Warriors exercise team option on James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody

James Wiseman has 3 fouls in his first 5 minutes on the court. Because of that, it’s Jonathan Kuminga time. – 7:31 PM

Jonathan Kuminga checks in for James Wiseman after he picks up three fouls in five minutes.Hornets up 31-21 with less than a minute remaining in the first quarter. – 7:31 PM

Moses Moody subbing in for Jordan Poole who’s heading back to the locker room after struggling to put weight on his right ankle. – 9:35 PM

Warriors lose in overtime in Charlotte. They’re 3-3. Didn’t bring it in first half, gave up a four-point lead in final 54 seconds of regulation. Curry/Klay a combined 4/20 from 3. Draymond Green looks great. Kuminga/Wiseman only 8 combined minutes. Poole late ankle tweak. – 9:40 PM

Isaiah Stewart just hit a jump hook over Wiseman and did the too-small gesture. There’s a friendly competition there. Both were top two players in their class. – 6:25 PM

Both Looney and Wiseman have had a tough time with Stew today. He’s been really, really good this first half. – 7:08 PM

Eleven first half minutes for Jonathan Kuminga. Mixed results. Fumbled away an open layup, had a few miscues, but finished half strong. Cutting layup, saved a rebound to Curry for a wing 3. Kerr went 11 deep in rotation. Anthony Lamb got minutes. Warriors down eight in Detroit. – 7:12 PM

Pistons were openly disrespecting Wiseman’s defense and now he’s becoming more assertive. Somebody got in his ear during last timeout. – 7:52 PM

Hami just made a tremendous cut, tried to end Wiseman and was called for an offensive foul. – 7:53 PM

The Warriors are picking up the fourth year option on James Wiseman and the third year options on Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody before today’s deadline, I’m told. – 12:56 PM

