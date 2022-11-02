Celtics vs. Cavaliers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Boston Celtics play against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

The Boston Celtics are spending $44,659,833 per win while the Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $30,102,143 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Wednesday November 2, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: ESPN

Home TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Away TV: NBC Sports Boston

Home Radio: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN

Away Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

