Warriors 82, Heat 74: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Golden State Warriors (3-4) play against the Miami Heat (5-5) at FTX Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Tuesday November 1, 2022
Golden State Warriors 82, Miami Heat 74 (Q3 05:41)
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
The way the Warriors are playing tonight, Jimmy Butler might need a lot more Michelob Ultra. – 9:14 PM
The way the Warriors are playing tonight, Jimmy Butler might need a lot more Michelob Ultra. – 9:14 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Another triple for Max 👌
📺 Tune in on Bally Sports pic.twitter.com/Wytm2VnJzr – 9:13 PM
Another triple for Max 👌
📺 Tune in on Bally Sports pic.twitter.com/Wytm2VnJzr – 9:13 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Warriors have outscored the Heat 26-14 in the first six minutes of the third quarter. Heat trailing by 10. – 9:12 PM
Warriors have outscored the Heat 26-14 in the first six minutes of the third quarter. Heat trailing by 10. – 9:12 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Klay's currently 5-9 from three, most threes he's made this season. – 9:06 PM
Klay’s currently 5-9 from three, most threes he’s made this season. – 9:06 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Klay has passed J.R. Smith for 17th most-made threes in NBA history! 👏 pic.twitter.com/Hh4npIR40Z – 9:06 PM
Klay has passed J.R. Smith for 17th most-made threes in NBA history! 👏 pic.twitter.com/Hh4npIR40Z – 9:06 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson passes JR Smith for 17th on the NBA's all-time 3-point list 1,931 – 9:05 PM
Klay Thompson passes JR Smith for 17th on the NBA’s all-time 3-point list 1,931 – 9:05 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Klay Thompson's last 3-ball moves him into a tie for 17th place (with JR Smith) on the all-time list for 3p makes. He's at 1,930 and counting. Per Warriors – 9:04 PM
Klay Thompson’s last 3-ball moves him into a tie for 17th place (with JR Smith) on the all-time list for 3p makes. He’s at 1,930 and counting. Per Warriors – 9:04 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Splash bro connection 💦
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/W6KmZeUOTs – 9:03 PM
Splash bro connection 💦
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/W6KmZeUOTs – 9:03 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
From Warriors PR: Klay Thompson has tied JR Smith for 17th on NBA all-time 3-pointers made list with 1,930. – 9:03 PM
From Warriors PR: Klay Thompson has tied JR Smith for 17th on NBA all-time 3-pointers made list with 1,930. – 9:03 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
If they come back and say Max Strus was out of bounds even though he was not in the play I will snap. – 9:03 PM
If they come back and say Max Strus was out of bounds even though he was not in the play I will snap. – 9:03 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy drive
Bam hammer screens for Lowry
Foul and bucket
Bam down but seems to be fine – 9:01 PM
Jimmy drive
Bam hammer screens for Lowry
Foul and bucket
Bam down but seems to be fine – 9:01 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Max Strus starting the second half in place of Tyler Herro, who exited the game in the second quarter with a left eye injury. – 8:56 PM
Max Strus starting the second half in place of Tyler Herro, who exited the game in the second quarter with a left eye injury. – 8:56 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Max Strus starting second half in place of Tyler Herro (left eye contusion). – 8:55 PM
Max Strus starting second half in place of Tyler Herro (left eye contusion). – 8:55 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors starters in the first half: +38 combined plus-minus
Warriors bench in the first half: -48 combined plus-minus – 8:55 PM
Warriors starters in the first half: +38 combined plus-minus
Warriors bench in the first half: -48 combined plus-minus – 8:55 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Strong first half from Andrew Wiggins 🔥
14 PTS
5-7 FG
3-4 3FG
5 AST pic.twitter.com/pcabsERlEQ – 8:51 PM
Strong first half from Andrew Wiggins 🔥
14 PTS
5-7 FG
3-4 3FG
5 AST pic.twitter.com/pcabsERlEQ – 8:51 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andrew Wiggins’ first half
14 points
5-for-7 from the field
3-for-4 from three
5 assists
2 rebounds
1 block
+13
He scored 10 points in each of the Warriors’ last two games – 8:45 PM
Andrew Wiggins’ first half
14 points
5-for-7 from the field
3-for-4 from three
5 assists
2 rebounds
1 block
+13
He scored 10 points in each of the Warriors’ last two games – 8:45 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Also Jimmy Butler 2 of 3 from 3-point range a day after I asked why he doesn't take more 3s. His season-high from distance came against this Warriors team last week.
wesgoldberg.substack.com/p/miami-heat-w… – 8:45 PM
wesgoldberg.substack.com/p/miami-heat-w… – 8:45 PM
Also Jimmy Butler 2 of 3 from 3-point range a day after I asked why he doesn’t take more 3s. His season-high from distance came against this Warriors team last week.
wesgoldberg.substack.com/p/miami-heat-w… – 8:45 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
At halftime, the Heat lead 58-56. The Bam-centric unit (+ Vincent, Strus, Robinson and Martin) outplayed Golden State's second unit and gave Miami the lead. Clear advantage here. Key for the Heat will be keeping pace with the Warriors when Steph is on the court. – 8:44 PM
At halftime, the Heat lead 58-56. The Bam-centric unit (+ Vincent, Strus, Robinson and Martin) outplayed Golden State’s second unit and gave Miami the lead. Clear advantage here. Key for the Heat will be keeping pace with the Warriors when Steph is on the court. – 8:44 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andre Iguodala had to walk with Jordan Poole into the locker room. Warriors thought Poole was fouled on his end-of-the-half heave – 8:42 PM
Andre Iguodala had to walk with Jordan Poole into the locker room. Warriors thought Poole was fouled on his end-of-the-half heave – 8:42 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Wiggins ➡️ Klay
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/2vct1v3cOC – 8:41 PM
Wiggins ➡️ Klay
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/2vct1v3cOC – 8:41 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro still in locker room after getting poked in eye, questionable to return with contusion. Heat 58, Warriors 56 at half. Butler, Strus 13 apiece. – 8:41 PM
Tyler Herro still in locker room after getting poked in eye, questionable to return with contusion. Heat 58, Warriors 56 at half. Butler, Strus 13 apiece. – 8:41 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Heat 58, Warriors 56. Tyler Herro went to the locker room midway through the second quarter with a left eye contusion and is questionable to return. – 8:40 PM
Halftime: Heat 58, Warriors 56. Tyler Herro went to the locker room midway through the second quarter with a left eye contusion and is questionable to return. – 8:40 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andrew Wiggins has 5 assists in the first half
That’s his most in any game this season – 8:40 PM
Andrew Wiggins has 5 assists in the first half
That’s his most in any game this season – 8:40 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Same spot, same Buckets 👌
Back-to-back triples from Jimmy give us a 52-47 lead with 2:20 left in the half. pic.twitter.com/OD3A54SfaR – 8:39 PM
Same spot, same Buckets 👌
Back-to-back triples from Jimmy give us a 52-47 lead with 2:20 left in the half. pic.twitter.com/OD3A54SfaR – 8:39 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Heat say Tyler Herro left tonight's game vs the Warriors with a left eye contusion, his return is questionable. – 8:39 PM
Heat say Tyler Herro left tonight’s game vs the Warriors with a left eye contusion, his return is questionable. – 8:39 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#GSWvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Tyler Herro left tonight's game vs the Warriors with a left eye contusion, his return is questionable. – 8:39 PM
#GSWvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Tyler Herro left tonight’s game vs the Warriors with a left eye contusion, his return is questionable. – 8:39 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Lowry and Vincent both with 0 points
Yet Gabe is a +14
Been good in other departments, specifically guarding Poole – 8:39 PM
Lowry and Vincent both with 0 points
Yet Gabe is a +14
Been good in other departments, specifically guarding Poole – 8:39 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond with a tech and then yells "call the fuckin' foul!" before Jimmy Butler makes the techical foul free throw – 8:37 PM
Draymond with a tech and then yells “call the fuckin’ foul!” before Jimmy Butler makes the techical foul free throw – 8:37 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Draymond Green called for a technical. Wanted an offensive foul called on Max Strus on that last drive to the basket. – 8:36 PM
Draymond Green called for a technical. Wanted an offensive foul called on Max Strus on that last drive to the basket. – 8:36 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
We’re witnessing a true shooting battle
Butler vs Curry
Generational – 8:35 PM
We’re witnessing a true shooting battle
Butler vs Curry
Generational – 8:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler is 1-of-5 on twos and 2 of 3 on threes tonight. – 8:35 PM
Jimmy Butler is 1-of-5 on twos and 2 of 3 on threes tonight. – 8:35 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Jordan Poole has been called for two carry violations 40 feet from the hoop in the first half, plus a push off on another dribble move up top. Seems like this referee crew came in with that as an emphasis. – 8:31 PM
Jordan Poole has been called for two carry violations 40 feet from the hoop in the first half, plus a push off on another dribble move up top. Seems like this referee crew came in with that as an emphasis. – 8:31 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Moses Moody really plays defense well beyond his years. Such a smart switch and body positioning to earn that charge. #DubNation should be happy he's being extended – he just gets it. – 8:30 PM
Moses Moody really plays defense well beyond his years. Such a smart switch and body positioning to earn that charge. #DubNation should be happy he’s being extended – he just gets it. – 8:30 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
At this rate we're gonna need a whole compilation of Bam slams 💥 pic.twitter.com/nbYU87AD55 – 8:29 PM
At this rate we’re gonna need a whole compilation of Bam slams 💥 pic.twitter.com/nbYU87AD55 – 8:29 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Good job by Moses Moody beating Jimmy Butler to the spot, drawing the charge. – 8:27 PM
Good job by Moses Moody beating Jimmy Butler to the spot, drawing the charge. – 8:27 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Herro walking out the locker room tonight pic.twitter.com/78jfdMXKGh – 8:26 PM
Herro walking out the locker room tonight pic.twitter.com/78jfdMXKGh – 8:26 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro walking back to the locker room with Heat trainer after getting hit in the face. – 8:25 PM
Tyler Herro walking back to the locker room with Heat trainer after getting hit in the face. – 8:25 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro shaky walking off. Doctors following into locker room. Remember, Heat also play at home Wednesday vs. Kings. – 8:25 PM
Tyler Herro shaky walking off. Doctors following into locker room. Remember, Heat also play at home Wednesday vs. Kings. – 8:25 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
I don't what made Tyler Herro want to try and take Wiggs off the dribble (not his game) but I could see that's what he wanted to do and it ended as I expected. pic.twitter.com/86U2Wwv0AW – 8:24 PM
I don’t what made Tyler Herro want to try and take Wiggs off the dribble (not his game) but I could see that’s what he wanted to do and it ended as I expected. pic.twitter.com/86U2Wwv0AW – 8:24 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Warriors going small with Draymond at the 5 alongside Wiggins, Moody, Klay and Steph. Interested to see how Miami matches up with Bam, Martin, Robinson, Herro and Lowry (as I'm typing this, Herro connect with Bam on an open lob). – 8:24 PM
Warriors going small with Draymond at the 5 alongside Wiggins, Moody, Klay and Steph. Interested to see how Miami matches up with Bam, Martin, Robinson, Herro and Lowry (as I’m typing this, Herro connect with Bam on an open lob). – 8:24 PM
Jack Winter @ArmstrongWinter
Quick reminder of how Warriors’ starters were faring coming into Tuesday’s action, per @Ben Falk. They aren’t the problem, obviously.
+27.0 net rating (100th percentile)
127.0 offensive rating (95th percentile)
100.0 defensive rating (90th percentile) pic.twitter.com/4ruCknUW5u – 8:23 PM
Quick reminder of how Warriors’ starters were faring coming into Tuesday’s action, per @Ben Falk. They aren’t the problem, obviously.
+27.0 net rating (100th percentile)
127.0 offensive rating (95th percentile)
100.0 defensive rating (90th percentile) pic.twitter.com/4ruCknUW5u – 8:23 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Duncan Robinson has been fantastic
Shooting
Defensive rotations
Passing out of the handoff
Paint touches
MOVEMENT
Best stretch I’ve seen in a while – 8:22 PM
Duncan Robinson has been fantastic
Shooting
Defensive rotations
Passing out of the handoff
Paint touches
MOVEMENT
Best stretch I’ve seen in a while – 8:22 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Duncan Robinson connects with Bam for the second time. Duncan playing a nice floor game on offense, showing off some passing and driving. – 8:22 PM
Duncan Robinson connects with Bam for the second time. Duncan playing a nice floor game on offense, showing off some passing and driving. – 8:22 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
That Bam Adebayo chasedown block on Jordan Poole will go on his DPOY highlight reel – 8:16 PM
That Bam Adebayo chasedown block on Jordan Poole will go on his DPOY highlight reel – 8:16 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors sprint to 21-13 lead in first quarter but close it being outscored 20-3.
Seven of first 8 opponents put up at least 29 points in the first 12 minutes.
33-24 Heat entering the second quarter – 8:11 PM
Warriors sprint to 21-13 lead in first quarter but close it being outscored 20-3.
Seven of first 8 opponents put up at least 29 points in the first 12 minutes.
33-24 Heat entering the second quarter – 8:11 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors bench in the first quarter
J. Green: -15
Moody: -15
Poole: -13
Wiseman: -10
Jerome: -10
They scored 3 points – 8:10 PM
Warriors bench in the first quarter
J. Green: -15
Moody: -15
Poole: -13
Wiseman: -10
Jerome: -10
They scored 3 points – 8:10 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors' starters won the first 6.5 minutes of first quarter by four points. Bench started mixing in and they lost final 5.5 minutes by 13 points. Zero Jordan Poole shots/stats. Three James Wiseman fouls in five minutes. All five bench players double digit minus. – 8:10 PM
Warriors’ starters won the first 6.5 minutes of first quarter by four points. Bench started mixing in and they lost final 5.5 minutes by 13 points. Zero Jordan Poole shots/stats. Three James Wiseman fouls in five minutes. All five bench players double digit minus. – 8:10 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Strong finish to the quarter for the Heat. Beat up on Golden State's struggling second unit and Max Strus puts them up 33-24 at the end of one. Heat 5 of 7 on 3s. – 8:09 PM
Strong finish to the quarter for the Heat. Beat up on Golden State’s struggling second unit and Max Strus puts them up 33-24 at the end of one. Heat 5 of 7 on 3s. – 8:09 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of the first quarter: Heat 33, Warriors 24. Heat bench sparked a 20-3 run to close the period. – 8:09 PM
End of the first quarter: Heat 33, Warriors 24. Heat bench sparked a 20-3 run to close the period. – 8:09 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors down 33-24 after the first quarter
The Heat finished on a 20-3 run – 8:08 PM
Warriors down 33-24 after the first quarter
The Heat finished on a 20-3 run – 8:08 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
This second unit has fantastic ball movement
That’s the major difference here
Plus Max Strus has been fantastic
Needed shot after needed shot after needed shot ALL YEAR – 8:08 PM
This second unit has fantastic ball movement
That’s the major difference here
Plus Max Strus has been fantastic
Needed shot after needed shot after needed shot ALL YEAR – 8:08 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
That's a 20-3 run to end the quarter as Strus makes a 3 to beat the clock. Heat 33, Warriors 24 after one. – 8:08 PM
That’s a 20-3 run to end the quarter as Strus makes a 3 to beat the clock. Heat 33, Warriors 24 after one. – 8:08 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 33, Warriors 24 at end of one. Both teams entering on two-game losing streaks. Heat 5 of 8 on 3s. – 8:08 PM
Heat 33, Warriors 24 at end of one. Both teams entering on two-game losing streaks. Heat 5 of 8 on 3s. – 8:08 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Still very early in his career but Wiseman is one of the more destructive performers (to his teams chances) in the NBA – 8:07 PM
Still very early in his career but Wiseman is one of the more destructive performers (to his teams chances) in the NBA – 8:07 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
There it is. Goran Dragic's first lob to Derrick Jones Jr., who Dragic credits for helping him develop that pass during their shared time in Miami. Jones Jr. told me pregame that one was coming. Jones Jr. got fouled and sinks both FTs. – 8:07 PM
There it is. Goran Dragic’s first lob to Derrick Jones Jr., who Dragic credits for helping him develop that pass during their shared time in Miami. Jones Jr. told me pregame that one was coming. Jones Jr. got fouled and sinks both FTs. – 8:07 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Duncan Robinson has already made two threes in two minutes and he just took a charge. – 8:05 PM
Duncan Robinson has already made two threes in two minutes and he just took a charge. – 8:05 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Duncan Robinson looking quite at home at the moment, with Heat going to zone on other end when he has been on the floor. – 8:05 PM
Duncan Robinson looking quite at home at the moment, with Heat going to zone on other end when he has been on the floor. – 8:05 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Dewayne Dedmon has made himself a factor in this one. He's basically playing the Udonis Haslem minutes. Has 4 and 4 in 4 minutes. – 8:04 PM
Dewayne Dedmon has made himself a factor in this one. He’s basically playing the Udonis Haslem minutes. Has 4 and 4 in 4 minutes. – 8:04 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Dewayne Dedmon has been solid in his first stint tonight. Active on both ends and the Heat has gone a run since he entered. – 8:04 PM
Dewayne Dedmon has been solid in his first stint tonight. Active on both ends and the Heat has gone a run since he entered. – 8:04 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr was not happy with James Wiseman's rid-range right there – 8:02 PM
Steve Kerr was not happy with James Wiseman’s rid-range right there – 8:02 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Tyler picking up where he left off 💨
We trail 21-17 with 3:39 left in the first. Tune in on Bally Sports 📺 pic.twitter.com/Om6vgLQkPc – 8:02 PM
Tyler picking up where he left off 💨
We trail 21-17 with 3:39 left in the first. Tune in on Bally Sports 📺 pic.twitter.com/Om6vgLQkPc – 8:02 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors entered today's game committing the fifth-most fouls (23.3) in the NBA, and allowing the second-most free throws (28.6) per game nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 8:01 PM
The Warriors entered today’s game committing the fifth-most fouls (23.3) in the NBA, and allowing the second-most free throws (28.6) per game nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 8:01 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
They work quick
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/tPJTC9DAP6 – 8:00 PM
They work quick
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/tPJTC9DAP6 – 8:00 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
3:35 left in the first
Fouls: Warriors 5, Heat 1
Free Throws: Heat 6, Warriors 0 – 7:59 PM
3:35 left in the first
Fouls: Warriors 5, Heat 1
Free Throws: Heat 6, Warriors 0 – 7:59 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
James Wiseman picked up two fouls in a minute. Kerr is leaving him out there, though. – 7:57 PM
James Wiseman picked up two fouls in a minute. Kerr is leaving him out there, though. – 7:57 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Max Strus entering
He’s saved the offense most nights
That’s not a great thing to say btw lol
But let’s see if it happens again – 7:54 PM
Max Strus entering
He’s saved the offense most nights
That’s not a great thing to say btw lol
But let’s see if it happens again – 7:54 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Dewayne Dedmon and Max Strus the first two to enter off the Heat's bench. – 7:54 PM
Dewayne Dedmon and Max Strus the first two to enter off the Heat’s bench. – 7:54 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Longest streak of games with a 3-pointer in NBA history:
– 197, Stephen Curry (extended tonight)
– 157, Stephen Curry
– 127, Kyle Korver
– 99, Jordan Clarkson – 7:54 PM
Longest streak of games with a 3-pointer in NBA history:
– 197, Stephen Curry (extended tonight)
– 157, Stephen Curry
– 127, Kyle Korver
– 99, Jordan Clarkson – 7:54 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors defense showing up early in Miami, limiting Heat to two FGs in the first 5 minutes.
They’re engaged, crisp and playing with purpose. – 7:52 PM
Warriors defense showing up early in Miami, limiting Heat to two FGs in the first 5 minutes.
They’re engaged, crisp and playing with purpose. – 7:52 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat down 13-7 with 6:55 to go in the first. Steph, per usual, is putting a ton of stress on the defense and its opening up easy shots. Warriors made five of their first seven shots — all
Heat down 13-7 with 6:55 to go in the first. Steph, per usual, is putting a ton of stress on the defense and its opening up easy shots. Warriors made five of their first seven shots — all 3s or at the basket. – 7:51 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Yeah this offense early doesn’t feel like it has an identity
A lot of high-low stuff between Jimmy and Bam
That’s just not them
Herro-Wiggins matchup is tough, and Lowry’s kinda been out of the play a lot – 7:50 PM
Yeah this offense early doesn’t feel like it has an identity
A lot of high-low stuff between Jimmy and Bam
That’s just not them
Herro-Wiggins matchup is tough, and Lowry’s kinda been out of the play a lot – 7:50 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Klay Thompson does not look sharp so far. Threw a pass out of bounds early. Fumbled a pass from Curry later, leading to another turnover. Just tried to force up a shot over Tyler Herro and got blocked. – 7:50 PM
Klay Thompson does not look sharp so far. Threw a pass out of bounds early. Fumbled a pass from Curry later, leading to another turnover. Just tried to force up a shot over Tyler Herro and got blocked. – 7:50 PM
Jack Winter @ArmstrongWinter
Andrew Wiggins playing w/much more intensity on defense early. He’s quietly struggled on that end in past few games, reverting back to more casual, pre-playoffs approach.
Already cut off Lowry drive, blocked Herro runner in iso. Talking, communicating, too. Good to see for Dubs. – 7:50 PM
Andrew Wiggins playing w/much more intensity on defense early. He’s quietly struggled on that end in past few games, reverting back to more casual, pre-playoffs approach.
Already cut off Lowry drive, blocked Herro runner in iso. Talking, communicating, too. Good to see for Dubs. – 7:50 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Draymond 🤝 Stephen
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/6AgexLMQ1t – 7:48 PM
Draymond 🤝 Stephen
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/6AgexLMQ1t – 7:48 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bam has that shot in the middle of the floor
Must take it
Wiggins on Herro early hasn’t been great – 7:47 PM
Bam has that shot in the middle of the floor
Must take it
Wiggins on Herro early hasn’t been great – 7:47 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Wiggs strikes first 🎯
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/Pwlb79CWfE – 7:46 PM
Wiggs strikes first 🎯
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/Pwlb79CWfE – 7:46 PM
Israel Gutierrez @IzGutierrez
Heard there was a big game
#heat #warriors pic.twitter.com/YxZ3UHus29 – 7:45 PM
Heard there was a big game
#heat #warriors pic.twitter.com/YxZ3UHus29 – 7:45 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Warriors have Wiggins defending Lowry and Curry defending Martin. – 7:44 PM
Warriors have Wiggins defending Lowry and Curry defending Martin. – 7:44 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Howdy Partners, Ep. 4: My favorite hoops nerd @Kevin Pelton joins me to help answer some questions about the West. We hit on Suns, Mavs, Blazers, Pelicans, Warriors and the stunning Spurs and Jazz m.youtube.com/watch?v=vHi5YR… – 7:43 PM
Howdy Partners, Ep. 4: My favorite hoops nerd @Kevin Pelton joins me to help answer some questions about the West. We hit on Suns, Mavs, Blazers, Pelicans, Warriors and the stunning Spurs and Jazz m.youtube.com/watch?v=vHi5YR… – 7:43 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Warriors’ first possession and they immediately screen Herro onto Curry. A Wiggins 3-pointer follows. – 7:43 PM
Warriors’ first possession and they immediately screen Herro onto Curry. A Wiggins 3-pointer follows. – 7:43 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
so fresh, so clean
Steph’s lacing up tonight in the #Curry10 ‘SPK’ 🔥 pic.twitter.com/03ZZoL2cd2 – 7:33 PM
so fresh, so clean
Steph’s lacing up tonight in the #Curry10 ‘SPK’ 🔥 pic.twitter.com/03ZZoL2cd2 – 7:33 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Just about that time!
Stream the game LIVE » https://t.co/OMrtDtXZqd pic.twitter.com/pQs1Biw9Y7 – 7:17 PM
Just about that time!
Stream the game LIVE » https://t.co/OMrtDtXZqd pic.twitter.com/pQs1Biw9Y7 – 7:17 PM
Shaun Powell @Powell2daPeople
Remind me again why Kevin Durant left Steph Curry and the Warriors dynasty? – 7:13 PM
Remind me again why Kevin Durant left Steph Curry and the Warriors dynasty? – 7:13 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Usual Heat starters of Adebayo, Martin, Butler, Herro and Lowry. Inactive are Oladipo, Yurtseven and Cain. – 7:03 PM
Usual Heat starters of Adebayo, Martin, Butler, Herro and Lowry. Inactive are Oladipo, Yurtseven and Cain. – 7:03 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Klay’s dad grew up in The Bahamas
every chance he gets, KT makes sure he reps 🇧🇸 pic.twitter.com/dt3QdKghwr – 6:54 PM
Klay’s dad grew up in The Bahamas
every chance he gets, KT makes sure he reps 🇧🇸 pic.twitter.com/dt3QdKghwr – 6:54 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat-Warriors tip-off in about an hour pic.twitter.com/BkAduU8mBg – 6:46 PM
Heat-Warriors tip-off in about an hour pic.twitter.com/BkAduU8mBg – 6:46 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
De’Aaron Fox underwent an MRI of the right knee which revealed a bone bruise and no other structural damage. He sustained the injury in the 2nd quarter of the Kings win at Charlotte on Monday night.
Fox is listed as OUT at Miami. Further updates will be provided as appropriate. pic.twitter.com/6P3xiJ5yXP – 6:45 PM
De’Aaron Fox underwent an MRI of the right knee which revealed a bone bruise and no other structural damage. He sustained the injury in the 2nd quarter of the Kings win at Charlotte on Monday night.
Fox is listed as OUT at Miami. Further updates will be provided as appropriate. pic.twitter.com/6P3xiJ5yXP – 6:45 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Klay Thompson wearing his Bahamas Olympic jersey before tonight’s game in Miami. pic.twitter.com/g4OVoc7jMP – 6:45 PM
Klay Thompson wearing his Bahamas Olympic jersey before tonight’s game in Miami. pic.twitter.com/g4OVoc7jMP – 6:45 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Tyler showing Bam some love via @COURTCULTURE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/aOHKFUNXxM – 6:43 PM
Tyler showing Bam some love via @COURTCULTURE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/aOHKFUNXxM – 6:43 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Ready for tonight’s game, #HEATTwitter? Make sure you’re set up to watch ➡️ https://t.co/Y1YJ8AJoEk pic.twitter.com/3HJ5jkys5d – 6:25 PM
Ready for tonight’s game, #HEATTwitter? Make sure you’re set up to watch ➡️ https://t.co/Y1YJ8AJoEk pic.twitter.com/3HJ5jkys5d – 6:25 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors coach Steve Kerr on the firing of his friend Steve Nash: ‘He has all the qualities to be a brilliant coach, but . . . we are all at the whim of players, front offices, ownership. You really need a solid situation in which to thrive as a coach in this league. (1/2) – 6:19 PM
Warriors coach Steve Kerr on the firing of his friend Steve Nash: ‘He has all the qualities to be a brilliant coach, but . . . we are all at the whim of players, front offices, ownership. You really need a solid situation in which to thrive as a coach in this league. (1/2) – 6:19 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Steve Kerr spoke out tonight in Miami on Steve Nash parting ways in Brooklyn, and spoke very highly of his friend. (The Erik he speaks of, as you surely guessed, is Heat coach Erik Spoelstra.) pic.twitter.com/Mnhj0IBlsf – 6:17 PM
Steve Kerr spoke out tonight in Miami on Steve Nash parting ways in Brooklyn, and spoke very highly of his friend. (The Erik he speaks of, as you surely guessed, is Heat coach Erik Spoelstra.) pic.twitter.com/Mnhj0IBlsf – 6:17 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr on Kuminga: “We’ve spent a lot of time together since camp started and he’s been very coachable. He listens. Works really hard. You know, the biggest thing is, he just needs more time. And not just game reps, but practice reps and experience in the NBA game.” – 6:12 PM
Kerr on Kuminga: “We’ve spent a lot of time together since camp started and he’s been very coachable. He listens. Works really hard. You know, the biggest thing is, he just needs more time. And not just game reps, but practice reps and experience in the NBA game.” – 6:12 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Miami Heat pay today Chris Bosh the last of 120 installments of $434,393 sportando.basketball/en/heat-bosh-1… – 5:54 PM
Miami Heat pay today Chris Bosh the last of 120 installments of $434,393 sportando.basketball/en/heat-bosh-1… – 5:54 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat confirm injury report still limited to Victor Oladipo (knee), Omer Yurtseven (ankle) and Jamal Cain (G League assignment) being out. – 5:43 PM
Heat confirm injury report still limited to Victor Oladipo (knee), Omer Yurtseven (ankle) and Jamal Cain (G League assignment) being out. – 5:43 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
What does Steve Kerr want out of the Warriors tonight against the Heat?
A sense of urgency nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 5:41 PM
What does Steve Kerr want out of the Warriors tonight against the Heat?
A sense of urgency nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 5:41 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
In addition to De’Aaron Fox being out of Wednesday’s game in Miami with the bone bruise in his knee, Kings also list Trey Lyles as questionable for that game with right foot soreness. – 5:40 PM
In addition to De’Aaron Fox being out of Wednesday’s game in Miami with the bone bruise in his knee, Kings also list Trey Lyles as questionable for that game with right foot soreness. – 5:40 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
In addition to De’Aaron Fox being out of Wednesday’s game in Miami with the bone bruise in his knee, Kings also lost Trey Lyles as questionable for that game with right foot soreness. – 5:40 PM
In addition to De’Aaron Fox being out of Wednesday’s game in Miami with the bone bruise in his knee, Kings also lost Trey Lyles as questionable for that game with right foot soreness. – 5:40 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Udonis Haslem stands by strong response to Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce’s recent Heat criticism miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 5:40 PM
Udonis Haslem stands by strong response to Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce’s recent Heat criticism miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 5:40 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Haslem on Pierce, Garnett criticism of Heat, “I can dig it, because I don’t like them, either.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:35 PM
From earlier — Haslem on Pierce, Garnett criticism of Heat, “I can dig it, because I don’t like them, either.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:35 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — You can call Heat’s Caleb Martin a power forward, but he knows better. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:34 PM
From earlier — You can call Heat’s Caleb Martin a power forward, but he knows better. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Should Heat have gotten pick stripped from 76ers for P.J. Tucker signing? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:34 PM
From earlier — ASK IRA: Should Heat have gotten pick stripped from 76ers for P.J. Tucker signing? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:34 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles (right foot soreness) is questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Miami Heat. Point guard De’Aaron Fox (right knee bone bruise) is out. – 5:33 PM
Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles (right foot soreness) is questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Miami Heat. Point guard De’Aaron Fox (right knee bone bruise) is out. – 5:33 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Win tickets and a chance to sit courtside pregame for the 11/29 game vs. the Warriors by downloading the @Jackpocket app and using code “DAL” at checkout!
📲 Download the app: https://t.co/2nssVxOxyE pic.twitter.com/NeFJkunmf9 – 5:30 PM
Win tickets and a chance to sit courtside pregame for the 11/29 game vs. the Warriors by downloading the @Jackpocket app and using code “DAL” at checkout!
📲 Download the app: https://t.co/2nssVxOxyE pic.twitter.com/NeFJkunmf9 – 5:30 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Last year, Heat center Meyers Leonard used an anti-Semitic phrase while playing a video game. After apologizing, Leonard was quickly suspended from all team activities, fined $50,000 and required to participate in a cultural diversity program.
ZERO repercussions for Kyrie Irving – 5:29 PM
Last year, Heat center Meyers Leonard used an anti-Semitic phrase while playing a video game. After apologizing, Leonard was quickly suspended from all team activities, fined $50,000 and required to participate in a cultural diversity program.
ZERO repercussions for Kyrie Irving – 5:29 PM
Albert Nahmad @AlbertNahmad
Chris Bosh was waived by the Heat in July 2017 with $52.1 million left on his contract. He collects his final twice-monthly installment of $434,393 today. – 5:07 PM
Chris Bosh was waived by the Heat in July 2017 with $52.1 million left on his contract. He collects his final twice-monthly installment of $434,393 today. – 5:07 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
As @Shams Charania reported, sources confirm bone bruise for De’Aaron Fox. He’ll miss Wednesday’s game in Miami. – 4:58 PM
As @Shams Charania reported, sources confirm bone bruise for De’Aaron Fox. He’ll miss Wednesday’s game in Miami. – 4:58 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
League source confirms that MRI on De’Aaron Fox’s right knee showed a bone bruise, but no structural damage. He’ll miss the Heat game on Wednesday, but doesn’t look like a long term injury. – 4:55 PM
League source confirms that MRI on De’Aaron Fox’s right knee showed a bone bruise, but no structural damage. He’ll miss the Heat game on Wednesday, but doesn’t look like a long term injury. – 4:55 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
League source confirms an MRI on Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox showed a bone bruise in his right knee but no structural damage. Fox is out vs. the Miami Heat on Wednesday, but there is optimism that he could be back soon. – 4:53 PM
League source confirms an MRI on Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox showed a bone bruise in his right knee but no structural damage. Fox is out vs. the Miami Heat on Wednesday, but there is optimism that he could be back soon. – 4:53 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Good news: MRI on Kings guard De’Aaron Fox’s right knee showed a bone bruise – no structural damage, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Fox will miss Wednesday’s game vs. Heat and his return will be based upon the resolution of symptoms, but there’s hope it could be soon. – 4:49 PM
Good news: MRI on Kings guard De’Aaron Fox’s right knee showed a bone bruise – no structural damage, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Fox will miss Wednesday’s game vs. Heat and his return will be based upon the resolution of symptoms, but there’s hope it could be soon. – 4:49 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Jimmy Butler: We’re going to win the f***ing championship. I’m telling you sportando.basketball/en/jimmy-butle… – 4:16 PM
Jimmy Butler: We’re going to win the f***ing championship. I’m telling you sportando.basketball/en/jimmy-butle… – 4:16 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Jimmy Butler on Heat’s 2-5 start: ‘We’re going to win the f****** championship’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/01/jim… – 4:00 PM
Jimmy Butler on Heat’s 2-5 start: ‘We’re going to win the f****** championship’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/01/jim… – 4:00 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Warriors are reportedly picking up contract options for James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/31/rep… – 4:00 PM
The Warriors are reportedly picking up contract options for James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/31/rep… – 4:00 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Portland Trail Blazers rule out Gary Payton II for tomorrow’s game vs Memphis as well their six-game trip in PHX (Fri, Sat), Miami (Mon), Charlotte (Nov. 9), New Orleans (Nov. 10) & Dallas (Nov. 12). Payton has been cleared to “increase conditioning and on-court activity.” – 3:20 PM
Portland Trail Blazers rule out Gary Payton II for tomorrow’s game vs Memphis as well their six-game trip in PHX (Fri, Sat), Miami (Mon), Charlotte (Nov. 9), New Orleans (Nov. 10) & Dallas (Nov. 12). Payton has been cleared to “increase conditioning and on-court activity.” – 3:20 PM
Austin Burton @Amaar_206
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Warriors at Heat
It was almost last season’s NBA Finals matchup. Golden State (3-4) and Miami (2-5), however, have each started this season slow. The Heat have been one of the league’s worst teams at defending the 3-pointer, and, well… pic.twitter.com/u8ek6IHYzN – 2:49 PM
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Warriors at Heat
It was almost last season’s NBA Finals matchup. Golden State (3-4) and Miami (2-5), however, have each started this season slow. The Heat have been one of the league’s worst teams at defending the 3-pointer, and, well… pic.twitter.com/u8ek6IHYzN – 2:49 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“When we’re fouling we’re facing a set defense almost every play, and that’s tough.”
The Warriors’ inability to defend without fouling right now has created a bad domino effect nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 2:39 PM
“When we’re fouling we’re facing a set defense almost every play, and that’s tough.”
The Warriors’ inability to defend without fouling right now has created a bad domino effect nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 2:39 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Udonis Haslem stands by strong response to Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce’s recent Heat criticism miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, why the Heat’s focus is on the defense, what today means for Chris Bosh and more – 2:38 PM
Udonis Haslem stands by strong response to Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce’s recent Heat criticism miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, why the Heat’s focus is on the defense, what today means for Chris Bosh and more – 2:38 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
You can call Heat’s Caleb Martin a power forward, but he knows better. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Martin, “I have the capability to guard point guards all the way to power forwards. So it’d be different if I was 6-10 or 6-9, 230, and I could only guard big guys.” – 2:38 PM
You can call Heat’s Caleb Martin a power forward, but he knows better. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Martin, “I have the capability to guard point guards all the way to power forwards. So it’d be different if I was 6-10 or 6-9, 230, and I could only guard big guys.” – 2:38 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Nets Injury Update: Seth Curry and Ben Simmons (Out).
Ball, Drummond-Out for Bulls.
Shams and Woj are reporting the Nets are hiring Ime Udoka as new head coach. Celtics granted permission . – 2:21 PM
Nets Injury Update: Seth Curry and Ben Simmons (Out).
Ball, Drummond-Out for Bulls.
Shams and Woj are reporting the Nets are hiring Ime Udoka as new head coach. Celtics granted permission . – 2:21 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Have you tweeted a question about the team to @CoupNBA recently? There’s a pretty good chance you’ll find your answer below 👀 – 2:00 PM
Have you tweeted a question about the team to @CoupNBA recently? There’s a pretty good chance you’ll find your answer below 👀 – 2:00 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
#NBAStrategyStream returns Thursday for Warriors/Magic at 7 PM ET! Join me and @Danny Leroux live on League Pass. Will be taking your questions throughout the evening, send yours in using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/a6wIgmbgEJ pic.twitter.com/6uE8VcWcCk – 1:47 PM
#NBAStrategyStream returns Thursday for Warriors/Magic at 7 PM ET! Join me and @Danny Leroux live on League Pass. Will be taking your questions throughout the evening, send yours in using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/a6wIgmbgEJ pic.twitter.com/6uE8VcWcCk – 1:47 PM
