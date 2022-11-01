Jalen Suggs to return from five-game injury absence tonight

Jalen Suggs to return from five-game injury absence tonight

Jalen Suggs to return from five-game injury absence tonight

Khobi Price: NEW: Magic guard Jalen Suggs returning from ankle injury at Thunder orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando…
Source: Twitter @khobi_price

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Magic say guard Jalen Suggs will be active and available for tonight’s game at Oklahoma City.
Suggs missed the last five games (Oct. 22-30) due to a right ankle sprain. – 5:18 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
NEW: Magic guard Jalen Suggs returning from ankle injury at Thunder orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando…5:13 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic guard Jalen Suggs could return from ankle injury vs. Thunder orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando…8:04 AM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic guard Jalen Suggs could return from ankle injury vs. Thunder orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando…8:16 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Magic injury report for tomorrow’s game against the Thunder:
Cole Anthony is ruled out
Markelle Fultz is ruled out
Gary Harris is ruled out
Jonathan Isaac is ruled out
Mo Wagner is ruled out
Jalen Suggs is questionable – 5:42 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Update: Magic guard Jalen Suggs has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. the Thunder.
Story: https://t.co/du8yiNXapr pic.twitter.com/LjUb6iO0QG5:37 PM

Orlando Magic PR: INJURY UPDATE: @Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs will be active and available for tonight’s game at Oklahoma City (8 P.M. tip; coverage on @BallySportsFL @BallyMagic starts at 7:30 P.M.). Suggs missed the last five games (Oct. 22-30) due to a right ankle sprain. #MagicTogether -via Twitter @Magic_PR / November 1, 2022
Rylan Stiles: The Magic list Jalen Suggs as questionable tomorrow against OKC. Cole Anthony, Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Mo Wagner, and Jonathan Isaac are all listed as OUT. -via Twitter @Rylan_Stiles / October 31, 2022

