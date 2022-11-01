Execs around the league 'wont touch' Kyrie Irving?

Steve Popper: As long as the Nets are making moves, maybe it’s time to part ways with the expiring contract that they will never extend. Talked to a few execs around the league who would not touch Kyrie Irving. I can think of one who might take the chance – if not, pull the bandaid off.
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
Udoka in Brooklyn is clearly more baggage at an already teetering organization. But I see it from the Nets side, too: He coached there, he is an excellent coach with a track record of success, & KD/Kyrie know him and surely singed off. This is, as always, about them. – 2:52 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
KD and Kyrie unlearning all of Nash’s schemes pic.twitter.com/SQCgiBqpZW – 2:35 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ime Udoka’s defensive background and familiarity with Brooklyn’s stars put him over the top.
Udoka coached KD and Kyrie as Nets defensive coordinator in 2020-21. He coached Simmons in the same role with Philadelphia in 2019-20.
The Nets rank 29th in defensive rating this year. – 2:26 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Steve Nash fired for not being able to get Kyrie Irving to care about anyone other than himself or make Ben Simmons give a toss about improving his game, to be replaced by someone who will obviously do these completely doable things immediately. – 2:24 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Story: Brooklyn Nets, Steve Nash part ways amid uninspired start, Kyrie Irving controversy @washingtonpost @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/11… – 1:35 PM
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
Getting @Nick Friedell in studio next on @BartAndHahn to discuss #Nets, Nash and Kyrie. @ESPNNY98_7FM @ESPNRadio
Watch on the ESPN app or listen here: v7player.wostreaming.net/9456 – 1:26 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Fun fact — This is what Kyrie and KD said in 2020 after Steve Nash was named head coach.
Kyrie: “I don’t really see us having a head coach… KD could be a head coach. I could be a head coach.”
KD: “Jacque Vaughn could do it one day.” pic.twitter.com/OhVElKsE1h – 1:24 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets fire Steve Nash amid Kyrie Irving controversy nypost.com/2022/11/01/net… via @nypostsports teammate @ethan_sears – 1:20 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
As long as the Nets are making moves, maybe it’s time to part ways with the expiring contract that they will never extend. Talked to a few execs around the league who would not touch Kyrie. I can think of one who might take the chance – if not, pull the bandaid off. – 1:14 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kyrie Irving career:
— 12 seasons
— 9 different head coaches
@PointsBetUSA pic.twitter.com/QOLpCP5kzn – 1:13 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
A month after Nash was hired, Kyrie Irving proclaimed: “I don’t really see us having a head coach. You know what I mean? KD could be a head coach. I could be a head coach.”
Durant then added: “Jacque Vaughn could do it one day. It’s a collaborative effort, I think, on our part.” – 1:09 PM
Tom Lorenzo @TomLorenzo
Reading into the situation for the “but after a win” crowd…the “mutual” agreement to “part ways” is important. Don’t think Nash wanted to be here. The summer strife, the Kyrie stuff, the awful start…best take a page out of J Kidd’s book and find a fresh start elsewhere. – 1:07 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Kenny Atkinson gone.
Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen and James Harden and first-round draft picks all gone.
Steve Nash gone.
Kyrie Irving … still there. – 12:57 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Nets under Steve Nash:
— 94-67 record
— Won 1 playoff round
— KD/Kyrie played only 64 games together
— KD/Kyrie/Harden played only 16 games together pic.twitter.com/DMYiByvmws – 12:57 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
On the Kyrie Irving front, our @Eric Koreen does a wonderful job detailing why the Nets star needs to be held accountable for promoting anti-Semitism
“Let’s be real: He isn’t that far away from saying Hitler had some good ideas”
More here, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/3748968/2022/1… – 12:14 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Here are some questions for Kyrie he might want to use his free speech and leadership to answer.
1) Has he sought the counsel of anyone to help him understand why his actions are hurtful?
2) If there are more important issues we could be discussing, why did he raise that one? – 11:35 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
On Saturday, in less than six minutes, Kyrie Irving contradicted himself repeatedly.
On Monday, he hid from the media and the controversy he created.
tommybeer.substack.com/p/calling-out-… – 11:18 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Rabbi connected to Kyrie Irving’s old school condemns anti-Semitism, says athletes have a ‘greater responsibility’ to speak out nj.com/nets/2022/11/r…
@tps_hsbb – 11:03 AM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Nets, the NBA, the NBPA, Nike — they’ve got to have something other than toothless statements to combat the anti-Semitism Kyrie Irving is promoting.
theathletic.com/3748968/2022/1… – 10:28 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Good column by @Eric Koreen. It can’t be okay in the context of the NBA workplace for Kyrie Irving to post links to material that quotes Adolf Hitler about Jews, or Alex Jones about anything. It just can’t: theathletic.com/3748968/2022/1… – 9:58 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Kyrie Irving greeted with fans wearing ‘Fight antisemitism’ T-shirts, strong criticism at Nets game nj.com/nets/2022/11/k… – 9:12 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Here’s 20 minutes on what the Nets do with Kyrie, and more importantly how we got here, friends we’ve lost because of it, and how incredibly sad and scared it all makes me. youtu.be/AiPLhY5Rk1s – 8:59 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
#SmallSampleBut Kyrie Irving is averaging career highs in points (30.1 ppg) and steals (1.7 spg). – 7:18 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving skips out on media as courtside fans hope to send #Nets message. #NBA nypost.com/2022/11/01/kyr… via @nypostsports – 12:13 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant leads #Nets to bounce-back win over #Pacers amid Kyrie Irving drama nypost.com/2022/10/31/kev… via @nypostsports – 11:53 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets are not making Kyrie Irving available to the media after tonight’s game. – 10:46 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving was not made available to the media after tonight’s victory against the Pacers. – 10:45 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Nets are not making Kyrie Irving available to the media tonight. – 10:45 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Talked to Aaron Jungreis, one of the Jewish fans wearing a “Fight anti-Semitism” t-shirt courtside. Asked him what they talked to Kyrie Irving about when he walked over to them: “We told him we love him anyway…even though we know he hates us.” #nets – 10:38 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Mike Dube was among group of fans wearing ‘Fight Antisemitism’ shirts courtside at BKN-IND game. Dube told SNY that Kyrie Irving greeted group during a timeout, saying that he appreciated them. By wearing shirt, Dube said he hoped to be a ‘positive light’ Photo via @Michael Lee pic.twitter.com/Pwc7iYLIqP – 10:37 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Final: Nets 116, Pacers 109
Durant: 36 pts, 13/22 shooting
Irving: 28 pts, 4/11 from three
Claxton: 19 pts, 9 reb, 4 ast
Brooklyn avoids a late scare to grab their 2nd win of the season. Improved effort from Saturday’s performance. – 10:04 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
KD tonight: Kyrie tonight:
34 PTS 28 PTS
9 REB 6 AST
7 AST 4 STL
Win. pic.twitter.com/NJMqlciXDm – 10:02 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nets beat the Pacers 116-109. Kevin Durant finished with 34, Kyrie Irving had 28. Nic Claxton had one of the best games of his NBA career, in my opinion. The Bulls come to town tomorrow. Can they keep it going? Happy Halloween. – 10:02 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets get a win they badly needed — snap a four game losing streak. 116-109 win over the Pacers. KD finishes with 34 points. Kyrie had 28. – 10:01 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
After going up by as many as 24, the Nets are on the verge of another collapse here — the Pacers have cut it down to 4 with 9:58 left in regulation. Aside from KD and Kyrie not much going on for the Nets offensively. – 9:35 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Chris Duarte beats the buzzer with a 35-foot runner. The #Nets lead the #Pacers 92-85 going into the fourth. Kevin Durant and Duarte sharing game-high honors with 28, but Kyrie’s 24 and three steals are the difference. – 9:30 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Holy Chris Duarte. Dude just hit from Steph range to beat the buzzer. Nets lead 92-85. Durant has 28, Irving 25. Nic Claxton with 12 points, six rebounds and four assists. – 9:30 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Fans wearing ‘Fight anti-Semitism’ shirts heckle #Nets‘ Kyrie Irving nypost.com/2022/10/31/fan… via @nypostsports – 9:11 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets just drained three-straight triples to push the lead to 15
KD, Kyrie, Royce. – 8:58 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets lead the Pacers 61-54. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving each have 15 points. Nic Claxton has 12 on 6-for-8 shooting. Nets are hitting 3s, which is a good thing, but were up 24 and have seen the lead go back to seven. Can they hold it? – 8:40 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers closed the half on a 23-8 run, trimming the deficit to just seven, 61-54.
KD and Irving both have 15pts.
Chris Duarte is the one Pacer who is on target. He’s made three 3s and has a season-high 13pts. Hield has 14.
Pacers are 6/24 from 3; and 14 TOs. – 8:39 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Igor Kokoskov got off the bench and signaled to Steve Nash before Brooklyn’s last play.
Turned into a KD-Kyrie pick-and-roll that ended in a Claxton dunk. – 8:36 PM
Igor Kokoskov got off the bench and signaled to Steve Nash before Brooklyn’s last play.
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie is up to 15 points already in 17 minutes. He’s 6-for-10 from the field and he’s done a nice job of setting up the offense. Nets getting some clean looks all over the floor. – 8:31 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
3 players in double figures for the Nets and there is 8:30 left to play in the 2nd qtr.
Durant: 13pts
Claxton: 10pts
Irving: 13pts – 8:24 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie Irving hit a pair of threes and just scored in transition off an O’Neale steal to open the 2nd.
Nets lead up to 19. – 8:18 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Royce O’Neale taps the ball away to Kyrie Irving, whose transition finger roll puts the #Nets up 43-24 with 10:06 left in the half. Brooklyn is shooting 60% and 5-of-8 from deep, with clearly better spacing. #Pacers just 37% and 1-of-14. – 8:17 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
Here’s a genuine question. Who would Kyrie have to disparage before even his own fans boo’d him? Will he get jeers on the road? Would other players get treated differently because they are not seen as “off” as Kyrie? Just seems weird to me to hear fans cheer this guy. – 7:45 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: More Kyrie drama, Nets issues, Westbrook thrives in new role and is Portland’s start sustainable? Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 7:20 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters vs. Indiana: Irving, Harris, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:12 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets starters: Irving, Harris, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton. Joe Harris back in the lineup, replacing the injured Ben Simmons. #Pacers – 7:01 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets starters tonight:
Irving, Harris, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:01 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Steve Nash said he had no involvement in the organization’s handling of the Kyrie situation.
“I know there was a process in place, so I allowed that to take place.”
Said Kyrie deleting the tweet certainly helped things and he hopes they can grow through the situation together. – 5:57 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash said “it certainly helps” that Kyrie Irving deleted his tweet today, but says he hasn’t been part of any conversations involving disciplinary action. #Nets #NBA #NetsWorld – 5:55 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
I asked Steve Nash if the #Nets talked about any Kyrie Irving discipline, and if Irving taking the tweet down played a role in that calculus. “I think it certainly helps.” #NBA – 5:54 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash asked if the Kyrie Irving situation is settled, “I just hope we all grow through this together.” – 5:50 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New for @YahooSports: The irony of Kyrie Irving, the “leader” who wants influence but can’t stand to be challenged—or accountable sports.yahoo.com/the-irony-of-k… – 5:40 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Those email press releases with betting odds are now including odds for when sponsors are going to drop Kyrie – 2:49 PM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
I wrote on Kyrie Irving, antisemitism, bigotry, and what comes next in Brooklyn @CBS NBA cbssports.com/nba/news/kyrie… – 2:11 PM
Ian Begley: One thing worth noting on Ime Udoka: when he was an assistant coach w/BKN, he wasn’t shy about coaching Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving with an edge/challenging them, as SNY reported. Udoka is suspended for the season by BOS, reportedly for inappropriate conduct with female staffer -via Twitter @IanBegley / November 1, 2022
Nic Claxton responded, putting up 19 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four blocks against the Pacers and Myles Turner. With Ben Simmons out, Joe Harris moved into the starting lineup and defended well. Durant had 36 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Did the message from that team meeting on Saturday carry over to the court? “Honestly, talk is cheap. Everybody in the organization, we’ve just been pissed off,” Claxton said. “We want to be better. So I don’t know (if the meeting had an impact). But everybody being on the same page today, that’s what matters.” -via SportsNet New York / November 1, 2022
There is no stronger personality in the Nets’ orbit than Irving. He is one of the most talented players in the game, but multiple team sources believe Irving’s decision not to get vaccinated, compounded by his unreliability, contributed the most to the Nets’ unraveling last season. But Nets personnel, from the coaching staff to the players, have raved about Irving’s change in demeanor. “He’s bringing a totally different energy this year,” Claxton said. “He’s definitely been locked in. He’s ready to make an impact.” “All I can judge is his effort and his attitude and both have been exceptional,” Nash said during training camp. “So we’ve been really proud of his application, but also his leadership. He’s done a great job mentoring younger players, trying to bring the group together and those components are invaluable.” -via ESPN / November 1, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.