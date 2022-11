Celtics 18, Cavaliers 21: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Kinda crazy that I am back here in Newport, Rhode Island more than 5 years later breaking news about FBI/NCAA investigation.I was here on Sept. 26, 2017 covering the start of Celtics training camp when all hell broke loose.Now we are 1,864 days later and still ongoing. Joke. – 1:19 PM

Said it yesterday on #GardenReport , a story sidelined seemingly for the year is now once again a big part of this #Celtics season. All that uncertainty and confusion in the room over Udoka’s ousting. It ended fast after media day. Now, it’s back. – 2:02 PM

Some thoughts on the eye-opening quotes from Marcus Smart to @Adam Himmelsbach about Ime Udoka’s imminent exit to the Nets masslive.com/celtics/2022/1…

This quote from Marcus Smart to @Adam Himmelsbach on Ime Udoka: “His name got slandered and slaughtered and it was ‘He’ll probably never coach again.’ And a couple of months later, now he’s possibly going to be the coach of one of our biggest rivals?” – 2:19 PM

Donovan Mitchell this season:— 32/5/7— Five 30-point games— Highest +/- in the East— 5-1 recordLeading the Cavs in points, assists, threes and steals (all career highs). pic.twitter.com/MGjw2u6zhr

“I think it left a lot of people just like, ‘What the hell is going on here?’”Marcus Smart spoke to our @Jason Lloyd about what Smart called a “confusing” Ime Udoka situation.Here’s the story: theathletic.com/3756245/2022/1…

Cavaliers All-Star point guard Darius Garland will make his return to the lineup tonight vs. Boston, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Garland has been sidelined since Oct. 19 due to an an eye injury suffered while playing 13 minutes in Cleveland’s season opener in Toronto. – 3:55 PM

#Celtics #Cavaliers meet again on ESPN tonight and I had a bold declaration for @Cavsanada.Cleveland could win the east

Did #Celtics overreact in Udoka punishment?It's hard to say, because we may not ever know what he did. I will give Boston some benefit of the doubt. I can't imagine they're stupid or would naively put themselves in this position w/o good reason.

J.B. Bickerstaff confirms that Darius Garland WILL play tonight vs. Boston. He will play without goggles, and most likely play in shorter stints.Garland has been sidelined since the 2nd quarter of the season opener in Toronto with a left eye laceration. #LetEmKnow

Sam Hauser says that offensive rebounding has been a point of emphasis in our preparation for tonight’s rematch with Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/0d1zgJiAf4

With #Cavs Darius Garland returning against Boston, the Cavs will be going with their opening night starting group tonight, sources tell @clevelanddotcom Darius GarlandDonovan MitchellCaris LeVertEvan MobleyJarrett AllenDean Wade, who filled in nicely, will come off bench – 6:17 PM

What Would Ime Udoka to Brooklyn Mean For the Celtics? | A List Podcast

Load Mismanagement is LIVE· Darius Garland returns to Cavs· Trae Young back in MSG· Zion and AD faceoff· Justin's Fastest 5 minutes in the NBA· Breaking injury/lineup news

Garland replaces Dean Wade, who had played stellar with the Cleveland starters. Levert moves to F. Can #Cavaliers get the ball in his hands enough, and can he guard Boston’s wings? – 7:11 PM

Celtics-Cavs is an ESPN game, so it’s a 7:45 tip. The countdown clock even confirms this.Don’t tune in at 7:30 and get angry. Or do. Whatever. I don’t control your emotions. – 7:16 PM

Couple of nice layups from Boston to open the scoring. The second came off a terrific hit-ahead pass from White to Brown. – 7:48 PM

Darius Garland has been pretty aggressive to start here. He’s already got three shots up, including a made 3-pointer and an aggressive drive to the basket that ultimately got swatted away. – 7:49 PM

Welcome back, Darius Garland. Two big 3s in the opening minutes of the first quarter – 7:50 PM

Nice job by Smart to not force the entry pass to Horford and then nice cut by Brown to get the jumper. – 7:52 PM

Darius Garland with a pretty great start after missing two weeks. He’s got nine points in the first 5:30 of game time here. #Cavs up 16-11 at the first timeout. – 7:53 PM

The refs have allowed Boston to beat the crap out of Jarrett Allen early in this one. Not sure what that’s about. – 7:54 PM

This Cavs lineup is one Boston has to be able to score on. If they can’t, that’s a problem. – 7:59 PM

Horford went into the crowd chasing a rebound, Wade goes to Love, Mitchell, who found Wade again with #Celtics scrambled in rotation for a 3pt play. #Cavaliers 8/15 FG. – 8:00 PM

Something is off with the mics in Cleveland, right? – 8:01 PM

