Charles Barkley rips Wolves for Rudy Gobert move: They got two 7-footers out there like idiots, nice trade

According to Charles Barkley, however, the Timberwolves made the wrong move by trading for Rudy Gobert. He called the Wolves “idiots” for trading for the French big man. “They got two 7-footers out there like idiots,” Barkley said recently. “Nice trade.”
Source: Jonathan Sherman @ ahnfiredigital.com
Source: Jonathan Sherman @ ahnfiredigital.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
– Wolves 1st unit v. 2nd unit
– Needing to involve KAT more on offense
– DLo’s current funk
– Is Gobert 100% physically?
– Naz Reid
– Ant not dunking. Is that due to spacing?
– Phoenix highlights Wolves’ defensive shortcomings
Today’s show w/ @KyleTheige
open.spotify.com/episode/7AcWIK… – 1:49 PM
– Wolves 1st unit v. 2nd unit
– Needing to involve KAT more on offense
– DLo’s current funk
– Is Gobert 100% physically?
– Naz Reid
– Ant not dunking. Is that due to spacing?
– Phoenix highlights Wolves’ defensive shortcomings
Today’s show w/ @KyleTheige
open.spotify.com/episode/7AcWIK… – 1:49 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Timberwolves have a 103.9 offensive rating with KAT and Gobert on the floor together.
That would be 3rd worst in the NBA only to the Lakers and Clippers. pic.twitter.com/2jxEyX0hbT – 11:46 AM
Timberwolves have a 103.9 offensive rating with KAT and Gobert on the floor together.
That would be 3rd worst in the NBA only to the Lakers and Clippers. pic.twitter.com/2jxEyX0hbT – 11:46 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1996, the @Houston Rockets Charles Barkley had 20 points and a career-high 33 rebounds in a 110-95 win over the Suns.
It was Barkley’s first game with the Rockets. He’s the only player in NBA history to record at least 30 rebounds in his debut with a new team. pic.twitter.com/DlwO5MCYGd – 11:01 AM
📅 On this day in 1996, the @Houston Rockets Charles Barkley had 20 points and a career-high 33 rebounds in a 110-95 win over the Suns.
It was Barkley’s first game with the Rockets. He’s the only player in NBA history to record at least 30 rebounds in his debut with a new team. pic.twitter.com/DlwO5MCYGd – 11:01 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
NBA awards early betting trends via @BetMGM.
Most $$$ bet
MVP: Giannis (17% of handle)
ROY: Paolo Banchero (44%)
6th Man: Jordan Poole (33%)
Most Improved: Zion (17%)
DPOY: Gobert (30%)
Coach: Willie Green (29%) – 10:16 AM
NBA awards early betting trends via @BetMGM.
Most $$$ bet
MVP: Giannis (17% of handle)
ROY: Paolo Banchero (44%)
6th Man: Jordan Poole (33%)
Most Improved: Zion (17%)
DPOY: Gobert (30%)
Coach: Willie Green (29%) – 10:16 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Kyrie Irving has been in the news recently for promoting a movie that is considered to be antisemitic.
Hall of Famer Charles Barkley lashed out at the NBA for not taking any action so far 🗣️
basketnews.com/news-180248-ch… – 3:05 AM
Kyrie Irving has been in the news recently for promoting a movie that is considered to be antisemitic.
Hall of Famer Charles Barkley lashed out at the NBA for not taking any action so far 🗣️
basketnews.com/news-180248-ch… – 3:05 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch made it sound like after the game that the path to more Naz Reid minutes is by playing him alongside Rudy Gobert — something they went to tonight.
“It’s something we’ve been trying to get to,” Finch said. – 1:03 AM
Chris Finch made it sound like after the game that the path to more Naz Reid minutes is by playing him alongside Rudy Gobert — something they went to tonight.
“It’s something we’ve been trying to get to,” Finch said. – 1:03 AM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
First time since December 15, 2017 that Rudy Gobert had zero made field goals in a game.
Only had one attempt in 32 minutes. – 12:40 AM
First time since December 15, 2017 that Rudy Gobert had zero made field goals in a game.
Only had one attempt in 32 minutes. – 12:40 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Rudy Gobert in the loss:
7 PTS
0-1 FG
Most points without a bucket by any player this season. pic.twitter.com/qRQ81BetD1 – 12:37 AM
Rudy Gobert in the loss:
7 PTS
0-1 FG
Most points without a bucket by any player this season. pic.twitter.com/qRQ81BetD1 – 12:37 AM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Not even sure what type of offense works with Kat and Gobert. I thought this team would be a good regular season team but it appears the lack of fit on O may be tough to overcome – 12:28 AM
Not even sure what type of offense works with Kat and Gobert. I thought this team would be a good regular season team but it appears the lack of fit on O may be tough to overcome – 12:28 AM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
The turnovers from the starters are killer.
KAT (4)
Edwards (4)
McDaniels (3)
Russell (2)
Gobert (1) – 12:17 AM
The turnovers from the starters are killer.
KAT (4)
Edwards (4)
McDaniels (3)
Russell (2)
Gobert (1) – 12:17 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
Wolves coming into this game
Gobert/Towns on the floor – +2
offensive in 16th percentile def 90th percentile
Gobert without Towns – -1.6
offense in 2nd percentile def is 99th percentile
Towns without Gobert -7.1
offense in 48th percentile and def in 7th percentile – 12:02 AM
Wolves coming into this game
Gobert/Towns on the floor – +2
offensive in 16th percentile def 90th percentile
Gobert without Towns – -1.6
offense in 2nd percentile def is 99th percentile
Towns without Gobert -7.1
offense in 48th percentile and def in 7th percentile – 12:02 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
KAT and Gobert have a combined 12 points and Gobert only has one field goal attempt. Minnesota getting slaughtered in the trade-off for size. Suns up 18 and another T-Wolves timeout. – 11:44 PM
KAT and Gobert have a combined 12 points and Gobert only has one field goal attempt. Minnesota getting slaughtered in the trade-off for size. Suns up 18 and another T-Wolves timeout. – 11:44 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves’ 3-pt shooting by player through 7.5 games
Edwards: 35.6%
Towns: 32.6%
Gobert: 0%
McDaniels: 28.6%
Russell: 26.8%
Nowell: 26.5%
Prince: 54.5%
McLaughlin: 11.1%
Forbes: 12.5%
Reid: 44.4%
Anderson: 0%
Rivers: 0%
Knight: 0%
Moore Jr.: 0% – 11:16 PM
Wolves’ 3-pt shooting by player through 7.5 games
Edwards: 35.6%
Towns: 32.6%
Gobert: 0%
McDaniels: 28.6%
Russell: 26.8%
Nowell: 26.5%
Prince: 54.5%
McLaughlin: 11.1%
Forbes: 12.5%
Reid: 44.4%
Anderson: 0%
Rivers: 0%
Knight: 0%
Moore Jr.: 0% – 11:16 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Gobert has dropped two great passes from Russell. Just has to be better in that area – 10:45 PM
Gobert has dropped two great passes from Russell. Just has to be better in that area – 10:45 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
It’s a TNT game, which means you get Charles Barkley analysis at halftime and after. Chuck doesn’t like it when KAT shoots threes. Let’s see if Karl starts letting them fly. – 10:21 PM
It’s a TNT game, which means you get Charles Barkley analysis at halftime and after. Chuck doesn’t like it when KAT shoots threes. Let’s see if Karl starts letting them fly. – 10:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Gobert denies Booker at the rim on dunk attempt. #Suns down 3-0. 0-for-6 from field (0-for-3 from 3) – 10:12 PM
Gobert denies Booker at the rim on dunk attempt. #Suns down 3-0. 0-for-6 from field (0-for-3 from 3) – 10:12 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
– Grounds for optimism thus far
– What to make of Wolves’ No. 4 defense
– Why I think the focus should be on unlocking DLo, not Gobert
– 3-point shooting down in volume + accuracy
– Finch’s stylistic preferences
– PHX matchup
Today’s show w/ @Britt Robson
open.spotify.com/episode/0OOhI1… – 5:20 PM
– Grounds for optimism thus far
– What to make of Wolves’ No. 4 defense
– Why I think the focus should be on unlocking DLo, not Gobert
– 3-point shooting down in volume + accuracy
– Finch’s stylistic preferences
– PHX matchup
Today’s show w/ @Britt Robson
open.spotify.com/episode/0OOhI1… – 5:20 PM
More on this storyline
He added that he hated the trade when it was made over the summer for a number of reasons. “I hated that trade,” he added. “They can’t play the pick-n-roll. It would’ve been fine in our day, but they can’t guard in today’s game. They’re not dominating in the paint offensively or defensively.” -via ahnfiredigital.com / November 2, 2022
Jon Krawczynski: Rudy Gobert stopped himself just short of saying KAT throws him the best lobs he’s ever received. “The lobs that he throws me are great. They’re perfect. For me, obviously I can get a bounce pass, I can get a pass on the move, but the lob is like the easiest thing for me.” -via Twitter @JonKrawczynski / October 27, 2022
Dane Moore: Rudy Gobert on the Wolves defensive effort tonight: “It obviously starts with me setting the tone defensively, and then just running back… Instead of just lingering, just running back. It doesn’t take much energy to talk, you just gotta want to do it. We’re not there yet.” -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / October 25, 2022
“I think he should have been suspended him,” Barkley said. “I think Adam [Silver] should have suspended him. First of all, Adam is Jewish — you can’t take my $40 million and insult my religion. You gonna insult me, you have the right, but I have the right to say, ‘You can’t take my $40 million and insult my religion.’ I think the NBA, they made a mistake. We’ve suspended people and fined people who have made homophobic slurs. And that was the right thing to do. If you insult the black community, you should be suspended or fined heavily.” -via New York Post / November 2, 2022
Nets Daily: Both Shaq and Charles have called Kyrie an “idiot” on TNT. Barkley also says NBA “dropped the ball” and should have suspended him already. -via Twitter @NetsDaily / November 1, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.