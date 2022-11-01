Scottie Barnes wants Pascal Siakam in the MVP conversation

Eric Koreen: “I feel like Pascal’s been killing it. … I feel like he should be in that question of being the MVP with the level he’s playing at. If we keep winning games, it’s gonna help him more and more.” – Scottie Barnes on MVP chants for Siakam
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
With Fred VanVleet out with a sore back, Scottie Barnes played point guard for the Raptors Monday night and played great; proving against the Atlanta Hawks that the path to easing up on VanVleet’s minutes is pretty clear: sportsnet.ca/article/no-van…8:43 AM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Scottie Barnes’ development continues apace: theathletic.com/3750195/2022/1…12:32 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Pascal Siakam: “I don’t think it’s a costume. It’s a fit.”
(He did his full post-game presser in the hat) pic.twitter.com/Vais4SDD4A10:59 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“What do you mean?” — when I asked Pascal Siakam about his balaclava. pic.twitter.com/vy9IIk1C7G10:50 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“I feel like they’re still daring me to shoot the ball … but I’m worrying about myself, I’m not worried about what the defense is doing” — Scottie Barnes after hitting a career-high five threes vs. Hawks. pic.twitter.com/fG2554eykp10:47 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Pascal Siakam has been a 1st-Team All-NBA caliber player the first two weeks of the season. – 9:59 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Scottie Barnes tonight:
21 PTS
7 REB
8 AST
5 3P
Youngest Raptor ever with 20/5/5 and 5 threes in a game. pic.twitter.com/3Zy1yUWqGY9:53 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Pascal Siakam last season: 34% 3P. This season, so far: 12-for-31 (39%).
Scottie Barnes last season: 30% 3P. This season, so far: 11-for-21 (52%).
Small sample, but it’s getting bigger. Encouraging. – 9:49 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
A 31-point, 12-rebound, six-assist off night for Pascal Siakam. – 9:47 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Scottie Barnes has been the best point guard on the floor in a game that included all-stars Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. – 9:45 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Watching Pascal Siakam put up All NBA First Team type numbers nightly
pic.twitter.com/6xUBTXJ5yZ9:42 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas
Scottie Barnes has tied his career-high in threes with 4 and it’s just halftime. pic.twitter.com/Louou09fgJ8:39 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
34-28 Raptors over Hawks after 1Q. Raptors point guard Scottie Barnes has made three more triples than Trae Young, and the Hawks have made twice as many turnovers. Otherwise, close game. – 8:10 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Through 8.5 minutes of Raptors-Hawks:
Starting PG 1: 9 points, 3 assists, 3-4 3P.
Starting PG 2: 0 points, 5 assists, 0-0 3P.
Bet you can’t guess which is Trae Young and which is Scottie Barnes. – 7:58 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Pre-game, Nurse was telling us he doesn’t want Scottie Barnes to settle for the 3-ball. While he’s put in the work and improved his jumper, the foundation of his game is still getting to the rim.
Well, Barnes launches a 3 on 4 straight possessions, hitting his first 3 of ’em. – 7:51 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Back-to-Back-to-Back 3’s from Scottie Barnes and the Raptors took a 16-11 lead. Pascal Siakam found Barnes for another but he missed that one.
Raptors take a timeout w/ 6:39 remaining in 1Q. – 7:48 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
In the wake of Nick Nurse saying Barnes has to take it to the paint more often, Scottie Barnes has uncorked four threes in a row, hitting the first 3. – 7:48 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Scottie Barnes hitting a step-back 3s, a good bucket; hitting a rhythm 3 next trip is a good bucket, a rhythm 3 the next trip is a good bucket
Nurse still wants him to punish people inside if he can – 7:48 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Scottie Barnes starts on Trae Young, with GTJ on Murray. – 7:42 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“It’s a tricky spot … he started at the five the other night and now he’s starting at point guard,” — Nick Nurse on balance Scottie Barnes has to strike. Wants him to maintain physical, at the rim play, he showed last season as a rookie. – 5:58 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
The top TPA for every age (as of Feb. 1, 2023) early in the 2022-23 season:
19: AJ Griffin (6.17)
20: Paolo Banchero (10.88)
21: Scottie Barnes (6.79)
22: Tyrese Haliburton (35.13)
23: Luka Dončić (52.09)
24: Jayson Tatum (33.92)
25: Brandon Ingram (11.92) pic.twitter.com/tePSu84iDx5:42 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tyrese Maxey had a big night in Toronto and Raptors star Pascal Siakam had a lot of praise for the young man #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/29/rap… via @SixersWire2:16 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Most fouls drawn
Paolo Banchero: 43
Nikola Jokic: 39
Giannis Antetokounmpo: 38
Joel Embiid: 38
Pascal Siakam: 36
Kevin Durant: 35
On a per game level, only Giannis and Embiid drew more last season than Banchero is through six games. – 11:37 AM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
I asked Pascal Siakam last night about his buddy DeMar DeRozan hitting 20,000 points: “He’s always been one of my favourite players,” said a smiling Siakam. “The way he plays the game is so beautiful to watch. Congrats to him. I’m sure he’s going to score a lot more than that.” – 10:02 AM

Josh Lewenberg: No extension for Pascal Siakam ahead of tonight’s deadline, I’m told. His current contract runs through 2023-24 and he’ll be extension eligible again next summer (and will be eligible for a super max extension if he makes All-NBA again this season). A bet on himself. -via Twitter @JLew1050 / October 18, 2022
Justin Grasso: #Raptors’ Scottie Barnes remains questionable tonight vs. #Sixers. Also, Toronto upgraded Justin Champagnie to available after he was out and assigned to G League. As expected, De’Anthony Melton is available for Philly tonight -via Twitter @JGrasso_ / October 26, 2022

