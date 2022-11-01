Magic 66, Thunder 63: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Orlando Magic (1-6) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (3-3) at Paycom Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Tuesday November 1, 2022
Orlando Magic 66, Oklahoma City Thunder 63 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Halftime: Magic 66, Thunder 63.
Wendell Carter Jr.: 13 points, 4 rebounds
Franz Wagner: 12 points, 3 assists.
Bol Bol/R.J. Hampton: 8 points each
Jalen Suggs: 7 points, 4 assists
Paolo Banchero: 7 points, 3 rebounds. – 9:10 PM
Halftime: Magic 66, Thunder 63.
Wendell Carter Jr.: 13 points, 4 rebounds
Franz Wagner: 12 points, 3 assists.
Bol Bol/R.J. Hampton: 8 points each
Jalen Suggs: 7 points, 4 assists
Paolo Banchero: 7 points, 3 rebounds. – 9:10 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
fast-paced half of basketball pic.twitter.com/N1deLxxW3s – 9:09 PM
fast-paced half of basketball pic.twitter.com/N1deLxxW3s – 9:09 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
HALFTIME BOX: Orlando 66, Oklahoma City 63
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/XFKZ8NbfR6 – 9:09 PM
HALFTIME BOX: Orlando 66, Oklahoma City 63
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/XFKZ8NbfR6 – 9:09 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
lots of action in the first two quarters brb pic.twitter.com/JwkIl8KZHj – 9:08 PM
lots of action in the first two quarters brb pic.twitter.com/JwkIl8KZHj – 9:08 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Magic 66, Thunder 63
SGA 15p 4a
Giddey 5p 6a
Poku 9p
Dieng 8p
WCJ 13p
Franz 12p
Bol Bol 6r – 9:08 PM
HALF: Magic 66, Thunder 63
SGA 15p 4a
Giddey 5p 6a
Poku 9p
Dieng 8p
WCJ 13p
Franz 12p
Bol Bol 6r – 9:08 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Halftime: Magic 66, Thunder 63
Carter – 13 pts, 4 rebs
Wagner – 12 pts, 3 asts
Bol – 8 pts, 6 rebs, 2 blks
Hampton – 8 pts, 2 rebs
Suggs – 7 pts, 4 asts
Banchero – 7 pts, 3 rebs – 9:08 PM
Halftime: Magic 66, Thunder 63
Carter – 13 pts, 4 rebs
Wagner – 12 pts, 3 asts
Bol – 8 pts, 6 rebs, 2 blks
Hampton – 8 pts, 2 rebs
Suggs – 7 pts, 4 asts
Banchero – 7 pts, 3 rebs – 9:08 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Wendell Carter Jr. should touch the ball on every possession in the second half. About the only OKC player he can’t outright truck into the basket stanchion is Lu Dort. – 9:06 PM
Wendell Carter Jr. should touch the ball on every possession in the second half. About the only OKC player he can’t outright truck into the basket stanchion is Lu Dort. – 9:06 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
every time Jalen Suggs goes to the basket pic.twitter.com/WzOA4s1rUY – 9:04 PM
every time Jalen Suggs goes to the basket pic.twitter.com/WzOA4s1rUY – 9:04 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
this thunder/magic game has been one of the most hectic of the season so far – 9:03 PM
this thunder/magic game has been one of the most hectic of the season so far – 9:03 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Lu Dort is giving everything he physically has. What a sequence. – 9:03 PM
Lu Dort is giving everything he physically has. What a sequence. – 9:03 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
WCJ had his hands behind his back and still managed to foul Lu Dort lmaooo – 9:02 PM
WCJ had his hands behind his back and still managed to foul Lu Dort lmaooo – 9:02 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Bol Bol playing well. RJ Hampton giving them minutes. Wagner. Banchero.
The Orlando Magic are officially my side piece team this season. – 9:02 PM
Bol Bol playing well. RJ Hampton giving them minutes. Wagner. Banchero.
The Orlando Magic are officially my side piece team this season. – 9:02 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
“Basketball is beautiful” @Orlando Magic @Rob Perez pic.twitter.com/isBE8zLM0h – 9:02 PM
“Basketball is beautiful” @Orlando Magic @Rob Perez pic.twitter.com/isBE8zLM0h – 9:02 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
That sequence was in danger of being featured on Shaqtin’ a Fool without that Wendell block + Franz dunk.
OKC leads 59-58 with 2:26 in first half. – 9:01 PM
That sequence was in danger of being featured on Shaqtin’ a Fool without that Wendell block + Franz dunk.
OKC leads 59-58 with 2:26 in first half. – 9:01 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
maybe that enormous tomahawk dunk by Franz Wagner will get him going. He’s had an uneven start to the season, though you see the contours of what he’s going to become once he settles down. – 9:00 PM
maybe that enormous tomahawk dunk by Franz Wagner will get him going. He’s had an uneven start to the season, though you see the contours of what he’s going to become once he settles down. – 9:00 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Block at the net ➡️ spins it home pic.twitter.com/cbtclzx2tY – 8:59 PM
Block at the net ➡️ spins it home pic.twitter.com/cbtclzx2tY – 8:59 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
That might be the best potential assist from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and that is saying a lot, how did he make that pass right on the money to the corner shooter? – 8:57 PM
That might be the best potential assist from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and that is saying a lot, how did he make that pass right on the money to the corner shooter? – 8:57 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Jalen Williams just copied Lu Dort’s impressive shot after the Magic called timeout lmao – 8:54 PM
Jalen Williams just copied Lu Dort’s impressive shot after the Magic called timeout lmao – 8:54 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Thunder are scrapping for everything, intensity really picked up after that last Mark Daigneault timeout. OKC has forced TEN turnovers already and is out rebounding Orlando by five. – 8:54 PM
The Thunder are scrapping for everything, intensity really picked up after that last Mark Daigneault timeout. OKC has forced TEN turnovers already and is out rebounding Orlando by five. – 8:54 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
They just T’d up Mo Bamba. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit the Tech free throw. – 8:51 PM
They just T’d up Mo Bamba. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit the Tech free throw. – 8:51 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
That was a pass off the backboard by Jalen Williams to Aleksej Pokusevski and you can not tell me otherwise. – 8:50 PM
That was a pass off the backboard by Jalen Williams to Aleksej Pokusevski and you can not tell me otherwise. – 8:50 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Lu Dort just fouled Paolo again, that is Dort’s second. 7:25 left. – 8:49 PM
Lu Dort just fouled Paolo again, that is Dort’s second. 7:25 left. – 8:49 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Magic has a nice 56/44/100 line through the first 16 minutes. Mark Daigneault just called timeout. He doesn’t seem pleased with the defense. – 8:46 PM
The Magic has a nice 56/44/100 line through the first 16 minutes. Mark Daigneault just called timeout. He doesn’t seem pleased with the defense. – 8:46 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
An RJ Hamptom 3 cuts the Thunder lead to 45-42 with 7:56 left in 2Q
Mark Daigneault called timeout – 8:46 PM
An RJ Hamptom 3 cuts the Thunder lead to 45-42 with 7:56 left in 2Q
Mark Daigneault called timeout – 8:46 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Darius Bazley plays the passing lanes perfectly a big steal and slam. This team is so fun. – 8:41 PM
Darius Bazley plays the passing lanes perfectly a big steal and slam. This team is so fun. – 8:41 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Physical finish in the paint 😤 pic.twitter.com/cbCKw4Z5NF – 8:41 PM
Physical finish in the paint 😤 pic.twitter.com/cbCKw4Z5NF – 8:41 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Terrence Ross won’t return tonight at Oklahoma City due to a left knee contusion, per Magic. – 8:40 PM
Terrence Ross won’t return tonight at Oklahoma City due to a left knee contusion, per Magic. – 8:40 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1: Thunder 33, Magic 32.
Orlando’s getting want it wants offensively when it isn’t turning the ball over (8 giveaways for 12 OKC points). Need to work on getting back defensively, too.
Wendell Carter Jr.: 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting – 8:40 PM
End of 1: Thunder 33, Magic 32.
Orlando’s getting want it wants offensively when it isn’t turning the ball over (8 giveaways for 12 OKC points). Need to work on getting back defensively, too.
Wendell Carter Jr.: 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting – 8:40 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
INJURY UPDATE:
@Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross will not return tonight at Oklahoma City due to a left knee contusion.
#MagicTogether – 8:40 PM
INJURY UPDATE:
@Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross will not return tonight at Oklahoma City due to a left knee contusion.
#MagicTogether – 8:40 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Oklahoma City 33, Orlando 32
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/AFmViacowD – 8:39 PM
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Oklahoma City 33, Orlando 32
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/AFmViacowD – 8:39 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jalen Suggs’ passing has been on point tonight. Nice assist out of the PnR leading to Franz’s and-1. – 8:38 PM
Jalen Suggs’ passing has been on point tonight. Nice assist out of the PnR leading to Franz’s and-1. – 8:38 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Wendell Carter Jr. in the first quarter:
11 PTS
4-5 FG
3-3 FT
9 MIN pic.twitter.com/pD7NLX99Nu – 8:38 PM
Wendell Carter Jr. in the first quarter:
11 PTS
4-5 FG
3-3 FT
9 MIN pic.twitter.com/pD7NLX99Nu – 8:38 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
is there any reason the Thunder still have the same Madden 2001 Create-A-Franchise logo and uniforms from like 15 years ago? Apart from the Clippers is there a team with a worse identity? – 8:38 PM
is there any reason the Thunder still have the same Madden 2001 Create-A-Franchise logo and uniforms from like 15 years ago? Apart from the Clippers is there a team with a worse identity? – 8:38 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Isaiah Joe checks in and gets a notable cheer from the crowd – 8:37 PM
Isaiah Joe checks in and gets a notable cheer from the crowd – 8:37 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jaylin Williams need to teach Ousmane Dieng the proper form for taking a charge. – 8:36 PM
Jaylin Williams need to teach Ousmane Dieng the proper form for taking a charge. – 8:36 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
What a pass by Josh Giddey to a rim rolling Aleksej Pokusevski. Just fantastic stuff. – 8:34 PM
What a pass by Josh Giddey to a rim rolling Aleksej Pokusevski. Just fantastic stuff. – 8:34 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Ous knocks down his second three of the quarter 👌 pic.twitter.com/dhzz06W9eZ – 8:33 PM
Ous knocks down his second three of the quarter 👌 pic.twitter.com/dhzz06W9eZ – 8:33 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
occurs to me that Bol Bol is what everyone thought Aleksej Pokuševski was going to be – 8:33 PM
occurs to me that Bol Bol is what everyone thought Aleksej Pokuševski was going to be – 8:33 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
TNT shouldn’t have pulled tonight’s game cause the top 2 rookies are still playing: Paolo Banchero and Ousmane Dieng. – 8:33 PM
TNT shouldn’t have pulled tonight’s game cause the top 2 rookies are still playing: Paolo Banchero and Ousmane Dieng. – 8:33 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Ousmane Dieng has 7 points in less than three minutes of action. – 8:32 PM
Ousmane Dieng has 7 points in less than three minutes of action. – 8:32 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,219 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 8:30 PM
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,219 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 8:30 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
⚠️ proceed with caution ⚠️
@Bol Bol with his second block of the 1st quarter pic.twitter.com/B67bhXm420 – 8:29 PM
⚠️ proceed with caution ⚠️
@Bol Bol with his second block of the 1st quarter pic.twitter.com/B67bhXm420 – 8:29 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has taken a leap. Really good defender, improved playmaker, and we all knew he was a bucket. He is him. – 8:29 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has taken a leap. Really good defender, improved playmaker, and we all knew he was a bucket. He is him. – 8:29 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA just blocked 2 shots on the same possession.
He’s been a 2 way player all season. – 8:28 PM
SGA just blocked 2 shots on the same possession.
He’s been a 2 way player all season. – 8:28 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
I wasn’t ready for the Bol Bol crossover losing guards off the bounce #MagicThunder – 8:28 PM
I wasn’t ready for the Bol Bol crossover losing guards off the bounce #MagicThunder – 8:28 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA handing rookie Caleb Houstan his “welcome to the NBA” moment there on those two possessions – 8:27 PM
SGA handing rookie Caleb Houstan his “welcome to the NBA” moment there on those two possessions – 8:27 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander touched the paint, got the attention of the defense, kicked out for a Thunder 3 ball. Tie game. – 8:27 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander touched the paint, got the attention of the defense, kicked out for a Thunder 3 ball. Tie game. – 8:27 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
There’s that pace we like to see ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/0s48oq4u9O – 8:26 PM
There’s that pace we like to see ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/0s48oq4u9O – 8:26 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jalen Suggs and Caleb Houstan are the Magic’s first subs.
They come in for Franz Wagner and Terrence Ross. – 8:25 PM
Jalen Suggs and Caleb Houstan are the Magic’s first subs.
They come in for Franz Wagner and Terrence Ross. – 8:25 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Darius Bazley and Tre Mann first subs off the bench for Mark Daigneault they join Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Lu Dort and Jalen Williams. – 8:24 PM
Darius Bazley and Tre Mann first subs off the bench for Mark Daigneault they join Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Lu Dort and Jalen Williams. – 8:24 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
After getting beat in transition defensively again, Mosley calls a timeout.
Magic lead 17-16 with 6:40 in 1Q. – 8:24 PM
After getting beat in transition defensively again, Mosley calls a timeout.
Magic lead 17-16 with 6:40 in 1Q. – 8:24 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Chet Holmgren is here, and Lindy Waters III is in street clothes both part of the huddle during that timeout. – 8:23 PM
Chet Holmgren is here, and Lindy Waters III is in street clothes both part of the huddle during that timeout. – 8:23 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with a quick 8 points in the first 5 minutes.
SGA has now hit 32 straight free throws to start the season. The streak is 36 straight going back to last season. – 8:23 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with a quick 8 points in the first 5 minutes.
SGA has now hit 32 straight free throws to start the season. The streak is 36 straight going back to last season. – 8:23 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
so the Thunder have three Williamses (two of whom have homophone first names), a Gilgeous-Alexander, and a Robinson-Earl. Fun for broadcasters, I imagine! – 8:23 PM
so the Thunder have three Williamses (two of whom have homophone first names), a Gilgeous-Alexander, and a Robinson-Earl. Fun for broadcasters, I imagine! – 8:23 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Thunder struggling to contain Wendell, who has 9 of Magic’s 17 points. – 8:22 PM
Thunder struggling to contain Wendell, who has 9 of Magic’s 17 points. – 8:22 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA is playing with so much confidence. A little hop after that fadeaway jumper.
He has eight of the Thunder’s 16. – 8:22 PM
SGA is playing with so much confidence. A little hop after that fadeaway jumper.
He has eight of the Thunder’s 16. – 8:22 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jalen Williams has four points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has eight, and the Thunder are within one with the Magic needing at timeout. – 8:21 PM
Jalen Williams has four points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has eight, and the Thunder are within one with the Magic needing at timeout. – 8:21 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander just made a great move on that miss, then gets a steal and leads the break. Three Magic turnovers already. – 8:21 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander just made a great move on that miss, then gets a steal and leads the break. Three Magic turnovers already. – 8:21 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Lu Dort fouls Paolo Banchero trying to defend the entry pass, that is his first with 8:47 to go, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has two. – 8:17 PM
Lu Dort fouls Paolo Banchero trying to defend the entry pass, that is his first with 8:47 to go, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has two. – 8:17 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has four of the first six points for OKC. – 8:17 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has four of the first six points for OKC. – 8:17 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
douBol trouble
@Bol Bol with the block and putback! 💥 pic.twitter.com/oVtImVeFXh – 8:16 PM
douBol trouble
@Bol Bol with the block and putback! 💥 pic.twitter.com/oVtImVeFXh – 8:16 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Quite the size mismatch in Oklahoma City, where the Magic started four players as tall or taller than the Thunder’s tallest starter (Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, who’s 6-foot-9). – 8:15 PM
Quite the size mismatch in Oklahoma City, where the Magic started four players as tall or taller than the Thunder’s tallest starter (Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, who’s 6-foot-9). – 8:15 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Impressive two-way sequence by Bol Bol getting the block on Giddey on one end — and the behind the back pass to keep the ball inbounds — and the putback dunk in transition on the other. – 8:14 PM
Impressive two-way sequence by Bol Bol getting the block on Giddey on one end — and the behind the back pass to keep the ball inbounds — and the putback dunk in transition on the other. – 8:14 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Bol Bol starting off this contest with an @Orlando Magic highlight reel. – 8:13 PM
Bol Bol starting off this contest with an @Orlando Magic highlight reel. – 8:13 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Lu Dort gets the Banchero matchup. Jalen Williams is on Franz Wagner. – 8:11 PM
Lu Dort gets the Banchero matchup. Jalen Williams is on Franz Wagner. – 8:11 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Bol Bol won the Jump ball from Jeremiah Robinson-Earl but OKC immediately creates a turnover and gets a nice Lu Dort to a cutting Jalen Williams layup. – 8:11 PM
Bol Bol won the Jump ball from Jeremiah Robinson-Earl but OKC immediately creates a turnover and gets a nice Lu Dort to a cutting Jalen Williams layup. – 8:11 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Tonight’s home crowd for Magic vs Thunder pic.twitter.com/9xxOkYRApO – 8:09 PM
Tonight’s home crowd for Magic vs Thunder pic.twitter.com/9xxOkYRApO – 8:09 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Lu Dort and Jalen Williams were introduced as the Thunder’s starting “forwards” tonight. – 8:08 PM
Lu Dort and Jalen Williams were introduced as the Thunder’s starting “forwards” tonight. – 8:08 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Just seeing the VOLS are ranked number 1. I might cry. Gotta wait for that. Thunder tip just moments away, but the VOLS are back, baby. Feels like 98. – 8:02 PM
Just seeing the VOLS are ranked number 1. I might cry. Gotta wait for that. Thunder tip just moments away, but the VOLS are back, baby. Feels like 98. – 8:02 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
It took Jalen Williams all of 33 minutes to earn a starting spot.
📈 – 7:55 PM
It took Jalen Williams all of 33 minutes to earn a starting spot.
📈 – 7:55 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Prior to tonight’s match up, @NickAGallo caught up with @JdubPSCEO to talk about his recent return to play, his first regular season home game and the team’s thought process taking on Orlando. pic.twitter.com/5aPoCcykrJ – 7:53 PM
Prior to tonight’s match up, @NickAGallo caught up with @JdubPSCEO to talk about his recent return to play, his first regular season home game and the team’s thought process taking on Orlando. pic.twitter.com/5aPoCcykrJ – 7:53 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Lots of Migos songs being played during the Thunder pregame rn – 7:52 PM
Lots of Migos songs being played during the Thunder pregame rn – 7:52 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Paycom currently playing “Bad & Boujee” by Migos during Thunder pregame warm ups – 7:47 PM
Paycom currently playing “Bad & Boujee” by Migos during Thunder pregame warm ups – 7:47 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
❝We have to match them with physicality.❞
Coach Daigneault talks with media ahead of tonight’s matchup against the Orlando Magic 🎥 pic.twitter.com/PfXJXzt0yc – 7:46 PM
❝We have to match them with physicality.❞
Coach Daigneault talks with media ahead of tonight’s matchup against the Orlando Magic 🎥 pic.twitter.com/PfXJXzt0yc – 7:46 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
#Thunder Starters:
Josh Giddey
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl – 7:30 PM
#Thunder Starters:
Josh Giddey
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl – 7:30 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC starters vs Orlando
SGA
Dort
Giddey
Jalen Williams
JRE
JDub gets his first start. – 7:23 PM
OKC starters vs Orlando
SGA
Dort
Giddey
Jalen Williams
JRE
JDub gets his first start. – 7:23 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Thunder Head Coach Mark Daigneault, has announced Josh Giddey is available for tonight’s game against the Orlando Magic.
📺 Tune in to watch the Thunder on
@BallySportsOK at 7PM CT pic.twitter.com/cIa3VV3bIA – 7:10 PM
Thunder Head Coach Mark Daigneault, has announced Josh Giddey is available for tonight’s game against the Orlando Magic.
📺 Tune in to watch the Thunder on
@BallySportsOK at 7PM CT pic.twitter.com/cIa3VV3bIA – 7:10 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Paolo Banchero signing autographs pic.twitter.com/d2LD5YGfXL – 6:50 PM
Paolo Banchero signing autographs pic.twitter.com/d2LD5YGfXL – 6:50 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Paolo signed multiple autographs for Thunder fans. pic.twitter.com/YJRsxPfWSX – 6:49 PM
Paolo signed multiple autographs for Thunder fans. pic.twitter.com/YJRsxPfWSX – 6:49 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Darius Bazley is still rocking the double arm sleeves. If it ain’t broke don’t fix it. – 6:45 PM
Darius Bazley is still rocking the double arm sleeves. If it ain’t broke don’t fix it. – 6:45 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Bol Bol is TALL. Please credit Locked on Thunder with this report. pic.twitter.com/t29jVYmyZN – 6:41 PM
Bol Bol is TALL. Please credit Locked on Thunder with this report. pic.twitter.com/t29jVYmyZN – 6:41 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Josh Giddey working before the game as he’ll play tonight pic.twitter.com/iea1j3Mw1U – 6:40 PM
Josh Giddey working before the game as he’ll play tonight pic.twitter.com/iea1j3Mw1U – 6:40 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic’s starters vs. Thunder: Franz Wagner, Terrence Ross, Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol and Wendell Carter Jr.
Jalen Suggs will come off the bench in his return from a sprained right ankle. – 6:39 PM
Magic’s starters vs. Thunder: Franz Wagner, Terrence Ross, Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol and Wendell Carter Jr.
Jalen Suggs will come off the bench in his return from a sprained right ankle. – 6:39 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
first five in OKC
🪄 @Franz Wagner
🪄 @Terrence Ross
🪄 @Bol Bol
🪄 @Paolo Banchero
🪄 @Wendell Carter Jr. pic.twitter.com/jAZrnWR43r – 6:39 PM
first five in OKC
🪄 @Franz Wagner
🪄 @Terrence Ross
🪄 @Bol Bol
🪄 @Paolo Banchero
🪄 @Wendell Carter Jr. pic.twitter.com/jAZrnWR43r – 6:39 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey is working on his straight away 3’s right now, poku working in the corner. – 6:35 PM
Josh Giddey is working on his straight away 3’s right now, poku working in the corner. – 6:35 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Jamahl Mosley on SGA: “He has such a pace about him that it’s hard to speed him up… He just have a great feel for the game.” – 6:34 PM
Jamahl Mosley on SGA: “He has such a pace about him that it’s hard to speed him up… He just have a great feel for the game.” – 6:34 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Jamahl Mosley said Jalen Suggs will play but will not start and that they’ll play the same starting lineup from the last game – 6:32 PM
Jamahl Mosley said Jalen Suggs will play but will not start and that they’ll play the same starting lineup from the last game – 6:32 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on TNT pulling this game off national television “it certainly doesn’t mean anything to me, but all these experiences are great for the guys” he said when that experience eventually happens for the Thunder it’ll be great for the guys. – 6:23 PM
Mark Daigneault on TNT pulling this game off national television “it certainly doesn’t mean anything to me, but all these experiences are great for the guys” he said when that experience eventually happens for the Thunder it’ll be great for the guys. – 6:23 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault on the Magic: “They got great length and are hard to play over the top of.” – 6:22 PM
Mark Daigneault on the Magic: “They got great length and are hard to play over the top of.” – 6:22 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey is IN tonight per Mark Daigneault. pic.twitter.com/gbJqoKo0l4 – 6:19 PM
Josh Giddey is IN tonight per Mark Daigneault. pic.twitter.com/gbJqoKo0l4 – 6:19 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey is now questionable to play vs the Magic.
Mark Daigneault will give us an update on Giddey’s status soon. – 5:51 PM
Josh Giddey is now questionable to play vs the Magic.
Mark Daigneault will give us an update on Giddey’s status soon. – 5:51 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Josh Giddey is now listed as questionable with a right ankle sprain – 5:50 PM
Josh Giddey is now listed as questionable with a right ankle sprain – 5:50 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Thunder rank 7th in NBA defensive rating (107.9), they allow the 2nd fewest opponents points off turnovers in the league (13.2) only trailing the Bucks, OKC also ranks 5th in the league in steals per game (9.0), during the 3 game winning streak OKC has only allowed 105 PPG. – 5:49 PM
The Thunder rank 7th in NBA defensive rating (107.9), they allow the 2nd fewest opponents points off turnovers in the league (13.2) only trailing the Bucks, OKC also ranks 5th in the league in steals per game (9.0), during the 3 game winning streak OKC has only allowed 105 PPG. – 5:49 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Josh Giddey (right ankle sprain) has been upgraded to questionable. We’ll hear from Mark Daigneault in 45 minutes. – 5:33 PM
Josh Giddey (right ankle sprain) has been upgraded to questionable. We’ll hear from Mark Daigneault in 45 minutes. – 5:33 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
How many times do the Magic hear Jamahl Mosley shout “show your hands!”? “”Shit, every time we get back on defense,” says Wendell Carter Jr. cbssports.com/nba/news/from-… – 5:30 PM
How many times do the Magic hear Jamahl Mosley shout “show your hands!”? “”Shit, every time we get back on defense,” says Wendell Carter Jr. cbssports.com/nba/news/from-… – 5:30 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
INJURY UPDATE:
Jalen Suggs will be active and available for tonight’s game at Oklahoma City.
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/mD754e0EQb – 5:28 PM
INJURY UPDATE:
Jalen Suggs will be active and available for tonight’s game at Oklahoma City.
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/mD754e0EQb – 5:28 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Magic say guard Jalen Suggs will be active and available for tonight’s game at Oklahoma City.
Suggs missed the last five games (Oct. 22-30) due to a right ankle sprain. – 5:18 PM
Magic say guard Jalen Suggs will be active and available for tonight’s game at Oklahoma City.
Suggs missed the last five games (Oct. 22-30) due to a right ankle sprain. – 5:18 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
INJURY UPDATE:
@Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs will be active and available for tonight’s game at Oklahoma City (8 P.M. tip; coverage on @BallySportsFL @BallyMagic starts at 7:30 P.M.).
Suggs missed the last five games (Oct. 22-30) due to a right ankle sprain.
#MagicTogether – 5:17 PM
INJURY UPDATE:
@Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs will be active and available for tonight’s game at Oklahoma City (8 P.M. tip; coverage on @BallySportsFL @BallyMagic starts at 7:30 P.M.).
Suggs missed the last five games (Oct. 22-30) due to a right ankle sprain.
#MagicTogether – 5:17 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
NEW: Magic guard Jalen Suggs returning from ankle injury at Thunder orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 5:13 PM
NEW: Magic guard Jalen Suggs returning from ankle injury at Thunder orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 5:13 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey (ankle) is still listed as OUT as of the 2:30 injury report. Mark Daigneault will have more information pregame. He is the only player besides Chet Holmgren listed as OUT. – 3:48 PM
Josh Giddey (ankle) is still listed as OUT as of the 2:30 injury report. Mark Daigneault will have more information pregame. He is the only player besides Chet Holmgren listed as OUT. – 3:48 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
The OKC Blue will hold its media day tomorrow starting at 10:30 am
Head coach Kam Woods and players are expected to talk – 3:46 PM
The OKC Blue will hold its media day tomorrow starting at 10:30 am
Head coach Kam Woods and players are expected to talk – 3:46 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Updated injury report for the Thunder:
Jaylin Williams, Eugene Omoruyi & Lindy Waters III all now listed as available
Josh Giddey still listed as out – 3:34 PM
Updated injury report for the Thunder:
Jaylin Williams, Eugene Omoruyi & Lindy Waters III all now listed as available
Josh Giddey still listed as out – 3:34 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Oklahoma City Thunder has recalled forward Jaylin Williams from the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League. Per Thunder PR – 3:09 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder has recalled forward Jaylin Williams from the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League. Per Thunder PR – 3:09 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder PR
The Oklahoma City Thunder has recalled forward Jaylin Williams from the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League. – 3:09 PM
Thunder PR
The Oklahoma City Thunder has recalled forward Jaylin Williams from the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League. – 3:09 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Bones Hyland should be good to go Thursday at OKC. Michael Malone said he was “the best player” at Nuggets practice today. Ish Smith’s status sounds in doubt. He didn’t participate in any of the live portion of practice. – 2:58 PM
Bones Hyland should be good to go Thursday at OKC. Michael Malone said he was “the best player” at Nuggets practice today. Ish Smith’s status sounds in doubt. He didn’t participate in any of the live portion of practice. – 2:58 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
In its return home, the Thunder will look to build upon its balanced attacking and playing within rhythm.
@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson provide today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report. pic.twitter.com/YRtuuTTLxu – 2:20 PM
In its return home, the Thunder will look to build upon its balanced attacking and playing within rhythm.
@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson provide today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report. pic.twitter.com/YRtuuTTLxu – 2:20 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
“We believe in him. We’re not surprised by what he’s doing. We just want him to keep being himself (and) keep being aggressive. He plays winning basketball. He makes plays that help the team.” – @Orlando Magic‘s
@Paolo Banchero on Bol Bol
on.nba.com/3TVl2Qh – 1:47 PM
“We believe in him. We’re not surprised by what he’s doing. We just want him to keep being himself (and) keep being aggressive. He plays winning basketball. He makes plays that help the team.” – @Orlando Magic‘s
@Paolo Banchero on Bol Bol
on.nba.com/3TVl2Qh – 1:47 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
#NBAStrategyStream returns Thursday for Warriors/Magic at 7 PM ET! Join me and @Danny Leroux live on League Pass. Will be taking your questions throughout the evening, send yours in using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/a6wIgmbgEJ pic.twitter.com/6uE8VcWcCk – 1:47 PM
#NBAStrategyStream returns Thursday for Warriors/Magic at 7 PM ET! Join me and @Danny Leroux live on League Pass. Will be taking your questions throughout the evening, send yours in using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/a6wIgmbgEJ pic.twitter.com/6uE8VcWcCk – 1:47 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
While two are interim, the predominantly black NBA now has 16 African-American head coaches for the first time in league history with Jacque Vaughn now interim head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. Vaughn has previously coached the Orlando Magic and was interim with the Nets before. pic.twitter.com/saFYobmWnI – 1:38 PM
While two are interim, the predominantly black NBA now has 16 African-American head coaches for the first time in league history with Jacque Vaughn now interim head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. Vaughn has previously coached the Orlando Magic and was interim with the Nets before. pic.twitter.com/saFYobmWnI – 1:38 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.