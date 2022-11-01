NBA exec on Anthony Davis: 'That back doesn't look healthy'

That’s a bigger question, not necessarily based on what the Lakers might get to round out the roster with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but on Davis’ health throughout the year. “I don’t like what I’ve seen from A.D.,” the executive said. “That back doesn’t look healthy.” Davis is playing through clear discomfort, but if he can’t give the Lakers a strong season, is there any path to playoff success? If not, why give up any first-round picks? That has to be part of the team’s calculation.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
There hasn’t been much for Lakers fans to cheer about this season.
But Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook — two of the league’s most criticized stars — gave both Laker fans and the team reason to celebrate with their sacrifices during LA’s first win:
StatMuse @statmuse
Players averaging 2 BPG and 2 SPG this season:
— Anthony Davis
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2012, Anthony Davis had 21 points and seven rebounds in his NBA debut with the @New Orleans Pelicans.
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Anthony Davis on Russell Westbrook’s success coming off the bench: “In the last two games, he just kinda been doing his thing. Proud of him. Obviously, it’s a tough pill to swallow, but he’s been locked in and accepting his role.” – 1:23 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Ham on AD gutting through his back soreness: “Huge impact. The way he fought through that … he said ‘Hell no, I got you'” (re: coming out).
“I want him to be the AD we all know he can be. He showed it tonight. Tenaciousness on defense, timely shot making, (determination).” – 12:21 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
The Lakers gave Darvin Ham “a shower” to commemorate his first win. Anthony Davis smiled and warned us not to be surprised if Ham comes into the press conference room wet. – 12:13 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
When I asked Anthony Davis how much pain he’s in, he said “a pretty good amount.” He said his back pain feels like little shocks that come and go, but he’s pushing through it. – 12:12 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The Lakers Trio got it done ⭐
LeBron: 26 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST
AD: 23 PTS, 15 REB
StatMuse @statmuse
AD this season:
23.8 PPG
10.6 RPG
2.4 SPG
2.0 BPG
53.3 FG%
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
LAKERS WIN, 121-110 the final…
-Bron 26pts 8ast 6rebs
-AD 23pts 15rebs
-Russ 18pts 8ast 8rebs (off the bench)
Finally a W, see if they can build off of it…Next game, Wednesday night vs Zion and the Pelicans
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers get first win of the season, a 121-110 victory over Nuggets. LeBron James had 26 points, 8 assists, 6 rebounds, AD 23 points, 15 rebounds and Russell Westbrook 18 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists. – 11:55 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
And the streak is over. The Lakers nab their first win of the season, 121-110, over DEN are now 1-5. LeBron 26p 8a 6r; AD 23p 15r; Russ 18p 8r 8a; Lonnie 18p 5r 2b; Reaves 10p 4r. Darvin Ham has his first win as a head coach in the NBA. – 11:54 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Lakers 121, Nuggets 110
The Lakers win their first game of the season and improve to 1-5. A gutsy performance from AD (23 points, 15 rebounds). LeBron led all scorers with 26 points. LA made a season-high 13 3-pointers. Russ had 18, 8 and 8.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Lakers 93, Nuggets 85
The Lakers closed the frame on an 18-2 run. The crowd is buzzing. LeBron has 19 points, 4 rebounds + 6 assists. Anthony Davis has 15 points + 13 rebounds. Russell Westbrook has 15 points, 5 rebounds + 7 assists. LA is 10-for-23 on 3s (43.5%). – 11:22 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Inside how BYU AD Tom Holmoe’s Halloween costumes come together https://t.co/wCsvvoS7Ae pic.twitter.com/oVPA6I5a8a – 11:12 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
We go to the half with the Lakers up 55-51. AD has anchored the action with 13p and 7r, LeBron’s shaken off a rough start to tally 9p 5a 4r and Westbrook has been very good off the bench with 11p 5a 4r. Meanwhile, the defense has held DEN to 38% – 10:42 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 55, Nuggets 51
Anthony Davis has 13 points and 7 rebounds. A rough shooting half for LeBron (4-for-11), including several missed layups. Russell Westbrook continues to play better in his new bench role. The Lakers are 5-for-14 on 3s (35.7%). – 10:41 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers open a 55-51 lead over Nuggets at the half. AD has 13 points, 7 rebounds, Russell Westbrook 11 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds. LeBron James has 9 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds. – 10:40 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Lakers fans used to chant, “We want tacos!” at the end of wins.
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
That DeAndre tip in was right in front of me, and both LeBron and AD were giving it to Zach Zarba wanting a goaltend call. – 10:17 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers fell down by as many as 10 but go into the 2nd Q down 31-26. AD has 11p on 5-for-5. LeBron started 0-for-4, all around the rim, but ended the Q with a dunk. Russ scored 5p off the bench. – 10:15 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Nuggets 31, Lakers 26
Anthony Davis leads LA with 11 points (5-5 FGs), one steal and one block. LeBron is an uncharacteristic 1-for-5. The Lakers are 2-for-5 on 3s (40%!!). The bench helped trim the deficit. Nikola Jokic has 10 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists. – 10:13 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers down 31-26 to Nuggets end of first. AD leads Lakers with 11 points. – 10:11 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
If the Lakers have both lebron and AD available on this specific roster, Ham gotta make sure one of them is on the floor at all times – 10:08 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
In the past few possessions, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves have had a spirited dialogue over who was at fault on a recent turnover – 10:01 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Anthony Davis: 9 points on 4-for-4 shooting. Rest of Lakers: 6 points on 2-for-13 shooting. – 9:59 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
AD has carried the Lakers early with 4 of their 5 made FG’s in 12 attempts, with the rest of the squad missing several layups (no 3-point attempts yet, as DEN’s paint has been pretty open).
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis can barely move up and down the floor but has all 7 of the Lakers’ points already. – 9:52 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
AD running back awkwardly after that tip dunk. Something to watch. – 9:51 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Anthony Davis and LeBron James are available tonight, per Lakers – 8:31 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Lakers say Anthony Davis (low back tightness) and LeBron James (left foot soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. Denver. – 8:31 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Anthony Davis is officially available for tonight, per the Lakers – 8:31 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Here’s video of AD shooting around before the game: pic.twitter.com/qNQAw19DTf – 8:04 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Darvin Ham said that Anthony Davis hasn’t received any imaging. It comes down to AD handling pain management and Lakers’ training staff determining whether he’s good enough to play. – 8:00 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Darvin Ham on Anthony Davis: “We feel good about him being available.” Ham said the back is tricky and the team is taking it one day at a time with Davis, while adding that they’re in a good place in terms of managing the injury. – 7:52 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham on Anthony Davis’ status for tonight vs Nuggets: “We feel good about him being available.” AD will complete a pre-game warmup first – 7:50 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Darvin Ham said AD wants to give it a go for game but he’s going thru pre game workouts first – 7:50 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis will go through his pregame workout and then decide if he’s going to play vs. Denver, according to Darvin Ham. Ham said he’s confident Davis will play. – 7:50 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis (low back soreness) is going to try to play. Darvin Ham said he’ll warm up, and the plan is that he’ll start. – 7:50 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham says Anthony Davis will “try to give it a go” tonight vs. DEN. – 7:50 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Darvin Ham says Anthony Davis is “going to try to give it a go,” tonight. – 7:50 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Caris LeVert Friday became the 5th visiting player in the last decade with multiple 40-point games at TD Garden.
Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and Joel Embiid also have two.
Bradley Beal is the only one with three.
Returning to the Garden tonight?
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Juan Toscano-Anderson will miss his second straight game with a left ankle sprain, per the Lakers. Anthony Davis remains questionable. – 1:42 PM
Paul Pierce @paulpierce34
What’s going on with the Brooklyn Nets . I think it’s time to start the AD for KD rumors right now 🤷🏾♂️ – 1:20 PM
Paul Pierce @paulpierce34
What’s going on with the Brooklyn Nets . I think it’s time to start the AD do KD rumors right now 🤷🏾♂️ – 1:18 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Danny Green: It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out what you need around LeBron and AD sportando.basketball/en/danny-green… – 6:18 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis and Juan Toscano-Anderson are questionable for tomorrow’s game against Denver. pic.twitter.com/UejmKo03yg – 8:04 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Anthony Davis and Juan Toscano-Anderson are questionable for tomorrow against the Nuggets: pic.twitter.com/ciTytmVeRn – 7:57 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers status report says Anthony Davis (low back tightness) and Juan Toscano-Anderson (left ankle sprain) are questionable for Sunday’s game vs Denver. – 7:55 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis and Juan Toscano-Anderson are both listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game against Denver. – 7:51 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Anthony Davis and JTA are listed as QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game vs. Nuggets: pic.twitter.com/GbeTQ7UNd2 – 7:49 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
I do my very best to answer and reply to every social media message about the Bulls and the rest of the NBA .. I love Bulls Nation …so one more time … the Pelicans own the Lakers 2023 first round pick by virtue of the Anthony Davis deal. Have a beautiful day. Carry on. – 3:06 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Saturday @LockedOnLakers bonus mini-podcast! We break down Friday’s loss to the Wolves, Anthony Davis’ absence, Russell Westbrook coming off the bench, the Lakers sitting at 0-5, and more. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2019, the @Los Angeles Lakers Anthony Davis had 40 points and 20 rebounds in a 120-91 win over the Grizzlies.
Davis set an NBA record for fewest minutes played in a 40-point, 20-rebound game (31).
