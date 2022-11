Udonis Haslem on Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce doubting Heat: 'I can dig it, because don't like them, either'

“It’s over,” Pierce said of Miami’s title chances. “Their window’s closing.” Kyle Lowry: “They’re two legends of the game, and they have their opinions. Let them have it. Congratulations to Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce for having a great podcast, I guess. They can use their platform. I’m happy for those guys to speak their opinion. (But) listen, we’re right there. We have an opportunity to still be good. This is not about sprints. And (Pierce and Garnett) know that. Like I said, they’re using their platform to voice their opinion, and I’m happy that they have their opinions. For us. I can’t focus on what other people say. I’m focused on our team and what we have to do inside our locker room. -via The Athletic / November 1, 2022