Jalen Suggs to return from five-game injury absence tonight

Khobi Price: NEW: Magic guard Jalen Suggs returning from ankle injury at Thunder orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando…
Source: Twitter @khobi_price
Source: Twitter @khobi_price
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Magic say guard Jalen Suggs will be active and available for tonight’s game at Oklahoma City.
Suggs missed the last five games (Oct. 22-30) due to a right ankle sprain. – 5:18 PM
Magic say guard Jalen Suggs will be active and available for tonight’s game at Oklahoma City.
Suggs missed the last five games (Oct. 22-30) due to a right ankle sprain. – 5:18 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
NEW: Magic guard Jalen Suggs returning from ankle injury at Thunder orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 5:13 PM
NEW: Magic guard Jalen Suggs returning from ankle injury at Thunder orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 5:13 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic guard Jalen Suggs could return from ankle injury vs. Thunder orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 8:04 AM
Magic guard Jalen Suggs could return from ankle injury vs. Thunder orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 8:04 AM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic guard Jalen Suggs could return from ankle injury vs. Thunder orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 8:16 PM
Magic guard Jalen Suggs could return from ankle injury vs. Thunder orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 8:16 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Magic injury report for tomorrow’s game against the Thunder:
Cole Anthony is ruled out
Markelle Fultz is ruled out
Gary Harris is ruled out
Jonathan Isaac is ruled out
Mo Wagner is ruled out
Jalen Suggs is questionable – 5:42 PM
Magic injury report for tomorrow’s game against the Thunder:
Cole Anthony is ruled out
Markelle Fultz is ruled out
Gary Harris is ruled out
Jonathan Isaac is ruled out
Mo Wagner is ruled out
Jalen Suggs is questionable – 5:42 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Update: Magic guard Jalen Suggs has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. the Thunder.
Story: https://t.co/du8yiNXapr pic.twitter.com/LjUb6iO0QG – 5:37 PM
Update: Magic guard Jalen Suggs has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. the Thunder.
Story: https://t.co/du8yiNXapr pic.twitter.com/LjUb6iO0QG – 5:37 PM
More on this storyline
Orlando Magic PR: INJURY UPDATE: @Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs will be active and available for tonight’s game at Oklahoma City (8 P.M. tip; coverage on @BallySportsFL @BallyMagic starts at 7:30 P.M.). Suggs missed the last five games (Oct. 22-30) due to a right ankle sprain. #MagicTogether -via Twitter @Magic_PR / November 1, 2022
Rylan Stiles: The Magic list Jalen Suggs as questionable tomorrow against OKC. Cole Anthony, Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Mo Wagner, and Jonathan Isaac are all listed as OUT. -via Twitter @Rylan_Stiles / October 31, 2022
Orlando: Jalen Suggs (right ankle sprain) has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday’s game against Oklahoma City. -via HoopsHype / October 31, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.