Charles Barkley rips Wolves for Rudy Gobert move: They got two 7-footers out there like idiots, nice trade

Jon Krawczynski: Rudy Gobert stopped himself just short of saying KAT throws him the best lobs he’s ever received . “The lobs that he throws me are great. They’re perfect. For me, obviously I can get a bounce pass, I can get a pass on the move, but the lob is like the easiest thing for me.” -via Twitter @JonKrawczynski / October 27, 2022