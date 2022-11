Anthony Edwards: 'I feel like I lost some of my powers'

In his two-plus seasons with the Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards has provided some poster-worthy dunks, even to the point of the Wolves organization posting some of them on billboards downtown. But entering Tuesday night, Edwards had yet to dunk a ball in a game this season, according to Basketball Reference. There might be a reason for that. Last week, Edwards said he wasn’t jumping as high as he normally does and he was conditioning to try and get his “legs back.” “I feel like I lost some of my powers,” Edwards said Source: Chris Hine @ Minneapolis Star-Tribune