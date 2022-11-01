Myles Turner: 'I can’t tell the future, but where I’m at right now, I’m very happy'

Myles Turner: I’m excited about what we have here in Indiana. I understand that some of the things I might’ve said in that podcast could’ve gotten misconstrued answering hypothetical questions. This isn’t a hypothetical. I’m here in Indiana. I’ve got real estate in Indiana. I’ve got a fan section in our own arena. I’m a Pacer. I’ve been a Pacer my entire career. I can’t tell the future, but where I’m at right now, I’m very happy.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport If Myles Turner Wants a Trade, What Are the Lakers Waiting For?… or is the Russell Westbrook for Sixth Man of the Year the answer?
bleacherreport.com/articles/10054…3:09 AM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
‘Lakers Talk’ starts at 7p…
-Lakers get first W of the season, can they go on a run?
-Russ off the bench seems like the right fit
-Myles Turner campaigning to be a Laker
Guest: @Trevor_Lane of @Lakers Nation
@ESPNLosAngeles9:40 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets Twitter might have an aneurysm with Myles Turner and Jalen Smith out there jacking threes tonight. – 7:42 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Myles Turner addresses Russell Westbrook trade rumors: ‘If I’m the Lakers, I take a very hard look at this’
cbssports.com/nba/news/myles…4:19 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
People are really blowing the Myles Turner Woj Pod clip out of proportion imo. – 3:30 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Myles Turner says Lakers should take “a very hard look” at trading for him nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/31/myl…1:27 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Aaron Nesmith and T.J. McConnell are both listed as questionable for tonight in Brooklyn after not playing on Friday.
Myles Turner is available. – 11:46 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Full audio of Pacers center Myles Turner on The Woj Pod: https://t.co/4aXOs2fn6g pic.twitter.com/iBk7sEvNDg11:35 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I don’t blame Myles Turner at all for being honest. He’s been available via trade for a long time now. No issues with him taking some agency and sharing what he thinks.
But what a weird and awkward situation to have a player basically saying “Yeah that team should trade for me!” – 10:02 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Should the Lakers give up the two picks? Full audio of Pacers center Myles Turner on The Woj Pod: https://t.co/yP00bwvnMZ pic.twitter.com/GZvSg9BLyp9:27 AM

More on this storyline

Myles Turner: Goal number one is staying healthy. The past two seasons, I’ve had unfortunate injuries that were freak of nature. The best ability is availability. Second, I want to get back to that defensive prowess out there. I still have All-Star level talent, and I want to be able to put it on display to make those All-Star teams. I think I’m in a great position to do so. I think this will probably be the year that I break out. Defensively, I want to make that first All-Defensive Team. That’s something I want to do on an individual level and get my name back in that conversation and stay up there with the elites in this league. -via HoopsHype / November 1, 2022
Myles Turner: I think Tyrese is someone who’s going to create his own lane. He’s a big point guard. Making the plays he makes at his height and stature is rare, in my opinion. I think when it’s all said and done, he’s going to be someone in his own lane. When I said he’s comparable to Chris Paul, it’s the way he gets guys open and could lead the league in assists. I think he’s going to be his own Tyrese Haliburton, and people are going to be trying to compare themselves to him when it’s all said and done. -via HoopsHype / November 1, 2022
Myles Turner: His maturity level has been what’s been the most impressive, along with his confidence. A lot of younger players and rookies come into the league, and it takes them a second to get their bearings right. Since the first day of playing with him in pickup games in the summertime, I knew he was going to be ready. I think he’s already great at getting downhill and a great scorer. As he learns the dynamics of the league, he’s going to be an All-Star-level talent. -via HoopsHype / November 1, 2022

