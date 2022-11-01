Zach LaVine expected to play tonight vs. Nets

Shams Charania: Bulls star Zach LaVine, listed questionable, is expected to play tonight vs. Nets on TNT, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. LaVine (averaging 22.3 PPG) would then sit Wednesday’s game vs. Hornets as he and the team manage his knee during early part of season.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Bulls star Zach LaVine, listed questionable, is expected to play tonight vs. Nets on TNT, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. LaVine (averaging 22.3 PPG) would then sit Wednesday’s game vs. Hornets as he and the team manage his knee during early part of season. – 9:33 AM
Bulls star Zach LaVine, listed questionable, is expected to play tonight vs. Nets on TNT, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. LaVine (averaging 22.3 PPG) would then sit Wednesday’s game vs. Hornets as he and the team manage his knee during early part of season. – 9:33 AM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls injury report for tomorrow at Brooklyn: Andre Drummond (shoulder) is out; LaVine, Dosunmu & Coby White questionable.
Ayo said he’s hoping to play, LaVine TBD for first leg of back-to-back. White listed with left quad contusion, that’s a new one. – 4:37 PM
#Bulls injury report for tomorrow at Brooklyn: Andre Drummond (shoulder) is out; LaVine, Dosunmu & Coby White questionable.
Ayo said he’s hoping to play, LaVine TBD for first leg of back-to-back. White listed with left quad contusion, that’s a new one. – 4:37 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Andre Drummond listed out with that shoulder strain tomorrow in Brooklyn.
Ayo Dosunmu is questionable along with Zach LaVine and Coby White, who is managing a left quad injury. – 4:04 PM
Andre Drummond listed out with that shoulder strain tomorrow in Brooklyn.
Ayo Dosunmu is questionable along with Zach LaVine and Coby White, who is managing a left quad injury. – 4:04 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls list Ayo Dosunmu, Zach LaVine and Coby White questionable vs. Nets. Andre Drummond is out. White has a left quad contusion. – 3:35 PM
Bulls list Ayo Dosunmu, Zach LaVine and Coby White questionable vs. Nets. Andre Drummond is out. White has a left quad contusion. – 3:35 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Why the Bulls must get Zach LaVine on the move offensively
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3746132/2022/1… – 9:28 AM
Why the Bulls must get Zach LaVine on the move offensively
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3746132/2022/1… – 9:28 AM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Zach LaVine: “After looking at it, I should’ve thrown it to Vooch. He’s wide open. It was a bad read on my part… I’m more confident than anybody to be able to make that shot, just if you’re gonna take it, make it. If not, I gotta find Vooch. I wish I was able to re-do it.” pic.twitter.com/65wejfJE6O – 11:40 PM
Zach LaVine: “After looking at it, I should’ve thrown it to Vooch. He’s wide open. It was a bad read on my part… I’m more confident than anybody to be able to make that shot, just if you’re gonna take it, make it. If not, I gotta find Vooch. I wish I was able to re-do it.” pic.twitter.com/65wejfJE6O – 11:40 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Vucevic on being open for 3 as LaVine took open midrange late: “I don’t think he saw me. It was a solid shot by him. It just didn’t go in. I didn’t want to yell because he was going into the shot and I didn’t want to disturb him. It happened fast. He didn’t miss me on purpose.” – 11:23 PM
Vucevic on being open for 3 as LaVine took open midrange late: “I don’t think he saw me. It was a solid shot by him. It just didn’t go in. I didn’t want to yell because he was going into the shot and I didn’t want to disturb him. It happened fast. He didn’t miss me on purpose.” – 11:23 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Having Zach LaVine in and out of practices and games hasn’t been easy on anyone. It definitely isn’t helping team chemistry on the court early in games. But DeMar DeRozan hopes there’s a long game in this, and a pay off.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/10/… – 11:22 PM
Having Zach LaVine in and out of practices and games hasn’t been easy on anyone. It definitely isn’t helping team chemistry on the court early in games. But DeMar DeRozan hopes there’s a long game in this, and a pay off.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/10/… – 11:22 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Final: 76ers 114, Bulls 109
DeRozan: 24 pts
Vucevic: 23-19-3
LaVine: 20 pts
Embiid: 25-7-4, moves to 12-0 vs. Bulls in career
Bulls, who nearly erased 19-point deficit, are 3-4. On to Brooklyn on Tuesday – 10:35 PM
Final: 76ers 114, Bulls 109
DeRozan: 24 pts
Vucevic: 23-19-3
LaVine: 20 pts
Embiid: 25-7-4, moves to 12-0 vs. Bulls in career
Bulls, who nearly erased 19-point deficit, are 3-4. On to Brooklyn on Tuesday – 10:35 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
76ers 114, Bulls 109
Embiid improves to 12-0 lifetime vs. Bulls
DeRozan 24 pts
Vucevic 23 points, 19 rebs, 3 assists
LaVine 20 pts
Embiid 25 pts, 7 rebs, 4 assists; go ahead 3 with 18.1 seconds left
Harden 15 pts, 11 assists; 2-13 FGs – 10:34 PM
76ers 114, Bulls 109
Embiid improves to 12-0 lifetime vs. Bulls
DeRozan 24 pts
Vucevic 23 points, 19 rebs, 3 assists
LaVine 20 pts
Embiid 25 pts, 7 rebs, 4 assists; go ahead 3 with 18.1 seconds left
Harden 15 pts, 11 assists; 2-13 FGs – 10:34 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
LaVine rose up for good look but also had a wide-open Vucevic in corner – 10:29 PM
LaVine rose up for good look but also had a wide-open Vucevic in corner – 10:29 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Harden now 1-of-10 from the floor after getting stuck in the lane with LaVine on him and unable to get the shot over him. – 10:05 PM
Harden now 1-of-10 from the floor after getting stuck in the lane with LaVine on him and unable to get the shot over him. – 10:05 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
LaVine ties it up. Bulls have erased yet another first quarter deficit to pull level in this one in the third quarter. – 9:33 PM
LaVine ties it up. Bulls have erased yet another first quarter deficit to pull level in this one in the third quarter. – 9:33 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers starters:
Tobias Harris
PJ Tucker
Joel Embiid
Tyrese Maxey
James Harden
#Bulls starters
D. DeRozan
P. Williams
N. Vucevic
Z. LaVine
A. Caruso – 7:58 PM
#Sixers starters:
Tobias Harris
PJ Tucker
Joel Embiid
Tyrese Maxey
James Harden
#Bulls starters
D. DeRozan
P. Williams
N. Vucevic
Z. LaVine
A. Caruso – 7:58 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Zach LaVine will play tonight. Ayo Dosunmu and Andre Drummond are both out, per Billy Donovan – 6:23 PM
Zach LaVine will play tonight. Ayo Dosunmu and Andre Drummond are both out, per Billy Donovan – 6:23 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Chicago guard Zach LaVine is available tonight vs. the #Sixers. Andre Drummond (shoulder) will miss the game. – 6:23 PM
#Chicago guard Zach LaVine is available tonight vs. the #Sixers. Andre Drummond (shoulder) will miss the game. – 6:23 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
LaVine will play, Dosunmu (neck) and Drummond (shoulder) are out tonight vs 76ers. #Bulls – 6:23 PM
LaVine will play, Dosunmu (neck) and Drummond (shoulder) are out tonight vs 76ers. #Bulls – 6:23 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine will play tonight.
Ayo Dosunmu and Andre Drummond are out. Ayo is cleared from concussion but his neck/upper back mobility is really limited. – 6:23 PM
Zach LaVine will play tonight.
Ayo Dosunmu and Andre Drummond are out. Ayo is cleared from concussion but his neck/upper back mobility is really limited. – 6:23 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Zach LaVine is available vs. 76ers
Ayo Dosunmu and Andre Drummond are out – 6:22 PM
Zach LaVine is available vs. 76ers
Ayo Dosunmu and Andre Drummond are out – 6:22 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
LaVine had his best performance of the young season on Wednesday night with 28 points. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/27/im-… – 4:00 PM
LaVine had his best performance of the young season on Wednesday night with 28 points. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/27/im-… – 4:00 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Current Sixers-Bulls injury report:
-Outside of two-way players Julian Champagnie and Michael Foster Jr., no Sixers listed.
-LaVine (left knee management) and Dosunmu (thoracic contusion) are probable. Drummond is questionable w/a left shoulder strain. Ball (left knee) is out. – 1:39 PM
Current Sixers-Bulls injury report:
-Outside of two-way players Julian Champagnie and Michael Foster Jr., no Sixers listed.
-LaVine (left knee management) and Dosunmu (thoracic contusion) are probable. Drummond is questionable w/a left shoulder strain. Ball (left knee) is out. – 1:39 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
The #Bulls listed Zach LaVine and Ayo Dosunmu as Probable for tonight’s game against the #Sixers
Andre Drummond is Questionable with a shoulder strain – 1:38 PM
The #Bulls listed Zach LaVine and Ayo Dosunmu as Probable for tonight’s game against the #Sixers
Andre Drummond is Questionable with a shoulder strain – 1:38 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls list Ayo Dosunmu (thoracic contusion) and Zach LaVine (knee) probable vs. 76ers.
Andre Drummond is questionable with left shoulder strain.
Joel Embiid not listed for Philadelphia. – 1:33 PM
Bulls list Ayo Dosunmu (thoracic contusion) and Zach LaVine (knee) probable vs. 76ers.
Andre Drummond is questionable with left shoulder strain.
Joel Embiid not listed for Philadelphia. – 1:33 PM
More on this storyline
Chicago: Zach LaVine (left knee injury management), Coby White (left quadricep contusion) and Ayo Dosunmu (thoracic contusion) have been listed as questionable for Tuesday’s game against Brooklyn. -via HoopsHype / October 31, 2022
KC Johnson: Zach LaVine will play vs. 76ers, per Donovan. Andre Drummond and Ayo Dosunmu are out. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / October 29, 2022
Chicago: Zach LaVine (left knee injury management) has been upgraded to probable, Andre Drummond (left shoulder strain) has been downgraded to questionable and Ayo Dosunmu (thoracic contusion) has been downgraded to probable for Saturday’s game against Philadelphia. -via HoopsHype / October 29, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.