Celtics vs. Cavaliers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Celtics vs. Cavaliers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Celtics vs. Cavaliers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

November 2, 2022- by

By |

The Boston Celtics play against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

The Boston Celtics are spending $44,659,833 per win while the Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $30,102,143 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Wednesday November 2, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: ESPN
Home TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Away TV: NBC Sports Boston
Home Radio: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN
Away Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Bobby Manning
@RealBobManning
Celtics vs Cavaliers Breakdown and Nets Hire Ime Udoka audioboom.com/posts/8186501-… via @Audioboom3:33 AM

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home