Udonis Haslem on Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce doubting Heat: 'I can dig it, because don't like them, either'

Of Pierce and Garnett doubting the Heat, Haslem said, “I can dig it, because I don’t like them, either.” He went on to say why. “It’s just how I feel. That’s just how I feel. I just feel like every time I turn around those guys got something to say about us,” the 20-year Heat forward said. “Even going back to last year, I think Paul was very critical of us last year. You know what I’m saying? But like why? For what? Critical of Bam, critical of Jimmy, six games in, when there’s a lot of teams struggling right and haven’t hit their stride, not just us. I feel like that was a bit much.
Source: Ira Winderman @ South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Source: Ira Winderman @ South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Udonis Haslem on Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett criticism of Heat, “I can dig it, because I don’t like them, either.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Haslem, “To make that comment on us? I felt, like I said, I just feel like it goes back to the rivalry and history of us, which I understand.” – 12:04 PM
NEW: Udonis Haslem stands by strong response to Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce’s recent Heat criticism.
Haslem: “I can understand why they probably don’t like us and they don’t like me because I don’t like them either, and that’s OK.”
Udonis Haslem has had it with criticism from Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, but also says, “I can dig it, because I don’t like them, either.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… “I just feel like every time I turn around those guys got something to say about us.” – 10:00 AM
Kevin Durant on passing Vince Carter for 19th on the All-Time scoring list:
“My first NBA jersey was Vince Carter… So to pass someone I looked up to as a kid, it’s a full-circle moment for me.”
With 36 points in tonight’s #Nets win, Kevin Durant (25,754 career points) has passed Vince Carter (25,728) for 19th place on the #NBA‘s all-time scoring list. Up next is Kevin Garnett with 26,071. – 10:17 PM
From @BKN_NETSPR: With 11 points, Kevin Durant (25,729 career points) has moved past Vince Carter (25,728) into 19th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.
With 11 points, Kevin Durant (25,729 career points) has moved past Vince Carter (25,728) into 19th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.
Longtime Mavericks’ executive Keith Grant being honored at halftime with a great video showing just about everybody in the organization’s hierarchy talking about KG, including Dirk. Wish I had a dollar for every good time and cold beer we had together on the road over the years. – 8:47 PM
Halftime ceremony planned tonight to honor now retired Mavs assistant GM Keith Grant. An original employee of the team, KG will join us for a little bit during the 3Q of tonight’s Mavs vs Magic telecast (630p, BSSW). pic.twitter.com/5YwXLbWpCz – 6:48 PM
What’s going on with the Brooklyn Nets . I think it’s time to start the AD for KD rumors right now 🤷🏾♂️ – 1:20 PM
What’s going on with the Brooklyn Nets . I think it’s time to start the AD do KD rumors right now 🤷🏾♂️ – 1:18 PM
Five Degrees of Heat from Saturday’s 119-113 loss in Sacramento: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. That’s what happens when you go down 22.
2. Herro keeps offense afloat with his 34.
3. Lowry takes time to warm to the moment.
4. Haslem gets meaningful minutes.
5. Bench struggles. – 8:17 AM
Winderman’s view: It had to be Haslem, which again raises Heat questions. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 8:16 AM
Udonis Haslem with a certain message: pic.twitter.com/iFpW1LEPbL – 11:31 PM
Five Degrees of Heat from Saturday’s 119-113 loss in Sacramento: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. That’s what happens when you go down 28.
2. Herro keeps the offense afloat with his 34.
3. Lowry takes time to warm to the moment.
4. Haslem gets meaningful minutes.
5. Bench struggles. – 10:25 PM
Winderman’s view: It had to be Haslem, which again raises Heat questions. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 8:43 PM
Kings 32, Heat 23 after one on Haslem Appreciation Day. 20-6 Kings on points in paint. – 6:40 PM
And now Jovic replaces Haslem. So Heat playing 2 backup centers separated by 23 years on Earth. They share the same birthday, incidentally. – 6:39 PM
This has been pretty close to atrocious
Somehow Haslem hits a turnaround jumper as the cleanest look of the first 9 minutes
Yet on the defensive end…no rim protection, no rebounding – 6:31 PM
42-year-old Udonis Haslem gets into the game for Miami as result of the second foul for Bam Adebayo. Appearing in his second game of the season. – 6:26 PM
Udonis Haslem gets into the game for Miami as result of the second foul for Bam Adebayo. Appearing in his second game of the season. – 6:24 PM
Haslem, not Jovic, replaces Bam. Rare early minutes for Udonis – 6:23 PM
Canes win 14-12 in four OTs to move to 4-4 and Haslem shares goals he gave to Adebayo. And what has become clear early on for Bam: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 4:09 PM
“And I feel like it goes back. But I can feel it, I can dig it, because I don’t like them, either. So I can understand why they probably don’t like us and don’t like me, because I don’t like them, either. And that’s OK. I don’t have to like everybody. I was taught that as a kid: Be respectful; you don’t gotta like everybody.” Pierce and Garnett offered several criticisms of the Heat, although Garnett said he still envisions the Heat finishing as a top-five team and Pierce noted of Erik Spoelstra, “Spo is one of our game’s best coaches.” -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / November 1, 2022
“It’s over,” Pierce said of Miami’s title chances. “Their window’s closing.” Kyle Lowry: “They’re two legends of the game, and they have their opinions. Let them have it. Congratulations to Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce for having a great podcast, I guess. They can use their platform. I’m happy for those guys to speak their opinion. (But) listen, we’re right there. We have an opportunity to still be good. This is not about sprints. And (Pierce and Garnett) know that. Like I said, they’re using their platform to voice their opinion, and I’m happy that they have their opinions. For us. I can’t focus on what other people say. I’m focused on our team and what we have to do inside our locker room. -via The Athletic / November 1, 2022
Bam Adebayo: “We can’t let (concern) seep into this locker room. We can’t let that emotion get to us. We’ve been in these positions before. My first two years was like this, and we would somehow make it to the playoffs at the end of the year. But this year is a different team; this team right here has more talent. No doubt. We’ve just got to put it together. It’s rough. It’s a rough patch. … (But) it’s one of those things where you would rather go through it now than at the end of the season, like we did last year (when they were 6-5 down the stretch). So we can go on and iron out everything, put it on the table, everybody be vulnerable. And then we move on. -via The Athletic / November 1, 2022
“… it won’t change that a** whooping y’all took back in the day!” Udonis Haslem held nothing back on IG coming to the defense of Jimmy Butler & Bam Adebayo against the comments made by Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett ?? -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / October 30, 2022
Ira Winderman: Udonis Haslem and Andre Iguodala will be wearing microphones for tonight‘s game on NBA TV. Iguodala is not playing, and Haslem likely will not, as well. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / October 27, 2022
