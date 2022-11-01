No structural damage to De'Aaron Fox's knee, hope is that he'll return soon

Shams Charania: Good news: MRI on Kings guard De’Aaron Fox’s right knee showed a bone bruise – no structural damage, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Fox will miss Wednesday’s game vs. Heat and his return will be based upon the resolution of symptoms, but there’s hope it could be soon.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kings’ injury report lists De’Aaron Fox (knee) as being out for Wednesday at FTX Arena. Trey Lyles (foot) is questionable. Kings idle today (and might even be in stands tonight). – 5:45 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
League source confirms that MRI on De’Aaron Fox’s right knee showed a bone bruise, but no structural damage. He’ll miss the Heat game on Wednesday, but doesn’t look like a long term injury. – 4:55 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Why did the Kings draft Tyrese Haliburton when they already had De’Aaron Fox? They gave up on Haliburton after just 109 games. Right now he’s having one of the best statistical seasons in the NBA: 24.3 ppg, 10 apg, 4.1 rpg, 50% FG, 47% 3FG, 94% FT. – 10:37 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings make it two in a row, start the 4-game trip with a 115-108 win in Charlotte. Lose De’Aaron Fox (knee soreness) and Domas Sabonis fouls out, but Davion Mitchell and Kevin Huerter step up big. – 9:30 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Kings say De'Aaron Fox (right knee soreness) will not return to tonight's game in Charlotte after playing nine first-half minutes.
The Kings say De'Aaron Fox (right knee soreness) will not return to tonight's game in Charlotte after playing nine first-half minutes.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings PG De’Aaron Fox (knee bruise) will not return vs. the Hornets. – 8:27 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters: Sacramento Kings vs. Charlotte Hornets
Harrison Barnes – Forward
Keegan Murray – Forward
Domantas Sabonis – Center
Kevin Huerter – Guard
De’Aaron Fox – Guard – 7:00 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De'Aaron Fox analyzes Saturday's victory over the Miami Heat, Sacramento's first win of the season, taking on the role of defending Tyler Herro & the upcoming road trip.
De'Aaron Fox analyzes Saturday's victory over the Miami Heat, Sacramento's first win of the season, taking on the role of defending Tyler Herro & the upcoming road trip.
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
I asked De'Aaron Fox about his improved free throw shooting and he had a bit to say about only shooting 11 free throws in the last three games combined.
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
I asked Mike Brown about De’Aaron Fox taking on the challenge of guarding Tyler Hero at the end of today’s game.
I asked Mike Brown about De’Aaron Fox taking on the challenge of guarding Tyler Hero at the end of today’s game.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox warned his Kings that Miami wouldn’t go away in the second half despite the 22 point lead. The Heat did rally, but impressively, despite 20 turnovers (8 from MIA) & the number of fouls being called, Sacramento never gave up the lead & held on for a wire-to-wire win. – 10:34 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
De'Aaron Fox is playing on a different level this season. The way he reads the game and drives to the basket shows a lot about his basketball IQ.
He's a superstar. End of story. #SacramentoProud
De’Aaron Fox is playing on a different level this season. The way he reads the game and drives to the basket shows a lot about his basketball IQ.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
“He wanted the assignment. He definitely wanted the assignment.” -Mike Brown on De’Aaron Fox’s defense on Tyler Herro late in the game – 9:07 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
First win of the season for the Sacramento Kings. They defeated 119-113 Miami Heat
Kevin Huerter 27pts, 8-11FG, 6asts
Keegan Murray 22pts, 8-13FG
De’Aaron Fox 17pts, 13rebs, 5asts
Domantas Sabonis 18pts, 8-9FG, 7rebs
Big-time game for the Kings. #SacramentoProud – 8:43 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Tyler Hero caught fire in the 4th quarter. Then the Kings put De’Aaron Fox on him.
Four possessions:
1. Push-off offensive foul.
2. Contested miss.
3. Switch contested miss.
4. Contested miss. – 8:42 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox has a career-high 13 rebounds. – 8:34 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox has a career high 12 rebounds tonight to go along with his second double-double of the season. – 8:32 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
De’Aaron Fox is doing some things on the defensive end. During one sequence, he blocked a shot by Herro and then took a charge from Herro. Fox has two blocked shots and the Kings have reestablished an eight-point lead after the Heat got within one. – 8:24 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Tyler Hero is on fire right now so De’Aaron Fox takes the challenge of guarding him. Leadership. – 8:21 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Lost in the 0-4 Kings start, De’Aaron Fox is shooting 18/22 (81%) from the free throw line to start the season. He’s 5/5 tonight. – 7:58 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
16 fouls committed in the opening quarter and the Kings lead the Heat 32-23 behind 7 points each from De’Aaron Fox and Keegan Murray – 6:42 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
De’Aaron Fox is doing a phenomenal job guarding with his feet. His quickness allows him to cut off guards without using his arms at all. – 6:37 PM
More on this storyline
James Ham: De’Aaron Fox has a knee bruise and he is out for the remainder of the game. -via Twitter @James_HamNBA / October 31, 2022
Jason Anderson: Mike Brown on De’Aaron Fox’s late-game defense against Tyler Herro: “He wanted the assignment. He definitely wanted the assignment.” Brown says Fox played a “whale of a game” and his career-best 13-rebound performance was “special.” -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / October 29, 2022
