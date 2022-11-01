Myles Turner on Bennedict Mathurin: 'He’s going to be an All-Star level talent'

Myles Turner: His maturity level has been what’s been the most impressive, along with his confidence. A lot of younger players and rookies come into the league, and it takes them a second to get their bearings right. Since the first day of playing with him in pickup games in the summertime, I knew he was going to be ready. I think he’s already great at getting downhill and a great scorer. As he learns the dynamics of the league, he’s going to be an All-Star-level talent.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport If Myles Turner Wants a Trade, What Are the Lakers Waiting For?… or is the Russell Westbrook for Sixth Man of the Year the answer?
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
‘Lakers Talk’ starts at 7p…
Guest: @Trevor_Lane of @Lakers Nation
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets Twitter might have an aneurysm with Myles Turner and Jalen Smith out there jacking threes tonight. – 7:42 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Myles Turner addresses Russell Westbrook trade rumors: ‘If I’m the Lakers, I take a very hard look at this’
cbssports.com/nba/news/myles… – 4:19 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
People are really blowing the Myles Turner Woj Pod clip out of proportion imo. – 3:30 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Myles Turner says Lakers should take “a very hard look” at trading for him nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/31/myl… – 1:27 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Aaron Nesmith and T.J. McConnell are both listed as questionable for tonight in Brooklyn after not playing on Friday.
Myles Turner is available. – 11:46 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Full audio of Pacers center Myles Turner on The Woj Pod: https://t.co/4aXOs2fn6g pic.twitter.com/iBk7sEvNDg – 11:35 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I don’t blame Myles Turner at all for being honest. He’s been available via trade for a long time now. No issues with him taking some agency and sharing what he thinks.
But what a weird and awkward situation to have a player basically saying “Yeah that team should trade for me!” – 10:02 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Should the Lakers give up the two picks? Full audio of Pacers center Myles Turner on The Woj Pod: https://t.co/yP00bwvnMZ pic.twitter.com/GZvSg9BLyp – 9:27 AM
Matt Babcock @MattBabcock11
The Indiana Pacers’ Bennedict Mathurin has been off to a hot start to start his NBA career. And last night, he scored a career-high 32 points in a road win versus the Brooklyn Nets. So are we witnessing a star in the making? pic.twitter.com/MSa9Bh1BYh – 3:22 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Pacers’ Bennedict Mathurin Drops 32 Points in Road Win vs Nets sportando.basketball/en/pacers-benn… – 10:14 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Pacers’ Bennedict Mathurin Drops 32 Points in Road Win vs Nets sportando.basketball/en/pacers-benn… – 9:51 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Bennedict Mathurin vs Brooklyn Nets
32 points / 8-17 FG / 6-9 3P / 10-10 FT
This guy is special! Superstar in the making. #BoomBaby – 10:03 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Bennedict Mathurin’s 32 points is the most ever off the bench by a Pacers rookie
Previous record was 31, by Myles Turner and Reggie Miller – 9:57 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
A huge Pacers win — and while on a back-to-back — 125-116 in Brooklyn.
Without Turner, Nesmith, TJM.
Hit a franchise-record 23 3s on 46 attempts. 3️⃣2️⃣pts from rookie Bennedict Mathurin … plus 26-6-8 from Haliburton and 17-9-8 for Hield.
Up next: Monday at Nets (Pt. 2) – 9:56 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Bennedict Mathurin tonight:
32 PTS
6-9 3P
10-10 3P
The only rookie to hit 5 threes in a game. He’s already done it twice. pic.twitter.com/WY36z5nfdd – 9:55 PM
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
Calling it now. The @NBA Rookie of the Year will either be Pablo Banchero or Bennedict Mathurin. – 9:52 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
2 minutes left in 4th quarter
Bennedict Mathurin off bench: 30 points
Entire Brooklyn Nets bench: 27 points – 9:46 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets can’t stop Tyrese Haliburton or Bennedict Mathurin. They’ve combined for 48 points with only 6 missed shots between the 2 of them. Buddy Hield also has 14 points on 50% shooting. Something’s gotta give. – 8:58 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets can’t stop Tyrese Haliburton or Bennedict Mathurin. They’ve combined for 48 points with only 5 missed shots between the 2 of them. Buddy Hield also has 14 points on 50% shooting. Something’s gotta give. – 8:57 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Bennedict Mathurin is a problem
But seems like that’s already been established this season. – 8:52 PM
Zach Kram @zachkram
If you’re interested in learning more about the player who has 22 points at halftime in Brooklyn, I wrote about Bennedict Mathurin yesterday
theringer.com/nba/2022/10/28… – 8:47 PM
If you’re interested in learning more about the player who has 22 points at halftime in Brooklyn, I wrote about Bennedict Mathurin yesterday
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Former @ArizonaMBB star Bennedict Mathurin has 22 in the 1st half as the Pacers lead the Nets 63-62 – 8:37 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Bennedict Mathurin: 22 points in 16 minutes.
Tyrese Haliburton: 17 points in 18 minutes.
Pacers up 1 in Brooklyn at the half. – 8:37 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Bennedict Mathurin at half:
22 PTS
5-8 FG
4-5 3P
8-8 FT
Outscored Kyrie and KD combined. pic.twitter.com/tHo1WtO2E1 – 8:36 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Bennedict Mathurin was fantastic in the first half, 22pts (4-5 3s, 8-8 FTs) in 16mins.
Pacers lead by one at half, 63-62.
Haliburton also made four 3s and has 17pts. Irving has 15. – 8:36 PM
Myles Turner: Goal number one is staying healthy. The past two seasons, I’ve had unfortunate injuries that were freak of nature. The best ability is availability. Second, I want to get back to that defensive prowess out there. I still have All-Star level talent, and I want to be able to put it on display to make those All-Star teams. I think I’m in a great position to do so. I think this will probably be the year that I break out. Defensively, I want to make that first All-Defensive Team. That’s something I want to do on an individual level and get my name back in that conversation and stay up there with the elites in this league. -via HoopsHype / November 1, 2022
Myles Turner: I’m excited about what we have here in Indiana. I understand that some of the things I might’ve said in that podcast could’ve gotten misconstrued answering hypothetical questions. This isn’t a hypothetical. I’m here in Indiana. I’ve got real estate in Indiana. I’ve got a fan section in our own arena. I’m a Pacer. I’ve been a Pacer my entire career. I can’t tell the future, but where I’m at right now, I’m very happy. -via HoopsHype / November 1, 2022
Myles Turner: I think Tyrese is someone who’s going to create his own lane. He’s a big point guard. Making the plays he makes at his height and stature is rare, in my opinion. I think when it’s all said and done, he’s going to be someone in his own lane. When I said he’s comparable to Chris Paul, it’s the way he gets guys open and could lead the league in assists. I think he’s going to be his own Tyrese Haliburton, and people are going to be trying to compare themselves to him when it’s all said and done. -via HoopsHype / November 1, 2022
Justin Kubatko: Bennedict Mathurin’s first three games: ✅ 19 PTS ✅ 26 PTS ✅ 27 PTS The last player to score at least 72 points through his first three career games is Jerry Stackhouse (1995-96, 76). Mathurin tied the NBA record for most 3P made by a player in his first three games (11). pic.twitter.com/3HFsWZeKep -via Twitter @jkubatko / October 23, 2022
Omari Sanfoka II: Dwane Casey said Bennedict Mathurin reminds him of Ricky Pierce -via Twitter @omarisankofa / October 22, 2022
Pacers rookie guard Bennedict Mathurin made a memorable NBA debut on Wednesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Two of his biggest fans — his mother, Elvie, and his sister, Jenn were among the 15,000 in attendance for that game. But little did Mathurin know that they had a special surprise lined up for him. Earlier on Wednesday, the two women snuck into the team kitchen to prepare a home-cooked Haitian meal for the 20-year-old. -via NBA.com / October 22, 2022
