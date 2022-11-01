Ime Udoka emerges as strong frontrunner to be Nets head coach

Shams Charania: Ime Udoka has emerged as a strong frontrunner to be the next Brooklyn Nets head coach and the sides have begun discussions, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Nets are in the midst of their search process and are continuing to do due diligence.
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Will Hardy on Ime Udoka reportedly getting hired by the @Brooklyn Nets.
“I’ve been in meetings all morning with our staff & doing film with our team. I actually found out about this a few minutes ago so I really don’t have a comment at this point on what’s going on in Brooklyn.” – 2:59 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
guessing the nets didn’t hire matt barnes to do their due diligence on ime udoka – 2:38 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Ime Udoka quickly emerges as likely Nets next head coach nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/01/ime… – 2:36 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Report: Ime Udoka to replace Steve Nash as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets.
Fully story: clutchpoints.com/nets-news-ime-… – 2:35 PM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
The Celtics haven’t had to fire a coach since 2004.
Jim O’Brien: fired in 2004
Doc Rivers: traded to Clippers
Brad Stevens: promoted
Ime Udoka: traded(-ish?) to Nets – 2:30 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ime Udoka’s defensive background and familiarity with Brooklyn’s stars put him over the top.
Udoka coached KD and Kyrie as Nets defensive coordinator in 2020-21. He coached Simmons in the same role with Philadelphia in 2019-20.
The Nets rank 29th in defensive rating this year. – 2:26 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics letting Ime Udoka walk this quickly is a strong vote of confidence in Joe Mazzulla as well. – 2:24 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Here’s ESPN’s September 30th story on an independent law firm’s findings in probe that led to Boston’s suspension of Ime Udoka: tinyurl.com/vne7ad4y – 2:23 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New from @SouichiTerada and me: Ime Udoka set to become the next Nets head coach after Steve Nash’s firing. masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 2:22 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Nets Injury Update: Seth Curry and Ben Simmons (Out).
Ball, Drummond-Out for Bulls.
Shams and Woj are reporting the Nets are hiring Ime Udoka as new head coach. Celtics granted permission . – 2:21 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Nets fire Steve Nash, will reportedly replace him with suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka
Updated story on @njdotcom
nj.com/nets/2022/11/n… – 2:21 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Brooklyn is in advanced discussions with Ime Udoka to take over as head coach, sources told @SInow. The Nets have been vetting Udoka the last few days. Boston, which suspended Udoka in September, is expected to allow Udoka to leave. – 2:15 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets plan to hire Ime Udoka as their next head coach according to @Shams Charania.
Story coming soon. – 2:14 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m curious if “sides have begun discussions” is Ime Udoka and the Nets or the Nets and the Celtics.
I really have no idea if the Celtics will push for compensation in return for letting Udoka go. Or if Boston even wants to go there or to just wash their hands of the situation. – 2:06 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
One thing worth noting on Ime Udoka: when he was an assistant coach w/BKN, he wasn’t shy about coaching Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving with an edge/challenging them, as SNY reported. Udoka is suspended for the season by BOS, reportedly for inappropriate conduct with female staffer – 2:01 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
If your Twitter is slow right now, it’s because Nets fans have overwhelmed the servers while deleting their jokes about Ime Udoka and the Celtics suspending him. Things should stabilize shortly. – 2:01 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Ime Udoka has emerged as a frontrunner for the Nets head coaching job per reports. A pressing question now is whether the Celtics should allow him to take the position without trade compensation? A closer look at those particulars: masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 1:57 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Ime Udoka, Quin Snyder among head coach candidates for Nets sportando.basketball/en/ime-udoka-q… – 1:57 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Ime Udoka has emerged as a strong frontrunner to be the next Brooklyn Nets head coach and the sides have begun discussions, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Nets are in the midst of their search process and are continuing to do due diligence. – 1:53 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
I’d expect Mike D’Antoni to be in the mix with Ime Udoka and Quin Snyder for Brooklyn.
D’Antoni ran the Nets offense during their 2020-21 run. Has experience with Brooklyn’s stars. – 1:24 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Brooklyn, among other teams, has quietly done due diligence on the circumstances of Ime Udoka’s suspension in Boston, source told @SInow. With Udoka unlikely to ever return to the Celtics bench, teams have been looking into what happened. – 1:09 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Would Boston let Ime Udoka go to a division rival who has the talent to turn things around? The Nets will certainly try to find out. – 1:08 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Ime Udoka worked for the Nets as an assistant the year before the Celtics hired him. His coaching style seems to work with stars. He would make a lot of sense as a Steve Nash replacement if Brooklyn is willing to overlook the serious mess that led to his suspension in Boston. – 1:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Hey, if the Celtics are willing to throw their hands up and just let Ime Udoka walk, whatever. That’s their choice.
I wouldn’t allow it to a division rival, but Boston must really be done with that situation if they just let him leave without issue. – 1:06 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Jacque Vaughn is the acting head coach tonight but expect the Nets to inquire with suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka, Quin Snyder, among others. Boston will let Udoka leave for another job. – 1:03 PM
Adam Himmelsbach: According to a league source, the Celtics are unlikely to seek compensation if Ime Udoka finalizes a deal with the Nets. -via Twitter @AdamHimmelsbach / November 1, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: The hope is that Ime Udoka can tighten the Nets defensively and command the respect of franchise’s key players. Udoka spent a season on Steve Nash’s staff before accepting the Celtics job and winning the Eastern Conference. With suspension, his future in Boston was essentially over. -via Twitter @wojespn / November 1, 2022
