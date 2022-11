Execs around the league 'wont touch' Kyrie Irving?

There is no stronger personality in the Nets’ orbit than Irving. He is one of the most talented players in the game, but multiple team sources believe Irving’s decision not to get vaccinated, compounded by his unreliability, contributed the most to the Nets’ unraveling last season. But Nets personnel, from the coaching staff to the players, have raved about Irving’s change in demeanor. “He’s bringing a totally different energy this year,” Claxton said. “He’s definitely been locked in. He’s ready to make an impact.” “All I can judge is his effort and his attitude and both have been exceptional,” Nash said during training camp. “So we’ve been really proud of his application, but also his leadership. He’s done a great job mentoring younger players, trying to bring the group together and those components are invaluable.” -via ESPN / November 1, 2022