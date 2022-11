Jalen Suggs to return from five-game injury absence tonight

Rylan Stiles: The Magic list Jalen Suggs as questionable tomorrow against OKC . Cole Anthony, Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Mo Wagner, and Jonathan Isaac are all listed as OUT. -via Twitter @Rylan_Stiles / October 31, 2022

Magic say guard Jalen Suggs will be active and available for tonight’s game at Oklahoma City.Suggs missed the last five games (Oct. 22-30) due to a right ankle sprain. – 5:18 PM

