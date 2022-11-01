Timberwolves 29, Suns 36: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (4-3) play against the Phoenix Suns (1-1) at Footprint Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Tuesday November 1, 2022
Minnesota Timberwolves 29, Phoenix Suns 36 (Q2 07:01)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Dario Saric hits a 3 and the Suns bench/crowd is amped. Love to see it for The Homie – 10:47 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jock Landale has been terrific in the pick-and-roll, especially when it comes to punishing smaller guys for switching. Just needs to get that 3 to start falling now, as he’s 2-for-18 so far this season – 10:46 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
So much of Naz Reid’s growth seems to have come from a confidence in his decision-making. All of his decisions are so much faster. – 10:46 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Gobert has dropped two great passes from Russell. Just has to be better in that area – 10:45 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
One-man fastbreak.
@efirstbank Money Drive of the Game pic.twitter.com/oAzmLW3KJn – 10:41 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams about to let second unit “breathe on its own.”
Payne, Shamet, Lee, Craig and Landale open 2nd quarter. #Suns up four. – 10:38 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarters, the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail 24-20.
Edwards leads all with 9 points on 3-6 shooting.
Minnesota outrebounded Phoenix in the quarter 17-9 after every Wolves player who saw action in the quarter had at least 1 rebound. – 10:36 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 24, MIN 20
Booker: 8 Pts, 4 Reb, 3-7 FG
Cam Johnson: 8 Pts, 3-6 FG
Paul: 2 Pts, 3 Ast
Edwards: 9 Pts, 3-6 FG
Wolves close 1Q on 6-0 run – 10:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Shamet in for Bridges.
Lee set to check in for Booker.
#Suns up 23-12. – 10:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker got Edwards on his back in transition. Draws foul
#Suns on 18-5 run. Up 20-12 on #Timberwolves. 2:22 left in 1st – 10:29 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns have used this lineup of Payne, Booker, Bridges, Craig and Landale to close out 1st quarters.
Thoughts? – 10:25 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
T-Wolves handful on the offensive glass, but Johnson holding his own contesting putback attempts.
Has 8 points (2-of-4 from 3). #Suns up 16-10.
The Booker-Russell matchup is interesting. Friends going head-to-head. Booker got by him in transition for layup. – 10:24 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
don’t challenge Rudy Gobert at the rim.
fyi, he’s a 3x Defensive Player of the Year pic.twitter.com/vmCoVcAgmQ – 10:20 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
T-Wolves coach Chris Finch said Karl-Anthony Towns has had to adjust playing four in terms of closing out 3s, getting back in transition, but haven’t seen him getting beat a lot off the dribble.
Gave up open corner to Cam Johnson early. Then closed out hard and Johnson went down pic.twitter.com/VIPEuhvuJl – 10:17 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
RUDY BLOCK. ANT OOP.
this sequence is *chef’s kiss* pic.twitter.com/XwetxLF3t7 – 10:14 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
First T-Wolves possession:
Towns had Johnson in the post, looked to pass.
2nd T-Wolves possession
Edwards to the rim. Fouled by Bridges. Split FTs.
Which way will Minnesota lean with its offense tonight? Up 1-0 on #Suns – 10:09 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Jordan McLaughlin and Kyle Anderson are AVAILABLE at Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/Qy6dAa6R7d – 9:37 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
We’re almost sold out of tickets for our @PHNX_Suns takeover on Friday! If you were thinking about going to a Suns game soon, now is the perfect time!
https://t.co/dq2HpYapRS pic.twitter.com/OpVNBO4QIB – 9:30 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Another day in the office.
@PlayAtGila | #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/KxjgqguBAz – 9:15 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton back early?
He’s out tonight with left ankle sprain bur could be back before end of six-game homestand.
#Suns play #Blazers in back-to-back Friday and Saturday. pic.twitter.com/n022uCZ56v – 9:05 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Wendell Carter Jr. in the first quarter:
11 PTS
4-5 FG
3-3 FT
9 MIN pic.twitter.com/pD7NLX99Nu – 8:38 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
StatMuse @statmuse
Kyrie at half:
0 PTS
0-3 FG
0-1 3P
13 MIN
First 0-point first half since 2018. pic.twitter.com/8dsilW8wTt – 8:37 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 10 steals and 10 blocks this season:
— Anthony Davis
— Jaden McDaniels
That’s it. pic.twitter.com/tOik8f2PRw – 7:09 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Continuing to push the bounds of sportswear on and off the court, we teamed up with Arizona-Based @BrandedBills to open up a new shop inside @FootprintCNTR.
🧢 Head to the 200 level to shop at tonight’s game! pic.twitter.com/fFuonJO3bY – 7:03 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
The Twins battled it out in a Grito Competition! Who do you think had the strongest Grito? 🇲🇽 😂
🎟️ Join us tonight for Dia de los Muertos, presented by @HornitosTequila: https://t.co/Bc10sMP92D pic.twitter.com/A3xOg9bQ3a – 6:42 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
– Grounds for optimism thus far
– What to make of Wolves’ No. 4 defense
– Why I think the focus should be on unlocking DLo, not Gobert
– 3-point shooting down in volume + accuracy
– Finch’s stylistic preferences
– PHX matchup
Today’s show w/ @Britt Robson
open.spotify.com/episode/0OOhI1… – 5:20 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Don’t miss out on what’s happening in our house this month!
🎟️: https://t.co/fKzLnTJZII
@Ticketmaster | @FootprintCNTR pic.twitter.com/759E5aevr3 – 4:58 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Celebrate Dia de los Muertos with a new shirt from our Los Suns collection and don’t forget to checkout with @PayPal!
👕: https://t.co/MPbdJQMOeJ pic.twitter.com/0oZJT2IkDi – 4:40 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
