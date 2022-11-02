Anthony Edwards: 'I feel like I lost some of my powers'

Anthony Edwards: 'I feel like I lost some of my powers'

In his two-plus seasons with the Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards has provided some poster-worthy dunks, even to the point of the Wolves organization posting some of them on billboards downtown. But entering Tuesday night, Edwards had yet to dunk a ball in a game this season, according to Basketball Reference. There might be a reason for that. Last week, Edwards said he wasn’t jumping as high as he normally does and he was conditioning to try and get his “legs back.” “I feel like I lost some of my powers,” Edwards said.
Source: Chris Hine @ Minneapolis Star-Tribune

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 116 #Timberwolves 107 F.
PHX (6-1): Cam Johnson 29 points (7-of-11 from 3), Mikal Bridges 19, Devin Booker 18, Chris Paul 15 and 12 assists.
MIN (4-4): Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns 24 each.
Phoenix 18-6 run after Minnesota got within two with 8:36 left in 4th. pic.twitter.com/GTM248vo0z4:28 AM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Anthony Edwards on why he hasn’t dunked:
“Everybody is in the paint … I’m only 6-4, 6-5, I can’t just jump over everybody, man. I ain’t as tall as Giannis. Everybody be asking me to dunk the ball like it’s all peaches and cream. I’ve got to get a good lane to dunk the ball.” – 1:50 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards on the podium postgame talking to Jordan McLaughlin, who was also on the podium:
“Our starting five was all negative (in plus-minus), like -18, -12, -14 and their whole starting five was +20. That’s crazy.” – 1:33 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards on his turnovers tonight:
“My turnovers were fatigue. I was pretty tired throughout the game, and I’m gonna work on that. I’ll be better.” – 1:29 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards on the balance of losing games early on while knowing it is going to take some time for this group to come together:
“It’s still early, man. I think in December you can come back and ask me that question and we’ll see where we’re at.” – 1:22 AM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Anthony Edwards, looking at the plus-minus in the box score while sitting next to Jordan McLaughlin:
“That’s crazy, we all (starters) in the minus and you’re all (bench) in the positive.”
Says that’s going to change. – 1:14 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
That was a SWING. Cam Johnson with the heads up strip on Anthony Edwards in transition, followed by Chris Paul batting a pass that would’ve been an easy assist, then Cam drills a 3 in transition. Wow – 12:11 AM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Anthony Edwards has arrived. Monty stayed with the bench too long.
Wolves right in it. Can they get buckets when the Suns starters return? – 12:07 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Tonight is the standard for Anthony Edwards on defense. He has been tremendous on Devin Booker. I do not need both hands to count how many guys I’ve seen defend Booker better than this 1-on-1 – 11:52 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Rough shooting night for Devin Booker (Anthony Edwards has done a great job), but he’s made a couple back-breaking 3s in transition to build momentum. Suns up 18 – 11:43 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Anthony Edwards: 3-6
Rest of Wolves: 1-11 – 10:27 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has now outplayed Luka Doncic, Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell, Jamal Murray, Paul George and Paolo Banchero in head to head matchups this season. – 10:24 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Pre-game notebook reading … Anthony Edwards doesn’t have any dunks this season. Ant and Chris Finch try to explain why: startribune.com/timberwolves-a…10:03 PM

Dane Moore: Anthony Edwards when asked what he’s seeing the bench do that the starters could pick up on: “They’re sharing the ball, they don’t care who scores. I think that’s the biggest thing, they don’t care who scores. They all want to see each other shine within that second group.” -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / November 2, 2022

