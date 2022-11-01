Bulls 67, Nets 76: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Chicago Bulls (3-4) play against the Brooklyn Nets (5-5) at Barclays Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Tuesday November 1, 2022
Chicago Bulls 67, Brooklyn Nets 76 (Q3 02:57)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Kyrie Irving has gone scoreless in 20 minutes so far tonight.
Per @ESPNStatsInfo, Irving has gone scoreless in a game twice in his career – once when he played 2 minutes, another when he went 0-for-9 and played 20 minutes in a loss to Atlanta while a Cavalier on Dec. 6, 2013. – 9:14 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Yuta Watanabe is dunking balls, running back up the floor and getting high fives from Kevin Durant. I hope @william_lou feels like a proud dad right now. – 9:13 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
New season high for @Royce O’Neale tonight! pic.twitter.com/7TiICkxsHc – 9:11 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Yuta Watanabe with two dunks tonight. Dude is playing awesome. – 9:10 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Season-high 12 points already for Patrick Williams, who has been noticeably aggressive all night. – 9:09 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Splash bro connection 💦
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/W6KmZeUOTs – 9:03 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Night off for Kyrie? Glad to say I voted him most overrated player in the league four straight years in my annual preseason preview. That will continue. – 9:02 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
More of that ball movement you love to see pic.twitter.com/bS8l3x1vRF – 9:02 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls Nation…I so appreciate you listening….Bill remains the King of New York…fans love his St. John’s team of 85 Final 4… – 9:02 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Ayo Dosunmu making a nice jump in his ability to go coast-to-coast this year. The skills there aren’t new, just the confidence and quickness of decision-making to turn on the jets in the right moment. – 9:00 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Kevin Durant barrages will happen, but breakdowns in Bulls’ transition + help defense again yielded too many open 3P looks to Nets in that first half
BKN shot 9-for-19 (47.1%) from behind the line, with KD, Royce O’Neale, Patty Mills and Joe Harris making multiple – 8:55 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
With each game the Bulls play, the medical team gets a better idea of how to handle Zach LaVine’s knee management schedule, as well as making sure they protect the guard from himself.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/11/… – 8:55 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Kyrie and Nick Friedell scored the same number of points in the first half. Linked together again. #Bulls – 8:54 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
What’s up Bulls Nation? Love your tweets. @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio – 8:52 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Durant is 10-10 from the line..Irving scoreless. 3rd quarter coming up next. @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio @Audacy Bulls down 58-52. – 8:47 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
That’s a 20-point first half for @Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/k5Yp8CSOnU – 8:45 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Halftime: Bulls down 58-52 at half. Dragic-13. DeRozan-11pts. LaVine 9-2-45. Bulls: 44% 5-17-3s. Durant: 20pts. – 8:44 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Wine and Gold Talk Podcast with @H_Grove: We talk #Cavs great start and whether it’s sustainable, Donovan Mitchell’s brilliance and Darius Garland’s imminent return. Plus, a little bit on Kyrie Irving.
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/11/d… – 8:43 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I haven’t seen anybody have to deal with more than him in recent years as far as non-basketball stuff.” Monty Williams on firing of Steve Nash in Brooklyn. #Nets #Suns pic.twitter.com/fpwyJ0eeau – 8:43 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
KD at half:
20 PTS
10-10 FT
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie Irving looked tired and unaggressive in that first half. Played 13 minutes and took just 3 shots.
Not looking to attack or push the ball the way he typically does. – 8:41 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Halftime in BKN.
Dragic: 13pts (4-5 3PT)
DeMar: 11pts
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Nets take a 58-52 lead into the locker room. Kevin Durant absolutely scorching with 20 first half points.
Bright spot for the Bulls is the play of Patrick Williams, who scored eight points and grabbed three rebounds so far tonight. – 8:39 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
That was Patrick Williams’ best half of basketball of the season
8 pts (4-7 FG), 4 reb, 2 blk, 1 stl in 18 mins
Active defensively — has been Bulls’ best option on KD — and decisive offensively whether shooting or passing – 8:38 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Half: Nets 58, Bulls 52
Durant: 20 pts, 4/6 shooting, 8/8 ft
O’Neale: 12 pts, 4 reb, 2/4 from three
Mills: 9 pts, 2/3 from three
Brooklyn leads at the break despite a scoreless half from Kyrie Irving. Nets shoot 9/19 from three. – 8:38 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets lead the Bulls 58-52. Durant has 19. Kyrie is scoreless. Bulls have 10 more second-chance points than the Nets. Zach and DeMar keeping them in it. – 8:38 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The Nets have agreed to part ways with Steve Nash.
His former teammate, Shawn Marion, shares his thoughts on Brooklyn’s decision.
StatMuse @statmuse
Kyrie at half:
0 PTS
0-3 FG
0-1 3P
13 MIN
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
PWill on pace for a 16 and 6 game. That’s what it should look like every game! – 8:37 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Nets 58, Bulls 52 at half
Dragic 13 pts; 4-5 from 3
DeRozan 11 pts
LaVine 9 pts, 5 assists
Durant 20 pts
Nets 9-19 from 3 – 8:37 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Quiet night so far from Kyrie. He’s 0-for-3 from the field and has three assists and two rebounds in 13 minutes. KD is carrying the Nets offensively with 18 points in 18 minutes. – 8:36 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving only played 13 minutes in the first half.
He averaged 39.6 minutes through the first 7 games of the season. – 8:36 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
I remember collecting data for a potential “Why does Goran Dragic get hit in the face?” story a couple yrs ago. Had all these tabs open nshit. Not sure why I never finished that piece – 8:34 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Game is only halfway over, roughly, but Cam Thomas, Day’Ron Sharpe, Markieff Morris and Kessler Edwards haven’t played yet. Vaughn playing pretty small. – 8:30 PM
Game is only halfway over, roughly, but Cam Thomas, Day’Ron Sharpe, Markieff Morris and Kessler Edwards haven’t played yet. Vaughn playing pretty small. – 8:30 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls have completely lost Joe Harris behind the 3P line three times in last few minutes. He’s made two of them. Timeout Billy Donovan after the last – 8:27 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets are getting killed on the offensive boards here tonight. Bulls winning the 2nd-chance points battle 12-2. – 8:26 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Dragic (4-for-5 from 3) could use a few teammates to join in on his revenge game rampage. #Bulls down 45-43 mid-2ndQ in Bkn – 8:24 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls down 40-38 Williams 6pts 2 reb-2 blocks. LaVine with 9.Dragic 10pts – 8:20 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Goran Dragic coming up big in the first half already. pic.twitter.com/IF7lSmU6D1 – 8:19 PM
Goran Dragic coming up big in the first half already. pic.twitter.com/IF7lSmU6D1 – 8:19 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Former Net Goran Dragic killing Brooklyn here early. He’s got 10 points on 3/4 shooting from three.
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
3-pointers are going to be an absolute back breaker for the Bulls this year if they can’t figure out some defensive solutions around the arc – 8:14 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Patty Mills continuing to provide offense for Brooklyn.
9 points
3/5 shooting
2/3 from three
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Ime Udoka – his own questions still lingering – would be stepping into an almost no-lose/no-personal-blame situation in Brooklyn.
But sources tell @HeavyOnSports they wonder whether Kyrie and the seemingly constant drama will ever allow the Nets to win.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Patty Mills with some grown-man’s strength going to the hoop.
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
There it is. Goran Dragic’s first lob to Derrick Jones Jr., who Dragic credits for helping him develop that pass during their shared time in Miami. Jones Jr. told me pregame that one was coming. Jones Jr. got fouled and sinks both FTs. – 8:07 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Interesting 1stQ, Durant was quiet while Patrick Williams guarded him, then finished quarter with 14 points.
#Bulls were better defensively but trail Brooklyn 27-25 after one. DeMar-Vuc-Lavine combined 3-14 FG – 8:04 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Just getting started.
Ayo: 6pts/1reb/1ast/1stl
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
After 1–Nets 27 Bulls 25. Durant 14. 7 Bulls have scored. 7 assists on 11 buckets. Ayo and Dragic each with 6. @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio @Audacy – 8:03 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant had it on automatic in the 1st quarter.
14 points
4/6 from the field
2/3 from three
4/4 ft
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
durant is roooooolling
that pull up over caruso was ridiculous and he made it look completely casual – 8:03 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Derrick Jones Jr. just doesn’t give up!
@Derrick Jones Jr. | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/rCmOyGmgEZ – 8:02 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Kevin Durant scored 14 points on 4-for-5 shooting in the final five minutes of the first quarter – 8:02 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan again going small behind Nikola Vucevic with Andre Drummond out. And a better matchup for that look tonight than vs. PHI
Dragic, LaVine, Caruso, Javonte, DJJ closing Q1 – 8:00 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Yuta Watanabe came into the game shooting 56 percent on 3s. That’s not going to last, but he just hit another. He knows how to pick his spots. – 7:58 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls are really limiting Kevin Durant in this opening quarter, big improvement from their previous defensive starts.
He hasn’t scored a field goal yet, gets his first points from the free throw line. – 7:53 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Good things happen when you move the ball and stay with it 💪
@Zach LaVine | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/0ntYqlG5Ks – 7:51 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
When Jacque Vaughn took over for Kenny Atkinson he started having the Nets switch more on defense. He also started DeAndre Jordan over Jarrett Allen. Asked him pregame if he plans for any changes this time around. Gonna try to win tonight.” Said the game will dictate what he does – 7:51 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Zach LaVine is extremely active early. Really, all the Bulls are. Ball movement has been noticeable with five assists on seven FGs. LaVine has four of those. – 7:49 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
4 points on 2-for-2 shooting and 1 steal in first five minutes for Patrick Williams – 7:46 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. Forgive the delay, but it’s been a day. Nets-Bulls underway in game one of round two of the Jacque Vaughn interim coach era. Nets looking to make it two wins in a row. – 7:42 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The Nets are the team at the Y that gets the two best players in the gym, and still can’t win any games! – 7:39 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Mucho de qué hablar hoy en el Instagram Live MEDIOTIEMPO CON ÁLVARO por @ritmonba en el descanso de CHI-BKN, incluyendo el despido de Steve Nash. Sigue esa cuenta y la de @alvaromartinoficial en Instagram y suscríbete al canal de YouTube ‘Ritmo NBA-NFL’ y activa notificaciones. pic.twitter.com/lCN6h26A1f – 7:37 PM
Rob Mahoney @RobMahoney
The shitshow continues apace in Brooklyn: theringer.com/nba/2022/11/1/… – 7:34 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Chuck and Shaq sound generally disgusted by Kyrie’s stuff. Chuck said the NBA should’ve suspended him – 7:21 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Coby White-Out vs Nets ( quad) @Chicago Bulls @670TheScore @audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network. – 7:18 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
☘️🎙️ NEW CELTICS TALK POD 🎙️☘️
Emergency Edition with news that Ime Udoka could be next coach of the Nets. How will it impact the Celtics?
📺 https://t.co/BTu1su53WV pic.twitter.com/uTw2f065OL – 7:16 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets culture is in shambles nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 7:16 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“You really need a solid situation in which to thrive as a coach in this league.”
Why Kerr sees Nash, Nets parting ways as reminder to NBA coaches nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 7:15 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
“Will the Bulls throw down a dunk in the 1st quarter?”
Participate in the @ATT BullsIQ game found in the Bulls App and you could win 100-level tickets or a Bulls jersey! – 7:15 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls ball is on the air @Chicago Bulls @Brooklyn Nets @Audacy @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio network pic.twitter.com/1UUXDOUFpf – 7:15 PM
Bulls ball is on the air @Chicago Bulls @Brooklyn Nets @Audacy @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio network pic.twitter.com/1UUXDOUFpf – 7:15 PM
Shaun Powell @Powell2daPeople
Remind me again why Kevin Durant left Steph Curry and the Warriors dynasty? – 7:13 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Kyrie Irving won’t speak again Tuesday amid social media post fallout (from @AP) apnews.com/article/e47879… – 7:12 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Barkley is teeing off on the Brooklyn Nets. We’re watching Nets-Bulls for a little bit before the Astros play… playback.tv/clutchfans – 7:09 PM
Barkley is teeing off on the Brooklyn Nets. We’re watching Nets-Bulls for a little bit before the Astros play… playback.tv/clutchfans – 7:09 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
What Would Ime Udoka to Brooklyn Mean For the Celtics? a-list.libsyn.com/what-would-ime… – 7:07 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Ben Simmons out again for Nets with sore left knee. Nets such a circus that nobody really had much time to note that they won last night when he didn’t play. – 7:05 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Ayo back into the line up in Brooklyn.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/1HtCserElz – 7:02 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters vs. Chicago: Irving, Harris, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:02 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Same starters for Brooklyn tonight vs. Chicago:
Irving, Harris, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:01 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Irving, Harris, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton start for the #Nets. – 7:00 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks explained how the franchise decided to part ways with Steve Nash & what he’s looking for in his successor.
He also revealed the harsh reality about the Canadian coach & players’ role in the decision 🤯
basketnews.com/news-180239-ne… – 6:59 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Not sure where this is all going regarding the Nets coaching search but interim head coach Jacque Vaughn is a class individual- I’ve known him a very long time and he’s consistently total team oriented.@Brooklyn Nets – 6:57 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach rocking the fresh TWO WXY v3s tonight.
@Zach LaVine | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/i21adXjYgJ – 6:50 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
In recent conversations between Nets GM Sean Marks & head coach Steve Nash, Nash acknowledged to Marks that players were not hearing his voice: “‘He was aware of ‘they’re not responding to me right now’ or ‘that was not the performance I needed to see out there,’” Marks said. – 6:47 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Seeing a LOT of the same people who were calling Kyrie a labor rights hero for skipping media day zoom a couple years ago now killing the Nets for shielding him from doing media now. – 6:36 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Continuing to make history in year 16. pic.twitter.com/3YjICoXdv8 – 6:33 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
This is a first … but the Nets debut as the first team to be put on Sh–show Team Alert. It doesn’t mean the Bulls should beat them, but get the circus tents up and the clown cars ready! – 6:27 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
The Nets could’ve just fired Steve Nash in the off-season & started fresh. Implemented a system. Found a leader/voice. Instead they waited for things to go south 2 weeks into the season.
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Coby White said he doesn’t know when he took a knee during the 76ers game but his quad swelled up on Sunday. White didn’t practice yesterday and said he’s out tonight. Will try to play tomorrow and, if he’s not able, said Friday is good goal. – 6:24 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Coby White is a no-go. And surprisingly, Billy Donovan did not rule out Zach LaVine playing in the back-to-back tomorrow. Good guess is he won’t play. – 6:23 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Steve Kerr spoke out tonight in Miami on Steve Nash parting ways in Brooklyn, and spoke very highly of his friend. (The Erik he speaks of, as you surely guessed, is Heat coach Erik Spoelstra.) pic.twitter.com/Mnhj0IBlsf – 6:17 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
What does Jason Kidd think about the Nets’ decision to fire his longtime friend?
The Mavs head coach recalled a conversation he had with Steve Nash this past summer ⬇️
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
New @DomeTheory #97 coming up live at 6:30 EST w/ our favorite guest @Cavsanada.
A look back at #Celtics #Cavaliers OT thriller Friday, a look ahead at tomorrow’s rematch & some thoughts on Irving/Udoka joining forces on #Nets.
Packed show: youtube.com/watch?v=UDHFTB… – 6:13 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Speaking on Steve Nash’s departure from Brooklyn, Steve Kerr said it’s a good reminder of how important overall team situations are for successful coaching.
“(I’m) really lucky. You throw (me) in that situation, (I) wouldn’t have done any better than (Nash).” – 6:11 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
In other news, Billy Donovan says Zach LaVine will play tonight against Brooklyn. – 6:07 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Coby White will go through pregame warmup and see how thigh contusion feels. – 6:04 PM
Paul Pierce @paulpierce34
Once Brooklyn didn’t get off to a good start to the season u knew Nash would get the axe .Now what’s interesting Udoka stepping in 🤔 – 6:00 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Nets aren’t punishing Kyrie Irving (for now) or letting him address media because they don’t want to cause a ‘fuss’ nj.com/nets/2022/11/n… – 5:56 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Sean Marks on coaching search:
“There’s a reason we made this move when we did… The organization does very, very thorough due diligence on anybody and you arrive at the best possible outcome.”
This amidst reports Nets have agreed to terms with suspended Celtics HC Ime Udoka. pic.twitter.com/J6O21P3inO – 5:43 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets GM Sean Marks admits Kyrie’s last postgame presser “didn’t go well.” He adds “At this point we don’t want to cause more fuss right now, more interaction with people. Let’s let him simmer down and…I guess let’s let cooler minds prevail.” – 5:40 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Sean Marks on what he’s looking for in the next Nets head coach: “A leader. We’re looking for that for our group. We’re looking for somebody to have poise, charisma, accountability.” #Nets #NBA #NetsWorld – 5:35 PM
Sean Marks on what he’s looking for in the next Nets head coach: “A leader. We’re looking for that for our group. We’re looking for somebody to have poise, charisma, accountability.” #Nets #NBA #NetsWorld – 5:35 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Last year, Heat center Meyers Leonard used an anti-Semitic phrase while playing a video game. After apologizing, Leonard was quickly suspended from all team activities, fined $50,000 and required to participate in a cultural diversity program.
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Great to see my guy @Nick Friedell ! Went from the Chicago Circus to the Brooklyn Sh*&show! – 5:27 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New pod with @Chris Vernon on the Nets situation firing Steve Nash and reportedly hiring Ime Udoka, and then a whole lot else happening around the NBA: Giannis, Cade, Maxey, Lauri, Kawhi, Primo, Turner, and much more. open.spotify.com/episode/1P2q0X… – 5:26 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets GM Sean Marks on decision to part ways with Head Coach Steve Nash:
“We both felt it was time… The team was not doing what it was supposed to be doing, we have fallen from our goals.” pic.twitter.com/3geFC9vklC – 5:24 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Steve Nash on his way out of Brooklyn …. pic.twitter.com/xl06UqViOT – 5:22 PM
Steve Nash on his way out of Brooklyn …. pic.twitter.com/xl06UqViOT – 5:22 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
After tonight, two days off for the Nets before playing three games in four nights.
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
“No….absolutely not.”
-Sean Marks on if the Nets have determined who will be their next head coach – 5:20 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets aren’t having Kyrie Irving talk right now because they don’t want to cause “a fuss.” – 5:19 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Kyrie Irving won’t talk to the media today after not speaking to the media after last night’s Nets game. Sean Marks said it’s because he wants to let Irving “simmer down” and not create more “fuss.” He said Irving’s last media session “didn’t go well.” – 5:18 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
What a hollow, insincere statement… It’s been five days since Kyrie (who is a VP of the Players Association) posted a link to a film which quoted Hitler and this statement fails to even mention Irving by name. pic.twitter.com/bLUd7cicwy – 5:17 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Sean Marks says Kyrie Irving won’t do media again tonight.
“At some point he will do media again…We don’t want to create more of a fuss right now.” – 5:16 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Marks on why Irving is still playing: “He didn’t do media last night, he’s not going to do it tonight … we don’t want to cause more fuss right now … let’s let him simmer down and let cooler minds prevail … and get some direction, seek from the experts” – 5:16 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Sounds from Sean Marks like Kyrie Irving has no backdown whatsoever – 5:15 PM
Tania Ganguli @taniaganguli
Sean Marks says Kyrie Irving won’t be talking to media today: “We don’t want to cause more fuss right now with more interaction with people.” – 5:15 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Sean Marks says Kyrie Irving won’t be doing media again tonight. Wanting to lower the temperature at the moment. – 5:15 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Marks said Kyrie will not do media tonight. “At this point we dont want to cause more fuss.” pic.twitter.com/Zavh4k1jxS – 5:15 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Sean Marks says Kyrie Irving will not be made available to the media tonight.
“We don’t want to cause more fuss right now. We decided to let him simmer down.” – 5:15 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Sean Marks says Kyrie Irving will not speak to the media later tonight. – 5:15 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Kyrie will not speak to the media tonight. He did not speak to the media last night. – 5:14 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Sean Marks tell us Kyrie Irving will not address the media tonight. – 5:14 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Marks said the Irving situation wasn’t why Nets and Nash parted ways. – 5:14 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Sean Marks says the team has had discussions with Kyrie behind the scenes and has been working with the ADL as the situation as unfolded. – 5:13 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Sean Marks suggests he wouldn’t have made the move to part ways with Steve Nash if he didn’t believe the Nets can still win a championship this season. #Nets #NBA #NetsWorld – 5:13 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Marks dodges question about why team has not fined Kyrie, saying they have had internal discussions. pic.twitter.com/XD8Tjo7mDx – 5:12 PM
Marks dodges question about why team has not fined Kyrie, saying they have had internal discussions. pic.twitter.com/XD8Tjo7mDx – 5:12 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Sean Marks said Nets have talked to the ADL and continue to talk with Kyrie Irving. Said there’s no place for hate speech.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Marks said Nets are weighing best course of action with ownership re: a Kyrie punishment. – 5:11 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sean Marks: “As it pertains to, Kyrie I mean, we are having discussions – some internal, some external discussions – from the highest levels. We are involved with the #ADL and getting and getting their advice and and just hopefully they can advise us.” #Nets – 5:10 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Sean Marks said there’s conversations about Kyrie Irving behind the scenes. Doesn’t want to get into the specifics. – 5:10 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Marks on skepticism toward Nets: “I’m certainly not proud of the situation we find ourselves in … as it pertains to Kyrie, we’re having discussions.”
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Says he is “not proud of situation team finds themselves in” when asked about Kyrie Irving situation. pic.twitter.com/Mf60Pi9esg – 5:10 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Sean Marks said the ADL is advising the Nets in regards to the Kyrie Irving situation. – 5:10 PM
Sean Marks said the ADL is advising the Nets in regards to the Kyrie Irving situation. – 5:10 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Sean Marks categorically denies the Nets have picked a new head coach. “I really don’t think it’s up to me to give a list of candidates.” Says no timeline on a decision.
Marks: “We’ll do our due diligence like on anybody.” – 5:08 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Sean Marks said he and Steve Nash have been talking for the last 7-10 days about his job and how the team might not be listening to his voice. The Nets made the decision today. – 5:06 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sean Marks says he has “absolutely not” settled on Ime Udoka or any other specific replacement for Nash. #Nets – 5:06 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Marks says the #Nets have absolutely not decided their new head coach. – 5:06 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sean Marks: ” I certainly feel definitely some responsibility because this is does not fall (entirely) on him. I take a great deal of responsibility in creating the roster, hiring staff, bringing people in.” #Nets – 5:05 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Sean Marks said no players were consulted prior to the decision for Nets and the Nash to part ways. Marks says it’s unfair to put losses “purely on Steve” given distractions around the team.
“He has certainly not had an even playing field over 2.5 years here.” – 5:05 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Sean Marks started his press conference by thanking Steve Nash and his family for all that he did for Brooklyn. Marks added that he is very close with Nash so his relationship with him made this a very difficult decision but they both felt that this was the best decision. – 5:04 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Sean Marks said he didn’t seek input on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the decision to part ways with Nash. – 5:04 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sean Marks said there was “zero” input from KD & Kyrie on parting ways with Steve Nash. #Nets – 5:03 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
GM Sean Marks said the organization and Steve Nash came to an understanding that it was the time to part ways with Nash because the team was not playing to its standard. Marks said there was no input from players – including Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving – on the decision. – 5:03 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
“You have to think one or two moves ahead. If you want to be good, you have to think way more ahead than that… In chess, there’s very similar concepts [to basketball].” – @Gordon Hayward 🏀♟️
📝@sam_perley – 5:02 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
“But what we’re seeing now in Brooklyn is obscenity as art: a franchise that seems determined to win in as many unseemly ways as possible.”
My colleague @Rosenberg_Mike on the Nets mess.
si.com/nba/2022/11/01… – 5:00 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
This is as full of a house interview room wise that I’ve seen in my time on the Nets beat. Three to four rows filled with reporters. – 4:59 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
You knew the way the Nets started this season there was going to be a sacrificial goat. It just happened to be Canada’s GOAT: sportsnet.ca/article/nash-f… – 4:53 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Latest on the Nets finalizing a deal to hire Ime Udoka si.com/nba/2022/11/01… – 4:50 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
The #NBPA responded to Kyrie’s tweet without naming him
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:46 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Is firing Nash now that they’re 1-5 just a convenient way to give Durant what he wanted without appearing to pander to stars? Thanks in advance for explaining. – 4:43 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets gave Steve Nash a short leash, then yanked it before the mess got worse. On the breadcrumbs suggesting this move was on the way, for @NYDNSports: nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 4:41 PM
Alex Raskin @RaskinDailyMail
#Nets coach firings in Brooklyn have included:
Avery Johnson, canned 24 days after winning Coach of the Month
Jason Kidd, traded after attempting power grab
Kenny Atkinson, fired for playing Jarrett Allen over DeAndre Jordan
Steve Nash, dismissed for [Insert explanation here] – 4:37 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Talking all things Nets, with @Alex Schiffer, @Joe Vardon and @Mike Vorkunov: Ime Udoka, Steve Nash, Kyrie, KD et al, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/3752143/2022/1… – 4:31 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Funny how the coach of the Nets keeps changing but the front office stays the same… – 4:25 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
My bad, Joe Tsai did mention Kyrie by name in his statement. The NBA and NBPA (where Kyrie is a VP) did not. – 4:19 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
LOTS on the Nets’ divorce from Steve Nash to come. Until then …
The first in-season edition of the NBA Power Rankings from The Committee (of One): marcstein.substack.com/p/its-an-nba-p…
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets will face external – and maybe internal – questions about vetting process if the deal with Ime Udoka is completed; Udoka’s rapport with Kevin Durant was one reason that there was some traction to the Nets-Celtics offseason trade talks. More here: pic.twitter.com/GTUKOHlE1C – 4:14 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
The NBPA released a statement condemning anti-Semitism though it doesn’t name Kyrie Irving, a VP there and ostensibly the reason why this statement was made. Says it is “committed to helping players fully understand that certain words can lead to hateful ideologies being spread.” pic.twitter.com/fEWztRMi4Z – 4:14 PM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
From the NBA Players Association. Not enough. No reason not to be specific here — this is about Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/4EjVnyFFsj – 4:12 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
The NBPA issued the following statement condemning antisemitism.
It does not mention Kyrie Irving, who is a VP and recently shared the link to a movie containing antisemitic rhetoric, by name. pic.twitter.com/DPKdvzH1yQ – 4:11 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups on Shaedon Sharpe’s first national TV game, where he is expected to start: “If I tell him about those things, it just adds pressure to the situation. Every game he plays is on TV. The channel doesn’t matter.” – 4:10 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
The players association @TheNBPA has just issued the following statement — presumably in response to (NBPA VP) Kyrie Irving’s recent posting of an antisemitic film. pic.twitter.com/ROD4PhOs7F – 4:10 PM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
My sources say the Nets job, for [redacted], being considered for Ime Udoka. I am pro-life and take no pleasure in reporting this. – 4:09 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Steve Nash ahora que no tiene que contestar preguntas acerca de Kyrie o lo que suceda en Brooklyn… pic.twitter.com/Q1Obz7Z6In – 4:05 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Took a look at why the Nets are bound to improve under their next coach, presumably Ime Udoka, but the structural challenges to contending with this roster: es.pn/3TYd3Sg (ESPN+) – 4:01 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“This is Brooklyn saying…they feel like they still have an opportunity to salvage their season”
According to multiple reports, the #Nets are planning to hire Ime Udoka to replace Steve Nash. @adaniels33 reacts to the news #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/WEdAsOYT64 – 4:00 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Latest on suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka and the Nets’ opening: bostonglobe.com/2022/11/01/spo… – 3:54 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Here’s how fast life happens.
33 days ago Ime Udoka was still the Celtics head coach.
33 days from now, he’ll coach against them when the Celtics play in Brooklyn.
(If you’re wondering, the Nets don’t play in Boston until February 1st, three months from today.) – 3:53 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Just posted:
Ime Udoka — his own questions still lingering — would be stepping into an almost no-lose situation in Brooklyn. But sources tell @HeavyOnSports they wonder whether Kyrie and the seemingly constant drama will ever allow the Nets to win.
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Ime Udoka proved to be one of the NBA’s best defensive coaches in Boston. But he also had a roster loaded with high level defenders. The Nets don’t. Rebuilding that Brooklyn defense will be a challenge. – 3:47 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups was asked to compare Shaedon Sharpe to a player from his era. The two names he went with: Brandon Roy and Vince Carter. – 3:47 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
OFFICIAL: We have transferred two-way player Bryce McGowens to the @greensboroswarm. pic.twitter.com/HemLVyyKps – 3:40 PM
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
Desperation knows no soul. It only knows fear. When Kevin Durant said he didn’t want to be in Brooklyn anymore, the fear was what they’d go back to being without him. So they prefer to live with whatever comes with having him. Not the first franchise to do it, won’t be the last. – 3:37 PM
Desperation knows no soul. It only knows fear. When Kevin Durant said he didn’t want to be in Brooklyn anymore, the fear was what they’d go back to being without him. So they prefer to live with whatever comes with having him. Not the first franchise to do it, won’t be the last. – 3:37 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I hope Twitter can collectively agree to forget Steve Nash’s coaching career. He should be remembered as the guy who led eight No. 1 offenses in 10 years, not for all of this Brooklyn nonsense. – 3:35 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
LIVE Garden Report: Nets Hiring Ime Udoka as their Next Head Coach | Powered by @betonline_ag, @AthleticGreens & @calm twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 3:34 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
#Hornets have assigned Mark Williams to the @greensboroswarm. Williams practiced with the team in Charlotte today before they left for Chicago. Move is obviously to get him some playing time since he’s buried on the depth chart. – 3:33 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
When you lay it all out as Zach Lowe does here, the Nets probably lead the list of most dysfunctional teams in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/9heeOMwRF9 – 3:32 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
We talk a lot about the Lakers doing wrong by LeBron, but at this point, I’d really like to get Kevin Durant out of Brooklyn.
I know this is partially his own doing, but it sucks watching an all-time great in this nightmare hurricane. Just get him to a normal team please. – 3:30 PM
I know this is partially his own doing, but it sucks watching an all-time great in this nightmare hurricane. Just get him to a normal team please. – 3:30 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
OFFICIAL: Mark Williams will be assigned to the @greensboroswarm, our @nbagleague affiliate. pic.twitter.com/s9yY0xYKl2 – 3:30 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Peep the best dunks of October 👇👇👇 — @drpepper pic.twitter.com/TtdtjFJdPA – 3:29 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I get why Celtics fans are confused that the team didn’t push for compensation for letting Ime Udoka go to the Nets. Totally fair to question that.
But it says a whole lot that Boston said “All yours” to a division rival. Yes, they don’t have to pay him, but there’s more there. – 3:26 PM
I get why Celtics fans are confused that the team didn’t push for compensation for letting Ime Udoka go to the Nets. Totally fair to question that.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
The Celtics reportedly will not be seeking trade compensation from the Nets and will allow Ime Udoka to take over as their new head coach masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 3:25 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
The Boston Celtics will not seek compensation from the Brooklyn Nets and will allow Ime Udoka to move on, league sources tell @NBAonTNT. – 3:18 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Nets plan to hire Ime Udoka as head coach sportando.basketball/en/nets-plan-t… – 3:11 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
The Nets were in first place in the Eastern Conference this calendar year. – 3:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Brooklyn #Nets fire former Phoenix #Suns two-time MVP Steve Nash as their head coach https://t.co/11Tm76Vv58 via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/z7JRcGRIzT – 3:08 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Ime Udoka’s imminent hiring in Brooklyn: es.pn/3sPX0tQ – 3:00 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
20,000 points & counting!
Watch the latest episode of All-Access on https://t.co/rFOXT3cUdR & Youtube now. pic.twitter.com/eFOiIKO4xI – 3:00 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Will Hardy on Ime Udoka reportedly getting hired by the @Brooklyn Nets.
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
Udoka in Brooklyn is clearly more baggage at an already teetering organization. But I see it from the Nets side, too: He coached there, he is an excellent coach with a track record of success, & KD/Kyrie know him and surely singed off. This is, as always, about them. – 2:52 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
What makes a good NBA coach is widely up for debate and contains multitudes; That the Nets hired someone who was found to a) crude language to a female subordinate; and b) start a relationship with that woman further declares how messed up that organization is. – 2:48 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Garden Report coming later this afternoon. Also have a crossover @DomeTheory/@ChaseDownPod coming with @Cavsanada tonight.
#Celtics #Cavaliers tomorrow. #Bulls #Nets tonight in Brooklyn.
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
I hate to be the bearer of unacceptably outrageous news, but a source informs me the Nets committed to hiring Udoka. Yet another worthless NBA owner!! – 2:42 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
According to a league source, the Celtics are unlikely to seek compensation if Ime Udoka finalizes a deal with the Nets. – 2:41 PM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
Wrote this for @CBS NBA on Steve Nash out in Brooklyn, the problems that remain, and the blame yet to be properly assigned cbssports.com/nba/news/steve… – 2:40 PM
Wrote this for @CBS NBA on Steve Nash out in Brooklyn, the problems that remain, and the blame yet to be properly assigned cbssports.com/nba/news/steve… – 2:40 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
guessing the nets didn’t hire matt barnes to do their due diligence on ime udoka – 2:38 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Live @FrontOfficeShow with me and @Trevor_Lane starting now! Nets drama and more!
youtu.be/S07Gab2Ious – 2:36 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Ime Udoka quickly emerges as likely Nets next head coach nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/01/ime… – 2:36 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Report: Ime Udoka to replace Steve Nash as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets.
Fully story: clutchpoints.com/nets-news-ime-… – 2:35 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
KD and Kyrie unlearning all of Nash’s schemes pic.twitter.com/SQCgiBqpZW – 2:35 PM
Scott Souza @Scott_Souza
“Well, we’ve certainly got ourselves one helluva s*** storm going on here in Brooklyn. What can we do now to make it even more weird and uncomfortable?”
“I have an idea …” – 2:34 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
the kd-nash hug except it’s joe tsai i’m sure someone’s on it/done it – 2:31 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Special live @FrontOfficeShow coming soon! @Trevor_Lane and I will attempt to break down all this madness with the Nets, Nash and Udoka and get into some other stuff too.
It’s been a weird day in the NBA, so join us soon! Link to come when live. – 2:31 PM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
The Celtics haven’t had to fire a coach since 2004.
Jim O’Brien: fired in 2004
Doc Rivers: traded to Clippers
Brad Stevens: promoted
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
How fuked up are Nets in people’s minds?!First name Woj & Shams throw out there as Nash replacement is Udoka, who shares same agency as Woj! Without knowing (or willing 2 reveal?) all dirty details behind year suspension. Guess every female who works 4 BK is under lock and key?! – 2:29 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Steve Nash and the #Nets have mutually agreed to part ways
@adaniels33 reacts to the breaking news #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/NjmzaLRnsS – 2:27 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ime Udoka’s defensive background and familiarity with Brooklyn’s stars put him over the top.
Udoka coached KD and Kyrie as Nets defensive coordinator in 2020-21. He coached Simmons in the same role with Philadelphia in 2019-20.
The Nets rank 29th in defensive rating this year. – 2:26 PM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
The most functional Nets ownership group of the past 20 years was … the New York Yankees. – 2:25 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
The Nets sure do love to drag the Celtics into all their drama. – 2:25 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Steve Nash fired for not being able to get Kyrie Irving to care about anyone other than himself or make Ben Simmons give a toss about improving his game, to be replaced by someone who will obviously do these completely doable things immediately. – 2:24 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Just so I have this right: The Nets, amid controversy for failing to suspend a player who openly spread antisemitism, are hiring a coach who is currently under a season-long suspension for alleged sexual improprieties with an underling. – 2:23 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New from @SouichiTerada and me: Ime Udoka set to become the next Nets head coach after Steve Nash’s firing. masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 2:22 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Nets Injury Update: Seth Curry and Ben Simmons (Out).
Ball, Drummond-Out for Bulls.
Shams and Woj are reporting the Nets are hiring Ime Udoka as new head coach. Celtics granted permission . – 2:21 PM
Nets Injury Update: Seth Curry and Ben Simmons (Out).
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Nets fire Steve Nash, will reportedly replace him with suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka
Updated story on @njdotcom
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
First of likely a few stories today is up. Steve Nash is out in Brooklyn. He coached the greatest hypothetical team ever. So given that, what to make of his tenure and what comes next?: theathletic.com/3752089/2022/1… – 2:20 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Celtics at Brooklyn
Sunday December 4 pic.twitter.com/5Cxqm9nnhx – 2:19 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
The Nets are the most dysfunctional franchise in sports that doesn’t involve a toxic owner. What an absolute train wreck. @FTFonFS1 should be interesting in a half hour. – 2:18 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The Brooklyn Nets, whose point guard is under fire for promoting an anti-Semitic video after he promoted some Alex Jones shit, are hiring a guy currently suspended by another team to be their head coach. What an organization – 2:17 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
It’s now clear; all Durant has to do to get Sean Marks fired is praise Farrakhan… – 2:16 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
“Nets are continuing to due diligence” leads me to believe this obviously started a while ago.
Or they really did 20 minutes worth of work and said “Looks good! Sign the contract!” – 2:15 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Brooklyn is in advanced discussions with Ime Udoka to take over as head coach, sources told @SInow. The Nets have been vetting Udoka the last few days. Boston, which suspended Udoka in September, is expected to allow Udoka to leave. – 2:15 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets plan to hire Ime Udoka as their next head coach according to @Shams Charania.
Story coming soon. – 2:14 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka has emerged as the likely next Brooklyn Nets head coach and his hiring could be finalized as soon as the next 24-to-48 hours, sources tell ESPN. Celtics will let him leave for another job. – 2:12 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m curious if “sides have begun discussions” is Ime Udoka and the Nets or the Nets and the Celtics.
I really have no idea if the Celtics will push for compensation in return for letting Udoka go. Or if Boston even wants to go there or to just wash their hands of the situation. – 2:06 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
One thing worth noting on Ime Udoka: when he was an assistant coach w/BKN, he wasn’t shy about coaching Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving with an edge/challenging them, as SNY reported. Udoka is suspended for the season by BOS, reportedly for inappropriate conduct with female staffer – 2:01 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
If your Twitter is slow right now, it’s because Nets fans have overwhelmed the servers while deleting their jokes about Ime Udoka and the Celtics suspending him. Things should stabilize shortly. – 2:01 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
“Is there anyway we can draw attention away from our star PG pushing anti-semitism?”
“hmmmm… how about this: we fire our head coach and hire the disgraced head coach of a division rival who was suspend for inappropriate sex stuff? … Oh and says Ben Simmons had a knee injury.” – 2:00 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Going live to talk injuries for today’s slate with @DrewDinkmeyer. And maybe talk some Nets.
Sean Highkin @highkin
I’m sure the Nets will be fully transparent about their investigation into Udoka as front offices typically are in these scenarios. – 1:58 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Ime Udoka has emerged as a frontrunner for the Nets head coaching job per reports. A pressing question now is whether the Celtics should allow him to take the position without trade compensation? A closer look at those particulars: masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 1:57 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Ime Udoka, Quin Snyder among head coach candidates for Nets sportando.basketball/en/ime-udoka-q… – 1:57 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Villains have historically worn black in the movies and TV shows. Nets might as well toss any other uniforms they have and embrace it, because that’s how they are going to be seen by many around the NBA. – 1:57 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Ime Udoka has emerged as a strong frontrunner to be the next Brooklyn Nets head coach and the sides have begun discussions, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Nets are in the midst of their search process and are continuing to do due diligence. – 1:53 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Nets need to clean house. The experiment has failed. A disastrous three-year run. Nash is just the beginning. Start fresh. – 1:46 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
After firing Steve Nash (and their other drama), the Nets are now at 14/1 to win the NBA title per @betonline_ag
They were 15/2 two weeks ago pic.twitter.com/He8FZWnAZu – 1:42 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Steve Nash era blanco desde que Durant pidió su despido, pero averigüemos primero por qué salió. Mucho empleado/asociado/patrocinador de Nets tiene que estar evaluando el separarse de un equipo que no se distancia de un jugador que alza el relieve de pensamientos de odio. pic.twitter.com/zfAOl6FvZ3 – 1:42 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Nets fire Steve Nash. Best thing that’s ever happened to him. – 1:39 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
While two are interim, the predominantly black NBA now has 16 African-American head coaches for the first time in league history with Jacque Vaughn now interim head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. Vaughn has previously coached the Orlando Magic and was interim with the Nets before. pic.twitter.com/saFYobmWnI – 1:38 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
How many positive assets do the Nets have right now to even trade? Kevin Durant and that’s it. A dumpster fire. – 1:37 PM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
What are the sports gambling implications of Steve Nash’s firing by the Brooklyn #Nets? casino.org/news/kyrie-irv… – 1:37 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Steve Nash is out as Brooklyn Nets coach nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/01/ste… – 1:37 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Story: Brooklyn Nets, Steve Nash part ways amid uninspired start, Kyrie Irving controversy @washingtonpost @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/11… – 1:35 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Here’s a story on Jacque Vaughn from @Josh Robbins and I from 2020, the last time he was also interim coach for the Nets: theathletic.com/1730546/2020/0… – 1:33 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
OFFICIAL: Brooklyn Nets and Head Coach Steve Nash Agree to Part Ways sportando.basketball/en/brooklyn-ne… – 1:33 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Going back to The Classic Factory for an emergency Nets podcast. It won’t be the last this season. @NoDunksInc – 1:32 PM
Going back to The Classic Factory for an emergency Nets podcast. It won’t be the last this season. @NoDunksInc – 1:32 PM
