Jimmy Butler: 'We’re still going to win the championship, and I don’t care what nobody says'

“We’re still going to win the championship, and I don’t care what nobody says,” Butler says about his Heat while shaking his head. “Count us out. We’re going to win the fucking championship. I’m telling you. I don’t give a damn that we started 2-5.”
Source: Sam Amick @ The Athletic

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
A weekly Miami Heat update, including some revealing numbers behind the offensive struggles and analysis on Jimmy Butler’s 3-point shooting. wesgoldberg.substack.com/p/miami-heat-w…2:07 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Caleb Martin read that in Jimmy Butler fashion
6 point game – 8:01 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Jimmy Butler trims the Kings lead to 12 thanks to a 15-5 start to the 3rd quarter. Butler up to 10 points. – 7:40 PM

“… it won’t change that a** whooping y’all took back in the day!” Udonis Haslem held nothing back on IG coming to the defense of Jimmy Butler & Bam Adebayo against the comments made by Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett ?? -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / October 30, 2022
Brady Hawk: Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler separately asked about the transition defense tonight. 27 fast break points. Jimmy: “We gotta get back.” Bam: “We gotta get back.” -via Twitter @BradyHawk305 / October 25, 2022
Brady Hawk: I asked Erik Spoelstra tonight about Jimmy Butler being stuck at the scorers table late: “I didn’t have a timeout. That frustrated the heck out of me…In retrospect, I probably should’ve (taken a foul).” Process was ok to him, “but we also wanted Jimmy Butler in the game.” pic.twitter.com/hqjd4a55ic -via Twitter @BradyHawk305 / October 25, 2022

