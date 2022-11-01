Jayson Tatum says his signature sneaker will drop in March 2023

UPDATE (11/01): It was around this time last year that Tatum confirmed that his Jordan signature shoe is on the way, and now we have new details about the release. In a recent interview with Graham Bensigner, Tatum revealed that his signature model will arrive in March 2023. Keep it locked to Sole Collector for official details for Tatum’s signature shoe in the coming months.
NBA Math @NBA_Math
The top TPA for every age (as of Feb. 1, 2023) early in the 2022-23 season:
19: AJ Griffin (6.17)
20: Paolo Banchero (10.88)
21: Scottie Barnes (6.79)
22: Tyrese Haliburton (35.13)
23: Luka Dončić (52.09)
24: Jayson Tatum (33.92)
25: Brandon Ingram (11.92) pic.twitter.com/tePSu84iDx – 5:42 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Wrote about the #Celtics‘ bench, only getting outscored by 3 when Brown/Tatum sit this year (87 in ’22) and winning those mins. (+3) on SUN vs. #Wizards.
Malcolm Brogdon has allowed this group to play a full bench unit. That could relieve the starters: clnsmedia.com/celtics-bench-… – 1:47 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Takeaways from Boston-Washington are up for @celticsblog:
-That’s more like it
-Tatum and Brown got going early
-Knack for beating the buzzer
-Defensive picks it up, except for boards
-Drive, kick, swing works
-The Green Kornet!
-Needed a game like this
celticsblog.com/2022/10/31/234… – 6:00 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The early-season Celtics have had a knack for beating the buzzer. This is a nice up-quick outlet pass from Al Horford to Jayson Tatum. From there it’s like a soccer run. Tatum heads downcourt, while Malcolm Brogdon made the outside run. Gorgeous lefty bullet pass from Tatum here. pic.twitter.com/XGVViyE4N4 – 5:28 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Jayson Tatum was not charmed by Grant William’s Batman impersonation 😆
🎥 @SouichiTerada / @Jayson Tatum IG story pic.twitter.com/Dl0TZagEnw – 3:04 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tatum wasn’t as amused by Grant’s Batman costume as everyone else was pic.twitter.com/dj8Jz5lgSH – 11:01 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
BSJ Game Report: Celtics 112, Wizards 94 – Brogdon finishes what Tatum and Brown started bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/10/30/bsj… – 10:38 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jayson Tatum had an entertaining reaction to Grant Williams taking his Batman character a little too far in his postgame press conference masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 9:57 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Tatum’s “yo what the fuck are you doing” makes this video pic.twitter.com/I7h3fpuHAG – 9:10 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics win 112-94
Brown – 24/10
Tatum – 23 points
Brogdon – 23 points
Grant – 10/4/3
Celtics – 45.6% FGs
Celtics – 21-47 3Ps
Celtics – 29 assists
Porzingis – 17/13
Hachimura – 13/9/3
Beal – 12 points
Wizards – 38.8% FGs
Wizards – 7-32 3Ps
Wizards – 16 offensive rebounds – 8:13 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics beat #Wizards 112-94, best defensive effort of season. Brown 23, Tatum 23, Brogdon 23, GWilliams 10; Porzingis 17, Hachimura 13, Beal 12 (4-16 FG), Gill 10.
WSH: 38.8% FG, 21.9 % 3pt FG – 8:12 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Not sure why Mazzulla brought Tatum and Brown back in for 90 seconds. But their night is done with the #Celtics up 22 and 5:13 left. #Wizards go deep to their bench. – 8:03 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Luke looking like Tatum with that side step 😂 pic.twitter.com/Z6JAVuaME7 – 8:01 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Tatum and Brown coming back into the game with the Celtics up 20. Maybe looking for a little closing run to sit them back down soon – 7:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Who has that Tatum-Kuzma comp graphic? The NBA Jam style one. That always makes me laugh. – 7:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
If Boston pushes this lead up a bit more over the next couple of minutes, Brown, Horford and Tatum might be done. – 7:57 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Malcolm Brogdon has been terrific this half, helping Celtics put the game away without needing Brown/Tatum. – 7:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 87-68 after three
Brown – 24/10
Tatum – 21 points
Brogdon – 16 points
Smart – 7 points, 7 assists
Celtics – 41.5% FGs
Celtics – 17-41 3Ps
Celtics – 22 assists
Porzingis – 15/12
Hachimura – 13/8/3
Beal – 4 points, 1-13 FGs
Wizards – 35.1% FGs
Wizards – 3-23 3Ps – 7:48 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Tatum getting back to contest that Kuzma breakaway without fouling was a pretty wild defensive play. – 7:31 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Brad Beal is now 0/10 in the St Louis Bowl against Jayson Tatum, who has 21 so far. – 7:29 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Two Wizards just ran away from Tatum in a blown switch and Tatum ended up with one of the most open threes he’s ever had. – 7:25 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics were 8-for-22 FG in 2Q with four turnovers, all committed by Jayson Tatum. #Wizards – 7:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 58-47 at the half
Brown – 21 points
Tatum – 18 points
Brogdon – 7 points
Celtics – 44.2% FGs
Celtics – 10-25 3Ps
Celtics – 7 turnovers
Porzingis – 13/9
Hachimura – 9/8/3
Kuzma – 9 points
Wizards – 36.5% FGs
Wizards – 2-13 3Ps
Wizards – 6 turnovers – 7:07 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics get cute after taking 24pt lead and #Wizards rally to slice deficit to 58-47 at half. Brown 21, Tatum 18, Brogdon 7; Porzingis 13, Kuzma 9, Hachimura 9, Beal 0. – 7:05 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Wizards went on a 16-3 run before Tatum & Brogdon got the #Celtics up the floor in the final seconds to beat the buzzer inside.
58-47 BOS at half. C’s led by 24 points six minutes ago. – 7:05 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Tatum and Jaylen started 8 for 10 and the Celtics are just 8 for 26 since then but have a 20-point lead anyway bc Wizards. – 6:54 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
We need to see that steal by @Marcus Smart a few more times. Great timing, and the end result – a Jayson Tatum 3-pointer – completed the sequence. Boston leads 51-27 now. – 6:52 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
I like how the Celtics are using Tatum as the screener this season. That’s something they can lean into a bit more – 6:44 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 34-15 after one
Brown – 16 points, 4 rebounds
Tatum – 11 points
Celtics – 52.4% FGs
Celtics – 6-13 3Ps
Celtics – 8 assists
Celtics – 3 turnovers
Porzingis – 7 points
Kuzma – 3 points
Wizards – 26.1% FGs
Wizards – 1-6 3Ps
Wizards – 4 turnovers – 6:37 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Ok. After one, the Wizards trail 34-15.
Brown has 16p and Tatum has 11. Boston had six 3’s, which is the same number of field goals the Wizards have.
Porzingis has 7p – 6:37 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Celtics lead 23-10 over the Wizards and only two players have scored for Boston.
Jaylen Brown with 12 and Jayson Tatum with 11.
They are 8-11 from the field and 5-7 from 3 thus far. – 6:24 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown – 12 points
Jayson Tatum – 11 points
Washington Wizards – 10 points – 6:23 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Tatum and Brown. All 10 shots. All 21 points. pic.twitter.com/VwCtzeax7Q – 6:20 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
If NBA games were played to 21 like at the park, Tatum and Brown would have just won the game by themselves. – 6:20 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Tatum and Jaylen are trying to out-heat-check each other lol we’re 5 minutes in and they’ve taken all 10 Cs shots. 8-10. – 6:19 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum with 3 straight makes from deep & he’s now 18/43 (41.9%) from three into his sixth game. – 6:17 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Jayson Tatum comes out knocking down back-to-back 3’s, #Celtics up 6-zip. pic.twitter.com/hs4wEVBdYV – 6:12 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Back to back pull up 3s fall for Tatum over Avdija & Porzingis. 6-0 #Celtics – 6:11 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Wizards at Celtics – TD Garden – October 30, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Washington – Monte Morris, Bradley Beal, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis
OUT: Boston: Rob Williams, Gallinari Washington: Delon Wright, Corey Kispert pic.twitter.com/6E7CLxNWeP – 5:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Wizards starters:
Kristaps Porzingis
Kyle Kuzma
Deni Avdija
Bradley Beal
Monte Morris – 5:38 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Deni Avdija’s defensive role has been straightforward so far this season: guard the other team’s best player. Will that continue tonight with Jayson Tatum? ift.tt/3qTFidp – 1:59 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA is averaging 31 points on 58.6 TS%
Here are the only other players averaging 31+ points:
Luka
Giannis
Morant
Tatum
KD
Trae
Dame
Mitchell – 12:55 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards will face a difficult test tonight in Boston. Although Tatum and Brown’s offense will be difficult to contain, I think the Wizards’ toughest challenge will be dealing with the Celtics’ defensive switching. Can the Wizards prevent their offense from becoming stagnant? – 12:50 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
My interview with Damon Stoudamire about the #Celtics’ guards, his relationship with Marcus Smart & how differently they’re utilizing Brown and Tatum this year for @BostonSportsBSJ bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/10/28/nba… – 6:04 PM
