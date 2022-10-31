Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Giannis Antetokounmpo named Players of the Week

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Giannis Antetokounmpo named Players of the Week

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Giannis Antetokounmpo named Players of the Week

StatMuse @statmuse
SGA this season:
31.0 PPG*
5.0 RPG
7.0 APG*
2.4 SPG*
1.2 BPG*
*Small sample size, but these are career-highs. pic.twitter.com/NZAwAokRBX3:53 PM

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo beats out #Cavs ⁦@Donovan Mitchell⁩ for Eastern Conference honor pic.twitter.com/SOSOw1ajQH3:36 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker was a nominee for Western Conference Player of the Week for the second straight week. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won it – 3:34 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell was among those nominated. – 3:33 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week, beating out, among others, #Cavs Donovan Mitchell. – 3:32 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
SGA West player of the week OKAY!!! – 3:31 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo named Players of the Week. – 3:30 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpol were just named West and East Player of the Week by the NBA.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the Western Conference player of the week. – 3:30 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is HIM
🏀 Isaiah Joe game
🏀 Mark Daigneault’s sayings come to life
🏀 Lu Dort defending Luka Doncic
#ThunderUp #FirstListen:
https://t.co/ZPi25glvlu pic.twitter.com/wbtbdCVQyi2:00 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ranks in the 83rd percentile for point guards in rim accuracy shooting 68% at the rim. He is 6th overall, but if you make the minimum rim attempts 20, he is 5th. Only player with a higher percentage them him on the same or more attempts is Luka (71%). – 12:02 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Only downside of Brook Lopez being so awesome: Bud is playing him more than ever (31 mpg). Would expect more Bobby (24 mpg), bit more Serge to manage that, and Giannis has only played 15 poss at center all season — mainly because all the wings you’d use for smallball are hurt. – 10:40 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is HIM
🏀 Isaiah Joe game
🏀 Mark Daigneault’s sayings come to life
🏀 Lu Dort defending Luka Doncic
#ThunderUp #FirstListen:
https://t.co/mMkaoW37hY pic.twitter.com/jc5YVn14Kt1:56 AM

Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
It’s wild how casually Giannis dunks on guys with his left hand — usually on drives that he creates from nothing — so let’s use last night’s baptism of John Collins as an excuse to start a “Giannis detonating on dudes with his left hand” thread… pic.twitter.com/Mq7B6zBiup11:09 PM

StatMuse @statmuse
Luka tonight:
44 PTS
5 AST
0 TOV
17-26 FG
His second 40-piece this season, tied with Giannis and Dame for most in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/D6Gf7g11Wy10:03 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA revealed his Halloween costume for this year 👀 pic.twitter.com/gmTHPJMpJg6:51 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Total drive leaders this season:
1. SGA – 136 drives (28th in total FTAs)
2. Morant – 111 drives (9th in total FTAs)
3. Luka – 110 drives (5th in total FTAs) – 5:31 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
When I asked Giannis Antetokounmpo about the last time he went glass on his baseline fadeaway, he flashed a big smile and just said, “That’s what I do.”
But then told me, he hasn’t done it since J-Kidd was in Milwaukee.
More on his shot, at @TheAthletic: https://t.co/SMZYdA1nAD pic.twitter.com/JK4C0nyS7t3:12 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Giannis is authentic no matter what
pic.twitter.com/uaGndxOuEV1:13 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA is averaging 31 points on 58.6 TS%
Here are the only other players averaging 31+ points:
Luka
Giannis
Morant
Tatum
KD
Trae
Dame
Mitchell – 12:55 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
The Bucks moved to 5-0 last night. They did it through clutch shotmaking by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday and a creative playcall from Mike Budenholzer.
Can I call it an RPO?
On the Bucks clutch-time win over the Hawks, at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3744153/2022/1…11:04 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2013, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored one point in his NBA debut with the @Milwaukee Bucks.
Antetokounmpo is one of three players to to be named MVP and DPOY in the same season.
He’s also one of three players to win the MVP, DPOY, and Finals MVP Awards in his career. pic.twitter.com/Z98xEfWd1s11:01 AM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Haven’t see many guys meet Giannis at the summit but Onyeka got him here pic.twitter.com/JMueEDwzs710:20 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Giannis Antetokounmpo last night:
✅ 34 PTS
✅ 17 REB
✅ 11-22 FG
Antetokounmpo is just the fourth player in the last 60 NBA seasons to record at least 20p/10r and shoot 50% from the field in each of his first five games of a season. pic.twitter.com/bmUUoG9WaN10:01 AM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com
You can clearly see how hyped Giannis Antetokounmpo is after this interview 😅
🎥 @Milwaukee Bucks pic.twitter.com/IOvTrkI9MR6:35 AM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Giannis Antetokounmpo plays at a very high level from the very first time this season. His dominat presence, his impact to the game are the proofs that he’s on a different level. And now he has only one opponent: himself. #FeartheDeer
sdna.gr/mpasket/101874…5:31 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
‘Big Three’ of Giannis, Jrue and Brook withstand rally by Trae Young, #Hawks to help #Bucks win fifth straight jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via ⁦@journalsentinel⁩ – 12:40 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34
Great start, but we keep building every day. 😤📚📝 pic.twitter.com/J7G29spI4r12:16 AM

StatMuse @statmuse
Players averaging 30/5/5 this season:
— Shai
— Steph
— Giannis
— Luka
That’s it. pic.twitter.com/ltCYLzS6pM11:53 PM

Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Little weekend @lockedonbucks action w/@Frank Madden
🏀 Giannis second half dominance
🏀 Jrue Holiday has scoring breakout
🏀 Rotation, role players stepping up and 5-0 start!
📺 https://t.co/5PEkxqla4q
🎙️ https://t.co/fq5or6OoXX pic.twitter.com/D2FyzIYS8Z11:47 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Giannis Antetokounmpo over the first 5 games this season
34.4 points
14 rebounds
5.8 assists
1.6 blocks
60.4% FG
35.3% 3P
61.3% FT
5 double-doubles
The Bucks have 5-0 record.
Best player in the world. #FeartheDeer10:32 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Giannis Antetokounmpo played on MVP mode at the crunch time against the Hawks.
He counted 34 points, 17 rebounds, 11-22 FG in 33 minutes. He scored or assisted the last 21 of 24 Bucks points.
The Milwaukee Bucks remain the only udefeated team in the NBA (5-0). #FeartheDeer10:27 PM
Kenny Beecham @KOT4Q
I think Giannis is winning #3 frfr. 4th quarter was insane from him – 10:26 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Giannis tonight:
34 PTS
17 REB
Leading the NBA in PPG + RPG. pic.twitter.com/pLSWPSqzEr10:26 PM

Zach Kram @zachkram
On an off night, Giannis finished with 34 points and 17 rebounds. Outrageous. – 10:26 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
I thought Atlanta did an excellent job making life difficult for Giannis tonight. Then…he scored 17 points in the final 8:15 and finished with 34 points and 17 rebounds. He’s just absolutely relentless. Conditioning on another level. – 10:26 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
FINAL: Bucks 123, Hawks 115
– Antetokounmpo 34pts/17reb/4ast
– Holiday 34pts/2reb/12ast – 10:26 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
I can’t remember the last time Antetokounmpo went glass on the baseline fader, but he just hit a big one.
He’s up to 30pts/17reb and the Bucks lead, 116-115, with 27.8 seconds left.
Bucks ball with nine seconds left on the shot clock. – 10:20 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks closing with the Supersize Lineup and it pays off.
Antetokounmpo got Portis a good look at a 3, but he missed. Lopez kept it alive and Antetokounmpo corralled it for a dunk. Bucks up, 114-111, with 1:15 left. – 10:17 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Man, that is a ridiculous dunk by Antetokounmpo. Drives off a Brook Lopez screen and throws it down on John Collins with his left hand.
Bucks lead, 106-104, with 4:24 left. – 10:10 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
After a couple of Trae Young floaters tied the game at 104, Giannis Antetokounmpo went right down and dunked on John Collins to give the #Bucks the advantage again. 106-104 with 4:24 to go in regulation. – 10:09 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Giannis Antetokounmpo has really struggled to find a rhythm tonight.
He’s up to 20 points, but just 5-of-16 from the field and 9-of-16 from the FT line. – 10:07 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Whoa. Okongwu just climbed the ladder and tip slammed over the top of Antetokounmpo.
Hawks have cut it down to two, 100-98, with 6:28 left. – 10:01 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Following a Giannis Antetokounmpo turnover and transition 3 for the Hawks, the Bucks’ lead is down to five, 99-94, with 8:48 left.
Holiday has 29pts/10ast to lead the Bucks. – 9:52 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
After three quarters, the Bucks lead, 91-84.
Quiet night for Giannis Antetokounmpo (17pts/11reb in 22 minutes, 4 fouls), but Jrue Holiday has carried the Bucks offensively. Holiday has 24pts/10ast. – 9:45 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Don’t jump at Giannis fake threes. – 9:41 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo is whistled for his fourth foul with 2:39 to go in the third quarter. Serge Ibaka checks in for him. – 9:40 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks lead 80-76 with 3:31 to go in the third quarter. Giannis Antetokounmpo was bothered that he didn’t get an and-one on a foul call on John Collins, and Trae Young follows with a three for the #Hawks9:36 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
13 points and 10 rebounds for Giannis Antetokounmpo as the #Bucks take a 78-69 lead over the #Hawks with 5:08 to go in the third. – 9:30 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Giannis Antetokounmpo is really enjoying that Statue of Liberty dunk from the left wing this weekend.
Got Mitchell Robinson on it last night. Just got Clint Capela on it tonight. – 9:21 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks are one of the most efficient teams at taking care of the ball.
Had a lot of their TOs tonight at the dotted line of the FT lane. Jrue, Brook, Giannis are so good at making that spot uncomfortable. – 9:09 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo has begun this half 1-for-7 from the floor (2-for-4 from the free throw line). He’s missed one dunk and had another blocked on his way to the rim. #Bucks & #Hawks tied at 39. – 8:43 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Incredible help block from Okongwu on Giannis at the rim even though Ibaka followed it back in. – 8:42 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
During our conversation before the start of the season, Giannis Antetokounmpo told me he was going to try to find a way to the line more often.
He just chucked up a floater to ensure he got free throws rather than having it get called on the ground. Savvy. – 8:39 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
It took over two minutes, but the Bucks have their first basket on a Giannis Antetokounmpo baseline drive and dunk. – 8:14 PM
Austin Burton @Amaar_206
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Hawks at Bucks
Milwaukee sits atop the Eastern Conference at 4-0. Atlanta is tied for second place at 4-1. Giannis Antetokounmpo (34 ppg, 13 rpg, 6 apg) and Trae Young (29 ppg, 10 apg) are playing as well as anybody in the league right now. pic.twitter.com/WnjlBrN2eQ7:20 PM

Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Giannis Antetokounmpo This Season:
88 Paint points (1st)
32 Fast break points (T-1st)
While still early, only 1 player over the last 25 seasons has led in both for an entire season.
That player was Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2019-20. – 12:11 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Most fouls drawn
Paolo Banchero: 43
Nikola Jokic: 39
Giannis Antetokounmpo: 38
Joel Embiid: 38
Pascal Siakam: 36
Kevin Durant: 35
On a per game level, only Giannis and Embiid drew more last season than Banchero is through six games. – 11:37 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Giannis Antetokounmpo last night:
✅ 30 PTS
✅ 14 REB
✅ 9 AST
It’s the 129th time Antetokounmpo has led his team – either outright or tied – in points, rebounds, and assists.
The only player since the ABA-NBA merger with more such games is LeBron James (226). pic.twitter.com/CIHHZyhB1H9:01 AM

Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks stifled by Giannis and the Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo records 30 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists as Bucks beat Knicks. newsday.com/sports/basketb…8:27 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Giannis Antetokounmpo still surprises Thanasis with these MEAN dunks 😳
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/T21HlnuF2f7:50 AM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Giannis Antetokounmpo keeps the Milwaukee Bucks undefeated, Rudy Gobert rolls over the Lakers and Jusuf Nurkic bounces back to form
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14…3:49 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday comes up big late 📈 #Bucks hold off #Knicks rally to win 4️⃣ in a row
🟣 a hit with Giannis & MarJon Beauchamp – who was born the month the original Big Three started the 2000-01 season 🤯
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via ⁦@journalsentinel⁩ – 12:30 AM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Giannis revenge season? Yes, I brought Gina G into this and yes, I immediately regret it. I need help.
🎙️ https://t.co/PBeeEduaI5 pic.twitter.com/jFseNxIxnL11:21 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Giannis Antetokounmpo tonight:
✅ 30 PTS
✅ 14 REB
✅ 9 AST
It’s the 129th time Antetokounmpo has led his team, either outright or tied, in points, rebounds, and assists.
The only player since the ABA-NBA merger with more such games is LeBron James (226). pic.twitter.com/gOqYHmjI0H10:39 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks lose 119-108. Hot take: They could use a player like Giannis Antetokounmpo. – 10:39 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Giannis tonight:
30 PTS
14 REB
9 AST
Game high +27. pic.twitter.com/C9ojeYyu9g10:38 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz
Final: Bucks 119, Knicks 108.
Knicks fall to 3-2 on the season.
• Barrett 20 & 5
• Randle 14 & 12
• Quickley 14 & 4
• Brunson 13-3-2
• Rose 12-4-4
• Giannis 30-14-9
Next up: At Cleveland on Sunday. – 10:38 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
FINAL: Bucks 119, Knicks 108
– Antetokounmpo 30pts/14reb/9ast
– Allen 17pts/4reb/2ast
– Holiday 16pts/5reb/6ast
– Lopez 14pts/11reb/3blk
– Carter 14pts/3reb
– Portis 12pts/12reb
– Hill 12pts/4reb/2ast – 10:36 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo finished one assist shy of his 30th career triple-double. – 10:36 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Four minutes to go in regulation at Fiserv Forum and the #Bucks lead the #Knicks 115-100. Seven players are in double figures for Milwaukee and Giannis Antetokounmpo & Bobby Portis have double-doubles. – 10:23 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Seeing Giannis Antetokounmpo ball out in those purple, Ray Allen era Bucks uniforms, in Ray Allen’s No. 34, is a harsh reminder that a Hall of Famer – one of the greatest shooters ever – might not have his number retired by the two franchises for which he put in the most work. – 10:16 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Through three quarters, the Bucks lead the Knicks 96-85.
• Barrett 19 & 5
• Brunson 12-2-2
• Randle 8 pts, 1-7 FGs
• Antetokounmpo 26-8-6 – 10:02 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
And a poor close to the third quarter has let the Knicks back into this game.
Antetokounmpo has 26pts/8reb/6ast thus far, but a 24-point lead has been cut in more than half.
Bucks up, 96-85, after three quarters. – 10:01 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Knicks have hit a trio of threes in the last couple minutes, and Mike Budenholzer calls timeout with 51 seconds left in the third quarter with the #Bucks up 96-83. They led by as many as 22 before Giannis Antetokounmpo checked out. – 9:58 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Giannis Antetokounmpo just dominating. Man amongst Knicks.
Bucks 87, Knicks 66 – 9:50 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks had not really hit too many threes until the last few minutes (two by Jrue Holiday, one by Giannis Antetokounmpo) and a Grayson Allen dunk highlight a run that has Milwaukee up 15 on the #Knicks 81-66. – 9:47 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
A little dunker spot Jrue Holiday action again tonight.
Nice find by Giannis Antetokounmpo. – 9:34 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Giannis has scored 105 points on 40-for-57 shooting over the last 10 quarters of basketball in 82 minutes. Just an insane week of basketball to watch so far. – 9:19 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Half: Bucks 59, Knicks 56
– Antetokounmpo 18pts/6reb/4ast
– Portis 10pts/9reb
– Carter 8pts
– Holiday 6pts/2reb/3ast
– Allen 6pts/3reb/2ast – 9:17 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Isaiah Hartenstein has three fouls for the #Knicks.
Giannis Antetokounmpo has 18 points.
These things are related. – 9:15 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo got up some free throws while the officials review the challenge by the #Knicks.
He is 3-for-7 from the line thus far. – 9:10 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
The list of players who have been better than Pascal Siakam this season is quite short. Giannis, Luka and then you could argue with Ja, Steph, Tatum, Booker. Has clearly been All-NBA second team caliber at the least. – 9:05 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Tom Thibodeau does not seem pleased with another Jrue Holiday-to-Giannis Antetokounmpo lob behind the #Knicks defense. Time out. #Bucks lead 36-30. – 8:47 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
The Knicks keep high-siding Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday keeps taking advantage.
Antetokounmpo seals, Holiday lobs over the top and Antetokounmpo dunks. Simple stuff.
Bucks up, 36-30, with 9:11 left in the second quarter. – 8:46 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Thibs clearly wants to have Mitchell Robinson out there to guard Giannis. …but Robinson now has three fouls. – 8:44 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Mitchell Robinson now has three fouls for the #Knicks with 10:37 to go in the first half.
Giannis Antetokounmpo has 13 points.
The two are related. – 8:44 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
After one quarter, the Bucks lead, 26-24, over the Knicks.
Bobby Portis (8p/4r) somehow managed to tip in the Giannis Antetokounmpo miss before the buzzer. Antetokounmpo with 11pts/4reb/2ast after one quarter. – 8:40 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Bobby Portis high fives the crowd after his tip-in of a missed Giannis Antetokounmpo three rattles in at the buzzer and the #Bucks take a 26-24 lead after one quarter. – 8:39 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Giannis Antetokounmpo just sized up Mitchell Robinson on the break and threw down a monster one-hand slam on him. Wow. – 8:37 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
With 3:43 left in the first quarter, the Bucks lead, 18-17.
Antetokounmpo put up 7pts/3reb/2ast in the first seven minutes. – 8:31 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Cool to see the respect that Giannis Antetokounmpo gives Bobby Portis.
Portis was the first man up the floor and started posting up, which negated a transition opportunity, but Antetokounmpo seemed to love it. Immediately cleared Jevon Carter out and posted Portis. Bucket. – 8:26 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Couplea #Knicks turnovers, couplea Giannis Antetokounmpo gallops to the rim and it’s 5-0 #Bucks in the early going. – 8:15 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Giannis Antetokounmpo spins around Julius Randle for a finger roll and the game’s first basket. – 8:12 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks are running out the now-usual starting lineup of Jevon Carter, Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez. – 7:41 PM
Austin Burton @Amaar_206
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Knicks at Bucks
Is this new-look New York team (3-1) a legit problem for the East? Jalen Brunson’s squad faces a litmus test in Milwaukee against Giannis Antetokounmpo (36 ppg) and arguably the best team in the conference. pic.twitter.com/McfB6dY73K6:47 PM

Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
I’ve never felt much nostalgia about the purple jerseys, but seeing Giannis wear one is a nice reminder that whatever suffering I endured watching the 90s/00s Bucks was TOTALLY WORTH IT. pic.twitter.com/DVgJ7ma65W6:37 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
🟣Giannis Antetokounmpo gets his pregame work in before the 3-0 #Bucks take on the 3-1 #Knicks 🟣 pic.twitter.com/KE9XBUabJO6:13 PM

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been producing his brand of acrobatic tricks on the basketball court once again this season, but he was after the treats Sunday. Karley Marotta, the sports director at WKOW in Madison, Wisconsin (ABC), caught Giannis (along with brother/teammate Thanasis Antetokounmpo and teammate George Hill) out and about during trick-or-treating, with Giannis adorned as Rubble from “Paw Patrol.” He wasn’t shy about taking pictures with kids on the lookout for candy. -via USA Today Sports / October 31, 2022
Clutch Points: “I’m balling man.” Giannis has been DOMINANT and he knows it ?? pic.twitter.com/orsjeP60XS -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / October 30, 2022

