NBA exec on Anthony Davis: 'That back doesn't look healthy'

That’s a bigger question, not necessarily based on what the Lakers might get to round out the roster with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but on Davis’ health throughout the year. “I don’t like what I’ve seen from A.D.,” the executive said. “That back doesn’t look healthy.” Davis is playing through clear discomfort, but if he can’t give the Lakers a strong season, is there any path to playoff success? If not, why give up any first-round picks? That has to be part of the team’s calculation.Source: Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report