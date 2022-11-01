Warriors vs. Heat: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

November 1, 2022

The Golden State Warriors play against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena

The Golden State Warriors are spending $64,458,034 per win while the Miami Heat are spending $76,095,856 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Tuesday November 1, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Sun
Away TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Home Radio: WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710
Away Radio: 95.7 The Game

Chris Biderman
@TheWarriorsWire
Klay Thompson will get a rest day on the second leg of a road back-to-back on Sunday against the Pistons. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/30/kla…4:00 AM

