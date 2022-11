Jimmy Butler: 'We’re still going to win the championship, and I don’t care what nobody says'

Brady Hawk: I asked Erik Spoelstra tonight about Jimmy Butler being stuck at the scorers table late: “I didn’t have a timeout. That frustrated the heck out of me…In retrospect, I probably should’ve (taken a foul).” Process was ok to him, “but we also wanted Jimmy Butler in the game.” pic.twitter.com/hqjd4a55ic -via Twitter @BradyHawk305 / October 25, 2022