
Milwaukee sits atop the Eastern Conference at 4-0. Atlanta is tied for second place at 4-1. Giannis Antetokounmpo (34 ppg, 13 rpg, 6 apg) and Trae Young (29 ppg, 10 apg) are playing as well as anybody in the league right now. pic.twitter.com/WnjlBrN2eQ – 7:20 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Giannis Antetokounmpo This Season:
88 Paint points (1st)
32 Fast break points (T-1st)
While still early, only 1 player over the last 25 seasons has led in both for an entire season.
That player was Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2019-20. – 12:11 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Most fouls drawn
Paolo Banchero: 43
Nikola Jokic: 39
Giannis Antetokounmpo: 38
Joel Embiid: 38
Pascal Siakam: 36
Kevin Durant: 35
On a per game level, only Giannis and Embiid drew more last season than Banchero is through six games. – 11:37 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Giannis Antetokounmpo last night:
✅ 30 PTS
✅ 14 REB
✅ 9 AST
It’s the 129th time Antetokounmpo has led his team – either outright or tied – in points, rebounds, and assists.
The only player since the ABA-NBA merger with more such games is LeBron James (226). pic.twitter.com/CIHHZyhB1H – 9:01 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks stifled by Giannis and the Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo records 30 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists as Bucks beat Knicks. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 8:27 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Giannis Antetokounmpo still surprises Thanasis with these MEAN dunks 😳
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/T21HlnuF2f – 7:50 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Giannis Antetokounmpo keeps the Milwaukee Bucks undefeated, Rudy Gobert rolls over the Lakers and Jusuf Nurkic bounces back to form
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:49 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34
Light it up, Light it up!! pic.twitter.com/uNBE9qakt5 – 12:32 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday comes up big late 📈 #Bucks hold off #Knicks rally to win 4️⃣ in a row
🟣 a hit with Giannis & MarJon Beauchamp – who was born the month the original Big Three started the 2000-01 season 🤯
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 12:30 AM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Giannis revenge season? Yes, I brought Gina G into this and yes, I immediately regret it. I need help.
🎙️ https://t.co/PBeeEduaI5 pic.twitter.com/jFseNxIxnL – 11:21 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Giannis Antetokounmpo tonight:
✅ 30 PTS
✅ 14 REB
✅ 9 AST
It’s the 129th time Antetokounmpo has led his team, either outright or tied, in points, rebounds, and assists.
The only player since the ABA-NBA merger with more such games is LeBron James (226). pic.twitter.com/gOqYHmjI0H – 10:39 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks lose 119-108. Hot take: They could use a player like Giannis Antetokounmpo. – 10:39 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Giannis tonight:
30 PTS
14 REB
9 AST
Game high +27. pic.twitter.com/C9ojeYyu9g – 10:38 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo finished one assist shy of his 30th career triple-double. – 10:36 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Four minutes to go in regulation at Fiserv Forum and the #Bucks lead the #Knicks 115-100. Seven players are in double figures for Milwaukee and Giannis Antetokounmpo & Bobby Portis have double-doubles. – 10:23 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Seeing Giannis Antetokounmpo ball out in those purple, Ray Allen era Bucks uniforms, in Ray Allen’s No. 34, is a harsh reminder that a Hall of Famer – one of the greatest shooters ever – might not have his number retired by the two franchises for which he put in the most work. – 10:16 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Knicks have hit a trio of threes in the last couple minutes, and Mike Budenholzer calls timeout with 51 seconds left in the third quarter with the #Bucks up 96-83. They led by as many as 22 before Giannis Antetokounmpo checked out. – 9:58 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Giannis Antetokounmpo just dominating. Man amongst Knicks.
Bucks 87, Knicks 66 – 9:50 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks had not really hit too many threes until the last few minutes (two by Jrue Holiday, one by Giannis Antetokounmpo) and a Grayson Allen dunk highlight a run that has Milwaukee up 15 on the #Knicks 81-66. – 9:47 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Giannis has scored 105 points on 40-for-57 shooting over the last 10 quarters of basketball in 82 minutes. Just an insane week of basketball to watch so far. – 9:19 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Isaiah Hartenstein has three fouls for the #Knicks.
Giannis Antetokounmpo has 18 points.
These things are related. – 9:15 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo got up some free throws while the officials review the challenge by the #Knicks.
He is 3-for-7 from the line thus far. – 9:10 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
The list of players who have been better than Pascal Siakam this season is quite short. Giannis, Luka and then you could argue with Ja, Steph, Tatum, Booker. Has clearly been All-NBA second team caliber at the least. – 9:05 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Tom Thibodeau does not seem pleased with another Jrue Holiday-to-Giannis Antetokounmpo lob behind the #Knicks defense. Time out. #Bucks lead 36-30. – 8:47 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Thibs clearly wants to have Mitchell Robinson out there to guard Giannis. …but Robinson now has three fouls. – 8:44 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Mitchell Robinson now has three fouls for the #Knicks with 10:37 to go in the first half.
Giannis Antetokounmpo has 13 points.
The two are related. – 8:44 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Bobby Portis high fives the crowd after his tip-in of a missed Giannis Antetokounmpo three rattles in at the buzzer and the #Bucks take a 26-24 lead after one quarter. – 8:39 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Cool to see the respect that Giannis Antetokounmpo gives Bobby Portis.
Portis was the first man up the floor and started posting up, which negated a transition opportunity, but Antetokounmpo seemed to love it. Immediately cleared Jevon Carter out and posted Portis. Bucket. – 8:26 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Couplea #Knicks turnovers, couplea Giannis Antetokounmpo gallops to the rim and it’s 5-0 #Bucks in the early going. – 8:15 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks are running out the now-usual starting lineup of Jevon Carter, Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez. – 7:41 PM
Austin Burton @Amaar_206
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Knicks at Bucks
Is this new-look New York team (3-1) a legit problem for the East? Jalen Brunson’s squad faces a litmus test in Milwaukee against Giannis Antetokounmpo (36 ppg) and arguably the best team in the conference. pic.twitter.com/McfB6dY73K – 6:47 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
I’ve never felt much nostalgia about the purple jerseys, but seeing Giannis wear one is a nice reminder that whatever suffering I endured watching the 90s/00s Bucks was TOTALLY WORTH IT. pic.twitter.com/DVgJ7ma65W – 6:37 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
🟣Giannis Antetokounmpo gets his pregame work in before the 3-0 #Bucks take on the 3-1 #Knicks 🟣 pic.twitter.com/KE9XBUabJO – 6:13 PM
