Myles Turner: 'I can’t tell the future, but where I’m at right now, I’m very happy'

Myles Turner: Goal number one is staying healthy. The past two seasons, I’ve had unfortunate injuries that were freak of nature. The best ability is availability. Second, I want to get back to that defensive prowess out there. I still have All-Star level talent, and I want to be able to put it on display to make those All-Star teams. I think I’m in a great position to do so. I think this will probably be the year that I break out. Defensively, I want to make that first All-Defensive Team. That’s something I want to do on an individual level and get my name back in that conversation and stay up there with the elites in this league. -via HoopsHype / November 1, 2022