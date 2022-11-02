Celtics vs. Cavaliers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Boston Celtics play against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
The Boston Celtics are spending $44,659,833 per win while the Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $30,102,143 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Wednesday November 2, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: ESPN
Home TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Away TV: NBC Sports Boston
Home Radio: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN
Away Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@RealBobManning
Celtics vs Cavaliers Breakdown and Nets Hire Ime Udoka audioboom.com/posts/8186501-… via @Audioboom – 3:33 AM