Clippers 72, Rockets 71: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Clippers (3-4) play against the Houston Rockets (7-7) at Toyota Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Wednesday November 2, 2022
Los Angeles Clippers 72, Houston Rockets 71 (Q3 05:35)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers coaches enjoying what they’re seeing from Moses Brown with Zubac in foul trouble: 9 points, 4/5 FGs, 2 rebounds.
2 fouls that Zubac didn’t have to draw.
We’ve reached the point where we ask: “can Moses Brown get some help?”
Rest of LAC: 5 points on 2/6 FGs in 3rdQ – 9:31 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Moses Brown closing in on having more points than he had minutes this season (12.) – 9:29 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
That Jabari Smith Jr. block is where Brown has to be better.
At 7’2″, no need to even dribble. Keep it high and finish – 9:25 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
With Brown in, Clippers going under screens so Jalen Green nails consecutive 3s. And we’re tied again. – 9:23 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Sengun is in foul trouble after Brown runs the floor following quarter-opening rim protection.
Then Brown gets a follow dunk after George misses a middy – 9:22 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
A Moses Brown put-back dunk led the entire Clippers bunch to bounce out of their seats. – 9:22 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Moses Brown, who has played in four games this season, starts the second half with Zubac carrying four fouls. – 9:21 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Need a big man? The Clippers have Moses Brown and he is starting the second half. – 9:20 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Not sure how Clippers approach the start of this second half.
If they start Zubac, he’s already in foul trouble. And maybe (just maybe!) Rockets guards get Sengun the damn ball.
If Clippers start small, they need to find a way to be better in paint on both ends of floor. – 9:14 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
9,000 career-points. Congrats, @Marcus Morris!👏 pic.twitter.com/6bQfB7Uhcg – 9:14 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers and Rockets both have 21 made FGs.
Both have 9 turnovers.
Rockets have more offensive rebounds (7-3)
Clippers have made 2 more 3s and 1 more FT in a game they lead by 3.
All due respect, the Clippers shouldn’t be this close with the Rockets, but here we are. – 9:10 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Halftime: Clippers 56, Rockets 53
first quarter // second quarter shooting comparison
In the paint: 5-5 // 2-7
From 3: 4-9 // 3-11
Overall: 12-19 // 9-24 – 9:06 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Batum fouled KPJ on end of quarter 3. KPJ made 2 to give Rockets their first lead.
Then Batum taketh lead right back with a 28-foot bomb through Sengun while completing last-second 4-point play.
That’s 7 last-second points for Clippers in a game they lead 56-53 at halftime. – 9:06 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Clippers 56, Rockets 53 at half. Sengun with 12p, 6a, Porter with 12p, 5a. Morris Sr. with 18. – 9:06 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Sengun fouls Batum on a 3-pointer with .7 left in the half. Man, the Rockets do some young kid stuff. Clippers beat the buzzer to end both quarters, scoring 7 points in a split second combined. – 9:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Nicolas Batum only makes absurd 3s at the end of quarters this season. – 9:04 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers have hit a buzzer-beating three to end each quarter, and this time, Nicolas Batum is fouled, too. Batum, hilariously, gave a look after his shot dropped as if to say — that happened? – 9:04 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The Rockets were about to take a lead into halftime, but the lead swings back to the Clips on a Nic Batum 4-point play – 9:04 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Sengun with a really strong close to the half, which gets me off the hook for feeling like I jinxed him with today’s story about how effective he has been and how the Rockets are using him. houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… – 9:03 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Marcus Morris Sr. is off to a great start this season, and he’s been the best player so far in this game.
18 points, 7/9 FGs, 5 rebounds, 1 steal, 3/5 3s, and and-one through KJ Martin.
Clippers up 52-47. Let’s see how small lineup closes out the half with 2:16 left. – 8:59 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The wifi is very spotty in Houston, so updates will be, too, but the test of how the Clippers will look in long stretches without Ivica Zubac will happen tonight after Zubac’s fourth foul. Also: Marcus Morris is 7-9, including 3-5 from three. – 8:58 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
There’s the fourth foul on Zubac. Just too physical in that spot.
But also a telling sign that Clippers felt like they had to keep him out there in early foul trouble. – 8:55 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Sengun has had a tough time posting up Ivica Zubac but Zubac has picked up four first half fouls. Batum in. Clips will switch to switching. – 8:55 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Rockets had tried to draw Ivica Zubac’s fourth foul on several possessions and finally get it after a Sengun drive. – 8:54 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Well yeah, Clippers are putting together another disastrous quarter on the road. Rockets had ripped off runs of 6-0 and 9-0, with Sengun drawing Zubac’s FOURTH foul while getting an opportunity after timeout to tie game.
What once was an 18-point Clippers lead is down to 40-39. – 8:50 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Once down 18, the Alperen Sengun will have a free throw to get the game tied – 8:49 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets have trailed by double digits in eight of nine games. Cut a 19-point lead to 2 in Utah, an 18-point lead to five in Phoenix and an 18-point lead to three in 6 1/2 minutes tonight. – 8:46 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Boban and Bruno Fernando fan Usman Garuba with a towel as he sits on the bench following a very good six minute stint – 8:46 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
End of 1
Rockets: 24
Clippers: 34
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/AO4NUG3gRn – 8:42 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
If Joel Embiid called Chris Paul or Kawhi Leonard and just asked “yo man, do you ever wish your team moved on from Doc just a little bit sooner?”
What would they tell him? – 8:42 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers open the second quarter with Zubac on the floor after the bench unit struggled to hold onto the big lead the starters produced. – 8:41 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Replay confirms that Terance Mann’s buzzer beating 3 from Wall was good, and Clippers take a 34-24 lead.
But the bench was shaky again before that, giving up runs of 8-1 and 7-0 while getting whipped by KJ, Garuba, Eason, Nix. – 8:40 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rafael Stone sitting courtside next to Tilman Fertitta tonight. Normally sits a few rows up. Rockets down 10 after one. Good minutes off the bench from Nix and Garuba – 8:39 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Clippers 34, Rockets 24 after 1. (Terrence Mann 3 at the buzzer stands.) Nix with a couple 3s leads the Rockets in scoring. They had an 11-0 run with a version of their energy lineup. Marcus Morris Sr. with 10. Rockets bench with 14, starters with 10 on 4 of 14 shooting. – 8:39 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers once 18-point lead is down to 34-24 after one quarter in Houston. But LAC sets a season high by shooting 63% in the first quarter, including 4-9 from three, with four turnovers to Houston’s six. – 8:38 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
The hustle plays from Nix, Eason and Garuba provided signs of life. Clips lead reached 18. Garuba offensive board to set up a Martin dunk has Rockets within 10. – 8:36 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
John Wall was greeted with a smattering of applause, which was about the same when he played here. But then, there was a crowd limit in the COVID season so there was just a smattering of people in the building. – 8:31 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Cool Hand Luke makin’ a splash. 💦 pic.twitter.com/m5Yap6w3qb – 8:30 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
John Wall received a light applause after checking in for the first time. – 8:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George still scorching after Monday night.
Zubac still getting screen assists.
Hood Kennard calling his own number for 3 after passing up repeated shots Monday.
Houston has no answers. 10-0 Clippers run and 20-5 Clippers lead with 4:59 left in opening quarter. – 8:27 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers off to another decent start, so they got that part consistent after the OKC trap miniseries. 8-1 run fuels a 12-5 Clippers lead at first timeout at 6:05.
Jackson off to nice start as well: beat Jabari Smith Jr. on first possession, got FTs as roll man screening for PG. – 8:23 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets off to a pretty dreadful start. They are 1 of 6, Clips 4 of 4, LAC up 10-3. Rockets missing some good looks. – 8:17 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
ǝʌıɟ ɓuıʇɹɐʇS
@ReliantEnergy | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/3IqRzJL4iW – 8:16 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Which team will make the first three in the 2nd quarter?
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 8:12 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jae’Sean Tate addresses the crowd, bringing attention to election day next week. – 8:08 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
It’s “Stranger Things” theme night in Houston’s Toyota Center, so we’ll see if the Clippers’ last-place offense can emerge from the upside down. – 8:03 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Starting lineup for tonight:
LAC
Paul George
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Luke Kennard
Reggie Jackson
HOU
Eric Gordon
Jabari Smith Jr.
Alperen Sengun
Jalen Green
Kevin Porter Jr. – 7:35 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
The need to know for tonight’s meeting.
#GetItLocked | @betwayusa – 7:34 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Game 8 in Houston, Clippers will start:
Paul George
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Luke Kennard
Reggie Jackson – 7:32 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Gordon, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Clippers: George, Morris, Zubac, Kennard, Jackson.
First time the Rockets have had the same lineup in consecutive games since the first two of the season. – 7:32 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
things are about to get strange. pic.twitter.com/8iFNG1EDJ7 – 7:13 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
John Wall makes his return to Toyota Center. pic.twitter.com/w4tJOUL5YC – 6:55 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Will’s trying to send us a message 🤔
📍Outside East Club
#StrangerThings Night pic.twitter.com/YoCZIB29vy – 6:51 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Here in Houston, Ty Lue says that Kawhi Leonard is “doing better.” He added that Robert Covington (out for health and safety) is going through testing; wasn’t sure if he could rejoin the team for Friday’s game in San Antonio. – 6:33 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says Kawhi Leonard is “doing better and moving in a positive direction.” He still will not join team on this two-game Texas trip. Robert Covington (health and safety protocols) is feeling better but Lue didn’t know when he will be able to rejoin team. – 6:33 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets forward Jae’Sean Tate is still day-to-day, Stephen Silas said. – 6:22 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Have noticed more Migos on the speakers in The Center than usual tonight. Would guess paying some respect to Takeoff, who was tragically killed in Houston earlier this week. – 6:15 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Quick Rockets roster update: guard Trevor Hudgins was assigned to the RGV Vipers after the road trip. On a two-way contract, he has been with the Rockets through the first eight games. – 6:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The last time the Clippers won all four quarters vs an opponent:
April 1, 2022 at Milwaukee
That includes the rest of 2021-22 regular season, 2022 Play-In, 2022 preseason, and start of 2022-23 regular season. – 6:03 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Hot dog dipped in queso and rolled in hot Cheetos 🥵
Tonight only!
#StrangerThings Night pic.twitter.com/qy5yAd8gUQ – 6:01 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Tonight’s #BallerVision starting lineup for the LA Clippers vs. the Houston Rockets. ⬇️
1️⃣ » @Paul Pierce
2️⃣ » @Quentin Richardson – 6:00 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets are trusting Alperen Sengun more in low post on offense ift.tt/8HoGRCg – 5:18 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
uʍop ǝpısdn ǝɥʇ oʇuı ʎǝuɹnoſ
#StrangerThings Night pic.twitter.com/3G4GRMtCjI – 5:09 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Longtime NFL star receiver Steve Smith Sr., now an NFL Network analyst, will take the first shot before Rockets-Clippers tonight. – 5:03 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Big Zu came thru in win over Houston, @awscloud CourtVision Mascot Mode.
#ClipperVision pic.twitter.com/yfZcwezOv4 – 4:48 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Back in H-Town for Stranger Things Night!
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/RXqnMtln6H – 4:00 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Jae’Sean Tate patient as Rockets remain cautious with forward’s ankle issues ift.tt/F96beRW – 3:19 PM
