Celtics 18, Cavaliers 21: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Boston Celtics (4-2) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-1) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Wednesday November 2, 2022
Boston Celtics 18, Cleveland Cavaliers 21 (Q1 03:03)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Horford went into the crowd chasing a rebound, Wade goes to Love, Mitchell, who found Wade again with #Celtics scrambled in rotation for a 3pt play.
#Cavaliers 8/15 FG. – 8:00 PM
Horford went into the crowd chasing a rebound, Wade goes to Love, Mitchell, who found Wade again with #Celtics scrambled in rotation for a 3pt play.
#Cavaliers 8/15 FG. – 8:00 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Donovan 👌
@Donovan Mitchell | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/RCvKLTa5mo – 8:00 PM
Donovan 👌
@Donovan Mitchell | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/RCvKLTa5mo – 8:00 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
This Cavs lineup is one Boston has to be able to score on. If they can’t, that’s a problem. – 7:59 PM
This Cavs lineup is one Boston has to be able to score on. If they can’t, that’s a problem. – 7:59 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics starting to switch more. Wonder how much is adjustment, matchup or feeling good via game/practice reps
Smart talked about it on SUN: “That’s the most I’ve ever played the 5. It’s different, and we have the versatility to do it, so it’s going to be unique this year.” – 7:56 PM
#Celtics starting to switch more. Wonder how much is adjustment, matchup or feeling good via game/practice reps
Smart talked about it on SUN: “That’s the most I’ve ever played the 5. It’s different, and we have the versatility to do it, so it’s going to be unique this year.” – 7:56 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Welcome back, 🔟!
@Darius Garland | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/ZByB7gCHAz – 7:54 PM
Welcome back, 🔟!
@Darius Garland | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/ZByB7gCHAz – 7:54 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The refs have allowed Boston to beat the crap out of Jarrett Allen early in this one. Not sure what that’s about. – 7:54 PM
The refs have allowed Boston to beat the crap out of Jarrett Allen early in this one. Not sure what that’s about. – 7:54 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Darius Garland with a pretty great start after missing two weeks. He’s got nine points in the first 5:30 of game time here. #Cavs up 16-11 at the first timeout. – 7:53 PM
Darius Garland with a pretty great start after missing two weeks. He’s got nine points in the first 5:30 of game time here. #Cavs up 16-11 at the first timeout. – 7:53 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Nice job by Smart to not force the entry pass to Horford and then nice cut by Brown to get the jumper. – 7:52 PM
Nice job by Smart to not force the entry pass to Horford and then nice cut by Brown to get the jumper. – 7:52 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Welcome back, Darius Garland. Two big 3s in the opening minutes of the first quarter – 7:50 PM
Welcome back, Darius Garland. Two big 3s in the opening minutes of the first quarter – 7:50 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Darius Garland has been pretty aggressive to start here. He’s already got three shots up, including a made 3-pointer and an aggressive drive to the basket that ultimately got swatted away. – 7:49 PM
Darius Garland has been pretty aggressive to start here. He’s already got three shots up, including a made 3-pointer and an aggressive drive to the basket that ultimately got swatted away. – 7:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Couple of nice layups from Boston to open the scoring. The second came off a terrific hit-ahead pass from White to Brown. – 7:48 PM
Couple of nice layups from Boston to open the scoring. The second came off a terrific hit-ahead pass from White to Brown. – 7:48 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
We’re live from Cleveland on NBC Sports Boston… pic.twitter.com/nfV4eGl8Im – 7:37 PM
We’re live from Cleveland on NBC Sports Boston… pic.twitter.com/nfV4eGl8Im – 7:37 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are going with the same starting lineup as opening night in Toronto.
– Garland
– Mitchell
– LeVert
– Mobley
– Allen – 7:24 PM
#Cavs are going with the same starting lineup as opening night in Toronto.
– Garland
– Mitchell
– LeVert
– Mobley
– Allen – 7:24 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics-Cavs is an ESPN game, so it’s a 7:45 tip. The countdown clock even confirms this.
Don’t tune in at 7:30 and get angry. Or do. Whatever. I don’t control your emotions. – 7:16 PM
Celtics-Cavs is an ESPN game, so it’s a 7:45 tip. The countdown clock even confirms this.
Don’t tune in at 7:30 and get angry. Or do. Whatever. I don’t control your emotions. – 7:16 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Garland replaces Dean Wade, who had played stellar with the Cleveland starters. Levert moves to F. Can #Cavaliers get the ball in his hands enough, and can he guard Boston’s wings? – 7:11 PM
Garland replaces Dean Wade, who had played stellar with the Cleveland starters. Levert moves to F. Can #Cavaliers get the ball in his hands enough, and can he guard Boston’s wings? – 7:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Cavaliers starters:
Jarrett Allen
Evan Mobley
Caris LeVert
Donovan Mitchell
Darius Garland – 7:07 PM
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Cavaliers starters:
Jarrett Allen
Evan Mobley
Caris LeVert
Donovan Mitchell
Darius Garland – 7:07 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is one of the VIPs expected to be here at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight for #Cavs and Celtics. – 7:04 PM
#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is one of the VIPs expected to be here at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight for #Cavs and Celtics. – 7:04 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
#Cavs starters vs. Boston:
Darius Garland
Donovan Mitchell
Caris LeVert
Evan Mobley
Jarrett Allen – 6:42 PM
#Cavs starters vs. Boston:
Darius Garland
Donovan Mitchell
Caris LeVert
Evan Mobley
Jarrett Allen – 6:42 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Joining us at #CavsCeltics tonight?
Stop by the Social Zone at Portal 11 and deposit $20+ with @CaesarsSports for a chance to win suite tickets for a future Cavs game! pic.twitter.com/5bYLPwJ1tI – 6:38 PM
Joining us at #CavsCeltics tonight?
Stop by the Social Zone at Portal 11 and deposit $20+ with @CaesarsSports for a chance to win suite tickets for a future Cavs game! pic.twitter.com/5bYLPwJ1tI – 6:38 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
· Darius Garland returns to Cavs
· Trae Young back in MSG
· Zion and AD faceoff
· Justin’s Fastest 5 minutes in the NBA
· Breaking injury/lineup news
Talking about it all now through tipoff!
📺 https://t.co/zjCqJjmb9F pic.twitter.com/1SxG7nAURB – 6:32 PM
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
· Darius Garland returns to Cavs
· Trae Young back in MSG
· Zion and AD faceoff
· Justin’s Fastest 5 minutes in the NBA
· Breaking injury/lineup news
Talking about it all now through tipoff!
📺 https://t.co/zjCqJjmb9F pic.twitter.com/1SxG7nAURB – 6:32 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
What Would Ime Udoka to Brooklyn Mean For the Celtics? | A List Podcast w/ @A. Sherrod Blakely, @Gary Washburn & @KwaniALunis | Powered by @betonline_ag & @indeed twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:30 PM
What Would Ime Udoka to Brooklyn Mean For the Celtics? | A List Podcast w/ @A. Sherrod Blakely, @Gary Washburn & @KwaniALunis | Powered by @betonline_ag & @indeed twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:30 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Updated with comments from coach J.B. Bickerstaff: #Cavaliers guard Darius Garland will play Wednesday against Boston #Celtics beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 6:25 PM
Updated with comments from coach J.B. Bickerstaff: #Cavaliers guard Darius Garland will play Wednesday against Boston #Celtics beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 6:25 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
With #Cavs Darius Garland returning against Boston, the Cavs will be going with their opening night starting group tonight, sources tell @clevelanddotcom:
Darius Garland
Donovan Mitchell
Caris LeVert
Evan Mobley
Jarrett Allen
Dean Wade, who filled in nicely, will come off bench – 6:17 PM
With #Cavs Darius Garland returning against Boston, the Cavs will be going with their opening night starting group tonight, sources tell @clevelanddotcom:
Darius Garland
Donovan Mitchell
Caris LeVert
Evan Mobley
Jarrett Allen
Dean Wade, who filled in nicely, will come off bench – 6:17 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff on Darius Garland playing tonight.
“As far as the minutes go, probably shorter stints for him and then see how he’s feeling, but obviously leaving some minutes for the fourth quarter.” – 6:04 PM
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff on Darius Garland playing tonight.
“As far as the minutes go, probably shorter stints for him and then see how he’s feeling, but obviously leaving some minutes for the fourth quarter.” – 6:04 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
With VP Harris speaking here in Boston, four different young people at four different times spoke about the Biden/Harris immigration policy while apparently streaming themselves live on IG. Event security escorted them out without much fuss. #mapoli – 6:03 PM
With VP Harris speaking here in Boston, four different young people at four different times spoke about the Biden/Harris immigration policy while apparently streaming themselves live on IG. Event security escorted them out without much fuss. #mapoli – 6:03 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Darius Garland is BACK! #Cavs cleveland.com/cavs/2022/11/d… – 6:02 PM
Darius Garland is BACK! #Cavs cleveland.com/cavs/2022/11/d… – 6:02 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Sam Hauser says that offensive rebounding has been a point of emphasis in our preparation for tonight’s rematch with Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/0d1zgJiAf4 – 6:00 PM
Sam Hauser says that offensive rebounding has been a point of emphasis in our preparation for tonight’s rematch with Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/0d1zgJiAf4 – 6:00 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavaliers guard Darius Garland will play Wednesday against Boston Celtics beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 5:54 PM
#Cavaliers guard Darius Garland will play Wednesday against Boston Celtics beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 5:54 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff says Darius Garland will likely play shorter stints tonight in his first game back. As I’ve been reporting, no goggles tho. Garland did not like them. At all. – 5:51 PM
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff says Darius Garland will likely play shorter stints tonight in his first game back. As I’ve been reporting, no goggles tho. Garland did not like them. At all. – 5:51 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff says @Darius Garland is playing tonight vs #Celtics – 5:48 PM
#Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff says @Darius Garland is playing tonight vs #Celtics – 5:48 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
J.B. Bickerstaff confirms that Darius Garland WILL play tonight vs. Boston. He will play without goggles, and most likely play in shorter stints.
Garland has been sidelined since the 2nd quarter of the season opener in Toronto with a left eye laceration. #LetEmKnow – 5:48 PM
J.B. Bickerstaff confirms that Darius Garland WILL play tonight vs. Boston. He will play without goggles, and most likely play in shorter stints.
Garland has been sidelined since the 2nd quarter of the season opener in Toronto with a left eye laceration. #LetEmKnow – 5:48 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
J.B. Bickerstaff confirms Darius Garland (eye) will return tonight.
No goggles. No minute restrictions. – 5:48 PM
J.B. Bickerstaff confirms Darius Garland (eye) will return tonight.
No goggles. No minute restrictions. – 5:48 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
J.B. says Darius Garland is playing tonight. #Cavs
(No goggles for DG the PG tonight.) – 5:47 PM
J.B. says Darius Garland is playing tonight. #Cavs
(No goggles for DG the PG tonight.) – 5:47 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff says that All-Star guard Darius Garland will play tonight against the Celtics. He’s missed the last five games with a left eye laceration. – 5:47 PM
#Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff says that All-Star guard Darius Garland will play tonight against the Celtics. He’s missed the last five games with a left eye laceration. – 5:47 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs ready for #blackout tonight vs Boston #Celtics pic.twitter.com/hXeCCObmhx – 5:29 PM
#Cavs ready for #blackout tonight vs Boston #Celtics pic.twitter.com/hXeCCObmhx – 5:29 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Did #Celtics overreact in Udoka punishment?
It’s hard to say, because we may not ever know what he did. I will give Boston some benefit of the doubt. I can’t imagine they’re stupid or would naively put themselves in this position w/o good reason.
Full: https://t.co/fWBNfhYqGJ pic.twitter.com/GPeQIqmics – 5:08 PM
Did #Celtics overreact in Udoka punishment?
It’s hard to say, because we may not ever know what he did. I will give Boston some benefit of the doubt. I can’t imagine they’re stupid or would naively put themselves in this position w/o good reason.
Full: https://t.co/fWBNfhYqGJ pic.twitter.com/GPeQIqmics – 5:08 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics #Cavaliers meet again on ESPN tonight and I had a bold declaration for @Cavsanada.
Cleveland could win the east
Lets see what the Garland return brings. @DomeTheory ⚡️ by @betonline_ag @AthleticGreens @calm. Full: https://t.co/kb6vUCsOI0
Audio: https://t.co/oNkgztAfRa pic.twitter.com/JvgPcZj83a – 4:57 PM
#Celtics #Cavaliers meet again on ESPN tonight and I had a bold declaration for @Cavsanada.
Cleveland could win the east
Lets see what the Garland return brings. @DomeTheory ⚡️ by @betonline_ag @AthleticGreens @calm. Full: https://t.co/kb6vUCsOI0
Audio: https://t.co/oNkgztAfRa pic.twitter.com/JvgPcZj83a – 4:57 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Dress your devices in black, too.
📲 #WallpaperWednesday presented by @SherwinWilliams pic.twitter.com/8lXuugbZsg – 4:09 PM
Dress your devices in black, too.
📲 #WallpaperWednesday presented by @SherwinWilliams pic.twitter.com/8lXuugbZsg – 4:09 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
VP Harris is speaking in Boston today and they’re playing Sirius to warm up the crowd @bennythebull pic.twitter.com/kTk0yAHW5Y – 4:02 PM
VP Harris is speaking in Boston today and they’re playing Sirius to warm up the crowd @bennythebull pic.twitter.com/kTk0yAHW5Y – 4:02 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Cavaliers All-Star point guard Darius Garland will make his return to the lineup tonight vs. Boston, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Garland has been sidelined since Oct. 19 due to an an eye injury suffered while playing 13 minutes in Cleveland’s season opener in Toronto. – 3:55 PM
Cavaliers All-Star point guard Darius Garland will make his return to the lineup tonight vs. Boston, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Garland has been sidelined since Oct. 19 due to an an eye injury suffered while playing 13 minutes in Cleveland’s season opener in Toronto. – 3:55 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Be early. Be loud.
Be ready to #BlackoutRMFH. pic.twitter.com/2AOT1g3XyG – 3:30 PM
Be early. Be loud.
Be ready to #BlackoutRMFH. pic.twitter.com/2AOT1g3XyG – 3:30 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
“I think it left a lot of people just like, ‘What the hell is going on here?’”
Marcus Smart spoke to our @Jason Lloyd about what Smart called a “confusing” Ime Udoka situation.
Here’s the story: theathletic.com/3756245/2022/1… – 3:11 PM
“I think it left a lot of people just like, ‘What the hell is going on here?’”
Marcus Smart spoke to our @Jason Lloyd about what Smart called a “confusing” Ime Udoka situation.
Here’s the story: theathletic.com/3756245/2022/1… – 3:11 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Grabbing a season-best 10 boards in last Friday’s win.
@keybank | #LetEmKnow – 3:00 PM
Grabbing a season-best 10 boards in last Friday’s win.
@keybank | #LetEmKnow – 3:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Donovan Mitchell this season:
— 32/5/7
— Five 30-point games
— Highest +/- in the East
— 5-1 record
Leading the Cavs in points, assists, threes and steals (all career highs). pic.twitter.com/MGjw2u6zhr – 2:35 PM
Donovan Mitchell this season:
— 32/5/7
— Five 30-point games
— Highest +/- in the East
— 5-1 record
Leading the Cavs in points, assists, threes and steals (all career highs). pic.twitter.com/MGjw2u6zhr – 2:35 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Ime Udoka roundtable: Why would Nets hire the suspended Celtics coach?
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3753794/2022/1… – 2:33 PM
Ime Udoka roundtable: Why would Nets hire the suspended Celtics coach?
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3753794/2022/1… – 2:33 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
This quote from Marcus Smart to @Adam Himmelsbach on Ime Udoka: “His name got slandered and slaughtered and it was ‘He’ll probably never coach again.’ And a couple of months later, now he’s possibly going to be the coach of one of our biggest rivals?” – 2:19 PM
This quote from Marcus Smart to @Adam Himmelsbach on Ime Udoka: “His name got slandered and slaughtered and it was ‘He’ll probably never coach again.’ And a couple of months later, now he’s possibly going to be the coach of one of our biggest rivals?” – 2:19 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Some thoughts on the eye-opening quotes from Marcus Smart to @Adam Himmelsbach about Ime Udoka’s imminent exit to the Nets masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 2:16 PM
Some thoughts on the eye-opening quotes from Marcus Smart to @Adam Himmelsbach about Ime Udoka’s imminent exit to the Nets masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 2:16 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Said it yesterday on #GardenReport, a story sidelined seemingly for the year is now once again a big part of this #Celtics season. All that uncertainty and confusion in the room over Udoka’s ousting. It ended fast after media day. Now, it’s back. – 2:02 PM
Said it yesterday on #GardenReport, a story sidelined seemingly for the year is now once again a big part of this #Celtics season. All that uncertainty and confusion in the room over Udoka’s ousting. It ended fast after media day. Now, it’s back. – 2:02 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Kinda crazy that I am back here in Newport, Rhode Island more than 5 years later breaking news about FBI/NCAA investigation.
I was here on Sept. 26, 2017 covering the start of Celtics training camp when all hell broke loose.
Now we are 1,864 days later and still ongoing. Joke. – 1:19 PM
Kinda crazy that I am back here in Newport, Rhode Island more than 5 years later breaking news about FBI/NCAA investigation.
I was here on Sept. 26, 2017 covering the start of Celtics training camp when all hell broke loose.
Now we are 1,864 days later and still ongoing. Joke. – 1:19 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.